11 Best LED Grow Lights for Cannabis (2021)

Most of our reviews here cover an entire series of grow lights. To discover the highest yielding LED grow lights for your space, click on our reviews to find links to each size and wattage.

The best LED grow lights provide all the necessary wavelengths to grow big, beautiful buds. Plus, they stay much cooler than their traditional HPS counterparts — helping you save on your electric bill.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What are the best LED grow lights on Amazon?

All the options reviewed on this list are available on Amazon!

Are these the best LED grow lights for indoor plants?

Yes! All of these provide the necessary light spectrum to finish cannabis plants indoors.

That's part of the big hubbub about LED lights these days.

LEDs provide optimal light wavelengths needed for plant growth, according to a NASA study.

Plus, it's easy to manipulate the schedule and configuration of colored LEDs in order to boost vegetative or flowering growth, depending on what stage your plants are in.

Maybe you heard someone talking poorly of LED lights in the past. But this industry is rapidly evolving.

"The efficiency gains [in LED lights] over the last 6 to 8 years have blown my mind," says Noah Miller, the CEO of Black Dog LED. "However, because the engineers making the LEDs have done such a great job, we are starting to reach the limits of efficiency."

In other words: it's a great time to switch your grow over to LED (if you haven't done so already).

Who makes the best LED grow lights?

Professional cannabis growers agree that makers of LED lights are moving forward aggressively in terms of efficiency.

So the brand making the best and most efficient version is always up to debate. (And growers do engage in heated debates on this very topic.)

Check out the detailed reviews above for more information.

It's helpful to look for a company that's known for great customer service (and long warranty times), in case you need assistance.

Do I need LED lights? How do I choose the best ones for my plants?

Today, many new cannabis consumers are trying their hand at growing -- or diving into the legal industry as a commercial grower.

When choosing your LED lights, after finalizing your budget, your next main concern should be the light spectrum.

"A better spectrum can also do more with less," Miller explains, "which ultimately saves the grower more money [on her electric bill]."

And, as professional growers know, growing indoors certainly has its perks. You can customize your environment completely with grow tents, hydroponic watering systems, different nutrient solutions, and more.

Are LED Grow Lights Better Than HID?

Yes. LED grow lights are superior to HID for a variety of reasons - Energy efficiency, safety, flexibility, and longevity.

Back when LED technology was brand new, LED grow lights were considered inferior to HID (High-Intensity Discharge) grow lights including MH (Metal Halide) and HPS (High-Pressure Sodium). LEDs were not as powerful or as reliable, and as a result, professional growers did not trust them to give the quality and yields they wanted.

These days, things have definitely changed. LED technology has grown better, brighter, and more advanced. LED grow light bulbs are more powerful than ever. CREE, SMD, and reflector technologies have brought LEDs to the forefront of professional grow operations. Individual LED diodes are brighter than ever and the addition of reflector cups helps to increase canopy penetration better than HID bulbs could ever achieve.

LEDs are far more energy-efficient than HID grow lights. Why? Mainly because they do not put out nearly as much heat. HID bulbs get extremely hot, while LEDs remain cool to the touch even after hours upon hours of use. HID bulbs pose a fire risk, especially when left on unattended for 18 to 24 hours per day during vegetative growth. You also have to be careful not to hang HIDs too close to your plants or you could scorch them.

Because HID was the industry standard for so long, LED manufacturers will usually list their grow light wattage in terms of its HID equivalent, although they are not always listed as the exact equivalent wattage. For example, the Viparspectra Reflector Series 900W LED grow light is actually equivalent to a 600W HID. Make sure to check the manufacturer's specifications for your grow light’s coverage before purchasing.

LED grow lights consume far less energy than the wattage that is described in their names. For example, the PlatinumLED P9 CREE 855W LED grow light only consumes a maximum of 550W during Boost mode, and on the lower end only 243W during vegetative growth.

LED grow lights may be more expensive than HID upfront, but they will save you money in the long run. HID bulbs must be replaced yearly if you want to maintain the same level of plant growth. MH and HPS bulbs start to lose intensity after about a year, and even though they still power on, your yields will suffer if you are not using bright new bulbs each year. LED grow lights can be used year after year with no change in brightness.

LED lights are lightweight and easy to hang. Because HIDs use ignited gas to create their wavelengths of light, a ballast is required to regulate the voltage reaching the bulb. These ballasts are heavy and bulky, and when combined with the bulb, reflector hood, and inline fan ducting, it becomes a huge hassle to hang HID grow lights. LEDs, on the other hand, are usually a lightweight panel that can be hung with thin wires. While HIDs can only be hung horizontally, LED grow lights can be hung vertically or horizontally in order to reach even the darkest corners of your grow room.

As mentioned earlier, HID refers to both Metal Halide (MH) and High Pressure Sodium (HPS) bulbs. MH bulbs are suitable for vegetative growth, while HPS lights are suitable for flowering. This means you have to switch your bulbs out every time you are ready to enter the next growth stage. Many LED grow lights remove this hassle and make it as easy as flipping a switch.

Do LED Grow Lights Use a Lot of Electricity?

LED grow lights are very energy efficient and they do not use a lot of electricity. Traditional HID grow lights consume a ton of electricity, in fact paying for the electricity used to be one of the major costs of homegrown weed. Each HID bulb can consume anywhere from 100 Watts to 1,000 Watts, so it depends on the size of your grow, but switching to LED grow lights can save you 50% to 70% in actual power consumption.

