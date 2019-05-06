5 Best Red Grow Lights: Your Easy Buying Guide

Plants need all of the colors of the light spectrum in order to grow healthy and strong. Different colors are beneficial for different stages of growth. Red light is best for flowering or fruiting stages, as well as the early life of a seed when they germinate and develop roots. In this article we have found the best red grow lights for your home garden or grow op, so that you can enjoy a large harvest and lots of big buds.
1. G8LED 90 Watt RED Flower Booster LED Grow Light
Pros:
Cons:
- Optimal light spectrum
- All red LEDs
- Well known, award winning brand
This UFO style light is designed to boost your plants’ growth during flowering. It is entirely red LEDs, eliminating the need for different modes for vegetative vs flowering growth stages. It can be used alongside LED grow lights, High Pressure Sodium, or Compact Fluorescent lights as well. This is a great light from a well known brand, and uses an optimal 8-band spectrum for the most usable light that plants need for photosynthesis.
- Expensive
- Not very powerful
- No warranty
2. Growstar UFO 150W All Deep Red LED Grow Light
Pros:
Cons:
- Two year warranty
- Reputable manufacturer
- Comparable to 150W grow light
- Not many reviews
- May or may not come with hanging hardware
- Made in China
- This light from Growstar is a UFO style supplemental light using a deep red spectrum for optimizing your plants’ flowering stage. This can increase your yield by 30 to 50 percent. This light has two power supplies, one for a high powered cooling fan and one for the light itself. This allows you to run it for long hours and still enjoy a long lifespan and no heat damage.
- This LED compares to a traditional 150W light while using a fraction of the electricity. It also comes with a two year warranty.
3. LED Grow Light Bulb 50W for Indoor Plants
Pros:
Cons:
- Compares to 50W grow light
- Two year warranty
- 60 day money back guarantee
- Relatively cheap material
- No additional heat sink
- Not very powerful
- This LED is the newest model for this year. It uses high quality dark red LED chips for optimal plant growth. It is comparable to a 50W bulb but with a lot less power consumption. The aluminum shell radiates heat in order to preserve the electronics and increase the bulbs’ lifespan. This is the perfect size for a small grow room that needs a little boost, and it comes wth a one year warranty and 60 day refund.
4. MiracleLED 604600 Spectrum Grow Light Multi-Plant Red
Pros:
Cons:
- Comes in pack of one up to pack of ten
- Fits standard socket
- Very inexpensive
- Not very powerful
- No warranty
- Not equal to 150W as advertised
5. HQRP 225 Red LED Indoor Garden Hydroponic Plant Grow Light
Pros:
Cons:
- Large light, 225 LEDs
- Durable die-cast LEDs
- Only consumes 14W of power
- Not a well known brand
- Not many reviews
- Some reviewers received damaged goods
This powerful LED light is one of the biggest red supplemental lights out there. It has 225 individual LEDs and only consumes 14 watts of power. The red LEDs have a 630nm wavelength, optimal for flowering. The red light is 630nm and helps plants absorb nutrients needed for producing fruit. The LEDs in this light are die-cast chrome and are set in a sleek, durable thermoplastic body.
What colors do plants absorb the most of when it comes to the light spectrum? By looking at a plant, you can see that green is the least absorbed of all of the colors. This is visible in the green color of the plant, because it reflects the green back a our eyes instead of absorbing it.
The two most important colors for a plant are red and blue. Blue is tied in to chlorophyll production, and growing strong stems and leaves. Red light is related to flowering and producing fruit. Both are essential in order to have healthy, happy plants.
