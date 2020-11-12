15 Best Lego Tables to Keep Your Floors Clear

Hey, Mom and Dad. Are you tired of seeing Lego bricks all over your child’s floor? Worse yet, are you tired of those same bricks shooting blinding pain through the bottom of your foot? With one of these fantastic and practical Lego tables, you’ll have a solution that both gives your child a dedicated place to play with their Legos and keeps their room clean at the same time. Browse through our options below and find the one that best fits your decor.
2. UTEX 2-in-1 Kids Multi-Activity Table and 2 Chairs Set with StoragePrice: $129.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Looks fantastic.
- Lots of slide out storage space.
- A pair of chairs come included.
- Dual-sided tabletop makes it versatile.
- May take some time to assemble.
- Smaller than other options.
- A bit expensive.
This UTEX 2-in-1 Kids Multi-Activity Table is a fantastic choice for those looking into a Lego table with storage. It’s a little smaller than some of the upper echelon options on our list of best Lego tables. But it makes up for it with a fantastic looking design, ample storage, and included chairs.
The table’s double-sided play board can be used for Legos and Duplo blocks, or it can be flipped to serve as an all-around activity board. The Lego table’s storage drawers are huge and easily slide out to provide access to its contents. And the included wood chairs are just as durable and perfectly match the tabletop itself.
Find more UTEX 2-in-1 Kids Multi-Activity Table and 2 Chairs Set with Storage information and reviews here.
3. YouHi Kids Activity TablePrice: $119.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comprised of gorgeous pine wood.
- Dual-level storage allows for lots of options.
- Tabletop lid allows for Lego bricks to be covered safely for other crafts and toys.
- Brick plates can be removed for other activities.
- 100% money back guarantee included.
- Brick board has a little give to it.
- No chairs included.
- No dedicated brick storage area other than ontop of brick plates.
Thanks to its included tabletop, people could walk into your child’s room and just think the YouHi Kids Activity Table is a gorgeous piece of furniture. Available in dark brown and natural pine, this kid’s lego table comes with a tabletop that conceals your children’s brick collection. The tabletop offers the ability to enjoy crafts and other toys atop it. And there’s additional storage below for Legos or whatever else you’d like.
The included brick plates can be removed should your child want to use the 1.57-inch deep upper portion for something like sand. All edges are rounded so kids can comfortably rest against them. And YouHi offers a 100% money-back guarantee so that Mom and Dad feel good about their purchase.
Find more YouHi Kids Activity Table information and reviews here.
-
4. NILO Kids Play Table SetPrice: $229.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well built and durable.
- Baseplates are dual-sided for compatability with both Lego and Duplo bricks.
- Numerous style options to match your kid's playing habits.
- Different leg sizes can be ordered to get years of use as your child grows.
- No included storage.
- One of the more expensive options.
- Stools not included.
NILO attempts to stand out from its Lego table competition by touting “over 27 years of craftsmanship” in their designs. Their NILO Kids Play Table Set is comprised of solid hardwood to ensure it holds up to the most aggressive of builders. It comes with dual-sided baseplates, one that is Lego compatible and one that fits Duplo sets. But you can always switch those out to convert the NILO Kids Play Table into an activity tabletop for just about anything.
NILO’s commitment to quality promises durability throughout. All hardware is comprised of steel. You have the ability to purchase longer legs so the table can grow with your child over time. And there are options to purchase the table with or without holes, allowing for compatibility with various other toys and accessories outside the Lego brand.
Find more NILO Kids Play Table Set information and reviews here.
-
5. Fun Builder Heavy Duty Lego Table with StoragePrice: $239.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extremely well built and sealed.
- Built-in mesh bag at the table's center for storage.
- Simple to assemble.
- Shipping cost is additional.
- Takes a week or two to ship.
- No chairs included.
Comprised of solid hardwood, the Fun Builder Heavy Duty Lego Table is one of the most durable Lego tables with storage on our list. Storage comes in the form of a mesh bag that is built into the center of this square Lego play table. And at 27-inches long and wide, it’s one of the largest square Lego tables you’ll find.
