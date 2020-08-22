Gotham Knights Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Gotham Knights – World Premiere TrailerWatch the world premiere of Gotham Knights. Batman is dead. It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin – to protect Gotham City, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. You must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save Gotham from chaos. Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight. 2020-08-22T17:34:48Z

The first portion of the DC FanDome event kicked off today (Saturday, August 22) and showcased a bevy of new footage for DC’s slate of upcoming films, TV shows, animated movies, and so much more.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment also showed up to give gamers a glimpse into the future of DC’s video game lineup. WB Games Montréal debuted a pretty amazing reveal trailer for their upcoming project, Gotham Knights. Taking place right after the destruction of Wayne Manor and the apparent death of Bruce Wayne aka Batman, Gotham Knights puts the rest of the Bat Family in the spotlight for a brand new adventure within the confines of Gotham City. Players will get the chance to wield the signature abilities of Batgirl (Barbara Gordon), Robin (Damian Wayne), Nightwing (Dick Grayson), and Red Hood (Jason Todd). Along with solo play, co-op mechanics were put on display during the game’s reveal trailer – Batgirl and Robin could be seen combining their attacks against an unlucky thug.

Gotham Knights – Official Gameplay WalkthroughWatch the first gameplay walkthrough of Gotham Knights. Get a glimpse of open-world Gotham City where Batgirl and Robin join forces to take on Mr. Freeze in one of several Villain encounters found within the city. They’ll use a variety of abilities, weapons, and unique combat moves to neutralize their foes. 2020-08-22T17:46:52Z

Soon after Gotham Knights’ reveal trailer, we also got a good look at an in-depth gameplay trailer. Batgirl ventured to a frozen locale that had all the markings of Mr. Freeze’s dirty work. The combat sequences and rooftop maneuvering put on display during this piece of footage looked to be an evolved version of the gameplay featured in past Arkham games.