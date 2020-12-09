All Upcoming Fighting Games of 2021

2020 was a pretty sucky year, all things considered.

The pandemic that kept us all from enjoying each other’s company at our usual hang out spots changed everything as we know it. For the FGC (Fighting Game Community), its dedicated members were forced to engage in online tournaments for their favorite games instead of taking on the live competition existing in close proximity. That major change in the way fighting game tourneys were experienced worked to some extent. And thankfully, a nice selection of quality fighters launched and kept its assorted fans satisfied all the while.

With a new year comes a huge selection of brand new games. And as expected, a good number of them will let you claim victory over your opponents through careful play and combo mastery. These are the upcoming fighting games you need to play in 2021.

RetroMania Wrestling

Developer: Retrosoft Studios

Publisher: Retrosoft Studios

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)

Release Date: February 26

If you’re an old school wrestling head that practically lived in the arcades during its heyday, then you most likely spent plenty of quarters on WWF Wrestlefest. Retrosoft Studios has a soft spot in its heart for that classic in-ring brawler, which is why they’ve opted to produce an official sequel to that game. Enter RetroMania Wrestling, a throwback to simplistic yet wholly engaging wrestling games. Real-world wrestlers that hail from the indy scene and present-day NWA are joined by recognizable Hall of Famers within this retro wrestling experience. RetroMania Wrestling’s easy to pick up and play combat mechanics should do enough to make you and your fellow wrestling fans appreciate its nods to the good old days.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-

Developer: Arc System Works

Publisher: Arc System Works

Platform: PS5, PS4, PC (Steam)

Release Date: April 9

Daisuke Ishiwatari, the Japanese video game developer known for his work with the Guilty Gear franchise, is going big with the series’ 2021 installment. And by the looks of it, the word “big” is an understatement. Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, and a host of returning/brand new characters are back to rev it up with anime-stylized weapons’ clashes. The presentation is even more gorgeous than before thanks to camera close-ups of big moves and the ability to knock your opponent to a new place on the current stage you’re doing battle on. The series’ signature metal soundtrack is still intact, the legacy combatants mark their return with refreshing new gear and the one-on-one action is just as hype as it’s ever been.

Phantom Breaker: Omnia

Developers: Mages., GameLoop

Publisher: Rocket Panda Games

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)

Release Date: TBA

You’ve either experienced Phantom Breaker through its original fighting game form or delved into its chibi-stylized beat ’em up spinoff title. That previously released 2D fighter is getting a welcome upgrade that will transform it into the most definitive version released thus far. Phantom Breaker: Omnia includes past members of the roster and adds two brand new challenges into the fray. The soundtrack has been remixed to match modern-day standards, the story mode campaigns have thankfully been kept intact, and your usual array of fighting game balance changes will also come along for the wild ride.

