13 Best Indoor Herb Gardens for Busy Gardeners

The AeroGarden Bounty is the perfect mid-sized automatic hydroponic garden for your home. You can grow up to nine plants at one time, all up to 24 inches tall thanks to the supremely adjustable LED grow light on the top. This garden system has a high efficiency 40 Watt full spectrum LED grow light system with a 15-hour timer that helps to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and a more abundant harvest.

Wifi-enabled and Alexa compatible, this garden allows you plant, walk away, and enjoy fresh produce in a matter of a few weeks. Don’t believe us? I bought one for myself after years of wanting one, and I was picking lettuce within 21 days! This AeroGarden has lots of intuitive new features including a three-step water level indicator and easy quick plant set up.

It also has an easy-to-use, simply designed color touch screen that makes setting up your garden a breeze. It allows you to choose between different crop options, and lets you decide when your grow lights are illuminated and off. you can also dim your grow lights at the touch of a button. The touch screen alerts you when it’s time to add water or enhance the water with more fertilizer.

It comes with a selection of artisan lettuces that are absolutely delish, plus a three-ounce bottle of all-natural plant nutrients, which is enough for a full season of plant growth. You can also get AeroGarden pods for all kinds of other veggies from lettuces to tomatoes and more. And if you want to plant your own seeds (I just did basil, dill, and Swiss chard) you can reuse the little planting baskets and simply buy new AeroGarden planting sponges and plant food.

Don’t want to go through that much work? Amazon’s AeroGarden storefront has seed pod kits for all sorts of yummy produce and flowers, plus many other AeroGardens of different sizes.