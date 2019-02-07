22 Best Star Wars Coffee Mugs: Your Ultimate List

Looking for a cool Star Wars coffee mug to start your day with? Look no further than the list below. Mugs make great, no-brainer gifts that can add just a little bit of cheer to anyone’s morning coffee. So if you’re in the market for some awesome Star Wars coffee mugs, check these out:
Vandor Star Wars Yoda Mug
Want to know what you look like every Monday morning? Look no further than the Vandor Star Wars Yoda mug, which has a big photo of Yoda plastered on the front of it. The mug also reads “May the Force Be With You” on one side, and the bright green color of the mug is sure to wake you up. It’s dishwasher and microwave safe, and holds 18-ounces of coffee. Vandor also has a Storm Trooper mug and a R2-D2 mug.
Vandor Star Wars Darth Vader Mug
Vandor also has a great Star Wars Darth Vader mug, so you can drink your coffee and feel evil, too. The mug is black with a red interior, and the side of the mug reads, “You don’t know the power of the dark side!” in red. It actually costs less than the Yoda mug for some reason. Maybe Yoda is just better. I don’t know. But, I like my coffee like I like my Darth Vader — black!
Chewbacca Mug
Disney also has quite a few of their own Star Wars mugs, like this great Chewbacca mug that is seemingly as tall as our furry friend, himself. The mug holds 20 ounces, is dishwasher and microwave safe. Chewbacca’s belt is slightly raised, too.
Heat Reveal Stein (Episode 4: A New Hope)
Another absolutely awesome heat-activated Star Wars mug is this mega-sized Battle Mug that features a scene from Episode 4: A New Hope.
The stein is the perfect size for your morning cup of joe, coming in at 20 ounces. Luckily, you don't have to be a Jedi to activate this cup — simply add hot liquid and watch the stars turn into a scene from Star Wars, complete with a Tie Fighter and the Death Star looming in the background.
Star Wars Imperial Logo Limited Edition Mug
Vandor isn’t the only mug-maker in town. There are some officially licensed mugs, too, like the official Star Wars Imperial Logo Limited Edition mug. This Star Wars mug is an all-black 12oz mug that has both the Star Wars and Imperial logo in red. It’s microwave safe and dishwasher safe. It also makes you hum the “Imperial March” while you pour your morning coffee.
May the Froth Be With You Star Wars Mug
Instead of “May the Fourth be with you,” this great Star Wars mug reads “May the froth be with you” in a Starbucks-esque logo. The logo has a Storm Trooper in the center of it, with Star Wars Coffee written in white letters on a green background (sounds familiar). It’s Star Wars meets Starbucks, so if you’re a fan of both like I am, it’s the perfect Star Wars mug.
Lighsabers Heat Activated 12 oz. Mug
This is easily one of my personal favorite mugs that I own: it's a Star Wars mug that's plastered with lightsabers on it, and when you pour your coffee (or any hot beverage) into it, the lightsabers power up.
Why? Because it's heat-activated! Unfortunately, it's handwash only, which means you'll have to take extra special care of it. Still, it's one of the coolest Star Wars mugs available right now.
Zak Designs Sculpted BB-8
While I'm not personally a fan of sculpted mugs when it comes to actually drinking coffee, they are great display pieces (and, I know that most people are okay with drinking from these types of ceramic mugs).
Zak Designs has a lot of great-looking sculpted mugs to choose from, but for Episode 7 fans, this BB-8 mug is the clear choice.
Handwashing is recommended and microwaving is not.
Star Wars Logo Mug (Heat-Activated)
This Star Wars logo mug might look basic, but it's actually one of the better-looking mugs in the galaxy. It starts out looking like just the plain 'ole silver logo we've seen plastered on every Star Wars gift in existence, but once hot liquid is added to it, each letter holds a unique image from the film, including Boba Fett, Yoda, R2D2 and C3PO, and more.
Star Wars 4 Piece Stacking Mug Set
This is great for a family of Star Wars-loving nerds (like mine), as it comes with four different mugs. Each mug is 10 ounces and has bold and bright designs on them based on your favorite Star Wars characters. As an added bonus, these cups are microwave and dishwasher safe.
Millennium Falcon Tech Mug – 20 oz
This oversized Star Wars mug features the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon, with a techy blueprint-style design. It's probably the only bright yellow Star Wars mug you'll find.
Expressions of Vader Mug
This mug showcases the many expressions of Darth Vader. Brilliant!
The Last Jedi Heat Reveal Mug
For fans of The Last Jedi, this mug reveals hyperspace from inside the cockpit of the Falcon with Rey and Chewy.
Darth Vader Episode 4 Mug
Now, I am the master.
Porg Mug
Whether you loved The Last Jedi or hated it, one thing is certain: Porgs are super cute.
These Chewy-loving beings are idolized here with their own sculpted 3D mug. It's officially licensed and available directly from the Disney Store, so you know it's a top-quality option.
Darth Vader 3D Helmet – 20 oz.
Your coffee will stay good and dark with this Darth Vader 3D helmet mug. It's a 20-ounce ceramic mug sculpted to look like Darth Vader's helmet, and it's hand-wash only. Not recommended for microwave use.
Episode 4 Character Mugs
This set of 4 medium ceramic mugs features four iconic characters pulled from Episode 4: Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Darth Vader.
Each mug has a splash of red coloring set on a white mug with a black character photo.
Do or Do Not Yoda Mug
'Do or do not - there is no try" - Yoda
Now, you can find one of the best Yoda quotes right on a well-designed mug from Zak designs, featuring the green Jedi, himself.
The mug is white, and it contains a big, green Yoda face on one side with the quote in green lettering on the other.
Boba Fett Mask Mug
Drink from the bounty hunter's helmet with this officially-licensed Boba Fett mug, featuring the iconic red, green, and black coloring of Boba's helmet.
Darth Maul Mug – 20 oz.
This beautifully-crafted Star Wars mug is designed around Darth Maul, using matte black glaze. It has slightly raised facial features to create a unique-looking mug.
It's microwave and dishwasher safe, so you don't have to worry about handwashing.
Self-stirring Darth Vader Mug – 12 oz.
This Darth Vader mug is self-stirring, and it comes with a lid to make it perfect for your morning commute to work. The mug features Darth Vader's image on it with the words "the force is strong with this one."
It has a button on the handle for stirring your coffee. Batteries not included, and it's not dishwasher or microwave safe.
Princess Leia and Han Solo Mug Set
This great his and hers mug set is perfect for couple gifts. It features Princess and Leia on one and Han Solo on the other, with "I love you" and "I know" laid on top of their images.
The mugs, themselves, are 20 ounces, with a shorter and wider design than the average mug.