31 Best Garden Sculptures for Every Landscape

Whether you’re looking to create the perfect Zen garden, or you simply love their elegant lines, this pair of bronze heron garden sculptures are guaranteed to enhance any yard and they’ll definitely be conversation pieces. The preening heron stands 43 inches tall, while the standing heron tops out at 45 inches. Each statue is beautifully detailed, and the feathers are quite impressive.

These handmade sculptures are realistic, and rust-resistant. They can handle the weather, and while they’ll stand perfectly on pavers and flat surfaces, they also come with six inch ground stakes that will keep them standing in flowerbeds or on other uneven surfaces. The detailed features and articulated legs give these beauties an incomparable look.

Editors note: I own these sculptures and they have weathered beautifully in snow, wind, rain and beating sun. They’re built to last.

You can buy the standing heron and the preening heron separately if you so choose. A similar pair of heron garden statues feature a pretty verdigris patina which might be your preferred look, although the feather details are less fine than our featured herons. Any of them would make great gift ideas for someone who loves to spend time outdoors.