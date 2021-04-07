How to Play Diablo 2: Resurrected Technical Alpha This Weekend

While it’s not exactly Diablo 4, something that has fans very hyped in the near future is Diablo 2: Ressurected, which is a return to what some players consider to be the pinnacle of the franchise.

If you’re feeling nostalgic or you weren’t a fan of the direction Diablo 3 went in, then this remaster of the Blizzard classic will be exactly what you’re searching for.

While we are still waiting on the release date, some players will be lucky enough to test out the game in a technical alpha beginning on April 9. Some creators and member of the press will get in a day earlier than that.

It won’t be open to everyone out there, but instead it will be limited to players who opted-in for the alpha and the participants will be chosen at random.

How to Opt-In

If you want to be one of the lucky few who are chosen to play in this alpha, then you’ll have to opt-in.

It’s a very simple process as all you’ll have to do is head over to this link and sign in with your Battle.net account. From there, just follow the simple steps to get everything set up.

From there, you’ll have to play the waiting game and hope the powers that be choose you for access. It’s tough to not be one of the chosen few, but we’re sure there will be more opportunities in the future if you are not selected.

It might go without saying, but this alpha is for PC players only.

What’s in the Alpha?

Let the claws of the demons drag you back in. The #DiabloII: Resurrected Technical Alpha starts 4/8. 💀 https://t.co/IhtHlcH4iB pic.twitter.com/efD0ywQcL4 — Diablo (@Diablo) April 6, 2021

If you are given access, it might be worth knowing what you’re able to do. According to Blizzard, you’ll have access to the first two acts of Diablo 2, meaning you’ll be able to face Andariel and Duriel before your time comes to an end.

Although it’s just the first two acts of the game, we’re sure the dank catacombs of Act 2 and the rundown monastery where Andy lives will be more than enough to show off what the new Diablo 2 style looks like.

Blizzard does say there is no level cap for this alpha, so you’ll be able to keep on leveling and filling out your skill tree as much as you’d like it. All of the classes won’t be available here as just the Barbarian, Amazon and Sorceress will be here at first.

It’s also worth mentioning that this will be a strictly single-player experience, so you’ll have to wait until you can tackle the game with your friends.

The developers say that there will be a separate test focusing on the multiplayer aspect later this year.

This alpha will run from April 9 at 10 a.m. ET until April 12 at 1 p.m. ET. This should be more than enough time to see what the game has to offer. Of course, we don’t get to see what Mephisto, Diablo or Baal look like with the overhauled graphics, nor do we get to see the other four classes.

It’s possible future alphas and betas will give us access to all of this, so keep an eye out for that!

Diablo 2: Resurrected will be releasing on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch and PC.

