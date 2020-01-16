31 Best Garden Sculptures for Every Landscape

From pretty to playful, abstract to avant garde, garden sculptures are an ideal way to express your personal style. We’ve found the best garden statues, fountains, and sculptures that can create a focal point for any landscape design and anchor your decor, indoors and out.
Whether you’re looking to create the perfect Zen garden, or you simply love their elegant lines, this pair of bronze heron garden sculptures are guaranteed to enhance any yard and they’ll definitely be conversation pieces. The preening heron stands 43 inches tall, while the standing heron tops out at 45 inches. Each statue is beautifully detailed, and the feathers are quite impressive.
These handmade sculptures are realistic, and rust-resistant. They can handle the weather, and while they’ll stand perfectly on pavers and flat surfaces, they also come with six inch ground stakes that will keep them standing in flowerbeds or on other uneven surfaces. The detailed features and articulated legs give these beauties an incomparable look.
Editors note: I own these sculptures and they have weathered beautifully in snow, wind, rain and beating sun. They’re built to last.
You can buy the standing heron and the preening heron separately if you so choose. A similar pair of heron garden statues feature a pretty verdigris patina which might be your preferred look, although the feather details are less fine than our featured herons. Any of them would make great gift ideas for someone who loves to spend time outdoors.
When you’re looking to add some magic to your garden space, there’s nothing quite as mystical as introducing a dragon into your design. This dragon garden statue is amazingly realistic, with painted scales, fanciful wings, and jewel-studded claws.
Durable in all kinds of weather, the two-foot tall dragon holds an orb which during the day collects solar energy and then, once the sun is down, lights up in an array of changing colors. Perfect to keep along a pathway where you’d like extra light after dark, place this dragon in a sunny area where it can capture the most hours of daylight possible.
Love the dragon, but want something not quite as large? This baby dragon garden sculpture is just under six inches tall and it has a fanciful little butterfly balanced on its nose, which lights up with solar-powered LEDs. So cute! At a foot tall, this pair of kissing dragons would also look adorable in the garden along with the baby dragon sculpture.
If you’re a lover of the crazy British stop-motion animation series Shaun the Sheep (a spinoff of my fave, Wallace and Gromit) you’ll most definitely love this homage to the fluffy one in the form of a garden sculpture that can turn your yard into Mossy Bottom meadow. This sculpture is so playful and funny, it would be perfect if you live rural and have some acreage to decorate.
At 19.5 inches tall, Shaun has a spring-loaded, nodding head that will delight everyone who’ll feel special getting his special nod. Make your whimsical gardenscape even more fun by adding a Cousin Timmy nodding sheep statue and perhaps Gromit the Dog too.
Have you ever wanted to own chickens but didn’t have the time, space or kind of surroundings in which they’d be welcomed? You can still enjoy all their beauty without the fowl poop that comes with them. This metal rooster garden sculpture is life-size and looks so much like the real thing – just without the constant crowing real roosters engage in.
This cock of the walk stands 21.5 inches tall. His flowing metal tail feathers and body have been carefully airbrushed to detail all his special markings, right down to the bright red comb and wattle. The U-base connected to his feet makes him stand up sturdily on uneven ground. He’d pair perfectly with the life-size chicken on the farm metal sculpture.
If you’re looking for a more artful approach to chicken sculptures, this one has solar-powered LED lights to make it stand out at night.
Are you someone for whom classic novels and movies influence your decorating style? If you answered yes, this adorable tin woodsman garden sculpture looks like it straight out of the movie classic – The Wizard of Oz. If you loved it, we can understand why you’d want this clever sculpture adorning your garden or porch.
Made out of sturdy soldered iron, this tin man has his funnel hat, ax, and of course, a large red heart on his chest. At an impressive 30.5 inches tall, this sculpture would be ideal in a secret garden where kids love to play. He’d also look terrific placed by your woodpile. In the garden you could also add some Oz-themed stepping stones to play off the sculpture. We like this one with the famous yellow brick road design.
There’s no question about it. The peacock is one of the most beautiful of all the bird species. With its stunning jewel-tone feathers and statuesque walk. While you might fantasize about the beauty and elegance of having a bevy of peafowl in your yard, we promise, you wouldn’t want the real things because of their ear-piercing squawk – it’s truly awful.
