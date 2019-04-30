11 Best Lawn Edgers: Your Easy Buying Guide

If keeping your yard neat and clean is important to you, a crisp edged lawn is necessary to keep it looking great. Manicured lawns with raggedy edges never look nice and can be an embarrassment. A lawn edger is a handy tool to have around to save you the time of trimming edges by hand.

Edgers are also convenient for creating new garden beds, pathways or any new features in your landscaping design. Lawn edgers come in different styles, from gas and electric motors to dual purpose string trimmer/edgers, as well as manual tools for smaller yards.

In this article I will go over all of the best models of each type of edger, so no matter what size lawn you have to manage and no matter how large or small your budget, there is sure to be an edger in this list for you.