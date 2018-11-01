10 Futuristic Christmas Presents: 2018’s Hottest Gifts

Our Review

I can hear you asking, "What the heck is a "Dimensioning Instrument" anyway?"

It's pretty much the coolest, most futuristic thing we could find. And while it may not be for everyone, it's more useful and exciting than any stylus has a right to be.

Here's how it works. Simply drag the black end of this tool over any surface or object. The instrument will then automatically capture and record the dimensions of the item. The other end is a functional, traditional pen, perfect for jotting down notes or other information about whatever project you are working on.

Made from lightweight aluminium and designed to be resistant to damage from an accidental splash of water, this cool gadget is a great gift for artists, designers, craftsmen, futurists, or anyone who collects high-end writing instruments.