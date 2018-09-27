10 Best Home Security Cameras: Compare, Buy, & Save (2018)

Getting your own security camera can be a cost-effective and easy way to keep your home safe without paying expensive and recurring fees. Using push notifications and well-positioned cameras, one can monitor their own home with comparable effort and much more direct discretion. These 10 security systems all have their strengths and weakness, but each is guaranteed to make your home easier to surveil and monitor using smartphones and computers.
Here are the top 10 best home security cameras from highest to lowest price.
1. Arlo Security System (2 Wireless, Night Vision Cameras)
This Arlo security system provides wireless security with two, IR (night vision cameras) at a great price. For a little over $100 per camera, the cameras provide solid 720P footage, app notifications, and are weatherproof. Users love the crisp picture and easy set-up. For those who need two cameras, this kit offers a great, reasonably-priced solution. They also include free cloud storage for viewing recent (as opposed to live) activity.
Price: $206.99 (41 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Arlo Security System (2 Wireless, Night Vision Cameras) here.
Pros:
- Motion-activated, night-vision cameras
- Sends real-time app and email notifications
- Weatherproof cameras easily installed for DIY security
- 100% wire-free design
- Sharp 720p live video
- Free cloud storage for reviewing recent activity
Cons:
- Some users had issues with the battery life
- A few users had issues with bugs and reliability
Find more Arlo Security System (2 Wireless, Night Vision Cameras) information and reviews here.
2. Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera
With a wide field of view and 1080p streaming, this Nest Camera offers top of the line, high-quality crisp footage. It has alert and app notifications and includes two-way audio so you can talk to whomever the camera can see and they can talk back. The cameras also include a free trial of Nest Aware, Nest’s intelligence monitoring service. Another perk is that the night vision on these cameras is praised as robust. One drawback is that one must have fast Internet, or the system can be very buggy.
Price: $188.08 (5 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera here.
Pros:
- 130-degree wide angle view
- 1080 live streaming
- Alerts and in-app notifications
- Talk and listen – two-way audio
- Night vision covers the whole room
- Come with Nest Aware free trial
Cons:
- One user had issues with customer service and reliability
- One user had issues with the notifications
- Must have fast internet, does not work with DSL
Find more Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera information and reviews here.
3. Amcrest ProHD (2 Pack)
While it lacks the pristine software and app experience of the Nest camera, this Amcrest two pack offers cameras that can do much of the same, plus they can pan, tilt and rotate, meaning their relatively limited field of view (90 degrees) is actually very capable of exploring a space. Each camera includes a one year warranty and lifetime support. The one drawback here is that these cameras require using proprietary software and watching both at once in the cloud requires payment. Thus, expect to pay more to use these cameras to their full ability.
Price: $164.99
Buy the Amcrest ProHD (2 Pack) here.
Pros:
- Full 1080p video at 30fps
- 90-degree view with rotating, panning, and tilting
- Has two-way talking ability
- Infrared, night vision up to 32 feet
- One year US warranty and lifetime support
Cons:
- Some users had issues with the software
- Customer service not great
- Two cameras included, but cloud view can only view one at once without a paid subscription
Find more Amcrest ProHD (2 Pack) information and reviews here.
4. Arlo Q 1080P Security Camera
This ArloQ camera comes from a reliable source, Netgear, and boasts easy setup, night vision, and app notifications and alerts. It has a 1080p resolution that is streamed constantly and can be easily accessed. Minor drawbacks include requiring decent internet speed. Very few users had issues with reliability. This camera is a great choice for those who need high-quality security footage.
Price: $149.99
Buy the Arlo Q 1080P Security Camera here.
Pros:
- Sharp 1080p resolution streamed 24/7
- Instant alerts on mobile phone whenever motion or sound is picked up
- Enhanced night vision
- 130-degree wide-angle view
- Simple DIY setup in 10 minutes
Cons:
- Very few users had issues with reliability
- Requires decent internet speed to work
Find more Arlo Q 1080P Security Camera information and reviews here.
5. Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
The Ring Wi-Fi Doorbell offers users the ability to see who’s at their door without doing more than checking their smartphone. It offers two-way communication and night vision, allowing users to communicate with anyone who wants in: daytime or night. Setup is straightforward and for the vast majority of users, this product was found to be reliable and easy to use.
Price: $140 (17 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell here.
Pros:
- See, hear, and speak to anyone at your front door or other entrance to one’s home/office
- Infrared night vision allows one to see in the dark
- Communicate with visitors, noise-cancellation helps with clean signal
- Check in to your door at any time with a live view, 24/7 streaming
- Setup takes minutes
Cons:
- A small minority of users had issues with reliability
- One user had an issue with technical support
- One user had a defective product
Find more Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell information and reviews here.
6. Amcrest ProHD Outdoor Camera (3 Megapixel)
This Amcrest, high-res security camera boasts great quality, cloud recording, and night vision up to 98 feet using its array of infrared lights. Praised as easy to set up, and offering a wide, 100-degree viewing angle, this Amcrest camera offers on-board storage as well, meaning one can store their footage on a MicroSD slot (up to four hours). Most users loved the camera, but a small minority had issues with how it connected to the company’s servers and problematic units.
