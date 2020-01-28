23 Best Garden Bridges for Your Yard (2020)

Garden bridges are a fantastic way to add some new flair to your yard or garden area. Whether you’re looking for something small and decorative or larger and functional, we’ve found numerous sizes and styles to suit your various needs. So shop for your favorite below and upgrade your home’s outdoor area for the upcoming spring and summer.
Comprised of Western Red Cedar, the All Things Cedar 12′ Garden Foot Bridge promises you an extensive life span to reassure your investment. The wood is naturally rot-resistant, which then enhanced once you stain it in the style that best works with your garden’s decor. It’s snug-fitting components and sturdy build ensure it can withstand plenty of weight. The bridge’s planks are predrilled to help make installation a breeze. And at 12-feet in length, the bridge is sure to steal the show once you have it placed right where you want it.
The Home Improvements 8′ Garden Bridge with LED Lights is one of the all-around best bridges on our list. It’s sturdily built with Canadian Hemlock and touts an impressive weight capacity of 600-pounds. The bridge arrives ready for the outdoors as it’s pretreated with a weather-resistant water-based stain. The geometric cutout railings look great along the sides. And the six lantern style LED lights give the bridge another dimension of class that most the other options out there just can’t match.
Comprised of Western Red Cedar, the All Things Cedar 6′ Cedar Garden Bridge with Side Rails promises you an extensive life span. The wood is naturally rot-resistant, which is only bolstered once you stain it in the color that best matches your motif. It’s snug-fitting components and sturdy build ensure it can withstand plenty of weight. Arched rails are along the sides for safety. And if 6-feet is more than you need, this same style is available in 3-foot and 4-foot options too.
Beautifully simple, the Coral Coast 8′ Harrison Wood Garden Bridge is a fantastic choice if you need a larger option for your lawn or garden. The arched design looks great and is accompanied by a pair of double railings on each side for added safety. The entire bridge is unfinished, so you’ll have the ability to choose a color that best matches your locale before assembly. And with it being 8-feet in length, it’s sure to steal the spotlight of your glorious garden.
The subtle charm of the Belham Living 8′ Black Metal Danbury Garden Bridge may just be its most praiseworthy trait. It’s all black finish will blend into any garden’s theme. There are double-arched rails for both safety and additional character. The metal walking surface is arched as well, and there are slats to ensure that liquid never puddles. It arrives in just 7 pieces so assembly is simple. And with it being 8-feet in length, it’ll be a focal point of your backyard.
If you’re looking for a Japanese style bridge, you’ve found a great one in the SamsGazebos 6′ Zen Japanese Style Wood Garden Bridge. The bridge is super sleek and weather-resistant thanks to it being pretreated with an oil-based transparent brown wood stain. But you’re totally fine to put another coat atop it in the color of your choice if you’d like.
The bridge utilizes interlocking construction in an effort to minimize the necessity for too many screws. It’s comprised of North American Douglas Fir, Spruce, and Redwood. And the bottom is supported by a pair of full-length floor joints to ensure a high level of strength.
The SamsGazebos 6′ Sunburst Wood Garden Bridge is one of my favorites on this list. Styled similarly to Japanese garden bridges, it sports beautifully arched architecture. It looks great out of the box with its oil-based transparent brown wood stain. However, you’re welcome to coat it a color of your choosing too.
The sunburst railings give the bridge a heightened level of character that truly makes it shine. The interlocking construction makes assembly less screw intensive and all-around a bit easier. It’s comprised of North American Douglas Fir, Spruce, and Redwood. And it’s made to be safe for weight-bearing thanks to the two full-length floor joists that support from beneath.
The Coral Coast 6′ Harrison Wood Garden Bridge is one of my favorite options available. It’s simple, yet sleek and stylish. The dark stain looks fantastic and promises to prevent cracking, splitting, mold, and rot. It has elegant railings to match the bridge and provide a bit of extra safety. And at 6-feet long, the bridge is sure to be the focal point of your outdoor decor.
The Design Toscano 6′ Lovers Metal Garden Bridge is an elegant addition to any garden or outdoor area. The all-metal construction is hand-crafted by skilled artisans. They utilize rust-resistant metals to ensure you won’t see it degrade due to the weather over time. The sleek black coloring and arches of scrolled hearts promise to fit in anywhere on your property. And stability should never be an issue as the metal bridge can withstand weights of up to nearly 400-pounds.
If you want to give your home garden a bit of western flair, the Kotulas 5′ Wagon Wheel Wood Garden Bridge is a great way to do so. It’s made with naturally weather-resistant fir and is stained before shipping for your convenience. It sports a subtle arch with side railings. And within the side railings is the aforementioned wagon wheel design that gives your garden bridge a fantastic rustic look.
Made of Chinese fir wood, the Kotulas 5′ Solar Pillar Garden Bridge is one of the best looking selections on our list. It touts six LED solar lights to illuminate your walkway during evening hours. Even though it’s on the smaller end of the spectrum, it can safely hold 250-pounds of weight. And you can weatherize it with a stain in the color of your choosing.
