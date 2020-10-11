75 Best Cheap Gifts for Men for Under $30

We may not act like it, but men are pretty easy to find gifts for. Sure, some of us may tout a lavish wishlist, but most guys will be happy with a humble token of appreciation no matter the occasion. That’s why we’ve put together a list of our all-around favorite gift ideas for men, which includes camping supplies, athletic gear, tech gadgets, party hosting, and more. The best part? Almost all of them are under $30.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Planet Earth series is the best way to enjoy nature from your living room, and The Complete Collection is a must have for fans of nature, cinematography, or psychedelics.
The series is narrated by David Attenborough, and is divided across four discs covering different biomes of the Earth. This series reveals the magical moments that surround us in nature and it is far more enriching to watch than sitcoms.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As an avid disc golfer myself, I recommend this sport for anyone who loves to get outdoors and maybe crack a beer. It is a fun, casual, and inexpensive hobby, and this three-pack starter set from Innova is an unbelievably great entry point into the sport.
Look online to find if there is a disc golf course nearby, and if there is, this is an easy purchase. It comes with an Aviar putter, a Shark midrange, and a Leopard driver. Sets may vary but they always come with beginner-friendly discs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A hammock is the pièce de résistance for your guy’s next campout or day trip. Nothing elevates a relaxing afternoon under a tree quite like swinging in the breeze on your own personal hammock. This sturdy portable hammock from Honest Outfitters comes in a variety of colors and ships with tree straps to make for an easy setup even if it’s your first time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most guys jump at the chance for a DIY project, but only the patient few will be open to the lifelong journey of bonsai. If you know a guy with the appropriate amount of patience, then this Nature’s Blossom Bonsai Tree Growing Kit offers them the chance to grow and prune their own bonsai Jacaranda tree from seed.
It comes with four seed packets of different trees, four peat soil discs, biodegradable growing pots, and an instruction manual.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can be dressed to the nines and still feel like a slob if you’re in between holes in your belt. This ratchet-style belt from Lavemi is such a smart fix to this problem that it makes you wonder why strap-and-buckle belts ever made it this far. This belt is not only durable but stylish too thanks to its genuine leather construction.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are shopping for the techie type, they probably already dream about owning an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive. But the intense PC hardware demands prevent many from accessing early VR games. This is why many have opted to stick with the simplified mobile VR experience until the full package is more reasonably priced.
The Google Cardboard VR Headset is dirt cheap, yet it offers a mobile VR experience comparable to the Samsung Gear VR. And it works with most any modern smartphone.
This lightweight headset can be assembled in minutes. It works with most VR-based phone apps out there, allowing you to play games and watch 360° videos from a variety of sources.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the guitar player that burns through picks like no other, this Pick Punch is a great way to turn unwanted plastics into new guitar picks. The Pick Punch makes perfect picks every time, even if you use pre-approved credit card junkmail or product packaging.
If you don’t want to encourage someone who would punch holes in all of your credit cards, you could alternatively get them this Fender Pick Sampler Pack instead. Your call.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know someone who always complains about kinks in their back, the Thera Cane Massager will empower them to relieve the hard to reach muscle pains right as they hit. This massage stick is strategically designed for hard to reach back spots and has a lifetime warranty to protect it against the toughest use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Any guy that loves to throw outdoor parties will love serving libations out of a hollowed fruit. This Watermelon Keg Tapping Kit is the perfect tool to do so. It even comes with a coring tool to help hollow out the watermelon before you tap it. This is a surprisingly fun and easy way to liven up your next party.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you are shopping for a smoker, a tech enthusiast, or a pyromaniac, this USB Arc Lighter is a delightfully useful gift. Rather than burn butane gas, this USB rechargeable lighter induces a small electric arc which can be used to spark up flammables even in wind. And before you ask, yes it hurts enough that you should not try using it as a stun gun.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Slacklining is an awesome hobby that’s far easier to pick up than one might think. This Slackline Kit from Macao shows that you can do so on a budget too, offering a 57-foot line that is wide enough for beginners to learn on, plus a single strong ratchet for adjusting your level of slack.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It might seem like a stretch to assume your closest cheese lover is looking to channel their inner lumberjack, but I can tell you now, every man has an inner lumberjack waiting to come out.
This Cheese Log Knife and Board Set from Fred & Friends comes with a solid beech wood cutting board, and a stainless steel cheese ax to serve the manliest hors d’oeuvres you’ve ever seen.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not all guitar players have a space to practice through an amp consistently, which is why a mini amp like the Danelectro Honeytone is a great tool for mini jam sessions.
