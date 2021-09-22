Diablo 2: Resurrected Nintendo Switch Version Differences

If you’re on the fence about what platform to pick up Diablo 2: Resurrected on, don’t worry because you’re far from alone.

Unlike the original Diablo 2, this version is available on PC and practically every other platform imaginable, with the exception of mobile phones.

If the idea of taking D2 on the go speaks to you, then you might want to know how the game plays in portable form. Obviously, the Switch is weaker hardware-wise than the Xbox One or PS4, and the gap grows even larger with the Series X and PS5.

With that said, Diablo 2: Resurrected is more than up to the task on the Switch, but there are some clear drawbacks. Let’s take a second and go over them.

What is Different?

For starters, the graphics are taking a large hit on the Switch, unless you’re planning on playing in the legacy 800×600 resolution.

Instead of featuring a full 4K display like the other versions can offer, you’ll be limited by the 720p screen while playing in handheld or 1080p while docked.

That’s not a huge issue for those trying to relive the game, and if you’re playing portable, then you’re likely already aware of this.

While you might think that’s the only limitation, there’s actually a big one that’s worth mentioning.

On every other platform, you’ll be able to play in 8-player lobbies, like you were able to in Diablo 2’s heyday. However, the Switch version is locked to just four players at a time. This means if you’re trying to complete Baal runs quickly or something like that, you’ll be doing it with half the players.

This could mean you have a better shot at the loot that drops, but the runs will take a bit longer than you’d want.

What’s the Same?

Luckily, that’s the only main difference to speak of, so if you’re picking it up on the Switch, you’ll largely be getting the same type of experience.

Since Diablo 2: Resurrected is cross-save, you’ll be able to pick up two different versions of the game and transfer seamlessly between the two. The only difference is your lobby size, so just be aware of that.

We haven’t gotten a chance to test it yet, but the Switch could potentially run into a bit of slowdown when in big crowds or doing quick things like teleporting with the Sorceress through groups of enemies. This could potentially be one of the reasons the lobby size is capped at four.

Diablo 2: Resurrected releases September 23 on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Of course, the game will also be playable on the current-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as well.

READ NEXT: Diablo 2: Resurrected Launches Without Big Quality of Life Change