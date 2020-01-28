23 Best Garden Bridges for Your Yard (2020)

23 Best Garden Bridges for Your Yard (2020)

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Garden bridges are a fantastic way to add some new flair to your yard or garden area. Whether you’re looking for something small and decorative or larger and functional, we’ve found numerous sizes and styles to suit your various needs. So shop for your favorite below and upgrade your home’s outdoor area for the upcoming spring and summer.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
23 Listed Items

Garden Bridges

Looking to revitalize your yard or garden area? A garden bridge is a great way to do it! Whether you're looking for something small and decorative or larger and functional, we have a ton of options to spruce up your outdoor space. 

There are numerous sizes and styles to choose from. Types include Japanese garden bridges, wooden garden bridges, and metal garden bridges. Sizes on our list span from 3-foot decorative models up to 12-foot options that can safely get you across a small stream or gully. And all of them are so simple to assemble you'll have no issues putting them together yourself. 

Japanese Garden Bridges

A lot of folks are specifically looking for Japanese-themed garden bridges to add to their outdoor decor. After scouring the options available, I recommend the SamsGazebos 6' Zen Japanese Style Wood Garden Bridge.

At 6-feet in length, it will assuredly be the highlight of your yard. It's easy to assemble. It's pretreated so that longevity isn't jeopardized. And because it's backed by a pair of full-length floor joists, it's stability will never be questioned. And hey, it looks great too!

Metal Garden Bridges

While some may prefer a wooden look in their yard, there are a bunch of great looking metal garden bridges too. And these metal options don't just appeal aesthetically, they also tend to be stronger with more longevity too. 

Amongst our 4-foot options are the Outsunny Metal Arched Backyard Decorative Garden Bridge and the Belham Living Double Arched Rails Garden Bridge. But if you want something larger, the Design Toscano 6' Lovers Metal Garden Bridge and the Belham Living 8' Black Metal Danbury Garden Bridge are awesome options worth checking out. 

How to Build a Garden Bridge

All of the options on our Best Garden Bridges list strive to be simple to assemble. However, sometimes you just feel like getting your hands dirty and crafting something yourself. If you're the DIY type, there are plenty of sites out there that can walk you through the construction process. But for everyone else, selecting your favorite from this list is likely the safest way to go. 

 

See Also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

Read More
, ,