Many LED grow lights are still described in the wattage of their HID equivalent in terms of brightness. As you can see in the list above, though, many brands do not use the exact same wattage equivalent in their naming conventions - Make sure to check the manufacturer’s specifications on your grow light before purchasing.

It is a good idea to go by the recommended coverage area for a particular LED grow light as opposed to the HID equivalent, as this measurement is far less subjective.

This calculator tool can help you figure out how much electricity your LED grow light will consume and what the cost will be on your power bill. Just keep in mind you will need to adjust the hours per day based on vegetative vs flowering light schedules.

What Size LED Grow Light Do I Need?

In order to figure out what size LED grow light to buy, you need to calculate your grow area square footage and know how many plants you will grow. Perhaps you already have a grow tent picked out and are not sure how many plants to grow, or maybe you already know how many plants you want but are not sure how big of an area you need to dedicate to them.

We can make this easy for you! For marijuana plants, you want to make sure you have a minimum of 50W per square foot of area. All you need to do is figure out the area (length x width) of your grow tent or room, and multiply that number by 50.

If you are starting with a specific number of plants and figuring out the size of your grow room, it is still easy to calculate. Each cannabis plant requires at least one square foot of space in order to thrive.

As an easy reference, you need 50W and one square foot of space for each weed plant. This is a minimum amount - If you have the space and the budget, more is better, especially during vegetative growth!

Here is an easy reference list for up to 10 plants:

1 plant: 1 square foot: 50W LED grow light

2 plants: 2 square feet: 100W LED grow light

3 plants: 3 square feet: 150W LED grow light

4 plants: 4 square feet: 200W LED grow light

5 plants: 5 square feet: 250W LED grow light

6 plants: 6 square feet: 300W LED grow light

7 plants: 7 square feet: 350W LED grow light

8 plants: 8 square feet: 400W LED grow light

9 plants: 9 square feet: 450W LED grow light

10 plants: 10 square feet: 500W LED grow light

Also, keep in mind that grow light brands will typically tell you the recommended square foot coverage of each of their grow light models. Make sure to check these numbers before purchasing your grow light.

How Many LED Grow Lights Do I Need?

The number of LED grow lights you need depends on a few factors. First, how many plants are you growing? You can see our chart above for a general recommendation of how much wattage is required per plant.

Second, are you planning on cloning or growing from seed? Baby weed plants have different light requirements, so you may wish to buy a separate grow light for this purpose. Many growers prefer to use T5 fluorescent lights for seedlings and clones. You can also use smaller, less expensive LED grow lights -- like LED grow lights under $500.

Finally, do you need supplemental lighting for dark areas of your grow room? You can maximize coverage by using enclosed grow tents or by installing reflective mylar sheeting in your grow room. Still, if you have a very large grow room you may end up with some corners that are not fully lit by horizontal LED grow lights. In this case, purchasing a few extra supplemental lights to hang vertically can make a big difference.

How Far Should LED Lights Be From Plants?

LED grow lights do not pose the same risk of burning plants as HID bulbs, but their light is extremely intense and can bleach the tips of your plants. It is best to mount them on easily adjustable lines so that you can raise them as your plants grow taller.

You may be surprised to learn that LED grow lights must be hung even farther away from the canopy than HID lights. Because LED grow lights offer such a powerful light spectrum, it can be too intense and overwhelming to the plants and it can cause them to look bleached. This will, of course, affect your yield and quality of your buds.

Small lights under 200W should be hung at least 15” above your plants, and around 20” for seedlings.

Medium-sized lights under 800W should be hung between 20” to 26” above, and

Large lights over 800W should be hung between 26” and 45” above your plants.

The best way to know exactly how high to mount your LED lights is to check the manufacturer’s recommendation. They should list a height for both vegetative and flowering growth, because flowering plants require a bit more intensity.

Can LED grow lights harm your eyes?

The short answer is no. LED grow lights are not a danger to your eyes or eyesight. According to a research paper done by CELMA (Federation of National Manufacturers Associations for Luminaires and Electrotechnical components in the European Union), LED manufacturers must follow strict design specifications for consumer safety. Hobby growers and home growers are at no risk when using LED grow lights regularly and responsibly.

You may be wondering what that means: Regularly and responsibly. To put it simply, you should not stare directly into an LED grow light, any more than you should stare directly into any super bright light. Grow lights are designed to mimic the sun, after all, and often include UV bulbs along with red and blue.

You have probably read about the potential dangers of excess blue light from computer, phone, and other device screens. Blue light has the shortest wavelength on the visible light spectrum. It is the closest visible light or Ultraviolet, which we know can damage eyes with too much exposure, as in cases of snow blindness. This is why we are told to never stare into the sun - Even with sunglasses, or during an eclipse.

While blue light in small doses is not dangerous (otherwise you would be hurting your eyes every time you looked at an orange object), staring at a screen or LED light-emitting blue light for hours on end is straining to the eyes and can cause long term retinal damage.

For home growers, the occasional trip into your grow room or peek into your grow tent is not enough to cause concern. If you are planning on spending many hours with your plants, such as in a professional setting, you may wish to purchase light blocking glasses.

These glasses can also be helpful for home growers because they make it look like you are standing under regular light, so you are seeing your plants not washed in red, blue or purple but in their natural color. This can be helpful for checking plant health and early detection of any potential issues.

Many grow light brands have their own special light blocking glasses that work with their LED configurations. Larger brands like Apollo and Vivosun have their own models. You can also purchase a general use model that will work with most lights.

