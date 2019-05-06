5 Best Red Grow Lights: Your Easy Buying Guide

Plants need all of the colors of the light spectrum in order to grow healthy and strong. Different colors are beneficial for different stages of growth. Red light is best for flowering or fruiting stages, as well as the early life of a seed when they germinate and develop roots. In this article we have found the best red grow lights for your home garden or grow op, so that you can enjoy a large harvest and lots of big buds.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What colors do plants absorb the most of when it comes to the light spectrum? By looking at a plant, you can see that green is the least absorbed of all of the colors. This is visible in the green color of the plant, because it reflects the green back a our eyes instead of absorbing it.

The two most important colors for a plant are red and blue. Blue is tied in to chlorophyll production, and growing strong stems and leaves. Red light is related to flowering and producing fruit. Both are essential in order to have healthy, happy plants.

