11 Best Outdoor Composting Bins: Your Buyer’s Guide

For some, composting is a hobby, for others, it is a way of life. It doesn’t matter if you are a novice composter or a pro when it comes to sustainability there are plenty of choices out there. These bins are affordable, fit most gardens, backyards, and homes, and will help eliminate waste. Use our buyer’s guide of the best outdoor composting bins to take your love of recycling to the next level.
1. FCMP Outdoor 37 Gallon Compost TumblerPrice: $89.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Deep fins for handholds
- Removable door
- Compost finished in 2 weeks
- Heavy for its size
- Low to the ground
- Requires some upkeep
This look and size seem to be pretty standard across the board for compost tumbler bins. The neutral colors make it a great discreet look for outside of your home, in your garden or backyard/side of your home. The smaller more modest size makes it a good fit for balconies or apartments/condos will less of a back or side yard. The tumbler is a great way to combine the bin and also help mix your compost without getting your hands dirty. No setup is necessary and it is recommended to turn 5-6 times every 2-3 days for best results.
This composting tumbler bin features a large door so you can easily toss in whatever you want to break down. The rolling design makes it perfect for moving around your yard without having to fill and empty multiple buckets or wheelbarrows. It weighs only 26 pounds when empty and holds 37 gallons of liquid or solid compost.
Find more FCMP Outdoor 37 Gallon Compost Tumbler information and reviews here.
2. VermiHut Plus 5-Tray Worm Compost BinPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisture control
- Odorless design
- Fruit fly control
- Top heavy
- Extra trays may need to be purchased
- Only one color
This unique design is unlike the others. That is because this five tray system is perfect for harvesting worms. The pro composter will attest to why worm farming is a great way to increase productivity while composting. The M tray in this tower is perfect for increasing airflow which creates a better compost. And the design is such that it won’t take up too much space no matter how much free space you have for composting. There is a little more work involved in this system than there is with a tumbler but the compost and worms are a huge plus.
There is a V board integrated into this design which will help with the already minimal odor and will keep predators or other animals away from your compost tower. A set of ant-trappers comes with the unit. In case of ants invading the worm bin, the ant-trappers keep ants from getting to the food you place in this tower. This is a unique design. Other brand names in the worm compost market don’t have this design. The dimensions are 17.00 x 17.00 x 13.00 Inches.
Find more VermiHut Plus 5-Tray Worm Compost Bin information and reviews here.
3. Jora Composter Tumbler JK270Price: $479.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two chambers
- Powder-coated
- Made from galvanized steel
- Difficult to move because of its size
- One color option
- Takes longer to fill
If you are looking for the biggest and baddest outdoor composting tumbler bin then this is going to fit into your plans nicely. It is sturdy, large and will definitely get the job done without you having to get your hands dirty or put any strain on your back. This tumbler is divided into two chambers. While one is being filled, the compost in the other chamber matures. With the tumbler being so high off the ground and the doors having secure latches there is minimal chance of rodents getting into your tumbler.
This tumbler has a volume of over 70-gallons and is able to handle about 7-8 gallons per week if you are composting regularly. Being made of steel and being powder coated this outdoor composting tumbler bin will last longer and be able to withstand rain and snow without rusting out. Its dimensions are 44 x 28 x 52 inches and weigh 52lbs when empty. This product is sold with a 2-year warranty.
Find more Jora Composter Tumbler JK270 information and reviews here.
4. Exaco Aerobin 200-Grey Insulated Composter BinPrice: $194.18Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Year-round use
- Can make to use compost tea
- Lung system increases air flow
- Top heavy
- One color option
- Maual power source
If you are looking for an outdoor composting bin that is neutral and will pretty much blend into the surrounding scenery this 55-gallon bin will certainly do the trick especially if you live in a community, apartment complex, or condo association with stricter rules about this sort of thing. This composting bin actually kind of looks like a BBQ smoker, but enough about the looks lets talk function. If you don’t live in a place where you can use your typical composting bins year-round this one is an Aerobin Insulated Composter which means it is double-wall filled with polystyrene for year-round compost production.
This bin includes the patented “lung” system to increase airflow has a 2-gallon reservoir (makes leachate – dilute to make “compost tea”) and there is no turning required like with compost tumblers. You can just drop in the top and take from the bottom side doors. This composting bin boasts that it makes compost twice as fast as other similar bins utilizing physics and gravity to help speed the process along. Its dimensions are 20 L x 20 W x 46 H inches and it weighs just 30lbs when empty.
