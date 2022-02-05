15 Best Bee Houses to Attract Pollinators

When you’re looking for a cute and quaint option to attract and shelter bees and butterflies in the garden, this sizeable house gives you plenty of space for both to shelter and bees to lay eggs. It features a natural wood finish, with yellow panels in from. Bamboo tubes make an attractive place for mason bees to lay eggs, and drilled out wood tubes are a safe haven for ladybugs who prefer holes a bit smaller.

The sides of this enclose offer refuge for butterflies and they have movable doors on the back to allow for an easy escape without harming their delicate wings. At 13 inches wide and 15 inches tall, this bee hotel is four inches deep and has two drilled out hanging holes in the back so you can slide it over either screws, which we recommend, or nails.

While butterflies may rest inside your insect hotel, they won’t lay eggs there. According to the North American Butterfly Association, butterflies only lay their eggs on plants which can be eaten by the caterpillars once they hatch.