Boasting a clean natural finish, the Shine Company 5′ Cedar Garden Bridge is one of the least expensive 5-foot options you’ll find on our list. It’s large enough to be the focal point of your outdoor decor. Because it’s unfinished, you can stain it to match the theme of your garden area. The cedar provides natural protection against insects, moisture, and decay. And the Shine Company utilizes rust-resistant hardware to ensure it doesn’t wear down over time.
The Master Garden Products 5′ Windsor Cedar Wood Bridge is one of the most durable 5-foot bridges available. The 100% cedar bridge utilizes decking boards that are joined by wood dowels and then both screwed and glued into the cross span to ensures nothing comes loose due to weight or weather. The implemented arched side rails provide additional safety and stability, as well as an elegant look. And with the wooden bridge being finished with tung oil, it’s designed to hold up to whatever the outdoors can dish out.
The red/orange stain on the PierPlus 5′ Wooden Garden Bridge will make it pop as the highlight of your lawn or garden. It’s comprised of weather-resistant wood and corrosion-resistant steel hardware, so you won’t find it degrading anytime soon. And thanks to added wooden braces beneath the bridge, it can easily handle weights of up to 500-pounds. And shipping is free and super fast with PierSurplus stating they’ll send the product the same day if orders are received before noon.
The Stonegate Designs 5′ Wooden Garden Bridge comes prestained in a luscious red-orange coloring that will pop in your lawn or garden. It’s comprised of fir so your wood is strong and durable, promising a weight capacity of up to 250-pounds.
The classic arched wooden bridge is partnered with arched railings to match. These provide both an elegant look and additional safety. And the entire 5-foot wooden bridge set is easy to put together thanks to the instructions that come included.
The Outsunny 5′ Wooden Garden Bridge has a lot of charm and an affordable price tag. It’s available in both natural wood color and stained, with the stained looking great and cheap to upgrade to. The side rails complement the look and add a level of safety to the bridge’s design. The fir wood is robust in strength with the ability to handle up to 400-pounds in weight. And the reinforced wood bricks at the bottom ensure that the bridge will be safely traversed for years to come.
The HappyGrill 5′ Wooden Garden Bridge is one of the most popular options available, and it’s easy to see why. The bridge is comprised of weather-resistant solid fir wood that’s been stained to give it a beautiful dark look. And the built-in rails give it a more elegant feel. It’s durable with a weight capacity of 225-pounds. And the included instructions make the 5-foot bridge pretty easy to assemble.
The Belham Living 4′ Double Arched Rails Garden Bridge is as sleek as it is simple. The double-arched rails look great as a companion to the classic slatted walking surface. And the slats ensure that water, ice, or debris won’t pile up upon its surface. The outdoor-ready steel construction looks great with its black finish. Assembly is easy. And its design ensures that it will match well with whatever portion of your yard you place it in.
If you’re looking for a smaller metal garden bridge, the Outsunny 4’ Metal Arched Backyard Decorative Garden Bridge is a great option. With its elegant side rails and overall decorative look, it’s an upgrade for any yard or garden that hosts it. And it’s impressively durable with a metal frame that can support up to 450-pounds of weight.
Assembly is simple with detailed instructions included and conveniently labeled parts. And it’s suited for a long life outdoors as it’s finished with an epoxy coating to ensure weather-resistance.
The Coral Coast Harrison 4′ Wood Garden Bridge is a wonderful way to enhance your garden or yard. Comprised of unfinished fir, the wood is weather-resistant and has a natural ability to fend off mold and rot. It’s resistant to cracking and splitting too. Because it’s unfinished, you can stain it in any color that best matches your terrain. The decorative rails give it another layer of character. And all you’ll need to assemble it is a screwdriver and your own two hands.
The Festnight 4′ Garden Outdoor Decorative Pond Bridge provides a beautiful rustic look for your garden/yard. The double handrails offer another level of impressiveness. It’s unstained so you can color it in a hue of your choosing. Yet it’s comprised of weather-resistant solid wood to ensure durability and weather resistance year-round.
The bridge is 4′ 7″ in length, making it easy to find a place for it within your yard. And it’s easy to assemble and place thanks to the simple to follow instructions that come included.
Though it’s for decorative use only, the Shine Company 3′ Cedar Garden Bridge will add a lot of charm to your yard. The yellow cedar wood it’s comprised of is naturally moisture and insect repellent. It’s built with rust-resistant hardware. It’s unfinished so you can paint or stain it in any way that fits your yard’s motif. And because they’re pretty cheap, you could probably order two or three to use in different locations on you property.
The SamsGazebos Miniature Japanese Wood Garden Bridge is for decorative use only, but with its high arch and bright red coloring, it’ll be the highlight of your home’s garden. It’s just over 2-feet in length and is waterproofed and finished so that you don’t have to worry about it. And perhaps best of all, it comes assembled so you won’t even have to bust the tools out before sprucing up your garden.