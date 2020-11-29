New Fortnite Bug Lets You Drive Right Into Galactus

Anyone who has been following the plot of Fortnite Season 4 up to this point knows that Galactus will be here in just a matter of days.

Each day, he seems to get larger and larger, and eventually, he’ll be at his full size and ready to destroy the island.

Depending on which way you look while on the map or the helicarrier, you’ll be able to see his head poking out of the water, but won’t be able to do much else with him.

So, naturally, there’s a new bug that’ll actually allow you to ride the Battle Bus towards him to get an up-close look at the Marvel villain. Here’s how to do it.

How to Visit Galactus

YouTuber Glitch King, a person who specializes in discovering game-breaking glitches, has discovered something that’ll allow you to head straight into the foe while remaining in the bus.

Although you won’t be able to actually get out and interact with him yourself, you’ll see the bus head straight towards him and see the storm do all sorts of wacky things.

According to the video, all you’ll have to do is hop into an LTM that will take on you on the Battle Bus towards Galactus. Once that’s handled, you’ll have to disconnect your internet, which will be just unplugging your ethernet cord from your console or router, and then you can watch as the bus heads straight to Galactus.

What’s actually happening is you losing connection with the server, and all this ends up doing is giving you a much closer look at Galactus. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get out or anything, so this is the extent of the bug.

Galactus Arrives December 1

If you’re someone who’s excited for the end of this season to finally get here, you don’t have much longer to wait.

Epic Games has confirmed the Galactus event for December 1 at 4 p.m. ET, and it’s a one-time-only event, so make sure you get there and see if it person. If you miss it, we’re sure you’ll be able to catch it later on a YouTube video.

