Street Fighter V: Dan & Rose Gameplay, V-Shift, Oro, and More

A major refresh is in store for Street Fighter V. And with it comes our first DLC roster entrant for Season 5 and a brand new battle mechanic.

Street Fighter V – Rose Gameplay Trailer [HD 1080P]Rose Gameplay Trailer of Street Fighter V. Subscribe for all the latest trailers and gameplay: goo.gl/8LO96F Become a member! youtube.com/channel/UClFuUQ2pO1ED3BNorWf9huA/join Join our Discord server: discord.gg/7J9puGC Follow us on Twitter: goo.gl/aBy2yP Like us on Facebook: goo.gl/ahkcSu Become a patron: goo.gl/TnnC4I #GamersPrey # 2021-02-11T17:10:27Z

The fighter’s Winter Update stream kicked off by focusing on Rose and the stage she’ll be bundled with, the Marina of Fortune arena from Street Fighter Alpha 2. The motion capture process for the character was put on full display to give viewers a closer look at how her in-game model will function. Then we got a good look at her 3D model and a few of her normal’s, special moves, V-Skill’s, and V-Trigger’s. Rose’s V-Skill 1 actually utilizes tarot cards to make her stronger or her opponent weaker, while her V-Skill 2 marks the return of her Soul Satellite super. Her V-Trigger 1 gives her a time warp, while her V-Trigger 2 brings back her Soul Illusion maneuver.

Street Fighter V – Dan Gameplay Trailer [HD 1080P]Dan Gameplay Trailer of Street Fighter V. Subscribe for all the latest trailers and gameplay: goo.gl/8LO96F Become a member! youtube.com/channel/UClFuUQ2pO1ED3BNorWf9huA/join Join our Discord server: discord.gg/7J9puGC Follow us on Twitter: goo.gl/aBy2yP Like us on Facebook: goo.gl/ahkcSu Become a patron: goo.gl/TnnC4I #GamersPrey # 2021-02-11T17:24:02Z

Afterward, Dan popped up to showcase his new Battle Costume (which comes with his infamous Tengu mask) and taunt-centric V-Skill 1. Dan’s V-Trigger 1 lets him shoot off his Haoh-Gadoken projectile, which can actually be charged to bounce opponents or cause a guard break. Dan’s V-Skill 2 utilizes another type of taunt that can be used to cancel into other moves. His V-Trigger 2 improves his special moves and gives them even stronger combo potential. Dan’s Critical Art was also showcased for the very first time and its quite impressive.

Street Fighter V Champion Edition – Winter Update + New DLC | PS4oin the developers of Street Fighter V as they dive deeper into Season 5, including new details on Dan, Rose, a new battle mechanic, and more with the SFV Winter Update! 2021-02-11T18:00:02Z

As for the new battle mechanic, it’s called V-Shift. By blocking an attack or activating it on its own, players can dash out of the way in slow motion. A V-Shift-Break is an attack that can be landed right after pulling off a V-Shift. Balance changes are also on the way and by the looks of things, the game’s weaker characters are getting a much-needed boost in match viability.

Dan, the V-Shift battle mechanic, the latest batch of balance changes, and even a brand new training stage are set to arrive on Feb. 22. The usual Character Pass will also be joined by a Premium Character Pass, which comes with even more character costumes, stages, and more. Getting the Premium Character Pass also gives you access to a bonus DLC character – Eleven, who’s a spinoff of Twelve from Street Fighter III: Third Strike. To close off the stream, we got a quick glimpse at Oro and and saw him pull off the signature move that surrounds him with all sorts of projectiles.