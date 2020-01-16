31 Best Garden Sculptures for Every Landscape

From pretty to playful, abstract to avant garde, garden sculptures are an ideal way to express your personal style. We’ve found the best garden statues, fountains, and sculptures that can create a focal point for any landscape design and anchor your decor, indoors and out.

Because garden sculptures run the gamut in terms of style, let's break them down so you can more easily decide what will work best in your outdoor landscape.

Are you looking for classic garden sculptures?

When we refer to classic garden sculptures, we're most often referring to those that mimic styles found across Europe. Greek and renaissance, as well as gothic designs, would fall into this category, along with statues of beautifully sculpted angels, gods, and even gargoyles. 

Are whimsical garden sculptures right for your yard?

We think every kind of garden sculpture can work if you have the right style of home and more natural (aka. less formal) sorts of gardens and flowerbeds. 

From garden gnomes to fantasy figures like fairies and dragons, all make cool additions to the right kind of landscape. 

Can outdoor fountains be garden sculptures?

One thing we love about many of the outdoor fountains available today is they give you the visual and sound benefits of a water feature with the look of a more sculptural piece. We've included one such fountain in our list of options, but there are many that can reflect your own specific design style.

If you've already got a water feature or small pond, consider a sculptural element nearby that might enhance it, like The Dragon of Falkenberg Castle Moat three piece set.