Price: $119.99
Buy the Amcrest ProHD Outdoor Camera (3 Megapixel) here.
Pros:
- 1296P, three-megapixel footage, 1080p at 30FPS with excellent quality
- Easy WiFi setup on Android or iPhone
- 100 degree viewing angle
- Cloud recording, live viewing, and MicroSD recording
- Night vision up to 98 feet
Cons:
- Very few users had issues with defective units
- One user had an issue with the camera connecting to the servers when this was not the desired activity
Find more Amcrest ProHD Outdoor Camera (3 Megapixel) information and reviews here.
7. Zmodo Smart Wireless Security Camera (4 Pack)
While $25 a camera may seem cheap, be aware that this Zmodo kit forces users to use Zmodo’s software which is decent but limiting. That said, most users love it for its robust capability, 720p quality, 81-degree viewing angles, weatherproofing, and motion detection. For those who need to cover a lot of ground and don’t mind being locked into Zmodo’s ecosystem, this is one of the most affordable (upfront) security camera solutions. Still, at this price for this many cameras, many found it to be a bargain and only a few found the quality did not match their needs.
Price: $99.99 (41 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Zmodo Smart Wireless Security Camera here.
Pros:
- IR night vision
- Full 720P video quality
- Zmodo app works on Android or iPhones
- Weatherproof
- 81-degree angle of view
- Loved by the majority of users
Cons:
- Does not support Windows phones
- WPA or WPA2 encryption- only compatible WiFi types
- Motion detection is hit or miss according to some users
- Forced to use proprietary software
Find more Zmodo Smart Wireless Security Camera information and reviews here.
8. Vimtag Night Vision & 2 Way Audio
Boasting IR recording and night vision, this Vimtag camera offers a lot of bang for the buck. Two-way audio and a fully panning and tilting solution offer robust viewing options and the ability to interact with whoever the camera is viewing. One can monitor the cameras via an app or simply have the cameras record to an internal SD card slot. One issue a few users had was with the lack of cloud recording, meaning one is limited to live viewing, or investigating footage on an SD card later. Otherwise, many users love the quality and ability to move around the room.
Price: $89.95
Buy the Vimtag Night Vision & 2 Way Audion here.
Pros:
- Pan and tilts remotely
- Internal SD card slot for on-board recording
- 720p streaming and recording
- 320-degree x 120-degree rotation, panning allows for full room coverage
- Night vision, infrared recording
Cons:
- No cloud recording
- A small minority of users had issues with reliability
- Customer support is mediocre
- Motion detector quality is poor
Find more Vimtag Night Vision & 2 Way Audion information and reviews here.
9. Foscam R2 Security Camera
This attractive Foscam camera offers motion detection, night vision with a 26-foot range, and a two year US warranty. It offers an easy setup and remote access via wi-fi. It does have a cloud service but one has to pay extra to use it. One can also use FTP or other services, however, to manage their camera. The biggest gripes users had with this camera are the quality of the official app and confusing service plans offered by alternatives. Still, once people worked out the kinks with the ecosystem, it is praised as a high quality and versatile solution.
Price: $79.99
Buy the Foscam R2 Security Camera here.
Pros:
- Remotely access the camera by connecting to WiFi
- Motion detection and intelligent alerts send real time push notifications
- Clear night vision up to 26 feet
- Super wide 110-degree viewing angle with full pan/tilt/zoom
- Backed by two year USA warranty
- Easy to set up, good viewing angle, and compatible with a variety of apps
Cons:
- App isn’t praised, buggy and confusing, but can work with third party apps
- Problems connecting to camera noted by some users
Find more Foscam R2 Security Camera information and reviews here.
10. YI Home Security Camera
The YI camera offers on-board storage, decent quality (720P), customizable motion detection and alerts, unreal value, and wide angle viewing (111 degrees) at a very low price. The biggest drawback is that these cameras offer limited customization and only work with a smartphone app (no web or desktop interface). Still, for this price, one can install many cameras (though each will need its own micro SD card). Most users love the cameras for their affordability and functionality, but there is one major gripe: the cameras appear to record users and send information to Yi. One reviewer complained that after reading the privacy policy and refusing to agree, his cameras stopped working. If personal privacy is a huge issue to you, then this could be a dealbreaker, but these cameras are hard to beat otherwise. Perhaps they are best-suited to recording a public location like a deck or a front door, rather than inside one’s home.
Price: $34.99 (13 percent off MSRP)
Buy the YI Home Security Camera here.
Pros:
- 111 degree wide angle lens
- IR night vision sensor
- 4x digital zoom
- 720P recording, 20FPS, two way audio
- No monthly subscription fees, real-time streaming to phone
- App for iOS and Android and desktop PC
Cons:
- Video storage only secure as the camera since the footage is only stored on-board
- Limited reliability information
Find more YI Home Security Camera information and reviews here.
Still looking for the right home security camera? Browse more top-rated home security cameras on Amazon.
