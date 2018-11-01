10 Futuristic Christmas Presents: 2018’s Hottest Gifts

Want a high-tech, futuristic gift idea? How about 10 of ’em? Here are our favorite Christmas gift ideas for people who love cutting-edge gadgets and next-level technolgy. These gifts are ideal for kids and adults.
Muse: The Brain Sensing Headband
Muse is a brain sensing headband that helps you reach a state of meditation, and guide you through it. If you struggle with relaxing, this futuristic headband may help you finally reach a state of inner peace.
The headband gives you real time sonic feedback to help guide your meditation. When the headband senses that you are calm, you'll hear peaceful weather sounds. But if your mind starts to become too active or distracted, the sound of the weather will intensify until you bring yourself back under control. This is a great Christmas gift for a yogini, or any spiritual person on your holiday shopping list.
InstruMMents 01 Dimensioning Instrument + Pen
I can hear you asking, "What the heck is a "Dimensioning Instrument" anyway?"
It's pretty much the coolest, most futuristic thing we could find. And while it may not be for everyone, it's more useful and exciting than any stylus has a right to be.
Here's how it works. Simply drag the black end of this tool over any surface or object. The instrument will then automatically capture and record the dimensions of the item. The other end is a functional, traditional pen, perfect for jotting down notes or other information about whatever project you are working on.
Made from lightweight aluminium and designed to be resistant to damage from an accidental splash of water, this cool gadget is a great gift for artists, designers, craftsmen, futurists, or anyone who collects high-end writing instruments.
Anki Cozmo Robot
Looking for a futuristic gift for your kid? This robot is not only tons of fun, but he can also teach your kids to code. Thanks to a durable design, you can be sure that your kid won't accidentally break this high-tech gift within minutes of unwrapping it.
As the tech sector continues to grow, coding becomes an increasingly valuable life skill. That means this is more than a toy...it's a passport to a better future.
Nix Mini Color Sensor
You're probably wondering exactly what this little device does. Basically, it's a high-tech tool for precisely matching any color, on anything.
Here's how it works. Simply place the smart sensor on the item you want to match a color for. The device pairs with a smartphone app. On the app, you'll instantly see the swatch matched to more than 31,000 brand name paint colors or digital color values. This makes it easy to find the perfect paint, textiles, or Pantone shade for whatever project you're working on today.
If you need a Christmas gift for a painter, decorator, designer, or other creative professional, this tool will save them a lot of grief and frustration.
reMarkable – The Paper Tablet
Tablets and e-readers are nothing new, but the reMarkable device really is something special. The ReMarkable reader is so much more than an e-reader. It has a surface that feels like paper, making it a more pleasurable, tactile experience.
But this isn't just about how it looks and feels. It also works differently than the competition, because you can actually write on the surface and annotate like with a regular paper printout. That makes this tablet ideal for taking notes, grading papers, marking up documents, or collaborating on communication plans.
HabitAware Keen
Smart trackers can help with getting fit and monitoring your sleep. But did you know there are specialized trackers designed to help people with specific health problems?
If you're a chronic nail biter or hair puller, you may know that you have a problem, but you may sometimes be unaware when you are indulging in an unconscious tic. This smart tracker from HabitAware alerts you when it detects you engaging in problematic behaviors, and gently corrects you over time.
Motiv Ring
Fitness trackers always make a great Christmas gift, but there's nothing that exciting about unwrapping yet another "rubber band" tracker that goes around your wrist. What is cool is this tiny fitness tracker. The Motiv Ring takes all of the same technology and battery life you get with a traditional on-wrist tracker, but condenses it down so it all fits inside a lightweight titanium ring.
We love the Motiv Ring for it's small size, impressive three-day battery life, and built-in HR monitor. Yup, that's right. They managed to get a three-day battery AND a heart rate monitor squeezed into that tiny package. It's impressive...almost as impressive as the weight loss this tiny tracker can inspire.
Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit
When you think "futuristic", Harry Potter's probably not the first thing to come to mind. But maybe it should be, because this learn-to-code kit is pretty amazing. This high-tech wand can be used just like the ones in the movies. When you "swish and flick" in certain patterns, the wand responds as if you were casting that specific spell.
The kit includes a buid-it-yourself wand with easy to follow instructions. Once the wand is set up, you can use your tablet or computer to access coding lessons, straight from Hogwarts. You'll learn to levitate feathers, create fire, make plants grow, and so much more.
While this kit is designed for kids as young as six, some adults may also love getting this as a gift. There are plenty of adults who want to learn to code, but are bored or intimidated by traditional methods. This coding kit brings the fun, and the knowledge, to kids of all ages.
The ONE Smart Piano Keyboard With Lighted Keys
Always wanted to learn piano, but never had the patience or the support? This futuristic keyboard has keys that light up, so you can never hit a sour note again. When paired with your smartphone or tablet, you can access games, lessons, and sheet music to keep improving as a performer.
Leeo Smart Alert Smoke/CO Remote Alarm Monitor for iOS and Android
It seems like everything in our homes has the capability to be "smart" these days. But what's really smart is the safety of your family. While your home probably already has a standard smoke alarm or CO detector, there are major advantages to adding the Leeo smart smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector to your home's existing sensor system.
Unlike traditional alarms, this one will send a message directly to your home in the event of an alarm activation. This gives you increased peace of mind for those times when you are away from home, but you have kids or pets in the house alone. The Leeo sensor works with your existing alarms, giving you enhanced peace of mind.