5 Best Dethatchers: Compare & Save (2018)

Dethatching is an essential step in proper lawn maintenance. Thatch is a layer of organic material that forms in between the green grass shoots and the soil layer. As thatch gets thicker and denser, it can choke your lawn and prevent your grass from absorbing proper levels of fertilizer and water through the roots. Take a look at all of the best dethatchers for sale below in order to decide which is best for your lawn.

Thatch is a natural part of turf and is to be expected – Having to dethatch your lawn does not mean you are doing anything wrong. Dethatchers are machines that use rake-like steel tines to dig through the thatch layer and remove it. Dethatching must be done every year to prevent thatch from getting out of hand. The best time for dethatching is Fall or Winter, when the grass and thatch has gone through a full year of growth but before the soil becomes hard or freezes.

If you have a very thick layer of thatch that is too big of a job for a household dethatcher, you may need to consider power raking. Power rakes are industrial grade machines that can remove 1/2 inch of thatch or more. Click here to read more about the difference between dethatchers and power rakes, and decide which is the right machine for your yard.

Here are the best dethatchers for sale in 2018 for DIY lawn maintenance and repair:

1. Snow Joe Sun Joe Dethatcher Joe AJ800E 14-Inch 11-Amp Electric Dethatcher with AirBoost Technology – $164.99

Pros: Cons: 11-amp motor

AirBoost Technology

2 year warranty

5 position depth adjustment Not as powerful as gas powered models

Cord may get tangled

Not good for very large yards

This electric dethatcher from Snow Joe/Sun Joe is the best dethatcher for sale for use on small to mid sized lawns. It has an electric powered 11-amp motor and 24 spring steel tines to rake the thatch out of your yard. This model has AirBoost Technology, which maximizes airflow to your lawn with more steel tines that stay sharper for longer than the competition.

This dethatcher also features an instant start button (no frustrating pull-cords!), a detachable bag for easy cleanup, and a five position control knob that allows you to adjust depth from -0.12in (3mm below soil) to 0.35in (9mm above soil). It also comes with a two year manufacturer’s warranty.

2. Greenworks 14-Inch 10 Amp Corded Dethatcher 27022 – $104.99

Pros: Cons: 10-amp motor

Adjustable, padded handle

3 position depth adjustment

Very inexpensive Only 9 tines

Not as many depth adjustments as other models

May not work with regular extension cords

Motor not as powerful as other models

This small yet mighty dethatcher from Greenworks is perfect for small spaces. It features a 10amp motor, ergonomic padded handle, adjustable handle height, and a wide 14 inch dethatching path. The handle also includes a bale on/off switch for your comfort.

This dethatcher features three depth adjustments and 9 stainless steel tines that will not rust. It also comes with a full set of replacements for 18 tines total. The manufacturer recommends a wire gauge of at least 14 if you are going to use an extension cord with this model. You also have the option of purchasing the dethatcher with an extension cord included.

3. VonHaus 12.5 Amp Corded 15″ Electric 2 in 1 Lawn Dethatcher Scarifier and Aerator with 5 Working Depths and 45L Collection Bag – $119.99

Pros: Cons: 12.5-amp motor

Multifunctional – dethatcher, aerator, scarifier in one

5 position depth adjustment

Folds compact for storage Cord may get tangled in use

Tines are larger and may tear up more fragile grass

No warranty

This dethatcher, aerator and scarifier combination tool from VonHaus has the most powerful motor of all the electric models on this list at 12.5 amps. This powerful machine uses eight large steel tines to lift debris while penetrating the ground in order to remove old thatch and aerate your lawn.

This dethatcher comes with a large 45 liter collection bag for easy clean up. It also has five adjustable penetration depths ranging from -0.59″ to 0.1″. It has a folding handle and the bag is removable for easy and compact storage.

4. Earthquake MC43 Cultlivator Lawn Garden Gas Tiller With Dethatcher Attachment Kit – $265.99

Pros: Cons: Powerful gas engine

Great for lawn and garden

Multifunctional

Easy to assemble Expensive

Takes up a lot of storage space

Requires gas and engine maintenance

Requires assembly

If you have both a lawn and a garden to take care of, it makes sense to get a combination product like this Earthquake cultivator with dethatcher attachment. This is the best dethatcher for sale that works with Earthquake cultivators. Cultivators are used for preparing and aerating soil, mixing soil additions, and weeding in he garden. With the dethatcher attachment you can turn your mini cultivator into a lawn dethatcher easily.

This machine has handlebar throttle for maximum control and a powerful 43cc 2-cycle Viper engine. This is the largest engine in its class, and is known for its durability. The dethatcher attachment is easy to assemble and disassemble, but does require some basic mechanical knowledge in order to use. This tool is lightweight compared with larger cultivators, and is perfect for small to medium sized yards.

If you already have an Earthquake mini cultivator, you can click here to purchase just the dethatcher attachment.

5. Mantis 5222 Power Tiller Dethatcher Attachment for Gardening – $168.86

Pros: Cons: Compatible with any Mantis tiller or cultivator

15 inch dethatching path

60 steel tines

Very hard working and durable Only works with Mantis tillers

May be overkill for small yards

Relatively expensive

If you have a medium or large sized yard, you need a dethatcher that is hard working and durable enough to stand up to the job year after year. Tiller/cultivator attachments are great if you already have a tiller, because they are more powerful and able to dethatch a larger swath of grass at a time than electric models.

This dethatcher attachment is compatible with any Mantis brand tiller/cultivator. It attaches quickly and easily and can take care of a large yard with no problem. This dethatcher has the most tines of any on this list, with 60 strong and flexible spring-steel picks to handle even the thickest thatch. It has an extra wide 15 inch swatch to take care of your lawn quickly and efficiently.

