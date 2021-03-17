7 Best Cordless Hedge Trimmers: Compare & Save

Hear those birds? Feel that warmer weather? Yeah, me too. Time to go get those shrubs back in shape. But wait: did you promise yourself a brand new toy so you won’t have to mess around with gas fumes and wasted time this year?
Our list of the 7 Best Cordless Hedge Trimmers has you covered. One of these incredible yard tools will be sure to light you up with their clean energy, raw power, and long runtimes. Battery-powered tools have gotten really incredible these last few years. Spring for one of these beasts and you’ll be more than paid back in saved time by the end of the season.
By the way: owning a family of cordless electric tools with the same battery platform is completely rad. Check out our other posts on string trimmers, leaf blowers, pole saws, and even cordless electric mowers.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $274.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $203.01 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $243.36 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $178.94 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. DeWalt DCKO86M1 Hedge Trimmer Combo KitPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Everything you need to trim any kind of hedge
- DeWalt quality and universal battery platform
- Battery and charger included
- If you don't need a large pole trimmer, look elsewhere
- Blade doesn't extend all the way to each end
- Limited torque
It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of DeWalt power tools and I’m here to tell you that I really need this DeWalt DCKO86M1 Hedge Trimmer Combo Kit. The kit includes a DCPH820 Pole Hedge Trimmer, a DCPS620 Pole Saw, and a 4.0Ah 20V battery and charger. For hedges big and small as well as trees that need pruning, this set has it all. BOOM.
The hedge trimmer reaches up to 12 feet with a 22-inch steel, laser-cut blade that’s dual-action and cuts up to 2,800 strokes per minute. The 20V MAX battery platform will fit over 200 different types of DeWalt tools so slapping a battery pack is universal. The electric motor provides some high output and will power the teeth through branches up to 3/4-inch thick. Yowza.
The pole saw is of the same high quality and will allow a 15-foot maximum reach. Each battery charge will provide roughly 96 cuts per charge. The head of the saw allows for seven different positions in 180-degrees. You could purchase all of this separately if you wanted to but consider this: the hedge trimmer on its own without the battery and charger runs around $120. The pole saw on its own costs $149 without a battery. Stop thinking so much and just buy this thing, already.
Find more DeWalt DCKO86M1 Hedge Trimmer Combo Kit information and reviews here.
-
2. Greenworks PRO 80V 26-Inch Cordless Hedge TrimmerPrice: $274.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gas-engine power in an electric power tool
- Cordless freedom
- 60-minute runtime on the included 2.0Ah battery
- 26 inches includes a two-inch tip and two-inch extension so really 22 inches
- A little heavy
- Not pole attachment capable
Here we go with another review of a Greenworks power tool. Why Greenworks all the time? Because they’re simply great tools. Light and nimble without having to trip on a cord, the Greenworks PRO 80V 26-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer offers a commercial-grade tool for homeowners that simply want more power.
This cordless hedge trimmer features a rotating rear handle for flexibility while maneuvering around shrubs. A variable speed trigger allows for power on demand, a 3/4-inch cutting capacity, and dual-action blades for reduced vibration. Designed for durability and heavy-duty jobs, its brushless motor will deliver the power and performance of a 26cc gas engine. Not too shabby.
The unit comes with a 2.0Ah rechargeable battery pack and charger for around an hour of runtime and a 30-minute recharge period. Need more reach? Check out the Greenworks Cordless Pole Hedge Trimmer. The blade is a little smaller at 20 inches in length but the included pole attachment will get you 7-1/2 feet of height to top those arborvitaes.
Find more Greenworks PRO 80V 26-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer information and reviews here.
-
3. Makita XHU02 18V LXT Cordless 22-Inch Hedge Trimmer KitPrice: $203.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Big 4.0Ah battery and charger included
- 22-inch cutting blade
- Uses same platform of other Makita power tools
- Will struggle with branches larger than 3/8-inch
- Cutting shaft could be longer for more reach
- Gas power will get the job done quicker but this unit is much lighter
Makita is a major force in the cordless power tool business but they make more than cordless drills and table saws. Their yard tools are out of this world and use the same 18V LXT battery platform of their power tools. The Makita 18V LXT Cordless 22-Inch Hedge Trimmer Kit features zero emissions, lower noise, and considerably less maintenance than a gas-powered unit.