Find more Exaco Aerobin 200-Grey Insulated Composter Bin information and reviews here.
5. Homestead Essentials 5-Tray Worm Composting KitPros:
Cons:
- Multiple colors
- Modern design
- Comes with worm tray
- Smaller than most composting bins
- Assembly required
- Can only hold 1.3-gallons of compost
Similar to many other tower outdoor composting kits with worm trays this bright green featured option is the perfect size for smaller gardens and can be kept on balconies and in smaller yards without taking up much space. The multi-tray design makes it simple for the various stages of feeding, processing, and harvesting. You won’t need to constantly get your hands dirty with this bin.
Why are worm trays important to composting? Worms encourage the processing of waste, eating the feed, and producing rich compost called “humus”. Because there are multiple levels the airflow is increased and so is drainage which means less maintenance on your part. It can hold up to 4 cubic feet or 1.3 gallons of compost and its dimensions are 16.5 x 16.5 x 14.9 inches. It weighs just 12.5lbs when empty and also comes in purple if you are digging the lime green featured option.
Find more Homestead Essentials 5-Tray Worm Composting Kit information and reviews here.
6. Miracle-Gro Single Chamber Outdoor Garden Compost BinPrice: $67.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Molded in the USA
- Strong steel legs
- Simple to assemble
- Only two sizes
- No worm trap
- Only one color available
Miracle-Gro is one of the most trusted and well-known names in the gardening business and for good reason. The brand has made it incredibly easy for amateur gardeners to access the full potential of their green thumbs. Because the name is a trusted and true brand, Miracle-Gro put together a handy product that will make composting fun and easy. Even with its compact design, this composting bin can hold nearly 28 gallons of compost. It spins easily so you never really have to get your hands dirty.
The multi-color look will be a welcoming design and is actually quite eye-catching. Just slide the trap door open and dump in your waste. Without any compost inside it weighs just over 13 lbs. You are going to love how efficient this product is and it will definitely get you out in the summer weather more often. If this item is a little too big for your needs there is also, there is an 18.5-gallon option to get you started.
Find more Spin Bin Composter 60 gal. information and reviews here.
7. Tierra Garden 9491 115-Gallon ComposterPrice: $94.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of recylced material
- Wind-safe lid
- Compost access from all four sides
- One color option
- Assembly required
- Not odorless
For folks with bigger aspirations when it comes to home composting this 115-gallon outdoor composting bin is great for folks that have a bit more space than others. While this isn’t the ideal composting bin for condos or apartments with minimal outdoor space it is perfect for the pro composter or folks with a green thumb and some experience. This is a faster way of composting compared to other bins of this size because of the ample air circulation.
The locking lid stays both closed and open without issue. It is strong enough to stay put during high winds and has a wide base to keep it in one spot no matter how much waste you have within it. It is constructed out of 90% recycled materials to take your eco-friendliness to the next level. It can hold up to 17 cubic feet of compost and its dimensions are 33.5″L x 33.5″W x 31.5″H and weighs just 30lbs when empty. Its color makes it a very discreet product and it won’t stand out no matter its size in your yard or garden. Minimal assembly required, no tools necessary.
Find more Tierra Garden 9491 115-Gallon Composter information and reviews here.
8. Worm Factory 360 Worm Composting BinPrice: $147.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made in the USA
- Made with recycled plastic
- Odor free operation
- Extra trays not included
- One color option
- Smaller than other multi-tray bins
Another great tower-style outdoor composting bin with worm trays for richer, thicker, and even better compost. This item features 4 separate trays that allow you to keep your hands clean and is designed to be a discreet addition to any yard, garden, or small space including balconies or back/front porches. This item is US made from quality recycled products so you can bump your eco-friendliness to the next level.
You can add up to 7 trays and each tray has a grid bottom, so worms migrate upward as new food is added. You will end up harvesting your compost from the worm-free bottom tray. This is the most self-sustaining way to get your own compost. The dimensions are 18 x 18 x 15 inches and it weighs just under 14lbs when empty.
Bonus “What Can Red Wigglers Eat?” infographic refrigerator magnet (6″ by 9″) allows you to quickly determine which foods are perfect for your worms, and which you should avoid.
Find more Nature's Footprint WF360BW Worm Factory 360 information and reviews here.
