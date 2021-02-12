11 Best Outdoor Composting Bins: Your Buyer’s Guide

For some, composting is a hobby, for others, it is a way of life. It doesn’t matter if you are a novice composter or a pro when it comes to sustainability there are plenty of choices out there. These bins are affordable, fit most gardens, backyards, and homes , and will help eliminate waste. Use our buyer’s guide of the best outdoor composting bins to take your love of recycling to the next level.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Which are the Best Tumbling Composters?

If you are going to invest your hard-earned money in an outdoor composting bin but don't want to get your hands dirty or have that strain on your back, consider getting a tumbling bin. They do a lot of the hard work for you and you don't need to constantly dig into your bin to mix the waste.

Size matters when it comes to the tumbling bin. If you want to get your compost game on then get a tumbling compost bin that will hold a ton of waste so you don't have to empty it as much and you can harvest far more finished product. 35 gallons seems to be the average size and this black or pink option from Envirocycle is a great choice.

70 gallons is considered a big outdoor composting bin. It is double the size of the average tumbling composting bin. This one features two chambers. One chamber is for waste that is in the process of being finished and the other chamber is or completely finished product before you get to harvest it. If you are looking for size and a sturdy option that sits high off the ground so rodents don't mess with your compost the Jora Composter Tumbler is the way to go.

Spin Bin is the best way to describe this tumbler. It uses gravity to mix your waste so it is ready to harvest. This outdoor composting bin is incredibly low maintenance from setting it up to its actual use. You only need to rotate this tumbling bin 6-7 times per week for your optimum 60-gallon harvest.

See Also: