Where to Find a Guaranteed Llama in Fortnite Chapter 3

If you’re somebody who likes winning matches of Fortnite, you might be somebody who likes getting the best loot they can possibly get to start a game off.

There’s a lot that goes into getting a win, and a lot more goes into getting them consistently, so you’ll need to make sure you have a very good drop spot. Drop spots vary for every player, but there’s actually a place you can go that has a guaranteed llama, and it’s not very popular for other players to land at.

Getting a llama to start your game can be a massive boost since you’ll have a ton of ammo, building materials and a lot of healing items to move forward with. Well, you might be interested in knowing where you find a llama in every game.

Here’s where you’ll have to go.

Get Your Llama Here

To the south of Logjam Lumberyard and west of Shifty Shafts, there’s a little shack that houses Lt. John Llama. Well, it turns out that John Llama is also housing a llama of his own here. You can get a better look at what we’re talking about in the above map from Fortnite.gg.

Every single game you play has a llama spawn in his corral, so if you make this your new drop spot, you’ll be able to get a free llama each time. Keep in mind that there’s not a ton of loot in the area, so you might struggle killing the llama if the only thing you find is a pistol.

There is a chest spawn inside of the shack and you can buy an item from the NPC, so there are definitely plenty of options for you here, especially if you have the Gold to buy them.

Killing a llama is a loud affair, so you might attract some unwanted attention from nearby that players might check out. The thing that is working in your favor is that this location is just far enough away from a named area that you might not get anybody coming over right away, and if they are they might not have a ton of loot.

Where to Go Next

After getting the llama loot, you have a lot of choices on where you’ll want to go next. You have the option of going straight into another POI with your new loot, and you can easily clean up a few fights with your overabundance of materials.

Another option would be to simply keep on looting up by moving south along the road. There are several stopping points where you can crack open a few chests and get even more loot. Basically, you have to do what you feel is right and you’ll also have to keep an eye on how the storm is closing in around you.

The llama is definitely an excellent start, but getting it first won’t always guarantee you the win. If you’re playing in Duos, Trios or Squads, you’ll want to make sure you at least share some of the loot with your teammates so you don’t find yourself being eliminated by yourself with everything on you.

