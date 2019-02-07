22 Best Star Wars Coffee Mugs: Your Ultimate List

Our Review

Another absolutely awesome heat-activated Star Wars mug is this mega-sized Battle Mug that features a scene from Episode 4: A New Hope.

The stein is the perfect size for your morning cup of joe, coming in at 20 ounces. Luckily, you don't have to be a Jedi to activate this cup — simply add hot liquid and watch the stars turn into a scene from Star Wars, complete with a Tie Fighter and the Death Star looming in the background.