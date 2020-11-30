Fortnite Stats Reveal Most Used Skin of Season 4

With Fortnite Season 4 in the home stretch, many players are setting their sights on the horizon and the live event.

Galactus is lurking and is going to be ready to pounce at any minute now, and as we wait to see what’s in store for the island, stats have been revealed that reveal the most popular skins and cosmetics of the season.

One player went through almost 3,000 replays to discover just what people are wearing and using the most, and the results actually aren’t all that surprising.

With Season 4 potentially attracting a lot of Fortnite players who are also Marvel fans, seeing so many people rocking skins like Doctor Doom, Iron Man, etc. isn’t too shocking, but let’s see what this player actually discovered.

Iron Man Reigns Supreme

According to Reddit user XboxLive1239, their deep dive into the replays showed that Tony Stark’s skin was far and away the most popular with 7,764 players using it, with Jennifer Walters being in a distant second at 5,917.

As for Gliders, it looks players are a big fan of the Marvel victory umbrella as that’s the most popular by far.

For pickaxes, the Star Wand is still the most popular. If you’re out of the loop, this pickaxe had a bug when it first released that caused it to do 56 damage a pop instead of the usual 20, so almost everyone used it because of how much more deadly it was.

Any Surprises?

It might be a bit surprising not seeing Wolverine make the top five considering how popular of a character he is thanks to the X-Men films.

Of course, he requires doing some extra challenges, so maybe not everyone went through the extra work of getting him

The four Marvel skins that are in the top five are all in the Battle Pass, so they are definitely the most easily accessible of the bunch.

Tony Stark is the final skin that’s unlocked in the Battle Pass, so this goes to show that many players at least went through the work of completing that.

Fortnite Season 4 wraps up on December 1.