9. SQUEEZE master Large Compost Tumbler BinPros:
Cons:
- Two compartments
- Steel frame
- Better air circulation
- Max weight is 352lbs
- Tricky to move when full
- Some assembly
This larger than average compost bin tumbler is a great addition to any yard and is discreet enough to fit in on a balcony or smaller space without taking up your whole area. It comes with legs that will keep it off the ground which prevents decay and rodents from trying to get in. The design makes it super easy to rotate and the small vents will give your compost better air circulation. While this looks like one big compost bin it is actually divided into two parts. So it’s 43 gallons but two 21.5 gallon compartments.
It is recommended that you rotate the tumbler 6-7 times every few days without having to dig and get your hands dirty. Perfect for the composter that wants to continue being eco-friendly but doesn’t have time to dedicate hours to composting. The design is made to be cold resistant and holds up to 32lbs of compost. Made of polypropylene and has a steel frame so it is incredibly sturdy. Its dimensions are 28.5 x 26 x 37 inches and it weighs just 25.6lbs when empty so it is easy to move around. It is available in the featured black or in a black and purple design also in black and blue.
Find more SQUEEZE master Large Compost Tumbler Bin information and reviews here.
10. Miracle-Gro Large Dual Chamber Compost TumblerPrice: $99.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with everything you need
- Made in the USA
- Made with heavy-duty plastic
- Smaller than other bins
- Only one color chocie
- Assembly required
Creating your own healthy garden and lawn area is an accomplishment that takes a lot of work as well as blood, sweat, and tears. The first step to sustainability is to buy yourself a great outdoor composting bin. This dual-chamber bin from Miracle-Gro is one heck of a sweet addition to your garden. Being that it has two chambers you can use one for compost that isn’t quite finished and the other for finished product adding to your efficiency.
Each chamber is 18.5. The bin is made with super-strong plastic that is also thick and will prevent the odor from inside escaping outside. The steel legs will hold up through any weather so you can leave it outdoors year-round if you want. There are sliding doors on each chamber for easy access. Just spin the handle and your compost will mix within the tumbler. You never need to get your hands dirty with this handy and good-looking compost bin.
Find more Sunwood Life Bokashi Compost Kit information and reviews here.
11. Envirocycle The Most Beautiful Composter in The WorldPrice: $259.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- BPA and rust free
- Multiple colors
- Made in the USA
- Smaller in size
- Ground level
- Heavy for its size
This composting bin made for backyards and gardens is advertised, even named, “The Most Beautiful Composter in the World.” It really is a great looking item and while it is discreet it still has a look to it that will definitely add to your garden or yard or side of your home, not take away from it. If you look more into buying American made products than something made outside of the U.S. then this is a great selection for you. The featured compost bin will hold 35 gallons of compost.
This composting bin is food safe and produces both solid and liquid compost, depending on what you need it for. It is BPA and rust-free. It comes completely assembled and actually tumbles which will help with mixing your compost to get it to it’s absolute best. Its dimensions are 25.4 x 21.5 x 27.7 inches and it weighs just under 25lbs when empty. This composter has a pretty innovative base that works as a tea collector. You can roll the main storage compartment onto the base and keep it anywhere from your garden or balcony if you don’t have a ton of land to use but still want to live a semi-sustainable life. The featured composting bin is 35 gallons and if that is too large for your needs there is also a black 17-gallon bin and a 35 & 17-gallon bin in Hot Pink that is super cute.
Find more Envirocycle The Most Beautiful Composter in The World information and reviews here.
Which are the Best Tumbling Composters?
If you are going to invest your hard-earned money in an outdoor composting bin but don't want to get your hands dirty or have that strain on your back, consider getting a tumbling bin. They do a lot of the hard work for you and you don't need to constantly dig into your bin to mix the waste.
Size matters when it comes to the tumbling bin. If you want to get your compost game on then get a tumbling compost bin that will hold a ton of waste so you don't have to empty it as much and you can harvest far more finished product. 35 gallons seems to be the average size and this black or pink option from Envirocycle is a great choice.
70 gallons is considered a big outdoor composting bin. It is double the size of the average tumbling composting bin. This one features two chambers. One chamber is for waste that is in the process of being finished and the other chamber is or completely finished product before you get to harvest it. If you are looking for size and a sturdy option that sits high off the ground so rodents don't mess with your compost the Jora Composter Tumbler is the way to go.
Spin Bin is the best way to describe this tumbler. It uses gravity to mix your waste so it is ready to harvest. This outdoor composting bin is incredibly low maintenance from setting it up to its actual use. You only need to rotate this tumbling bin 6-7 times per week for your optimum 60-gallon harvest.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.