This battery-powered amplifier has a belt clip for portable playing, and offers both clean and overdrive playing. Its tone is as solid as you’d expect from Danelectro, and definitely matches the vintage aqua finish.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Spyderco BaliYo is the coolest pen you’ll ever use. This pen is designed in the style of a balisong (butterfly knife), allowing you to practice flicks, flips, and drop opens without the risk of losing a digit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you spend a lot of time with friends and family, there is nothing like getting together and lying to each other’s faces. That is the rough premise of The Chameleon, an award-winning party game where one player (the Chameleon) is the odd one out, trying to blend in. All players except the Chameleon get a cipher card that reveals to them the secret topic for the round. Then all players simultaneously write down a clue that is associated with the secret word without being too obvious. Players then vote on who they think is the Chameleon, but if the Chameleon is caught, they can still salvage the round by correctly guessing the secret word. Simple, right? This is a great gift for any fans of social deduction.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s peculiar that most guys have a secret for the perfect burger, but always settle for frozen french fries. Even if you don’t have a deep fryer, you can make great homemade french fries at home by starting with a Culina French Fry Potato Cutter. Any cook knows, fresh is best.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know a bacon addict, consider making their life easier with this microwave bacon rack, which cooks crispy bacon while reducing its fat content by up to 35%.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know a guy who is obsessed with Game of Thrones, he’ll consider it a privilege to be able to open beers with an oversized replica of the Hand of the King pin, worn by several characters who earn the title.
If you have a slightly larger budget to work with, these openers would pair brilliantly with an AleHorn Game of Thrones Stein, which is available for most of the major houses (sorry, House Greyjoy).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The admirer of fine spirits will definitely appreciate being able to make their own gourmet cocktails on the go, especially if it uses as many high-quality ingredients as this W&P Carry-On Cocktail Kit.
This TSA-approved kit comes with a single serving of craft tonic syrup, a 1/2 oz. jigger, a bar spoon, and a linen coaster. There are loads of different recipes to try and once you are out of the syrups, you can simply make more at home to make additional cocktails.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s one lesson every home improver has to learn the hard way: keep track of all your nails and screws unless you want to find them stuck in your foot a week later.
If you know a handyperson who doesn’t already have a magnetic wristband for holding miscellaneous pieces, do them a favor and get them one before they have to walk with a cane.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This compact Bluetooth speaker from VicTsing is specially designed for use in the shower. It is IPX5 water resistant, has a suction cup to attach to your shower wall, and offers a 6 hour battery life for daily use without need to recharge.
To top it all off, the speaker sounds great, with an overall balanced sound with minimal distortion. The 5W speaker gets as loud as you need it to be, and and even has a microphone for taking calls if you’re that important.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Codenames is an outrageously fun and simple party game from Czech Games. It challenges players to get creative as they think up one-word clues to point teammates towards multiple words out of a list. It can be played cooperatively or competitively with two or more players, making it a great social challenge for any occasion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A nice travel mug is always a safe gift, as there is nothing wrong with having a second one, and they are always useful. The Thermos Stainless King is a particularly handy drink holder, as the double vacuum insulated walls keep hot beverages hot and cold beverages cold.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s a safe bet to assume that anyone loves pizza, and accordingly, the gift of a perfect pizza will be cherished unlike any other. This 15-inch baking stone helps distribute heat when you cook a pizza, and its lifted design makes it easy to serve it all up when you’re done.
If you are looking for even more pizza-themed gifts, then you can browse Heavy’s list of the best pizza gifts available here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone needs more socks, especially ones that are fun to wear. Even the tightest dress code allows for some fun with socks, which is why some Bob Ross themed socks are perfect for anyone.
Throw a pair of these puppies on, and you’ll have happy little feet for the rest of the day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With battery-draining apps like Snapchat and Pokémon Go dominating the way we use our phones, a portable battery charger is all but a necessity. A power bank is a thoughtful gift for anyone who’s always on their phone, especially this 10000mAh power bank from Aukey.
This charger works best with Qualcomm Quick Charge-compatible phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 or the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. But even if they don’t have a QC-compatible phone, the hours of extra battery life are always helpful.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
True wireless earbuds are a thoughtful gift for any music lover, as they are the most convenient way to listen to your favorite tunes on the go. This Airpods-inspired pair from Letscom is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and they boast an impressive 20-hour battery life. They sound better than they should considering their price tag too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A nice water bottle is one of the most classic cheap gifts for men. They will always go appreciated, especially when they confer as many benefits as the Bobble bottle.
