15 Best Lego Tables to Keep Your Floors Clear

Hey, Mom and Dad. Are you tired of seeing Lego bricks all over your child’s floor? Worse yet, are you tired of those same bricks shooting blinding pain through the bottom of your foot? With one of these fantastic and practical Lego tables, you’ll have a solution that both gives your child a dedicated place to play with their Legos and keeps their room clean at the same time. Browse through our options below and find the one that best fits your decor.

Legos for Boys

While your typical Legos are developed to be unisex by design, there are certain sets out there that are undoubtedly targeting the little guys in your home. Amazon has a ton of boys Lego sets available online from brands you'll instantly recognize.

Whatever your son is into, there's little doubt that you'll find a Lego set to match it. Jurassic World? Check. Marvel and DC superheroes? Yes and yes. How about one of the biggest gaming brands in the world, Minecraft? You betcha. And one of the world's biggest franchises, Star Wars, is also very well represented too.

Legos for Girls

Just like there are Lego sets for boys, there are tons of Lego sets for girls too. One of the most popular of which is the Lego Friends line which covers a wide gambit of ideas that both cutesie and fun.

The are brand-focused sets of course too. The Lego Disney line features sets from Frozen, Tangled, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and more.

But if you're looking for adorable Lego kits outside of the Disney umbrella, there are plenty of girl-focused Legos for you to choose from.

Looking for Some Adult Legos?

Early in 2020, The Washington Post published an article explaining how adults across the globe are going home to relaxing with Legos to help melt their daily stress away.

There's also a book by Abbie Headon published in late 2019 entitled Lego Build Yourself Happy: The Joy of Lego Play that breaks down the brick's potential health benefits.

As far as what to build, you can use the Force to seek your inner child by building one of these massive Millenium Falcon, Death Star, or Star Destroyer sets.

Or, if you're looking for something a bit more adult, our list of the Best Lego Architecture Sets will test your Lego skills as you build iconic landmarks from all across the globe.

Lego Accessories to Consider

If you're early on in getting your Lego collection going, there are a few Lego accessories out there that are certain to help keep your kid's area clean and organized.

The Creative QT SlideAway Toy Storage Basket and Play Mat is brilliantly designed to easily transport Legos from room to room. The mat/storage basket combination gives kids a place to play while simultaneously allowing for cleanup in mere seconds. It's ideal to take on the go or to be used as transport from the bedroom to the living room.

Another must-have Lego accessory would be Matty's Toy Stop Brik-Kase 2.0. The Brik-Kase 2.0 not only stores about 2,000 Lego bricks, but it also serves as a portable Lego table for vacations and road trips thanks to its build-in handles and exterior brick plates.

Finally, make sure that your child never runs out of Legos by purchasing Builder Boxes to expand their collection. We recommend the 502-piece Lego Classic Creative Builder Box which comes with plenty of bricks and ideas to allow your children's imagination to run wild.

