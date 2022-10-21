Laifen Swift: A Next-Gen Powerful & Intelligent Blow Dryer

New technology is in absolutely everything we see and do these days, and hair appliances are no different. As an ideal, more affordable option to the Dyson Supersonic, Laifen’s Swift Hair Dryer is making waves – no pun intended.

There are many options on the market, though, so I’ll break everything down about what you can expect from the Swift and my own personal experience using the dryer (spoiler alert: I love it).

What Is The Laifen Swift Hair Dryer?

The Laifen Swift hair dryer uses a brushless motor, much like the Dyson Supersonic’s, for high-speed drying power while remaining gentle on the hair. It’s good for 1,000 hours, or many years of use, and comes with a thermo sensor that monitors the temperature to prevent heat damage and keep your hair healthy.

The dryer has 3 adjustable heat settings, a cool shot setting, and the ability to automatically alternate between the two. It’s designed ionically to reduce static and frizz and enhance your hair’s natural shine.

What Makes The Laifen Swift Stand Out?

The Laifen Swift is the only hair dryer that automatically alternates between cold and hot airflow every 2 seconds, which prevents the scalp from overheating.

The brand also claims the Swift’s “powerful airflow dries any kind of hair, in half the time of regular hair dryers.” Its website indicates this is five minutes, but my mass of shoulder-length hair takes more like 8-10. Still, much faster than dryers of the past or older technology.

Unlike other dryers on the market, this one is super lightweight and compact – which I can attest to – making it easy to travel with and hold.

Buy the Laifen Swift Here

What Laifen Swift Specs Should I Be Excited About?

Energy efficient. With a brushless motor, the Laifen Swift is over 5 times more energy-efficient than traditional dryers and comes with a 1,000-hour lifespan. That’s something I can definitely get on board with.

Quiet. Another aspect I love about this dryer is that it’s much quieter than others I’ve used before – at 59 decibels, that’s about half the noise level and you can barely hear the motor.

Heat damage protection. For extra heat damage protection, the unit’s thermo sensor creates temperature stability with real-time temperature monitoring at 100 times per second. As well, the high-density filter, fire-resistant frame, and nylon and glass fiber shell prevents overheating and protects against overcurrent.

Delivers results. The 200 million negative ions per second /cm3 simply makes the dryer better at smoothing the hair, making it shine, and eliminating flyaways and frizz.

Versatile styling. With three heat settings (cool, warm, and hot), automatic alternating between cold and hot air, and three easy-to-use magnetic attachments – a concentrator nozzle, diffuser, and smoothing nozzle – I found it simple to create both wavy and straight styles.

What Do People Think Of The Laifen Swift?

The Laifen Swift dryer is pretty well received, with 4.5 stars on Amazon (of over 220 reviews).

Personally, when I used the Swift, I found it easy to handle thanks to its shape and light weight. The air concentration and speed allowed me to focus on and lift up different root sections, giving me volume, shape, and movement. I especially love the curly styling attachment, which honestly gave me the waves I like to see in my layers without effort. I usually get the same effect from velcro rollers after sitting in them for at least 15 minutes, after I’ve already spent time drying my hair.

Here’s what another user has to say:

What Does My Laifen Swift Purchase Include?

Your Laifen Swift purchase includes the dryer and three attachments (two for straight styling, one for curly styling).

How Much Does The Laifen Swift Cost?

You can get your hands on this sleek, convenient, and effective hair dryer for $199.99 on Amazon.

Can I Return The Laifen Swift?

If you don’t agree with me about the Swift, for whatever reason, don’t worry. You can return your undamaged dryer for a full refund within 30 days of your purchase date. Be sure to include all accessories in original packaging. Just be aware that if the return is for a non-quality related reason, you will be responsible for shipping costs of both the original and return shipments.

If your return is for quality-related issues, you’ll receive either a factory-refurbished model if available, or a new model. In certain cases, Laifen will issue a partial refund according to the device’s usage.

Is There A Warranty On The Laifen Swift?

Laifen offers a 2-year guarantee. If within that time your dryer doesn’t work due to materials or manufacturing defects, they will repair or replace it.

What Is The Laifen Brand?

Headquartered in China, LaifenTech was established in 2019. Its team has a decade of experience making cutting-edge consumer products and is inspired by the idea that a well-developed motor significantly improves performance.

