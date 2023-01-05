Fortnite Players Slam Chapter 4 Change to Weekly Challenges

A new chapter of Fortnite typically brings a lot of changes, but fans are fed up with the change to weekly challenges Epic Games made with Chapter 4.

Turning the page to a new chapter is meant to be exciting, and it many ways it was one, but the weekly challenges, the way that many players level up their Battle Pass to unlock new cosmetics, received a change that makes Fortnite a lot more grindy than it previously was.

Instead of hypothetically being able to log in on the final day of the season to complete all of your challenges, you’ll instead have to do them a week-by-week basis now. Once the week wraps up, the challenges are gone for good and you missed out on your chance for XP. It’s not the end of the world, but for players who relied on them for big chunks of XP, it means they have to log in and play a lot more than they had to in the past.

Fans Aren’t Happy

There are plenty of ways to level up over the course of a season, but finishing off challenges was definitely the easiest way to do it.

Many players don’t have a ton of time to play each day, so it was nice have the challenges always waiting upon logging in, but now taking a week off can be very detrimental.

“Why do weekly challenges have a time limit?” asked Reddit user ArthurENT.

The thread gained over 700 upvotes and his question was being asked by several other players who now argue it feels more like a chore to play Fortnite than it has in the past.

“The challenges have been limited because Epic would rather you buy V-Bucks than enjoy the game,” wrote Reddit user superficial_user.

For players who fall behind in their Battle Pass, spending V-Bucks has always been a way to catch up, but it comes at a price, so it’s not always the best idea unless you really want to finish it off.

Things Aren’t Likely to Change

The new chapter brought this change in, and while it hasn’t been received all that well, it doesn’t seem like Epic will revert them any time soon.

For what it’s worth, many players reach level 300 in a season, and that’s something that can only be done if you go above and beyond the challenges. Obviously, not everyone plays that often, and this change wouldn’t really impact them. This will instead affect the more casual players who hop on every now and then.

Fortnite has gone back on decisions in the past when there was fan uproar, so if people keep making their voices heard, then this could end up being a scenario when it happens. It’s tough to imagine that happening during the season, but stranger things have happened.

For the time being, fans will have to make sure they do their challenges on a week to week basis, and that means breaking the habits they’ve created for the past several years where the challenges were there all season.