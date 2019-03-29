11 Best Oriole Bird Feeders: Your Buyer’s Guide

Orioles are fascinating birds, and their bright orange plumage makes them one of the most desirable backyard birds. Orioles can be found all along the eastern United States, down into Mexico and Central America. They are migratory birds, spending winters in the tropics and moving back up to the Northeastern states come springtime. Orioles love sweet nectar, and favor fruit and jelly over seeds and nuts.
The best and most effective oriole feeders have a small bowl for grape jelly, a place to stick orange halves, and another small container or platform for orioles’ favorite treats such as dark berries, cherries or grapes.
1. Kettle Moraine Recycled Orange Oriole Fruit, Jelly, & Mealworm Bird Feeder w/ Orange RoofPrice: $55.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large size
- Recycled plastic and steel construction
- Two cups and two spikes for oranges
- Glass cups are breakable
- Does not come with hanging chain
- Expensive
This cute and whimsical feeder has two cups for jelly or fruit as well as twoo spikes for orange halves. It has a bright orange recycled plastic base and a galvalized steel roof. The glass jars are removable for easy cleaning.
Find more Kettle Moraine Recycled Orange Oriole Bird Feeder information and reviews here.
-
2. Birds Choice Flower Oriole Bird Feeder Small OrangePrice: $22.64Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weatherproof metal
- Multiple birds can perch at once
- Pretty and functional design
- Only one jelly container
- Chain to hang not included
- Not insect-proof
This lovely oriole feeder is not only cute, but very functional as well. It has a flower petal design holding the orange glass jelly cup, and two spikes on either end for orange halves. It even has a pretty orange jewel hanging from the top. Multiple birds can hang out and feed at the same time, and the feeder can be hung on a stand or in a tree.
Find more Birds Choice Flower Oriole Bird Feeder Small Orange information and reviews here.
-
3. Songbird Essentials Copper Oriole Fruit and Jelly FeederPrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Small size wont take up a lot of space
- One jelly bowl and two orange spikes
- Copper wire construction
- Expensive
- Looks easy to DIY
- Only one bowl
This copper feeder is a beautful addition to your yard and looks more like art than a typical bird feeder. It has two spikes for orange halves as well as an orange bowl for jelly. It is easy to hang from any bird feeder stand and will last for years because copper is naturally weatherproof and actually looks better with age as it develops a patina.
Find more Songbird Essentials Copper Oriole Fruit and Jelly Feeder information and reviews here.
-
4. Poly-Recycled Oriole Feeder SNOFPrice: $32.57Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two jelly containers and two orange spikes
- Clear acrylic roof
- Recycled plastic
- Some reviewers said it can get moldy
- May fade over time due to sun exposure from clear roof
- Expensive
This feeder is made from recucled plastic. It has two cups for feeding jelly or seeds, and two stakes for sticking on orange slices. The top is made of clear acrylic to let you have a good view while also protecting the birds from the rain.
Find more Poly-Recycled Oriole Feeder SNOF information and reviews here.
-
5. Perky-Pet Opus Plus 32-ounce Plastic 449-2 Oriole FeederPrice: $14.28Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to fill and clean
- 32 oz nectar capacity
- Insect-proof
- Plastic may degrade over time, not UV resistant
- No hanging chain included
- Cheaper materials
This cute feeder from Perky Pet is a little different from the rest. It actually looks a bit like a hummingbird feeder, with a 32 oz bottle on top for liquid nectar. The benefit to this kind of feeder is that it is less likely to attract flies and bees than fruit and jelly are. The feeding ports have bee guards and the feeder has a two position perch that is adjustable to different types of orioles. It is easy to clean and easy to fill.
Find more Perky-Pet Opus Plus 32-ounce 2 Oriole Feeder information and reviews here.
-
6. Woodlink 35319 Metal House Oriole FeederPrice: $26.67Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two perches
- Two orange spikes and one jelly cup
- Durable and weatherproof metal
- Expensive
- Only one container, no room for seeds
- No hanging chain included
This oriole feeder has the cute look of a woden house feeder, but made out durable, weatherproof metal. This feeder attracts orioles with a glass container for jelly and two orange half holders. It also has two perches on the sides so that multiple birds can eat at once.
Find more Woodlink 35319 Metal House Oriole Feeder information and reviews here.
-
7. Perky-Pet Deluxe Hand Painted Oriole Feeder, 24-Ounce CapacityPrice: $18.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weatherproof materials
- Hand painted metal oranges
- Nectar feeder with 24 oz design
- Not all metal, base and perches are plastic
- No bee guards
- DIfficult to clean
This nectar feeder is a beautiful and functional way to attract orioles to your yard. It features a gem-cut glass nectar reservoir with a 24 oz capacity, decorative hangign chain and basket with hand painted oranges, and three orange slice shaped feeding ports to let the birds know exactly where the delicious nectar is.
Find more Perky-Pet Deluxe Hand Painted Oriole Feeder information and reviews here.
-
8. Birds Choice NP1009 Oriole-Fest Songbird Oriole FeederPrice: $13.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weatherproof and UV resistant
- 32 oz jelly capacity
- Works with most jelly jars for even easier filling
- You will need separate feeders for oranges, other fruit and mealworms
- You need to use the jelly stirrer to dispense the jelly, it is not automatic
- Attracts bees
If you are not happy with the small size of the jelly containers on other feeders, then this is the feeder for you. This one is a pure jelly feeder and has a 32 oz capacity so that you hardly ever have to refill it. Or, you can use a regular jelly jar for even easier refilling. Just remove the jar and replace it with a brand new one each time. The jelly comes out of three ports on the bottom and there is a perch all around the base for birds to gather on. This feeder is made of curable, weatherprood powder coated steel to last for many years.
Find more Birds Choice NP1009 Oriole-Fest Songbird Oriole Feeder information and reviews here.
-
10. Kettle Moraine Recycled Single Oriole Orange Fruit Stick FeederPrice: $10.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made in USA
- Recycled plastic
- Simple and practical
- No jelly container
- Hanging chain not included
- No space for seeds
This recycled feeder is made in the USA from recycled plastic. It features a wide plastic base with two aluminum perches and two spikes for orange halves. It comes with a lifetime guarantee, and the simple yet practical design is sure to last for years to come.
Find more Kettle Moraine Recycled Single Oriole Orange Fruit Stick Feeder information and reviews here.
-
11. Heath Outdoor Products CF-133 Clementine Oriole FeederPrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One jelly cup and two orange spikes
- Weather and UV resistant
- Fun design
- No perch for birds to sit on while they eat
- Very small, will need to be refilled often
- Glass cup is breakable
This sunny orange feeder is a fun and practical way to attract orioles. It has two spikes for orange slices and one jelly container. The jelly cup is made of glass and can be easily removed to clean. The feeder frame is made of powder coated steel, which is UV resistant and weatherproof. This small sized feeder is perfect for a front porch or small yard, and can be hung from a stand or a tree.
Find more Heath Outdoor Products CF-133 Clementine Oriole Feeder information and reviews here.
Orioles are migratory birds, so by studying their migration patterns you can find out when the best time of year is to put oranges, jelly and other foods out for them. While orange halves and grape jelly are the standard go-to foods, orioles also enjoy dark fruits like red cherries and purple grapes, as insects like mealworms, nectar or suet with berries and peanut butter.
