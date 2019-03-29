11 Best Oriole Bird Feeders: Your Buyer’s Guide

Orioles are fascinating birds, and their bright orange plumage makes them one of the most desirable backyard birds. Orioles can be found all along the eastern United States, down into Mexico and Central America. They are migratory birds, spending winters in the tropics and moving back up to the Northeastern states come springtime. Orioles love sweet nectar, and favor fruit and jelly over seeds and nuts.

The best and most effective oriole feeders have a small bowl for grape jelly, a place to stick orange halves, and another small container or platform for orioles’ favorite treats such as dark berries, cherries or grapes.