The Makita-built motor delivers 2,700 strokes per minute along with a 22-inch blade for a good capacity for use on your shrubs. The XHU02M1 will run up to 120 minutes on the low setting on just a single charge using the included (yay!) 18V LXT 4.0Ah battery. This hedge trimmer is 25% quieter than gas-powered cordless hedge trimmers, too.
If you’re really looking for a perfect yard tool package, this Makita combo comes with two 5.0Ah batteries, a dual charger, a 30-inch hedge trimmer and a cordless string trimmer. That’s an awesome package for anyone looking to start over their yard tool arsenal or replace their gas equipment.
Find more Makita 18V LXT Cordless 22-Inch Hedge Trimmer Kit information and reviews here.
-
4. Husqvarna 115iHD55 Cordless Hedge TrimmerPrice: $243.36Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great runtime
- 4.0Ah battery and charger are included
- Nice build quality
- Heavier than corded trimmers
- Reports of older batteries being shipped with trimmer
- Safety features are a little overblown but hard to argue that something is "too safe"
Husqvarna makes some mean chainsaws but their lighter power tools are pretty great, too. The Husqvarna 115iHD55 Cordless Hedge Trimmer comes with a big 4.0Ah battery and charger that result in some amazing runtimes. According to their promotional material, as well as online reviews, this hedge trimmer will go for an hour with more than half of the battery life still left to give. That’s pretty extraordinary.
The 115iHD55 features a “Save Mode” that maximizes the runtime by allowing the motor to work more efficiently. The electric motor is brushless and has an innovative design that delivers big efficiency while also extending the overall life of the machine. 22-inch dual-action blades provide an extended reach and low vibration meaning your arms shouldn’t feel too much like jelly.
Because it’s cordless and features a brushless electric motor, the noise levels are really low compared with gas-powered equipment. Want to work earlier in the morning or later at night? This machine should let you do that without waking up your neighbors. The hedge trimmer also comes with a two-year warranty. Nice.
Find more Husqvarna 115iHD55 Cordless Hedge Trimmer information and reviews here.
-
6. EGO Power+ MHT2001 20-Inch Hedge Trimmer & Power Head Combo KitPrice: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple attachment tools available
- Huge 56V battery
- 5-year warranty
- Expensive but awesome
- Heavy but powerful
- Watch what you're doing with that 10-foot reach or you may end up with an uneven mess
One tool with different attachments to take care of a variety of jobs sounds pretty good to me. Look at this EGO Power+ MHT2001 20-Inch Hedge Trimmer & Power Head Combo Kit. The power head is sort of like the back end of a gas-powered weed eater, but with a brushless electric motor.
The 20-inch hedge trimmer attachment clicks in firmly and will trim branches up to one inch wide. Different attachments for the power head are sold separately and include a pole saw, lawn edger, rototiller, string trimmer, and more. The machine features a two-speed trigger while the cutting head can be set in 12 different points of articulation to get where you need to.
The MHT2001 is a pretty fabulous yard tool but if you’re not looking for that much awesomeness, look at the EGO Power+ HT2411 24-inch cordless hedge trimmer. It has all the capabilities of the larger tool save for articulation and the 10-plus-foot reach of the pole attachment.
Find more EGO Power+ Hedge Trimmer & Power Head Combo Kit information and reviews here.
-
7. Black+Decker 60V MAX 24-Inch Cordless Hedge TrimmerPrice: $178.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 60V power is awesome
- Battery life can get up to two hours
- Great balance
- A sheath for the blade would be nice
- Saw blade on end of tool isn't as useful as it could be
- 60V battery pack but...what did you expect?
60V is the largest battery we have on our list of cordless hedge trimmers and it belongs to just two models: Greenworks and this Black+Decker 60V MAX 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer. Black+Decker has a number of cordless hedge cutters available including a 20V and 40V model but for my money, you might as well pitch out a little more and get some serious power like this unit offers.
The hedge trimmer has lots of power, cuts smoothly, and will get through branches an inch or more. A small saw at the end of the hedge blade is supposed to be a little power saw to get through larger branches but its effectiveness is somewhat questionable. Still, I like the direction of the design thinking.
