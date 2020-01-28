23 Best Garden Bridges for Your Yard (2020)

If you’re looking for a Japanese style bridge, you’ve found a great one in the SamsGazebos 6′ Zen Japanese Style Wood Garden Bridge. The bridge is super sleek and weather-resistant thanks to it being pretreated with an oil-based transparent brown wood stain. But you’re totally fine to put another coat atop it in the color of your choice if you’d like.

The bridge utilizes interlocking construction in an effort to minimize the necessity for too many screws. It’s comprised of North American Douglas Fir, Spruce, and Redwood. And the bottom is supported by a pair of full-length floor joints to ensure a high level of strength.