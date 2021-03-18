Jim Sterling Channel Under Threat of Notorious PS4 Developer

Notorious PlayStation 4 Developer Gilson B. Pontes is attempting to take down the YouTube Channel of Independent Games Critic James Stephanie Sterling via fraudulent copyright strikes.

Pontes, who operates under LGS Productions, is an independent game developer who has released one game a year since 2017 for the PS4 on the PlayStation Store. The games are notorious for their low quality despite the games costing upwards of $16.99, and many in the gaming community on YouTube have criticized Pontes’ games.

Sterling is one of those critics. While they are most famous for their Jimquisition series which tackles the biggest concerns in the video game industry every week, they’ve also done gameplay videos commenting on how bad Pontes’ games are. In fact, a Gilson B. Pontes game has appeared in Sterling’s annual “Top 10 Shittiest Games of the Year” videos every year since the release of Pontes’ first game: Spear of Destiny. As Sterling described, all of Pontes’ games involve the player running for a long time through a game world bereft of content until they find an enemy and get killed by it in one hit.

Now the developer is issuing copyright strikes on Sterling’s videos criticizing his games a few days after Sterling released a gameplay video for Pontes’ latest game: Taishogun: The Rise of Emperor. In fact, Gilson now has four videos of Sterling’s removed and two copyright strikes. If Sterling receives another strike, then their YouTube channel – which has 907,000 subscribers – is eligible for termination with all of their videos removed according to Google’s rules. Sterling’s ability to make new channels will also be revoked.

How very interesting. Apparently, legendarily terrible game developer Gilson B. Pontes had a video of mine taken down. https://t.co/5v3p7goxvC — James Stephanie Sterling (@JimSterling) March 18, 2021

We are now at four videos removed and two copyright strikes. There is one more LGS Productions review for Gilson B. Pontes to take down. Whether it'll trigger the deadly Third Strike remains to be seen. — James Stephanie Sterling (@JimSterling) March 18, 2021

The only video of Sterling playing a Pontes game that currently remains unaffected is the review of Spear of Destiny.

SPEAR OF DESTINY – The Dark Souls Of Being ShitThe PS4 scores yet another winner! 2017-04-22T13:30:51Z

These copyright claims are fraudulent because the videos being claimed fall under fair use, which allows someone to use copyrighted material for limited and “transformative” purposes including criticism according to Stanford Libraries.

Sterling posted a statement on Twitter, saying that they plan on challenging the copyright strikes if their channel is deleted.

It is not a good time for this clownishness and I have no patience for it. This is not 2014, and I have a lot more shit in my life to get on with. Gilson is fucking with that life because his little feelings got hurt over a fucking review. It’s honestly pathetic. I always knew the channel would go down eventually, either temporarily or permanently. I’m surprised I went all these years without a full platform takedown yet. I did not expect it’d be thanks to fucking *Gilson* though. Frankly I am unsure if he is in this country, but we have the registered business address and the contact details YT provided, so I am in touch my my lawyer on this.

The bit about this not being 2014 is in reference to the first time another notorious developer Digital Homicide issued a copyright strike against a video where Sterling criticizes one of their games. The situation with Digital Homicide culminated in 2016 when the developer filed a libel lawsuit asking for $10 million in damages. The case was raised to $15 million before being dismissed with prejudice the next year.

When Jim Sterling Was Sued For $10 Million By Digital Homicide (The Jimquisition)patreon.com/jimquisition thejimquisition.com sharkrobot.com/collections/jimquisition-merch I am the videogame critic they tried to sue for $10 million. I've kept relatively quiet for almost a year while a spurious and disgusting libel lawsuit was spuriously filed in an attempt to disrupt my life. Now I get to talk. #JimSterling #DigitalHomicide #PC #Steam #SlaughteringGrounds #Lawsuit #Jimquisition (Additional Credits: Born… 2017-02-27T11:09:09Z

When asked by another user if they will consider a lawsuit if the channel is take down, Sterling said that it hopefully won’t come to that.

Hopefully it doesn't come to that, but I am not standing for another round of long-term abuse attempts and will pursue any legal means of combatting them. https://t.co/OKMe1tXyOC — James Stephanie Sterling (@JimSterling) March 18, 2021

Even if the channel is taken down, Sterling said that they’ll still post videos in their flagship series: The Jimquisition, and that they’ll release the videos as royalty-free files viewers can download and upload wherever they please.

“I only care that the work gets out there at the end of the day,” Sterling said.

Sterling came out as trans nonbinary on The Jimquisition last January, though they’ve embraced their non-binary identity ever since coming out as “non-binary pansexual gendertrash” in August 2020. While Sterling now calls themselves James Stephanie Sterling, the YouTube channel and related social media channels still use the branding of Jim Sterling (they’re also fine being referred to as Jim Sterling).