The table’s brick plates are both Lego and Duplo compatible. The kid’s Lego table’s legs and frame are comprised of solid and sealed hardwood that will hold up to potential damage and spills. And Fun Builder provides the option to order a wood cover so that the table can be used for other activities other than Legos too.
Find more Fun Builder Heavy Duty Lego Table with Storage information and reviews here.
-
6. HaHaLand 2-in-1 Kids Activity Table & Easel with Chair SetPros:
Cons:
- Super versatile.
- Storage built-in.
- Chair included.
- Comes with 83-piece marble brick set.
- On the smaller side.
- Younger children will need help converting from Lego table to easel.
- Brick plate won't work with smaller Lego bricks.
The HaHaLand 2-in-1 Kids Activity Table & Easel stands out with its ability to easily swap between being a kid’s Duplo table and an upright art easel. Or, you can make it a vertical Duplo table or a tabletop art table. Choices are great, right?
The table set comes with an 83-piece marble run brick set to get your Duplo collection started. The transformation between all of the HaHaLand’s various positioning is a breeze. There’s a built-in storage area to keep your bricks organized when they aren’t being played with. And the setup is constructed with sturdy wood and rounded edges to ensure it’s as safe as possible.
Find more HaHaLand 2-in-1 Kids Activity Table & Easel with Chair Set information and reviews here.
-
7. Time-2-Play Lego Compatible Table with StoragePrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of room to build thanks to its 30-inch length.
- Removeable built-in storage bag is convenient.
- Manufacturer’s 10-year warranty included.
- Durable 100% Baltic Birch plywood design.
- UL Greenguard Gold certified.
- Easy to clean and stain resistant thanks to Tuff-Gloss UV finish.
- No chairs included.
- Design is a bit basic.
- Smaller children may struggle to access brick bag.
At over 30-inches in length, the Time-2-Play Lego Compatible Table is one of the largest on our list. Comprised of 100% Baltic Birch plywood, its durable design sports a built-in Lego plate that will ensure your kids will enjoy this Lego play table for years.
At the center of the table is a removable net that provides a convenient storage solution. The kid’s Lego table is finished with Time-2-Play’s exclusive Tuff-Gloss UV finish. Thus making it simple to clean and resistant to stains should your little one end up making a mess on it. The table comes with the company’s 10-year warranty to protect your purchase. And the set is UL Greenguard Gold certified, promising it’s entirely safe for your children to play with.
Find more Time-2-Play Lego Compatible Table with Storage information and reviews here.
-
8. El Toro Creative Large Foldable Building Block Kids Activity Table w/Storage BagsPrice: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact design is easy to store and great to travel with.
- Large storage bags included that snap onto the tables side.
- Quality pine table comes fully assembled.
- Low height design ensures chairs aren't needed.
- 22-inches by 22-inches is a bit small.
- May not be comfortable sitting on wood floors for extended periods of time.
- Only serves as a Lego table.
The El Toro Creative Large Foldable Building Block Kids Activity Table sports perhaps the most unique design of all the Lego tables we’ve seen. Its fold-out design stands a mere 9-inches off the ground, ensuring you won’t have to worry about supply chairs for playtime. It comes with two sizeable storage bags that can be button snapped to the side of the table for easy accessibility. The entire setup folds in with a built-in handle, ensuring it’s super easy to store or transport. And maybe best of all for parents – the Lego play table comes fully assembled.
Find more El Toro Creative Large Foldable Building Block Kids Activity Table w/Storage Bags information and reviews here.
-
9. KidKraft 2-in-1 Activity TablePrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with 200 Lego compatible blocks and a 30-piece train set.
- Beautiful wood design.
- Dual-sided tabletop allows for Legos on one side and a train set on the other.
- Lots of room for internal storage.
- Low design rids the need for chairs.
- Assembly required.
- No easy access to storage while playing.
- Included Lego pieces are a bit tough to work with.
The KidKraft 2-in-1 Activity Table is considerably different than its Play N Store Table, but it’s still great in its own right. First off, the espresso coloring looks great. The 2-in-1 tabletop flips so that your child can enjoy it as a Lego table on one side and a city designed activity table on the other. It comes with a 200-piece Lego compatible brick set and a 30-piece train set so kids can play right away. And the area under the tabletop is hollow, allowing for plenty of Lego storage.
