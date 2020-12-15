How to Complete The Spy Within Challenges in Fortnite

To capitalize on the smash hit that is Among Us, Fortnite has added a new Creative LTM to its matchmaking called Spy Within.

From the name alone, it’s hard to tell exactly what this is, but it’s actually a full recreation of Among Us in Fortnite.

To help encourage players to hop in and see the work that was put into this LTM, Fortnite has come out with a set of challenges to complete and you’ll be able to earn some free cosmetics by doing so.

While there’s not a free skin up for grabs, there is a wrap and glider you can get, so these are more than worth doing.

Let’s just dive right in an see what you’ll have to do to get these done.

How to Complete Every Challenge

You have four weeks in total to get these challenges done according the in-game timer, so you can take it as slow as you’d like.

Complete all The Spy Within quest (0/3)

Play The Spy Within matches (0/5)

Eliminate players in The Spy Within matches (0/3)

Complete tasks in The Spy Within matches (0/25)

If you’re familiar with Among Us, then all of this will sound pretty straightforward. If you’re somebody who’s brand-new to this type of game, let us explain.

The only way to eliminate other players in this mode is by being the Spy. This is something that is chosen at random, so you’ll just have to wait your turn to be one.

Completing tasks is done by doing things like dusting shelves and delivering objects to certain places. If you wander around enough, you’ll see what we’re talking about. If you’re confused, just follow other players and see what they do.

What Cosmetics Can You Earn?

Epic Games is really leaning into the holiday theme here as a special Holiday-themed glider, wrap and music pack are available for completing these challenges.

There is also an event exclusive skate deck variant that’ll be unlocked by completing all of the challenges.

You have plenty of time to get these done, and who knows, you might actually have a lot of fun doing it.