That’s when you might want to consider this beautiful metal peacock sculpture for your yard. It stands at a regal 35 inches tall, with tail feathers outstretched and the traditional crown on top of its head. Made of high-quality iron, this regal bird has been handpainted in exceptional detail. It can withstand the weather, and add a splash of color to your garden, especially during the winter months.
If you’re looking for light as well as color in your garden decorations, this peacock sculpture offers brilliant colors and a solar powered crackle glass globe with an LED that lights up at night.
Don’t know much about real peacocks? You might find these nine surprising facts about them interesting enough to share with others – especially once you have a peacock sculpture in your yard.
For some people, investing in truly unique art pieces for their home and yard is a labor of love. We think anyone who appreciates art, and is looking for a garden sculpture that brings peace, tranquility and classic minimalist style, this kinetic wind sculpture is an absolutely perfect addition to the yard. It features metalwork that balances cairns of tumbled lava rock. Watching it will become their daily meditation.
The balancing top piece is perfectly weighted to handle gentle breezes or gusty winds. This piece mounts on a pole that’s included and stands 52 inches tall when fully put together. If you’re balking a bit at the price (which isn’t bad considering it’s art) a similar but smaller kinetic wind sculpture is available that stands just 42 inches tall.
With an elegant and old world appeal, this stunning angel garden sculpture would add charm to a pool or patio area as well as a stone or brick wall. This piece was designed by artist Evelyn Myers Hartley, with the hope that her angel’s extended wings would keep all who were under them safe from harm.
Cast from resin, this statue features exquisite detail, and it’s finished to give the piece an antique stone look. At 24 inches long, this heavenly angel would also make a stunning centerpiece for a Christmas table or wedding buffet.
At nearly two feet tall, the Design Toscano Ascending Angel Sculpture would be lovely near a garden entrance. If you’re specifically in search of a sculpture that can hang, the Timid Angel Wall Sculpture would be perfect to complete the set.
If you’re looking to make a huge impression, the Remembrance and Redemption Angel sculpture stands nearly four feet tall. It’s a stunner.
Kinetic sculptures, also known as wind spinners, have become incredibly popular over the past several years. They’re being sold nearly everywhere you can find home improvement, gardening, or decorating supplies. But those stores don’t have a beautiful artisan piece like this one. This pure copper and brass garden sculpture is two feet in diameter, so it makes quite an impression when the wind is blowing and even when it’s not.
The blade-shaped willow leaves are positioned so the dual spinners will spin in opposite directions once caught in the wind. This high-quality piece is made entirely of pure copper with brass hardware. It comes with a copper mounting pole that features a super sturdy four-point anchoring system. The spinner can withstand winds of up to 70 miles per hour, and stands at six feet once installed.
Stanwood has really mastered the art of organic shapes when it comes to their kinetic sculptures. The falling foliage triple spinner sculpture is gorgeous, and their Ficus leaves spinning sculpture is another perfect choice for the yard. Both are made of pure copper as well.
If you’ve been looking for that perfect little garden sculpture that will capture your kids’ imaginations and make you break into a smile every time you catch sight of it, these kissing bunnies are pretty hard to beat. At about 14 inches tall, this momma bunny and her baby are a great reminder of the love between parents and their children.
Cast in resin with a realistic-looking textured, weathered finish, this sweet sculpture is made to withstand the elements, but you could also opt to keep the sculpture inside as a cute decor piece in a nursery or child’s room.
The meditating rabbit sculpture would be perfect for your Zen garden or as a gift for someone with that same mindset and the relaxing rabbit sculpture is a cool option for anyone who finds peace in their garden surroundings.
What more perfect expression of your faith in the beauty and promise of the outdoors than to adorn your yard with this lovely St. Francis garden statue? The patron saint of animals and ecology, St. Francis seems a perfect addition to every garden space. Made of resin, this statue is finely detailed and finished to look like an aged carved wood piece.
At 22 inches tall, the saint gently holds a baby fawn, and is surrounded by forest animals including a bunny, squirrel, puppy and others. As the story goes, even wild animals became tame when exposed to the saint, and FranciscanMedia provides a great history of this humble and devoted man that you might enjoy reading.
