How to Get Free Valentine’s Day Rewards in Fortnite

Love is in the air in Fortnite, and whether you have somebody to spend Valentine’s Day with or not, Epic Games has your back with some free goodies to collect.

In what’s become an annual tradition, there are some rewards you can unlock in Fortnite if you find yourself playing on Valentine’s Day, or for the days after it for that matter.

By completing the Stoneheart Trials, you’ll be able to get your hands on a free spray, weapon wrap and pickaxe, and all you have to do is play Fortnite.

Well, it’s not exactly that simple, but the it’s the basic idea. Here’s how you can get all signed up so you can finish the trials and get some free cosmetics to play around with. This is open to anybody on any platform, so there’s no reason to not get them if you’re an avid player.

Stoneheart Trials

One of the first Valentine’s Day skins Fortnite ever released is the Love Ranger, so it makes sense this character has remained the mascot for the day for so long.

Well, as part of the trials, all you have to do is finish in the top 10 in a Solo match. No, you’ll have to do it more than once, so you either have to be really good at the game, or you have to spend a lot of your time hiding. Whatever the case may be, you’ll have to do it a lot because it seems like you’ll need 22 top 10 finishes to get every reward.

You can get signed up for the trials at this website, and it’s also where you’ll be keeping track of all of the progress you’re making. Every two top 10 finishes in Solo will give you a badge, and Epic says you’ll need to earn 11 of them in total to get every reward.

The site says the only playlist that’ll get you the prize is Solo, so don’t try and do this with a friend in another mode because it’s not going to work. On the bright side, you don’t have to earn them all on a Monday, but you have a few days to do so.

How Long Does it Last?

The Stoneheart Trials run from now until February 20, so you have about a week to get them all done. If you keep at it and actually try for the top 10 finishes, whether you’re good at Fortnite or not, you should be able to get all of this done with ease.

If you don’t finish the trials, you’ll miss out on some cosmetics, and as of right now it’s unclear if they’ll be coming to the Item Shop at a later date. A lot of cosmetics like this do, but Epic would usually confirm if that’s the case ahead of time.

On the website, you’re also able to vote for a Creative map that would be played for the Stoneheart Night Tournament, so make sure to do that as well while you’re checking on your stats.