Because it’s comprised of wood, this KidKraft Lego table with storage is of a higher quality than plastic options. All the edges are rounded so parents won’t have to worry about injuries. And because it’s designed so low to the ground, kids can comfortably plan on the activity table’s surface without the need for a chair.
-
10. GobiDex 7-in-1 Multi Kids Activity Table Set with 2 ChairsPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super versatile.
- The table's height can be adjusted to accomodate growing kids.
- Comes with a pair of chairs.
- 158-piece block set included.
- Easy to setup.
- Table surface isn't compatible with smaller Legos, just Duplo blocks.
- Storage buckets make it tough for shorter arms to reach across the Lego table.
- Plastic materials don't feel as sturdy as wood.
Looking for a jack of all trades activity table? GobiDex has you covered. Their 7-in-1 Multi Kids Activity Table strives to be everything your child will need for playtime. It, of course, serves as a great Lego Duplo table. But it also can be used in a slew of other ways as well.
GobiDex recommends taking the tabletop off and filling the activity table with sand or water. The tabletop can be flipped over to convert the kid’s Lego table into a place to eat, draw, or play games. The set comes with a 158-piece block set included. So even if you haven’t started collecting Legos you’ll be good to go. Table risers come with it so that it’ll still be comfortable to play on as your children get older. And it comes with 4 storage containers that hang on its edge, making it easy to access your child’s next brick.
Find more GobiDex 7-in-1 Multi Kids Activity Table Set with 2 Chairs information and reviews here.
-
11. 67i 3-in-1 Multi-Activity Table and 2 Chairs SetPros:
Cons:
- Can be used in a wide variety of ways.
- 120-piece marble block set included.
- Comes with a pair of chairs.
- Available in red/green/blue/orange or pink/green/blue/yellow.
- Easy to put together.
- Not compatible with standard Legos. Only Duplo blocks.
- Too small for older kids.
- No ability to raise table's height.
The 67i 3-in-1 Multi-Activity Table is super versatile just as many of these plastic Lego tables are. It features a multi-colored tabletop that’s compatible with Duplo blocks. Said tabletop can be flipped over to reveal a smooth surface to be used in a variety of ways. And the table is hollow within, allowing it to be used for storage, as a sand table, water table, or whatever else you can think up.
67i packs in a 120 piece block set with the table to get your Lego Duplo collection going. There are two chairs included which is a nice touch. There are four storage bins that you can place where you like for easy Lego or toy access. And putting the table together takes mere minutes, so your child will be enjoying their new Duplo Lego table in no time.
Find more 67i 3-in-1 Multi-Activity Table and 2 Chairs Set information and reviews here.
-
12. Best Choice Products Kids 8-in-1 Activity TablePros:
Cons:
- Loads of functionality.
- Height can be adjusted.
- Chair comes included.
- Cheaper than most other options.
- Starter block set packed in.
- Meets ASTM & CPSIA U.S. Federal safety standards.
- The plastic build isn't as durable as higher-end wooden options.
- Probably too small for older kids.
- Table itself is relatively small.
While it’s a bit of a stretch to tout their activity as “8-in-1”, the Best Choice Products Kids 8-in-1 Activity Table really does do quite a bit. The company touts its ability to serve as a Lego table, Lego Duplo table, portable desk, dry erase easel, storage table, snack table, school desk, and sandbox. But it’s also sealed within so it could be used as a water table too.
The Lego play table’s legs can be expanded to grow alongside your child, ranging from 19.5 inches in height up to 22.5-inches high. A set of starter blocks come included if you don’t already have Legos at home. And the package promises safety first, as everything included meets U.S. Federal ASTM & CPSIA standards.
Find more Best Choice Products Kids 8-in-1 Activity Table information and reviews here.
-
13. Smart Builder 3-in-1 Activity Table and Chair SetPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with dual-sided Lego/Duplo tabletop and an additional table cover for crafts and more.
- 2 chairs come included
- Super easy to put together.
- Inexpensive.
- Chairs are designed for small children.
- Hard to access internal storage while tabletop is in use.
- No internal drain hole prevents the use of sand and water.