If you’re looking for a St. Francis statue with a bit larger stature, this beautiful polyresin sculpture stands more than three feet tall and features the saint holding a basket which can be filled with birdseed to feed your backyard feathered friends.
Garden sculptures are a great reminder of all those things you like to be thankful for, especially the beauty of nature. Made from high-quality stone, this sculpture features a sweet little girl, face to the sun, arms outstretched, with happy little birds on each of them. Hand-cast using real crushed stone, it has been bonded with durable designer resin. To make it weather resistant, the statue is topped with a two-tone UV resistant stone finish.
At 29 inches tall, this little darling could be the focal point of your patio or garden space.
If you have a home that’s majestic in size or decor (or both) you’re likely looking for an impressive piece of statuary that reflects well upon its surroundings. When an old world design is the style you’re after, this beautiful Spring Awakening statue is definitely going to impress. At 40 inches tall, this stunning nude is hand cast in resin and crushed stone with an antique stone finish.
A replica of the original Spring Awakening by sculptor Auguste Moreau, it represents a maiden shedding the weight of winter to embrace the new season. It features amazing details, from the flowing hair and well-placed wrap to the ornate pedestal she stands on.
Based on a classic 19th-century sculpture of the goddess Aurora, you could add this elegant statue to your outdoor collection. This Goddess Aurora statue is also quite tall at 37.5 inches. If you wanted to make her even more impressive, you could always add an ornate garden plinth riser to elevate your statuary to new heights.
in the flowing hair, physical details, and even the platform she stands on.
If you’re like many, your yard and garden can be a pretty meditative space, so what better adornment to complete the calming energies of your yard than a meditating Buddha sculpture? This vintage style Buddha statue is ready to master the weather as well as your moods. He’s made from crushed stone and resin, with a finished that looks much like an antique sculpture from the third or fourth century.
This interpretation of The Enlightened One is 26 inches tall, but if you’re looking for something that will really make an impression, consider the 47 inch tall meditating Buddha that’s made of fiberglass polyresin.
-
Have you ever been out and about and come upon those little towers of stacked rock? Rock cairns are always a fun discovery and make you wonder about the person who took the time to so carefully stack them. According to LiveScience, cairns used to signify ancient historical sites, but modern-day cairns have evolved mostly for pictures on social media.
If you’ve always wanted a natural stone element in your yard or garden, this septuple cairn is a cool way to incorporate one. The seven stones have been handpicked from the shores of Java Island, Indonesia, so each sculpture is totally unique. At just 12 inches tall, it’s best placed on a larger single stone for visibility.
Because these cairns are so reasonably priced, you could build a grouping of cairns in different sizes to add more visual impact.
When you’re looking to create your Zen garden space or a peaceful retreat, one of the most popular garden sculptures has to be the Asian pagoda. This pagoda statue is made of weather-resistant crushed stone and resin. It’s finished to look as though it has aged over the centuries. At 17 inches tall, it would add the perfect feel to your herb garden, and one of the things you’ll especially like is that the top of the pagoda lifts off to allow you to insert an LED candle inside, making it a visual treat even after dark.
You can also get a pair of pagodas – one 17 inches tall and the other ten inches tall. If these angular pagodas don’t have the soft lines you’re looking for, this concrete round pagoda statue just might.
-
There’s nothing quite as whimsical during the summer months as the sight of beautiful butterflies fluttering around your garden. But there’s no need to do without them in the other seasons because you can get a beautiful and weather durable butterfly garden sculpture. Made of aluminum, the butterfly features a rusty brown finish as though it’s been aging in your garden for years.
When set on a stable surface, this winged creature will withstand blustery weather conditions. The wings are beautifully patterned to mimic butterflies in nature. This little sculpture is 8.5 inches long and about six inches tall. Pair it with a beautiful cast iron dragonfly sculpture to create even more magic in the garden.
Whether you’re looking to ward off evil spirits, hoping for good fortune or simply want to be attentive, gazing balls have been credited for such powers throughout history according to the design experts at HGTV. The beautiful iridescent globes range in sizes from tiny to up to two feet in diameter. Our pick is this gorgeous purple globe that features a pretty petal pattern in reflective glass. It’s ten inches in diameter – big enough to get attention.
