11 Best Lawn Edgers: Your Easy Buying Guide

If keeping your yard neat and clean is important to you, a crisp edged lawn is necessary to keep it looking great. Manicured lawns with raggedy edges never look nice and can be an embarrassment. A lawn edger is a handy tool to have around to save you the time of trimming edges by hand.
Edgers are also convenient for creating new garden beds, pathways or any new features in your landscaping design. Lawn edgers come in different styles, from gas and electric motors to dual purpose string trimmer/edgers, as well as manual tools for smaller yards.
In this article I will go over all of the best models of each type of edger, so no matter what size lawn you have to manage and no matter how large or small your budget, there is sure to be an edger in this list for you.
-
1. WORX WG896 12 Amp 2-in-1 Electric Lawn Edger, 7.5-InchPrice: $81.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Runs quietly with electric motor
- No messy oil or gas
- Compact storage and easy transport
- Not super powerful
- Single function
- Mostly plastic
First on our list is a powerful and convenient lawn edger from Worx. This machine is built specifically for even and reliable trimming of your lawn edges, whether around a garden border, sidewalk, driveway or elsewhere. this electric edger has a powerful 12 amp motor and plugs in to a standard outlet.
You can select between three blade depth positions, and the cutting line indicator gives you a high level of precision when trimming. The shaft is adjustable in height, and the handle pivots as well so you can have maximum comfort while you work.
Find more WORX WG896 12 Amp 2-in-1 Electric Lawn Edger, 7.5-Inch information and reviews here.
-
2. Truper 32100 Tru Tough Rotary Lawn Edger with Dual Wheel and Ash Handle, 48-InchPrice: $61.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable steel blades and Ash handle
- Requires very little maintenance
- Does not take up a lot of storage space
- Relatively expensive compared with other manual edgers
- Requires silicone spray coating to keep in optimal condition
- Not as fast as electric or gas powered machines
Rotary edgers are ideal for anyone with smaller yards, not a whole lot of storage space, or if you just prefer not to use motorized tools when it is not necessary. Manual tools tend to last longer, break less often, and they require much less maintenance.
This rotary edger from Truper is a real trooper! it is constructed of heavy duty steel with a North American Ash handle. Simply walk this edger along the edge you wish to cut and the clear coated gray steel blades will trim any grass and weeds that are sticking out. When you are done, just spray it clean with a hose and you are done! There are no cords to get caught up in, or messy gas and oil to deal with.
Find more Truper 32100 Tru Tough Rotary Lawn Edger with Dual Wheel and Ash Handle, 48-Inch information and reviews here.
-
3. GreenWorks 27032 12 Amp Corded EdgerPrice: $62.47Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Easy hands free depth adjustment
- No gas required
- Requires gas
- Very expensive
- Very loud
Here is an inexpensive yet effective lawn edger that is perfect for suburban or urban lawns in need of tidying up. The GreenWorks corded edger has a 12 Amp motor and 7.5″ double edged blade, which is very powerful for such a compact machine.
The spring assist front wheel allows you to control the blade depth just by increasing or decreasing the pressure, with no need to manually adjust. This saves a lot of time while you are working.
The handle is adjustable as well for maximum control and comfort, and the cord outlet has a locking feature to make sure that it does not get unplugged accidentally while you are working.
Find more GreenWorks 27032 12 Amp Corded Edger information and reviews here.
-
4. WORX 20-Volt GT 2.0 String Trimmer/Edger/Mini-Mower with Tilting Head and Single Line Feed – WG160Price: $93.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Not too expensive
- Cordless
- Multi function weed eater and edger
- Not very powerful compared with gas motors
- No metal blade
- Requires charging in between uses
So far, all of the tools on this list have been single function edgers that only do one job – trim the edge of your lawn. This string trimmer from Works is a multi use tool that is a weed eater, edger, and mini mower in one.
The tilting head allows you to convert from a trimmer to edger in seconds, with no tools necessary. This tool is powered by a 20-volt cordless lithium batter, and has a long run time in between charges.
The cutting diameter is 12″ with an automatic, single line feed. You can adjust the height of the shaft quickly and easily with the quick release lever, and there are dual handles on top for excellent control while you work.
Find more WORX 20-Volt GT 2.0 String Trimmer/Edger/Mini-Mower with Tilting Head and Single Line Feed – WG160 information and reviews here.
-
5. Midwest Rake Loop Hoe EdgerPrice: $77.73Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very inexpensive
- Very easy to use and versatile
- No motor or moving parts to wear out or break
- Labor intensive, only trims a few inches at a time
- Requires some skill to use
- Not great for large areas
Loop hoes or hula hoes are versatile gardening tools that can also be used as manual lawn edgers, to help maintain a perfectly clean edge around your lawn. You may be used to seeing these types of hoes used as weeders in the garden. The flat blade can be used to trim the edges of grass around garden beds, sidewalks and other edges as well. Then, you can use the hoe to scrape the loose cut grass away as well.
