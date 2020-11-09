How to Get Fortnite Black Widow Snow Suit Skin For Free

The next Marvel Knockout Super Series tournament is nearly upon us and there’s another Fortnite skin being given away as a gift for those who get a high placement in the tournament.

Black Widow will be the latest prize and this will end up being the third skin given away through this tournament, joining Ghost Rider and Daredevil before it.

Now, you might be wondering why Black Widow because we actually have a skin already in the game from quite a while ago, but this one’s going to have some key differences.

The major distinction is this one will be based on her snow suit look, meaning instead of it being black, we’ll instead be getting an entirely white design.

How to Get the Skin For Free

Here's what we know about the upcoming Cup: – Marvel Knockout Tournament [Duos]

– Black Widow (Snow Suit) is the skin

– Takes place on November 11th

– The Black Widow (Snow Suit) set has a bundle version as well for the item shop. pic.twitter.com/itAPQDhS1t — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) November 9, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, this will be the reward for a tournament taking place on November 11, leaving you with just a couple of days to get a team together.

Instead of having the Trios format, you’ll instead be competing with a Duo, so things will be a bit different on that end.

Epic hasn’t yet detailed how the tournament will work, but we can go off the previous tournaments for details.

What to Expect

In the past tournaments, the placement you had to reach to win the skin didn’t change, so if they stay with that same format, here’s where you’ll have to finish:

Europe – Top 800

NA East – Top 500

NA West – Top 200

Brazil – Top 200

Asia – Top 100

Oceania – Top 100

Middle East – Top 100

As for the rules, those can be read here. Keep in mind that these rules are for the Ghost Rider cup, which was a Trios tournament, so there might be some slight changes.

If you don’t win the skin through the tournament, it’ll still hit the item shop later this season, so there will be a way to get it no matter what. Expect the pricing for the bundle to be similar to Ghost Rider and Daredevil.