When placed in a sunny spot, it will reflect light patterns around your garden and definitely add some sparkle. Get it up off the ground with a gazing ball stand for added elevation.
You might also love a similar petal pattern gazing ball in brilliant red, or this gorgeous mosaic pattern gazing ball. Looking for a larger gazing ball? This one is 12 inches in diameter.
Who needs a garden gnome when you could have this bigfoot garden sculpture instead? This bad boy is am impressive 28.5 inches tall, and is made of crushed stone and resin with a UV protectant finish that looks almost like bronze with the perfect patina.
The not so friendly beast is legendary from America to the Himalayas, and now you can own your own yard Yeti. If you’re one of those people who has an affinity for this creature, you can also get a life-size Yeti statue for a substantial investment, or a teeny Yeti ornament that just appears for the holidays. Perhaps you could use him to play pranks instead of Elf on the Shelf!
Do you love Asian design and the decor items that go with it? You’ll want to embellish your garden, she shed entry or gates with this pair of Asian foo dog sculptures. While foo dogs might resemble Shihtzu or Chow dogs, they’re actually lions according to the experts at Impeccable Nest Interior Design, and they’re quite collectible.
These Chinese garden lions have stood sentry at palaces, temples and homes of the elite for centuries. This pair is made of bonded stone with an antiqued stone finish. At 18 inches high, they’re not quite as imposing as some of the world’s largest foo dogs which stand many stories high, but these are authentic in design with the male holding down a ball with its front paw, and the female holding a puppy.
Their wide open mouth does imply a fierce demeanor, despite their size. A different set of foo dog statues features a design that’s a bit less imposing. Made of concrete they stand 13 inches tall and have a beautifully aged finish.
If you’ve got the kind of landscape design that calls for really large sculptural pieces, this set of elliptical elements can add a dramatic impact to any space. Made of stainless steel that’s been polished to a mirror finish, these stones are more than four feet tall! While they’re clearly a major investment, yard art like this is totally worth it.
These stainless stones come in many different sizes, with the smallest grouping at 50 centimeters, or about 20 inches tall.
For lovers of contemporary design, abstract sculptures are a must-have when it comes to adding visual interest to any space. This stunning abstract garden sculpture is designed by artist Jon Allen and features a swirling ribbon of copper standing on a solid black base. At 48 inches tall, it’s an impressive piece for a front patio or entryway, as well as an option for the yard.
The copper has been texturized to add to the visual appeal, and each handcrafted sculpture is signed by the artist and comes with a certificate of authenticity. Another impressive option from Jon Allen is the Maritime Missive statue which is available in copper as well as five other options and finishes. It stands more than seven and a half feet tall including the base.
Sculpture and water are two elements to a truly dramatic garden. Now you don’t have to settle for one or the other because you get both in this stunning outdoor fountain designed by John Timberland. Standing 39.5 inches tall, this impressive piece holds five to six gallons of water, and when plugged in, the water trickles from the sphere into two catch basins before recirculating to the top.
This fountain comes with the water pump and also has built-in LED lights to make it even more enchanting after dark. Made of sturdy resin with a faux stone finish, this fountain is quite lightweight and easy to move around the yard. A modern interpretation of a dancing couple makes for another intriguing sculptural fountain by John Timberland, and the bell outdoor fountain has a beautiful organic feel to the design.
The Tudor period in history influenced art, craft, and design throughout a tumultuous 100 plus year timeframe that saw a boom of technical advances that enhanced their work, according to the historians at English Heritage. This beautiful English Tudor garden angel looks like she could have come straight from the 16th century, thanks to her rich, rusted iron finish.
Made of lightweight cast resin and standing nearly three and a half feet tall, the angel’s delicate features are portrayed in great detail from the bouquet of flowers in her arms to the folds of fabric in her gown and beautifully feathered wings. If you’d prefer an angel that looks more like sculpted marble, this pretty garden statue stands just under three feet tall.
Are you looking to create a memorable impression for all the guests who come to your home? There’s no doubt that these majestic sentinel lions will be ideal, whether placed at your front gate or near the front door. At 21 inches tall, the pair is cast in high-quality resin with a faux stone finish, mimicking the ancient lion sculptures standing guard at castle gates around the world.
