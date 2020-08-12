Fortnite Devs Investigating Game-Breaking Car Glitches

It’s looking like the last major patch of Fortnite Season 3 will end up being the Joy Ride update that introduced cars to the game.

For the most part, this has gone off without a hitch, as evidenced by what appears to be the start of Season 4 being right on track, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some nagging problems that are affecting players.

One common issue a lot of players are reporting is they are just being mysteriously eliminated while driving the car, which doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense at all.

This problem has become so widespread on social media through players posting clips that Epic Games had no choice but to respond.

What’s the Problem?

In numerous clips posted to Reddit by players, you can see that just by getting into a car it can turn into a trip back to the lobby for practically no reason.

Reddit user JacksonFH showed how getting into the taxi just resulted in a quick death, and this player is far from alone.

In a separate thread by Zou93, their character died under similar circumstances and that’s what finally caught the attention of Epic. While they didn’t have a fix, they encouraged players to keep on reporting the issues.

Epic Games Responds

EpicBoaty, a Fortnite developer, asked that if anybody was able to reproduce this glitch they need to immediately report it.

Obviously, this is a pretty major bug to be going around the game, and it’s certainly something that can be replicated quite easily, albeit not on purpose.

This is something that Epic will likely streamline if they can find a fix, but we might have to end up waiting until Season 4 until we get a true fix.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem to be too widespread, but it’s an issue enough that it has players complaining all over social media. There’s not a concrete timetable for this, so be on the lookout for that.

