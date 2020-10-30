Fortnite Season 4 Could Be Extended Into December

For those of you out there who like their Fortnite seasons to end on time, this latest leak might have you sweating.

The Week 10 challenges are now out, which would usually signal the end of the season, but instead of that being the case, we have about a month left, and according to a new leak.

Seasons being extended is nothing new, especially in this chapter, but since Season 3 was able to get by without a delay, there was hope Season 4 could follow the same path.

However, it’s looking like that might not be the case, but luckily, it wouldn’t be for too long if the leak is actually true.

Season 5 Delay Incoming?

A Marvel-related EventFlag just got extended to December 2. It was supposed to end on October 30. (Thanks to @XTigerHyperX for the information!) This EventFlag activated the In-Game comic which means we could get more pages soon & the season might get extended to December 3!! 👀 — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks 🎃 (@ShiinaBR) October 29, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, a Marvel EventFlag was extended to December 3, which indicates that not only could we be seeing more comic book pages come to the game, but we could see the season get extended by a couple of days.

This isn’t set in stone by any means, and the in-game countdown does say the season is set to end on November 30, so that will still be the case unless Epic says otherwise.

With that said, Shiina has been a reliable source of information in the past, and the files show what they show, so there is evidence of potential extension. Another thing that works in his favor is the fact that December 3 is a Thursday, which is usually the day of a new update.

Why Should There Be An Extension?

It seems very strange that there could potentially be an extension this season considered we presumably have a whole month left without any challenges.

There must be a good reason for this if it happens when it looks like the rest of the season will be a wasteland when it comes to content.

Of course, nobody really knows what’s going on behind the scenes other than Epic, so it looks like we’ll just have to trust them.

With this season-ending event being hailed as the biggest thing Fortnite has ever done, they definitely have something up their sleeve.