To give them a different look, vary their heights by placing a plinth under one of them. If you’d rather have a single larger lion sculpture, you might consider this Lion of Florence which stands 28 inches tall. To add more elevation, this sculpture has a custom base made especially for it.
The Beaumaris Castle Lion Sculpture features a standing lion holding a medieval lion crest.
Finding the right accoutrements for a gothic style home can take some serious searching, but we’re sure this Emmett the Gargoyle statue will fit your design aesthetic perfectly. At nearly a foot and a half tall, this gargoyle strikes a shy pose that seems more friendly than scary. With his arms tucked tightly over his legs, and wings at the ready to quickly fly up and chase away dangerous characters, this gargoyle is authentic in style to those perched on many medieval structures throughout Europe.
Made of durable resin, this gargoyle statue has an aged greystone finish that adds to its appeal. If you want a collection of gargoyles protecting your home, be sure to get the Gaspar, Watcher of Souls gargoyle sculpture, along with the much more imposing-looking Detest the Rest gargoyle.
Weathervanes are some of our favorite pieces of garden sculpture. They can be mounted on a garden pole, or attached to the roof of your home or garden shed. This adorable copper pig weathervane is a perfect gift choice for that person who’s always saying “when pigs fly!” This petite porker sits atop a brass arrow with a copper fletch. Brass directionals and pure copper globes give it a mixed metal effect that’s seriously appealing. It’s 26 inches high by 21 inches long – the perfect size for a she shed.
No matter which way the wind blows, this clever pig will keep you up to the minute as weather changes. It comes with a 53 inch tall garden pole for mounting anywhere in the yard, but can also be ordered with a roof mount for the same price. You can also get a copper classic country pig weathervane that’s a little more hefty sculpture at 34 inches high and 29 inches long.
Why settle for a single bird when you could get a small flock instead? These colorful glass birds are the perfect garden statues for a small, intimate setting. Their iridescent glass bodies reflect the sunlight for a pretty show of color. Their long legs, detailed tail feathers, and beaks are made of sturdy metal and they’ll easily stand on a flat surface, or you could anchor their feet with garden staples to make them more stable on uneven ground. They’re made with a weather-resistant finish, so you can enjoy these brilliant little birds in your garden year-round.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re searching for that perfect little piece to add to a flowerbed or garden, sometimes a smaller sculpture hits that sweet spot. This coy cat statue looks so realistic in pose – licking one paw, while leisurely enjoying the sunshine. At just eight inches tall, it’s the ideal option for an herb or succulent bed. Crafted in cast aluminum with a dark bronze finish, it’s rust-resistant for years of enjoyment.
The bronze finished sleeping cat sculpture is another option that is also petite in size. If you’re looking for cat sculptures with a faux stone finish, the stretching cat or cat on its back sculptures are just slightly larger at 11 inches tall. All are quite moderately priced.
A kiss is like a wish for good luck, and this bronze finish kissing fairy statue is the perfect way to ensure you’ll have good luck in your garden. Whether you’re into such superstitions doesn’t matter nearly as much as just how pretty and detailed this garden sculpture is. Crafted from resin with a weather-resistant finish, it’s the details that make this piece special.
The fairy stands surrounded by toadstools that look realistic enough to reach out and pick. Her simple top and fairy skirt barely cover the exquisite lines of her body, and the veined wings appear as if almost transparent. With lips puckered and at the ready, we’d be tempted to kiss her for good luck!
Have you ever wondered about the origins of some of our superstitions about luck like crossing your fingers, or carrying a rabbit’s foot? Just for fun, check out this highly entertaining article by Sandra Grauschopf.
We simply could write about the best garden sculptures without having at least one garden gnome. It just wouldn’t be right. So we searched for a gnome more unique than the rest. As with most gnomes, a playful attitude is key, and this little gent is thoroughly enjoying his garden tour courtesy of a very understanding large turtle.
Hand-painted and polished, this whimsical gnome is ready to cast a positive spell over your garden. He’s nearly a foot and a half tall, and would add a bright pop of color and fun to any of your outdoor spaces. If you’re into gnomes, you might want to collect a few. We love this gnome from Joseph Studio who’s bearing a delicate daisy in hand as well as this gnome holding a tiny bird.