This water bottle has a carbon filter built in, allowing you to drink clean, filtered water no matter what kind of nasty tap you’re dealing with. The coolest part? The carbon filter insert can be removed and replaced with fruits or vegetables to infuse your water if you feel like mixing things up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Munchkin is a fun and easy tabletop cardgame that indoctrinates players into the world of dungeon-crawling without the crushing burden of a Player’s Handbook.
For experienced role players, it is a great way to share their hobby with less-involved friends and family, and for those new to the fantasy realm, it is a simple way to build into more complex adventures.
The sheer versatility of the game’s rules make it a winning pick for anyone, and the game has numerous expansions to keep it fresh with repeated play.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your guy likes to carry along the equipment that makes him prepared for everything, then he might enjoy adding this uper-bright, high-flux LED pen light to his everyday carry arsenal.
The MicroStream has a beam distance of 52 meters, and can run for over 2 hours on a single AAA alkaline battery.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lego sets are fun for all ages, especially when they come with dinosaurs. And this LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs Kit is an awesome choice all around.
This 174-piece kit allows you to build three different dinosaurs, allowing you to reconstruct your T. rex into a pterodactyl into a triceratops as often as you please.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A nice flask is always a solid way to spread cheer. This Portside flask from Cork Pops isn’t the cheapest flask out there, but the windowed design is too cool to pass up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not everyone feels the same about these bizarre scalp massagers, but I find them incredibly relaxing and not at all weird. In fact, they can help reduce stress, relieve pains, and increase bloodflow.
In addition to all these benefits, you also get to watch the look on his face as he uses it for the first time. This product can be bought in a two pack or as a single unit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It may be the 21st century, but we’re still answering the age old question of how the heck are we supposed to carry our keys around?
The Thorkey might have just set the middleground between letting them jangle at your side and letting them stab your leg in your pocket.
This compact key organizer turns your keyring into a Swiss army style holder that leaves room for extra accessories like a bottle opener or a flash drive.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Oak Infusion Bottle Spiral is the cheapest way to give any bottle of alcohol a top-shelf barrel-aged flavor. This charred oak spiral can impart the woody cask element of barrel aging by sitting in a bottle for about 2 weeks.
This complex flavor fits fantastically with whiskey, bourbon, beer, and other liqours. It is a great gift to give to a homebrewer, or someone who just always buys the cheap stuff.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Shell-D RFID Blocking Credit Card Protector is a no-nonsense cardholder whose simplicity threatens to rend obsolete the common billfold wallet. The reason these inexpensive wallets are such a hit is because they offer just enough space for the necessities, and they protect you from unwanted RFID scanners.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Prolific street artist Banksy is known for illegally installing his multimedia art in highly visible areas of the world, from Israel’s West Bank barrier to London’s Tate Gallery.
His art combines biting pop culture references and powerful political messages in a way that almost anyone can digest. Banksy’s Wall and Piece is a full-color overview of his career, and highlights some of his most memorable and impermanent installations. Any fan of art will appreciate this book.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you know a Spam lover, they will flip out over this large Spam tin lunch box, which is a fun way to carry lunch to work, or to store smaller trinkets. It is an officially licensed product, and holds up well under regular use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When the weather is cold, it can be hard to wear your favorite pair of on-ear headphones out of the house. Their size cuts into your ability to insulate, which is why the SoundBot SB210 HD is such a smart idea. This beanie has a pair of Bluetooth earphones built right in, so you can enjoy your favorite tunes for up to 7 hours without sacrificing your precious thermal energy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even the most prepared camping enthusiast is guilty of occasionally forgetting the little things. You can make life easier for them by getting them a compass that they will be sure to bring along, like this military grade sighting compass.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the man who’s not afraid to step into the kitchen when it matters, Milton Crawford’s The Hungover Cookbook gives any hungover cook the tools he needs to cure his perpetually hazy state of mind.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You should have no trouble identifying the hot sauce addicts in your life. They are usually in the corner sweating at lunch time, and guzzling glasses of milk. But they do it because they love it.
If you are interested in issuing the challenge, see what they think of the Satan’s Blood Hot Sauce, which comes in a traditional blood vial container and nearly tops the charts for Scoville units.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Prism eye glasses are a fun and thoughtful gift for lazy readers, or anyone who likes to remain functional without getting out of bed. The unique prismatic lenses allow you to read books, play videogames, or watch TV in bed without straining your neck.
