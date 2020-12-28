Fortnite Leak Reveals Potentially Scrapped Season 5 Guns

It’s no secret that Epic Games is always looking at new ways to enhance Fortnite with new weapons and items, and this leaker has given us a look under the hood.

Season 5 introduced several new weapons into the mix, with the most notable changes being the Exotic guns, and it’s possible they could keep on adding new weapons into the already stacked loot pool.

There are actually many guns that don’t ever see the light or day, and Fortnite leaker ximton has given us a look at many of them. Some of the guns are so wacky that it’s hard to imagine why they even exist in the first place. Let’s take a look at a few of them.

Gnome Gun

Gnome Gun – it shoots gnomes..? (Most likely dev weapon only) pic.twitter.com/i2ELlvD2II — mix (@ximton) December 26, 2020

The Gnome Gun launches gnomes in a straight line, but the leaker does note this is very likely only a dev weapon.

Of course, that does raise the question of what exactly are devs using this for, but we’ll leave that for another day. We’ll likely not be seeing this gun come to Fortnite any time soon, and that’s probably for the best.

Troll Launcher

Troll Launcher (most likely scrapped): "Heavy Weapon. Launches explosive trolls – what more could you want?" pic.twitter.com/nLHJ4iJx26 — mix (@ximton) December 26, 2020

Another bizarre weapon that ximton says is most likely scrapped is the Troll Launcher. This does exactly what the name would suggest, which is probably why it’s not in the game.

To make matters even stranger is the fact that it actually explodes. It mostly just looks like your run of the mill RPG, except it shoots trolls instead of actual rockets.

Electric Gun

The Electric Gun is another weapon that has possibly been scrapped, and it’s actually pretty difficult to even tell what it does from the clip.

The gun itself has a cool design, but it looks like it just shoots explosive projectiles, which is something we’ve seen done countless times in Fortnite already.

Perhaps it deals some sort of electric damage similar to how the fire works. Maybe the electricity could spread between other players so your whole squad could take damage if one of you is hit.

