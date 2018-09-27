10 Best Home Security Cameras: Compare, Buy, & Save (2018)

Getting your own security camera can be a cost-effective and easy way to keep your home safe without paying expensive and recurring fees. Using push notifications and well-positioned cameras, one can monitor their own home with comparable effort and much more direct discretion. These 10 security systems all have their strengths and weakness, but each is guaranteed to make your home easier to surveil and monitor using smartphones and computers.

Here are the top 10 best home security cameras from highest to lowest price.

1. Arlo Security System (2 Wireless, Night Vision Cameras)

This Arlo security system provides wireless security with two, IR (night vision cameras) at a great price. For a little over $100 per camera, the cameras provide solid 720P footage, app notifications, and are weatherproof. Users love the crisp picture and easy set-up. For those who need two cameras, this kit offers a great, reasonably-priced solution. They also include free cloud storage for viewing recent (as opposed to live) activity.

Price: $206.99 (41 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Motion-activated, night-vision cameras

Sends real-time app and email notifications

Weatherproof cameras easily installed for DIY security

100% wire-free design

Sharp 720p live video

Free cloud storage for reviewing recent activity

Cons:

Some users had issues with the battery life

A few users had issues with bugs and reliability

2. Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera

With a wide field of view and 1080p streaming, this Nest Camera offers top of the line, high-quality crisp footage. It has alert and app notifications and includes two-way audio so you can talk to whomever the camera can see and they can talk back. The cameras also include a free trial of Nest Aware, Nest’s intelligence monitoring service. Another perk is that the night vision on these cameras is praised as robust. One drawback is that one must have fast Internet, or the system can be very buggy.

Price: $188.08 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

130-degree wide angle view

1080 live streaming

Alerts and in-app notifications

Talk and listen – two-way audio

Night vision covers the whole room

Come with Nest Aware free trial

Cons:

One user had issues with customer service and reliability

One user had issues with the notifications

Must have fast internet, does not work with DSL

3. Amcrest ProHD (2 Pack)

While it lacks the pristine software and app experience of the Nest camera, this Amcrest two pack offers cameras that can do much of the same, plus they can pan, tilt and rotate, meaning their relatively limited field of view (90 degrees) is actually very capable of exploring a space. Each camera includes a one year warranty and lifetime support. The one drawback here is that these cameras require using proprietary software and watching both at once in the cloud requires payment. Thus, expect to pay more to use these cameras to their full ability.

Price: $164.99

Pros:

Full 1080p video at 30fps

90-degree view with rotating, panning, and tilting

Has two-way talking ability

Infrared, night vision up to 32 feet

One year US warranty and lifetime support

Cons:

Some users had issues with the software

Customer service not great

Two cameras included, but cloud view can only view one at once without a paid subscription

4. Arlo Q 1080P Security Camera

This ArloQ camera comes from a reliable source, Netgear, and boasts easy setup, night vision, and app notifications and alerts. It has a 1080p resolution that is streamed constantly and can be easily accessed. Minor drawbacks include requiring decent internet speed. Very few users had issues with reliability. This camera is a great choice for those who need high-quality security footage.

Price: $149.99

Pros:

Sharp 1080p resolution streamed 24/7

Instant alerts on mobile phone whenever motion or sound is picked up

Enhanced night vision

130-degree wide-angle view

Simple DIY setup in 10 minutes

Cons:

Very few users had issues with reliability

Requires decent internet speed to work

5. Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

The Ring Wi-Fi Doorbell offers users the ability to see who’s at their door without doing more than checking their smartphone. It offers two-way communication and night vision, allowing users to communicate with anyone who wants in: daytime or night. Setup is straightforward and for the vast majority of users, this product was found to be reliable and easy to use.

Price: $140 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

See, hear, and speak to anyone at your front door or other entrance to one’s home/office

Infrared night vision allows one to see in the dark

Communicate with visitors, noise-cancellation helps with clean signal

Check in to your door at any time with a live view, 24/7 streaming

Setup takes minutes

Cons:

A small minority of users had issues with reliability

One user had an issue with technical support

One user had a defective product

6. Amcrest ProHD Outdoor Camera (3 Megapixel)

This Amcrest, high-res security camera boasts great quality, cloud recording, and night vision up to 98 feet using its array of infrared lights. Praised as easy to set up, and offering a wide, 100-degree viewing angle, this Amcrest camera offers on-board storage as well, meaning one can store their footage on a MicroSD slot (up to four hours). Most users loved the camera, but a small minority had issues with how it connected to the company’s servers and problematic units.