The large battery (included) will keep this tool going for close to two hours which in itself is a remarkable feat. No exhaust fumes or loud noise are both reasons why you’re looking at electric power, right? While Black+Decker isn’t as widely recognizable for their family of cordless products, there are still several choices including a leaf blower and cordless electric mower, all with excellent online reviews.
If you’re really pinching your pennies these days (and who can blame you?), check out the Black+Decker 40V MAX Cordless Hedge Trimmer. It’s powerful, well built, and will definitely do the job.
Find more Black+Decker 60V MAX 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer information and reviews here.
Are Cordless Hedge Trimmers Any Good?
You betcha. Cordless electric tools are getting better and better each year. If you continue to suck in gas fumes because you're deluded in thinking they perform better than electric tools, you may want to take another look.
Professional landscapers should probably stick with gas-powered yard machines because when taking care of foliage day after day each season, they still edge out cordless electric power. Gas is still easy to get and store as well as portable.
But when it comes to maintaining your own garden, cordless hedge trimmers are simply boss. Hedges need annual maintenance and while it's not much fun, a tool like those featured on our list here will make trimming your own bushes is a lot easier.
The benefits of cordless, rather than corded, hedge trimmers should be obvious: they allow better mobility, they are safer because you won’t need to have an extension cord running through the yard, and there’s no risk of electrocution through cutting that cord. NICE.
There are loads of different cordless hedge cutters on the market and all of them would make a good addition to your tool shed. They can also be used for more than just hedges, meaning they're a great investment.
Depending on your needs, you may look at the size of the hedge trimmers first. Most of the clippers on our list are medium to large in size because the price simply isn't that much of a barrier to a stronger, faster tool.
Smaller hedge trimmers are nice and light at just a few Volts of power but that's not going to do much for you. They’re designed only to cut thin branches for light garden work. Yes, they're cheaper but really not by much over the long run.
Once you get to 18 Volts, now we can start doing things. They’re heavier and a bit more expensive, however they can do so much more. You'll be able to handle most regular yard maintenance including standard boxwoods, arborvitaes, and other shrubs.
40 Volts and up are the big boys. If you want a serious machine, this is what you want. They're heavier and more expensive but they'll pretty much cut through anything.
Clearing a garden or have thick, woody plants that need taming? Let one of these beasts off the chain. Keep in mind that these aren't chainsaws, though. At the most, branches up to one inch in diameter are all these hedge trimmers can handle.
How Do I Choose the Right Cordless Hedge Trimmer?
What will you be cutting most of the time? Larger machines with more power are better for cutting thick limbs but are more clumsy to use as well as more expensive. I'll point out again that the difference in price between a smaller 18V tool and a 56V tool typically isn't all that much, maybe $50 on average. For that cost, save yourself an annual headache and get a tool that's right for the job.
But maybe you just don't need a big machine. Get an idea of what you will use your trimmers on. Take a look around your property and figure out what size branches you'll deal with each year. Bigger and more powerful sounds great in my world however the difference in weight might be a deal breaker for you.
As we talked about above, budgets may be tight these days. The good news is that there is a hedge trimmer that will fit any budget. Don't buy into features that you won't use but consider some of the following amenities:
Weight. It's an important distinction. Trimming hedges means doing work on ladders, reaching across distances, and working overhead. A couple of extra pounds doesn't sound like much until you've been holding that power tool upright for 60 straight minutes.
Teeth. The spaces between teeth are different on each trimmer. Obviously, the bigger the gap, the larger branches your clipper can cut. Big, powerful machines with narrow tooth gaps are somewhat useless. 3/8-inch is average for smaller machines, 3/4-inch on larger ones. Some 60V units can get through branches up to an inch in diameter.
Battery Size. I hate running out of juice so I look at a large battery. There are truly some amazing advances that have been made recently. There are some cordless hedge trimmers that can last up to two hours on a charge. Even if you have an enormous number of plants to take care of, that's pretty incredible. Bigger power means more weight, so choose wisely.
Safety. Many safety features exist on trimmers. Some of them make complete sense and some may have you scratching your head. Look for automatic brakes that will stop the blades when the off switch is hit, handguards, and sometimes dual switches to prevent your machine from starting up accidentally.
See Also:
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.