Fortnite Black Panther & Captain Marvel Skins Leak

The Marvel season of Fortnite may be over, but that isn’t stopping Epic Games from adding in even more superheroes.

We got a ton of heroes with the past season via the Item Shop and Battle Pass, but now it appears Epic still has many more to give away.

Following this v15.10 update that brought a new Performance Mode to PC and even added 120 FPS to the new consoles, we also got a look at upcoming Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster skins.

With the exception of Taskmaster, we expected these skins would arrive at some point, but it does seem a bit weird they’ll be showing up in Season 5. Let’s take a look at them all.

Leaked Marvel Skins

Courtesy of Fortnite leakers ShiinaBR and Guille_GAG, we have our first looks at the upcoming skins in their full glory.

The Black Widow movie was supposed to be coming out around this time which could be why we’re seeing the Taskmaster skin as he is the villain of that film.

Captain Marvel and Black Panther are definitely still surprises, even if they were expected last season.

We don’t yet know when they’ll be hitting the Item Shop, but if they’re showing up in the files now after this update, we can likely expect them soon.

Anymore Marvel Surprises?

Following the end of Season 4, Marvel did tease more Fortnite content in the future, and they did say it would be arriving quite soon.

It’s unclear if these skins are what they meant or if it means something bigger is even on the horizon.

Despite players complaining, Season 4 was a big hit among fans and the live event was a giant success, even if it was a bit short.

Who knows, maybe Galactus isn’t exactly gone for good and he could make a return later on. Of course, time will tell so keep your fingers crossed if that’s something you want.

