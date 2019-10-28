33 Cool Gifts for 18 Year Old Boys (2019)

Privacy is super important to teenagers. Whether they’re 16 or 17 and have to share a room with siblings, or they’re 18 or 19 and have a roommate in their dorm, they’ll want the ability to seclude themselves. And for that, the Privacy Pop Bed Tent is absolutely perfect.

It can be set up and taken down super quickly for convenience. The sides feature zip-up mesh which allows light to get in but maintains privacy. And it helps to keep the bed tent cool thanks to the design’s ventilation.

The Privacy Pop Bed Tent is available in a wide range of sizes and colors too. It can be purchased in twin, twin bunk bed, full, full bunk bed, and queen sizes. And it can be ordered in black, blue, camo, gray, lavender, pink, tan, and teal to make any room’s decor.