11 Best Oriole Bird Feeders: Your Buyer’s Guide

Orioles are fascinating birds, and their bright orange plumage makes them one of the most desirable backyard birds. Orioles can be found all along the eastern United States, down into Mexico and Central America. They are migratory birds, spending winters in the tropics and moving back up to the Northeastern states come springtime. Orioles love sweet nectar, and favor fruit and jelly over seeds and nuts.

The best and most effective oriole feeders have a small bowl for grape jelly, a place to stick orange halves, and another small container or platform for orioles’ favorite treats such as dark berries, cherries or grapes.
Kettle Moraine Recycled Orange Oriole Bird Feeder
Kettle Moraine Recycled Orange Oriole Bird Feeder
  • Two cups and two spikes for oranges
  • Recycled plastic and steel construction
  • Large size
Price: $55.00
Birds Choice Flower Oriole Bird Feeder Small Orange
Birds Choice Flower Oriole Bird Feeder Small Orange
  • Pretty and functional design
  • Multiple birds can perch at once
  • Weatherproof metal
Price: $22.64
Songbird Essentials Copper Oriole Fruit and Jelly Feeder
Songbird Essentials Copper Oriole Fruit and Jelly Feeder
  • Copper wire construction
  • One jelly bowl and two orange spikes
  • Small size wont take up a lot of space
Price: $39.95
Poly-Recycled Oriole Feeder SNOF
Poly-Recycled Oriole Feeder SNOF
  • Recycled plastic
  • Clear acrylic roof
  • Two jelly bowls and two orange spikes
Price: $32.57
Perky-Pet Opus Plus 32-ounce Plastic 449-2 Oriole Feeder
Perky-Pet Opus Plus 32-ounce 2 Oriole Feeder
  • Insect-proof
  • 32 oz nectar capacity
  • Easy to fill and clean
Price: $14.28
Woodlink 35319 Metal House Oriole Feeder
Woodlink 35319 Metal House Oriole Feeder
  • Durable and weatherproof metal
  • Two orange spikes and one jelly cup
  • Two perches
Price: $26.67
Perky-Pet Deluxe Hand Painted Oriole Feeder
Perky-Pet Deluxe Hand Painted Oriole Feeder
  • Nectar feeder with 24 oz design
  • Hand painted metal oranges
  • Weatherproof materials
Price: $18.95
Perky-Pet 253 Oriole Jelly Wild Bird Feeder
Birds Choice NP1009 Oriole-Fest Songbird Oriole Feeder
  • 32 oz jelly capacity
  • Works with most jelly jars for even easier filling
  • Weatherproof and UV resistant
Price: $13.88
JMX Brands Inc Amish Premium Poly Oriole Bird-Feeder
JMX Brands Inc Amish Premium Poly Oriole Bird-Feeder
  • Open, airy design
  • Made of recyled plastic
  • Two orange spikes and two jelly bowls
Price: $49.75
Kettle Moraine Recycled Single Oriole Orange Fruit Stick Feeder
Kettle Moraine Recycled Single Oriole Orange Fruit Stick Feeder
  • Simple and practical
  • Recycled plastic
  • Made in USA
Price: $10.75
Heath Outdoor Products CF-133 Clementine Oriole Feeder
Heath Outdoor Products CF-133 Clementine Oriole Feeder
  • Fun design
  • Weather and UV resistant
  • One jelly cup and two orange spikes
Price: $13.99
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. Kettle Moraine Recycled Orange Oriole Fruit, Jelly, & Mealworm Bird Feeder w/ Orange Roof

    Kettle Moraine Recycled Orange Oriole Bird Feeder
    Price: $55.00
    Pros:
    • Large size
    • Recycled plastic and steel construction
    • Two cups and two spikes for oranges
    Cons:
    • Glass cups are breakable
    • Does not come with hanging chain
    • Expensive

    This cute and whimsical feeder has two cups for jelly or fruit as well as twoo spikes for orange halves. It has a bright orange recycled plastic base and a galvalized steel roof. The glass jars are removable for easy cleaning.