Price: $119.99

Pros:

1296P, three-megapixel footage, 1080p at 30FPS with excellent quality

Easy WiFi setup on Android or iPhone

100 degree viewing angle

Cloud recording, live viewing, and MicroSD recording

Night vision up to 98 feet

Cons:

Very few users had issues with defective units

One user had an issue with the camera connecting to the servers when this was not the desired activity

7. Zmodo Smart Wireless Security Camera (4 Pack)

While $25 a camera may seem cheap, be aware that this Zmodo kit forces users to use Zmodo’s software which is decent but limiting. That said, most users love it for its robust capability, 720p quality, 81-degree viewing angles, weatherproofing, and motion detection. For those who need to cover a lot of ground and don’t mind being locked into Zmodo’s ecosystem, this is one of the most affordable (upfront) security camera solutions. Still, at this price for this many cameras, many found it to be a bargain and only a few found the quality did not match their needs.

Price: $99.99 (41 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

IR night vision

Full 720P video quality

Zmodo app works on Android or iPhones

Weatherproof

81-degree angle of view

Loved by the majority of users

Cons:

Does not support Windows phones

WPA or WPA2 encryption- only compatible WiFi types

Motion detection is hit or miss according to some users

Forced to use proprietary software

8. Vimtag Night Vision & 2 Way Audio

Boasting IR recording and night vision, this Vimtag camera offers a lot of bang for the buck. Two-way audio and a fully panning and tilting solution offer robust viewing options and the ability to interact with whoever the camera is viewing. One can monitor the cameras via an app or simply have the cameras record to an internal SD card slot. One issue a few users had was with the lack of cloud recording, meaning one is limited to live viewing, or investigating footage on an SD card later. Otherwise, many users love the quality and ability to move around the room.

Price: $89.95

Pros:

Pan and tilts remotely

Internal SD card slot for on-board recording

720p streaming and recording

320-degree x 120-degree rotation, panning allows for full room coverage

Night vision, infrared recording

Cons:

No cloud recording

A small minority of users had issues with reliability

Customer support is mediocre

Motion detector quality is poor

9. Foscam R2 Security Camera

This attractive Foscam camera offers motion detection, night vision with a 26-foot range, and a two year US warranty. It offers an easy setup and remote access via wi-fi. It does have a cloud service but one has to pay extra to use it. One can also use FTP or other services, however, to manage their camera. The biggest gripes users had with this camera are the quality of the official app and confusing service plans offered by alternatives. Still, once people worked out the kinks with the ecosystem, it is praised as a high quality and versatile solution.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

Remotely access the camera by connecting to WiFi

Motion detection and intelligent alerts send real time push notifications

Clear night vision up to 26 feet

Super wide 110-degree viewing angle with full pan/tilt/zoom

Backed by two year USA warranty

Easy to set up, good viewing angle, and compatible with a variety of apps

Cons:

App isn’t praised, buggy and confusing, but can work with third party apps

Problems connecting to camera noted by some users

10. YI Home Security Camera

The YI camera offers on-board storage, decent quality (720P), customizable motion detection and alerts, unreal value, and wide angle viewing (111 degrees) at a very low price. The biggest drawback is that these cameras offer limited customization and only work with a smartphone app (no web or desktop interface). Still, for this price, one can install many cameras (though each will need its own micro SD card). Most users love the cameras for their affordability and functionality, but there is one major gripe: the cameras appear to record users and send information to Yi. One reviewer complained that after reading the privacy policy and refusing to agree, his cameras stopped working. If personal privacy is a huge issue to you, then this could be a dealbreaker, but these cameras are hard to beat otherwise. Perhaps they are best-suited to recording a public location like a deck or a front door, rather than inside one’s home.

Price: $34.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

111 degree wide angle lens

IR night vision sensor

4x digital zoom

720P recording, 20FPS, two way audio

No monthly subscription fees, real-time streaming to phone

App for iOS and Android and desktop PC

Cons:

Video storage only secure as the camera since the footage is only stored on-board

Limited reliability information