This inexpensive and versatile tool requires no electricity, batteries or gas, and can be used for many years. Midwest Rake has designed this hoe to be very durable, with a 60″ powder-coated aluminum handle with 6″ non-slip vinyl grip and a double knife edge on the hoe itself.
Find more Midwest Rake Loop Hoe Edger information and reviews here.
-
6. Sun Joe Sharper Blade Stringless Electric Trimmer/EdgerPrice: $65.47Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Steel blades will last a long time and do not need replacing like string trimmers
- Easy push button start
- Easy and fast switching between trimming and edging
- Cord may get tangled
- There is no protector by the blade so you need to be careful not to hit it on concrete or sidewalk
- Relatively loud
This stringless trimmer from Sun Joe is my personal favorite on this list. It has all of the good qualities of a multi use tool, with the reliable and strong steel blades of typical edgers.
Most trimmer/edger combination tools use a string for trimming, which is nice for plain grass but if you have thick weeds it may not be strong enough. Also, if you are trimming along an edge of concrete, the string hitting the concrete may cause it to be used up much quicker than usual.
The blades on this trimmer are made of heavy duty steel so they will last a long time. This lightweight tool has a “Twist-N-Groom” design that allows you to easily and quickly switch between weed eating or trimming and edging, with no need to stop the motor or use tools to make the switch.
There is also an adjustable, ergonomic handle, a quick-change knob for blade replacement, a safety switch that prevents accidental start-ups, a telescoping shaft that adjusts to fit your height,and a cord hook that secures an extension cord.
This tool is very light weight at only 5.6 lbs, and has a cutting swath of 12″.
Find more Sun Joe SB601E Sharper Blade Stringless Electric Trimmer/Edger information and reviews here.
-
7. McLane 101-4.75GT-7 9-Inch Gas Powered Lawn Edger, 5.50 Gross Torque B&S Engine 7″ WheelsPrice: $619.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very heavy duty and durable
- Ergonomically designed for maximum comfort
- Can cut vertically or horizontally at any height
- Not very many in stock
- Very expensive
- Not CARB compliant
For very large properties or commercial use, a high powered gas lawn edger is needed to keep things neat and tidy. This McLanewheeled lawn edger has a high performance engine for reliable cutting power and maximum efficiency. cutter is precision machined, using sealed ball bearings on a 2″ x 9″ spring steel blade. It has a heavy duty chassis and tubular steel handle for maximum durability.
This edger can cut vertically or horizontally to handle any job. The tires are wide rubber with the ability to ride on most curbs while still delivering a clean cut. The blade can be quickly and easily tilted to any angle, and can trim flat at any height. This machine is not CARB compliant so it is not for sale in California.
Find more Ariens 986101 169cc Gas 9 in. Wheeled Lawn Edger (CARB) information and reviews here.
-
8. Southland SWLE0799 79cc Walk Behind Gas Lawn EdgerPrice: $233.51Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can do a straight or bevel cut
- Two year warranty
- Durable steel construction
- Requires gas
- Handle is not adjustable
- Not very many reviews
Here is another, less expensive walk behind edger that still offers excellent performance, quality and power. This Southland edger has a manual recoil easy start fuel delivery system and is adjustable to 5 depth positions up to 2 ½-inch deep.
The blade angle adjusts as well, up to 15 degrees in both directions. The metal frame is extremely durable, and for added safety there is a blade guard as well. This edger has a three point blade and the blade adjusts for a bevel cut as well.
Find more Southland SWLE0799 79cc Walk Behind Gas Lawn Edger information and reviews here.
-
9. BLACK+DECKER Edge Hog 2-1/4 HP Electric Landscape Edger and TrencherPrice: $89.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very well rated
- No gas, electric motor
- Converts into lawn trencher easily and quickly
- Requires some assembly
- Not very powerful
- Cord may get tangled
Here is a solid and reliable edger from Black & Decker. This edger is powered by an 11 amp, 2.25 HP motor that supplies 150 lbs of torque. The assembly is easy and requires no tools, and this edger can e converted into a landscape trencher by simply removing the pull-up edge guide.
The blade has three adjustable depth positions and the blade is 7.5″ long. You can use this edger right or left handed with the adjustable handle. Overall, this is an excellent machine and a customer favorite, with over 1,000 positive reviews.
Find more BLACK+DECKER LE750 Edge Hog 2-1/4 HP Electric Landscape Edger and Trencher information and reviews here.
-
10. Radius Garden 22611 Root Slayer Edger, RedPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use
- No gas or electric motor
- Small for easy storage
- Requires some muscle
- Time consuming
- May need sharpening
It does not get any more hassle-free than the the Root SLayer when it comes to keeping your lawn edges neat. This simple tool has no moving parts to repair or maintain, and can be stored in the smallest shed with ease. This tool is a simple blade which you push down into the lawn in order to cut the edge clean. It can be used along sidewalks, gardens, or pathways.
Find moreGarden Weasel Edge Chopper information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.