    Kettle Moraine Recycled Orange Oriole Bird Feeder

  2. 2. Birds Choice Flower Oriole Bird Feeder Small Orange

    Birds Choice Flower Oriole Bird Feeder Small Orange
    Price: $22.64
    Pros:
    • Weatherproof metal
    • Multiple birds can perch at once
    • Pretty and functional design
    Cons:
    • Only one jelly container
    • Chain to hang not included
    • Not insect-proof

    This lovely oriole feeder is not only cute, but very functional as well. It has a flower petal design holding the orange glass jelly cup, and two spikes on either end for orange halves. It even has a pretty orange jewel hanging from the top. Multiple birds can hang out and feed at the same time, and the feeder can be hung on a stand or in a tree.

    Birds Choice Flower Oriole Bird Feeder Small Orange

  3. 3. Songbird Essentials Copper Oriole Fruit and Jelly Feeder

    Songbird Essentials Copper Oriole Fruit and Jelly Feeder
    Price: $39.95
    Pros:
    • Small size wont take up a lot of space
    • One jelly bowl and two orange spikes
    • Copper wire construction
    Cons:
    • Expensive
    • Looks easy to DIY
    • Only one bowl

    This copper feeder is a beautful addition to your yard and looks more like art than a typical bird feeder. It has two spikes for orange halves as well as an orange bowl for jelly. It is easy to hang from any bird feeder stand and will last for years because copper is naturally weatherproof and actually looks better with age as it develops a patina.

    Songbird Essentials Copper Oriole Fruit and Jelly Feeder

  4. 4. Poly-Recycled Oriole Feeder SNOF

    Poly-Recycled Oriole Feeder SNOF
    Price: $32.57
    Pros:
    • Two jelly containers and two orange spikes
    • Clear acrylic roof
    • Recycled plastic
    Cons:
    • Some reviewers said it can get moldy
    • May fade over time due to sun exposure from clear roof
    • Expensive

    This feeder is made from recucled plastic. It has two cups for feeding jelly or seeds, and two stakes for sticking on orange slices. The top is made of clear acrylic to let you have a good view while also protecting the birds from the rain.

    Poly-Recycled Oriole Feeder SNOF

  5. 5. Perky-Pet Opus Plus 32-ounce Plastic 449-2 Oriole Feeder

    Perky-Pet Opus Plus 32-ounce Plastic 449-2 Oriole Feeder
    Price: $14.28
    Pros:
    • Easy to fill and clean
    • 32 oz nectar capacity
    • Insect-proof
    Cons:
    • Plastic may degrade over time, not UV resistant
    • No hanging chain included
    • Cheaper materials

    This cute feeder from Perky Pet is a little different from the rest. It actually looks a bit like a hummingbird feeder, with a 32 oz bottle on top for liquid nectar. The benefit to this kind of feeder is that it is less likely to attract flies and bees than fruit and jelly are. The feeding ports have bee guards and the feeder has a two position perch that is adjustable to different types of orioles. It is easy to clean and easy to fill.

    Perky-Pet Opus Plus 32-ounce 2 Oriole Feeder

  6. 6. Woodlink 35319 Metal House Oriole Feeder

    Woodlink 35319 Metal House Oriole Feeder
    Price: $26.67
    Pros:
    • Two perches
    • Two orange spikes and one jelly cup
    • Durable and weatherproof metal
    Cons:
    • Expensive
    • Only one container, no room for seeds
    • No hanging chain included

    This oriole feeder has the cute look of a woden house feeder, but made out durable, weatherproof metal. This feeder attracts orioles with a glass container for jelly and two orange half holders. It also has two perches on the sides so that multiple birds can eat at once.

    Woodlink 35319 Metal House Oriole Feeder

  7. 7. Perky-Pet Deluxe Hand Painted Oriole Feeder, 24-Ounce Capacity

    Perky-Pet Deluxe Hand Painted Oriole Feeder
    Price: $18.95
    Pros:
    • Weatherproof materials
    • Hand painted metal oranges
    • Nectar feeder with 24 oz design
    Cons:
    • Not all metal, base and perches are plastic
    • No bee guards
    • DIfficult to clean

    This nectar feeder is a beautiful and functional way to attract orioles to your yard. It features a gem-cut glass nectar reservoir with a 24 oz capacity, decorative hangign chain and basket with hand painted oranges, and three orange slice shaped feeding ports to let the birds know exactly where the delicious nectar is.