Enable the bedbug in your life to do what makes them happy. Plus, when you give this gift, you get the added fun of watching the recipient try to walk around with them on.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Qball is a versatile reflex trainer that provides a useful function for athletes, those undergoing physical therapy, or those who simply lack hand to eye coordination. This small rubber ball is designed with angles that cause small lateral diversions when bouncing. Simply bounce the ball at waist height and you will be forced to react to its random movement. The ball also has a numerical pattern on it, allowing you to use it for mental math challenges to keep your mind sharp as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We all know a couple Sriracha addicts in our life. No doubt, this two pack of keychain-sized Sriracha bottles is one of the most useful gifts for guys that fiend for spice.
These TSA approved portable containers are easy to refill, and have a convenient flip top opening. They ship empty, so be sure to do them the favor of filling it up before you gift it.
For another great Sriratcha gift idea, you can consider this Sriracha Tin Lunch Box, which like the keychain bottle, is also officially licensed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are shopping for someone who works at a desk, they will likely appreciate a desktop decoration that stimulates creativity. This Magnetic Nut Sculpture does just that, offering a selection of metal nuts to craft and create with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Cheerson CX-10 Mini Quadcopter Drone is the pocket-sized RC toy for the budding drone enthusiast in all of us. The CX-10 is stable, easy to pilot, and capable of doing advanced maneuvers like flips.
The drone gets 4-8 minutes of flight time from a 30 minute charge, which means you can get in multiple flights per day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You don’t have to live on a steam-powered airship to fall in love with these Moving Steampunk Cufflinks from FoMann. These standard-sized cufflinks dazzle the room with an intricate gearbox that comes in silver plating or full silver.
Simply wind up the knob on the side, and these cufflinks will silently spin for hours. The end result is both entrancing and ever so classy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A puzzle box is a timeless way to deliver a thoughtful message, the gift of money, or another small trinket. YOu can find ones like this generic design online for cheap, and have a couple for future puzzles as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let’s be real, here. People don’t replace their pillows as often as they should. They do end up getting pretty gross and flat over time, so why not surprise someone with a set of new pillows?
This AmazonBasics pack comes with two plump and comfortable pillows that are firm, form-retaining, and machine washable. If you know someone who needs a good night’s sleep, don’t beat around the bush about it. Get them what they need.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If everything else just seems to rigid, a Moleskine notebook is a great stocking stuffer for the observant, witty, curious, and imaginative among us. A high quality space to store one’s ideas can be the difference between a creative breakthrough and an abandoned doodle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Yet another great gift for the pizza-inspired, the Pizza Boss cutting wheel has a cute circular saw design that resembles a table saw. The dishwasher-safe design brings out your inner carpenter, all while cutting off perfect slices of ‘za.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Jetts Heel Wheels from Razor are basically Heelies that can be strapped on and off in an instant. If you know an adrenaline junky who dreams of skating wherever they go, give them a chance to turn any trek into a ride with these easy to learn heel wheels. Sparkers are a fun but optional addition to these foot wheels.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anyone who thinks that candles are too effeminate for men to enjoy clearly haven’t smelled the Vanilla Porter Brew Candle from Swag Brewery. This manly candle is made from a repurposed beer bottle and has subtly sweet hints of cocoa and vanilla. Its aromatic ambiance will have his drinking buddies jealous.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When a man says he is going to barbeque that means he is going to conduct business. And nothing says “getting down to business” like this suitcase-style 20-piece BBQ Grill Tool Set. It includes everything from tongs, to spatulas, to skewers, to knives, to brushes, to corncob holders. The best part, however, is definitely the aluminum suitcase that brings the whole kit together.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook is a device that brings modern convenience to the time-honored traditions of note-taking, journaling, and doodling. It can be reused over and over thanks to state of the art scanning and filing technology and microwave-to-erase pages.
Once you’ve filled a few pages with notes, you can open up the free Rocketbook app and scan the QR codes at the bottom of a page to preserve and upload all of the writing on the page. Once the notebook is filled up, you literally pop it in the microwave for a few minutes to magically make the pages blank again.
