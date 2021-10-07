6 Best Vertical Hydroponic Systems

Growing fresh produce used to be reserved exclusively for those with enough yard or farm space to accommodate several plants — something that’s not possible for many urban and apartment-bound green thumbs.

But that’s all changed with the popularity of systems that produce healthy, bountiful crops in just a few square feet of floor space.

Vertical hydroponic systems give home growers the ability to harvest herbs, lettuce, vegetables, and fruits in small spaces. Most of them work in a similar way, by pumping nutrient-filled water to the top-most planters, which trickles down to plants on the lower levels.

Since the plants are aligned vertically, the systems are ideal for high-traffic rooms or areas like the kitchen or compact spaces like balconies or patios.

Hobbyist gardeners like vertical hydroponic kits because they make it much easier to grow farm-quality produce with far less effort and upkeep.

Advanced hydroponic systems don’t require any soil since vital plant nutrients are delivered via water. They’re also set up so all plants in the system get exactly as much water as they need — no over-saturation or dryness.

Some vertical hydroponic systems come with absolutely everything you need to grow a robust garden: LED lighting, in-unit water tanks, automated monitoring, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Other systems are more basic, with simple piping apparatuses, hoses, and water pumps. Some use specially designed seedling pods you need to get from the manufacturer; others work with seedlings from your local garden store or nursery.

In this post, we’ll take a look at six vertical hydroponic systems in the marketplace that get the job done. We’ve included advanced systems that use technology to make home growing as easy as using a mobile app.

We’ve also included more basic hydroponic units that use PVC for those who prefer more hands-on (and less expensive) gardening. Whatever level of convenience you choose, these vertical hydroponic systems can revolutionize the way you grow and consume fresh produce.