    Perky-Pet Deluxe Hand Painted Oriole Feeder

  8. 8. Birds Choice NP1009 Oriole-Fest Songbird Oriole Feeder

    Perky-Pet 253 Oriole Jelly Wild Bird Feeder
    Price: $13.88
    Pros:
    • Weatherproof and UV resistant
    • 32 oz jelly capacity
    • Works with most jelly jars for even easier filling
    Cons:
    • You will need separate feeders for oranges, other fruit and mealworms
    • You need to use the jelly stirrer to dispense the jelly, it is not automatic
    • Attracts bees

    If you are not happy with the small size of the jelly containers on other feeders, then this is the feeder for you. This one is a pure jelly feeder and has a 32 oz capacity so that you hardly ever have to refill it. Or, you can use a regular jelly jar for even easier refilling. Just remove the jar and replace it with a brand new one each time. The jelly comes out of three ports on the bottom and there is a perch all around the base for birds to gather on. This feeder is made of curable, weatherprood powder coated steel to last for many years.

    Birds Choice NP1009 Oriole-Fest Songbird Oriole Feeder

  9. 9. JMX Brands Inc Amish Premium Poly Oriole Bird-Feeder

    JMX Brands Inc Amish Premium Poly Oriole Bird-Feeder
    Price: $49.75
    Pros:
    • Two orange spikes and two jelly bowls
    • Made of recyled plastic
    • Open, airy design
    Cons:
    • Somewhat heavy
    • Relatively expensive
    • Material is pourous and color may fade over time

    This lovely Amish made oriole feeder has it all. It is made of a poly recycled plastic from post consumer waste, which will be long lasting and looks great. It is designed with an open frame and two spots each for orange halves and jelly or other fruit and mealworms. This feeder is made in the USA and is sure to start attracting orioles right away.

    JMX Brands Inc Amish Premium Poly Oriole Bird-Feeder

  10. 10. Kettle Moraine Recycled Single Oriole Orange Fruit Stick Feeder

    Kettle Moraine Recycled Single Oriole Orange Fruit Stick Feeder
    Price: $10.75
    Pros:
    • Made in USA
    • Recycled plastic
    • Simple and practical
    Cons:
    • No jelly container
    • Hanging chain not included
    • No space for seeds

    This recycled feeder is made in the USA from recycled plastic. It features a wide plastic base with two aluminum perches and two spikes for orange halves. It comes with a lifetime guarantee, and the simple yet practical design is sure to last for years to come.

    Kettle Moraine Recycled Single Oriole Orange Fruit Stick Feeder

  11. 11. Heath Outdoor Products CF-133 Clementine Oriole Feeder

    Heath Outdoor Products CF-133 Clementine Oriole Feeder
    Price: $13.99
    Pros:
    • One jelly cup and two orange spikes
    • Weather and UV resistant
    • Fun design
    Cons:
    • No perch for birds to sit on while they eat
    • Very small, will need to be refilled often
    • Glass cup is breakable

    This sunny orange feeder is a fun and practical way to attract orioles. It has two spikes for orange slices and one jelly container. The jelly cup is made of glass and can be easily removed to clean. The feeder frame is made of powder coated steel, which is UV resistant and weatherproof. This small sized feeder is perfect for a front porch or small yard, and can be hung from a stand or a tree.

    Heath Outdoor Products CF-133 Clementine Oriole Feeder

Orioles are migratory birds, so by studying their migration patterns you can find out when the best time of year is to put oranges, jelly and other foods out for them. While orange halves and grape jelly are the standard go-to foods, orioles also enjoy dark fruits like red cherries and purple grapes, as insects like mealworms, nectar or suet with berries and peanut butter. 