If this isn’t the coolest notebook ever, I don’t know what is.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You know you’re a true nap aficionado if you sleep better in a comfy hoodie than you do in a fully-made bed. The HoodiePillow offers the best of both worlds, providing a calming head cover that more easily soothes you to sleep. The HoodiePillow also has a slot through which you can slide some earbuds so you can nod off to your favorite tunes without risk of pulling out an earbud.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Store-bought six packs are so boring. Instead of bringing six of the same beers next time you go to hang out, instead try loading a hand-selected assortment into this crafty Wooden Beer Caddy. It is made of sturdy pinewood with a clear varnish and it has a bottle opener built right in for added convenience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Making a terrarium is a fun and meditative act of gardening that doesn’t require you to have a green thumb to be successful. It has everything you need to start your own terrarium, minus a glass container to put it all in. However, I recommend you buy the glass elements locally as they are a pain to have safely shipped.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Frank Herbert’s Dune is a literary classic that every sci-fi and fantasy fan has the duty of reading. For how large and expansive the narrative universe is, it is downright surprising how few people have actually cracked open the novel that started it all. Now is as good of a time as ever to embark on this classic ’90s hit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone loves pizza and everyone needs more fun printed socks. This 4-pack of pizza-inspired socks meets both criteria and it comes in this cute mini pizza box. Haters beware: this set does include a pair with pineapple on it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dungeons & Dragons is alive and well today thanks to an outburst of high-quality content like The Adventure Zone and The Critical Role. If you know someone who has shown interest in playing, be the instigator and help them along the first step with the official Player’s Handbook for Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition. Learning the modern edition of this game sets you up for endless fun and imagination. Who knows, maybe you will spawn another Dungeon Master.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whiskey stones are an essential part of any bartender’s arsenal because they can chill whiskeys and other fine liquors without diluting them. These whiskey stones, in particular, add some extra flair because of their bullet shape and high-quality stainless steel material.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I’m not sure why but alcohol and literature just seem to flow so nicely together. Hemmingway might have something to say about that, but I couldn’t be bothered to look it up after I made myself a couple of Moby-Drinks. That’s just one of many literature-themed cocktails you’ll learn from Tequila Mockingbird by Tim Federle. Other favorites include The Last of the Mojitos and One Hundred Beers of Solitude.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Three Wolf Moon shirt is a timeless pattern that has captured the world’s imagination with its powerful imagery and gorgeous dyed cotton. This shirt might have some of the best Amazon reviews of all times but it is still an awesome shirt even without this fact.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bocce Ball is a personal favorite as far as lawn sports go. It requires very little to set up except for a flat space and it is easy to learn so everyone can have fun. This bocce ball set from Amazon includes 4 green balls, 4 red balls, a white pallino, and a soft carrying case.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not all hammers are made equally. Some, like the Maxcraft Stubby Claw Hammer, are considerably smaller, which is both visually humorous and occasionally practical. Really though, shorter hammers are great for use in confined spaces and come in handy in way more ways than you would expect. They would make a great addition to any toolbox.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A proper pocket knife is an essential part of the prepared man’s everyday carry because of the sheer versatility they provide. The Kershaw Clash, in particular, is strong enough to use for prying or scraping in addition to normal cutting duties. It has a semi-serrated blade so you can use the smooth end for precise cuts or the serrated base for sawing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A curved shower rod might not be the most exciting gift at first glance but this is a gift that keeps on giving. Curved shower rods go a long way towards providing more elbow room in the shower, which creates a more relaxing and luxurious experience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nike slides are cool, comfortable, and easy to slip on and off, making them the 21st-century answer to house slippers. The iconic jersey-lined sandals are durable enough to wear on the basketball court yet comfortable enough on a walk to the store.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The compact Sage Owl Brass BBQ Grill Cleaner is definitive proof that small tools can do big work. This simple device is the only one that your favorite grillmaster will ever need again for cleanup. Its simple design easily scrapes off a grill grate without risk of losing pieces along the way like a wire brush does.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
“What’s the matter? Did someone steal your sweetroll?” If you’ve heard this line even a couple times, that probably represents dozens if not hundreds of hours playing The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim. In all this time, did you ever stop to wonder if you could make your own sweetroll? Well, you can with The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel.
This book contains succulent recipes from the world of Skyrim, Morrowind, and Tamriel. My personal favorite is the Apple Cabbage Stew (it is way better than it sounds).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If the guy you’re shopping for has facial hair they can brag about, then the Viking Revolution Beard Care Kit is a great way for them to nurture it into something greater. This kit comes with everything a man needs to manicure their beard for a better shape and healthier follicles.
This kit has a bottle of beard oil, a tin of beard balm, a boar bristle brush, a wooden pocket comb, and a pair of trimming scissors. And it all comes in a giftable tin that makes for the perfect place to store it all.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Unless your guy is super self-conscious about the size of his hands, then there is nothing wrong with gifting him a Pop Socket to improve his grip over things. There’s no denying that smartphones have been pushing for larger screens and thinner edges, which makes them an overall difficult device to hold. This adhesive phone accessory adds a great place to grab your phone by and can act as a display stand when watching videos.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What was that? A screw on your bike needs tightening? Suddenly, in a flash, the deed is taken care of. You have just been visited by the Wallet Ninja. This compact multitool is only the size of a credit card yet it has 18 different functions. It is TSA-approved and lifetime guaranteed to never rust, bend, or dull.