7 Best Cordless Hedge Trimmers: Compare & Save

By the way: owning a family of cordless electric tools with the same battery platform is completely rad. Check out our other posts on string trimmers , leaf blowers , pole saws , and even cordless electric mowers .

Our list of the 7 Best Cordless Hedge Trimmers has you covered. One of these incredible yard tools will be sure to light you up with their clean energy, raw power, and long runtimes. Battery-powered tools have gotten really incredible these last few years. Spring for one of these beasts and you’ll be more than paid back in saved time by the end of the season.

Hear those birds? Feel that warmer weather? Yeah, me too. Time to go get those shrubs back in shape. But wait: did you promise yourself a brand new toy so you won’t have to mess around with gas fumes and wasted time this year?

Our Unbiased Reviews

Are Cordless Hedge Trimmers Any Good?

You betcha. Cordless electric tools are getting better and better each year. If you continue to suck in gas fumes because you're deluded in thinking they perform better than electric tools, you may want to take another look.

Professional landscapers should probably stick with gas-powered yard machines because when taking care of foliage day after day each season, they still edge out cordless electric power. Gas is still easy to get and store as well as portable.

But when it comes to maintaining your own garden, cordless hedge trimmers are simply boss. Hedges need annual maintenance and while it's not much fun, a tool like those featured on our list here will make trimming your own bushes is a lot easier.

The benefits of cordless, rather than corded, hedge trimmers should be obvious: they allow better mobility, they are safer because you won’t need to have an extension cord running through the yard, and there’s no risk of electrocution through cutting that cord. NICE.

There are loads of different cordless hedge cutters on the market and all of them would make a good addition to your tool shed. They can also be used for more than just hedges, meaning they're a great investment.

Depending on your needs, you may look at the size of the hedge trimmers first. Most of the clippers on our list are medium to large in size because the price simply isn't that much of a barrier to a stronger, faster tool.

Smaller hedge trimmers are nice and light at just a few Volts of power but that's not going to do much for you. They’re designed only to cut thin branches for light garden work. Yes, they're cheaper but really not by much over the long run.

Once you get to 18 Volts, now we can start doing things. They’re heavier and a bit more expensive, however they can do so much more. You'll be able to handle most regular yard maintenance including standard boxwoods, arborvitaes, and other shrubs.

40 Volts and up are the big boys. If you want a serious machine, this is what you want. They're heavier and more expensive but they'll pretty much cut through anything.

Clearing a garden or have thick, woody plants that need taming? Let one of these beasts off the chain. Keep in mind that these aren't chainsaws, though. At the most, branches up to one inch in diameter are all these hedge trimmers can handle.

How Do I Choose the Right Cordless Hedge Trimmer?

What will you be cutting most of the time? Larger machines with more power are better for cutting thick limbs but are more clumsy to use as well as more expensive. I'll point out again that the difference in price between a smaller 18V tool and a 56V tool typically isn't all that much, maybe $50 on average. For that cost, save yourself an annual headache and get a tool that's right for the job.

But maybe you just don't need a big machine. Get an idea of what you will use your trimmers on. Take a look around your property and figure out what size branches you'll deal with each year. Bigger and more powerful sounds great in my world however the difference in weight might be a deal breaker for you.

As we talked about above, budgets may be tight these days. The good news is that there is a hedge trimmer that will fit any budget. Don't buy into features that you won't use but consider some of the following amenities:

Weight. It's an important distinction. Trimming hedges means doing work on ladders, reaching across distances, and working overhead. A couple of extra pounds doesn't sound like much until you've been holding that power tool upright for 60 straight minutes.

Teeth. The spaces between teeth are different on each trimmer. Obviously, the bigger the gap, the larger branches your clipper can cut. Big, powerful machines with narrow tooth gaps are somewhat useless. 3/8-inch is average for smaller machines, 3/4-inch on larger ones. Some 60V units can get through branches up to an inch in diameter.

Battery Size. I hate running out of juice so I look at a large battery. There are truly some amazing advances that have been made recently. There are some cordless hedge trimmers that can last up to two hours on a charge. Even if you have an enormous number of plants to take care of, that's pretty incredible. Bigger power means more weight, so choose wisely.

Safety. Many safety features exist on trimmers. Some of them make complete sense and some may have you scratching your head. Look for automatic brakes that will stop the blades when the off switch is hit, handguards, and sometimes dual switches to prevent your machine from starting up accidentally.

See Also:

Best Electric Pole Saws

Best Electric Chainsaws

Best Cordless Leaf Blowers

Best Cordless Electric Mowers