The Smart Builder 3-in-1 Activity Table and Chair Set is one of the cheapest sets out there that still delivers everything you’re looking for. This Lego table with storage comes with a dual-sided tabletop that accommodates both Lego and Duplo blocks. The lid can be taken off to access stored bricks. And because it’s sizeable, you can store a ton in there.
Installation is a breeze, taking mere seconds to connect its various pieces together. A pair of chairs are included allowing the Lego play table to offer room for multiple children at a time. And with its included table cover, kids can use it outside of Legos for crafts, snack time, or really anything else.
Find more Smart Builder 3-in-1 Activity Table and Chair Set information and reviews here.
-
14. Play Platoon Kids 5-in-1 Activity Table Set with 2 ChairsPros:
Cons:
- Plastic construction allows it to serve many functions.
- Comes with 2 chairs and 25 blocks.
- Lots of room inside for storage.
- Easy to assemble.
- Likely too small for older children.
- Can't raise in height like similar models.
- Storage area is inaccessible while tabletop is in use.
The Play Platoon Kids 5-in-1 Activity Table Set is a simple plastic Lego table that takes it easy on your wallet. Because of its plastic construction, it can be used as a water table or sand table in addition to logical use as a kid’s Lego or craft table. And it’s available in a trio of styles that should fit any room.
It’s 20″ x 20″ brick plate surface is compatible with both Lego and Duplo blocks. Two matching chairs come included with the package. Play Platoon even tosses in 25 Duplo-sized bricks to get your collection going. And there’s plenty of storage built within when you’re ready to expand that collection even further.
Find more Play Platoon Kids 5-in-1 Activity Table Set information and reviews here.
-
15. Humble Crew 2-in-1 Plastic Activity Table and 2 Chairs SetPrice: $48.52Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One of few tables offering a round design.
- Comes with a table cover and chairs.
- Lots of easy to access storage at the table's center.
- One of the cheapest you'll find.
- A breeze to assemble.
- Not nearly as sturdy as wooden options.
- Intended for younger children.
- On the small side.
If you’re looking for an inexpensive round Lego table, Humble Crew’s 2-in-1 Plastic Activity Table is it. At its center is plenty of storage for your children’s various bricks. It comes with two plastic chairs so that your kids won’t need to be kneeling on the floor. The included plastic tabletop ensures the activity table can be used in plenty of ways outside of Legos too. Assembling is incredibly easy and fast. And it’s designed to be simple to clean should a mess ever be made.
Find more Humble Crew 2-in-1 Plastic Activity Table and 2 Chairs Set information and reviews here.
Legos for Boys
While your typical Legos are developed to be unisex by design, there are certain sets out there that are undoubtedly targeting the little guys in your home. Amazon has a ton of boys Lego sets available online from brands you'll instantly recognize.
Whatever your son is into, there's little doubt that you'll find a Lego set to match it. Jurassic World? Check. Marvel and DC superheroes? Yes and yes. How about one of the biggest gaming brands in the world, Minecraft? You betcha. And one of the world's biggest franchises, Star Wars, is also very well represented too.
Legos for Girls
Just like there are Lego sets for boys, there are tons of Lego sets for girls too. One of the most popular of which is the Lego Friends line which covers a wide gambit of ideas that both cutesie and fun.
The are brand-focused sets of course too. The Lego Disney line features sets from Frozen, Tangled, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and more.
But if you're looking for adorable Lego kits outside of the Disney umbrella, there are plenty of girl-focused Legos for you to choose from.
Looking for Some Adult Legos?
Early in 2020, The Washington Post published an article explaining how adults across the globe are going home to relaxing with Legos to help melt their daily stress away.
There's also a book by Abbie Headon published in late 2019 entitled Lego Build Yourself Happy: The Joy of Lego Play that breaks down the brick's potential health benefits.
As far as what to build, you can use the Force to seek your inner child by building one of these massive Millenium Falcon, Death Star, or Star Destroyer sets.
Or, if you're looking for something a bit more adult, our list of the Best Lego Architecture Sets will test your Lego skills as you build iconic landmarks from all across the globe.
Lego Accessories to Consider
If you're early on in getting your Lego collection going, there are a few Lego accessories out there that are certain to help keep your kid's area clean and organized.
The Creative QT SlideAway Toy Storage Basket and Play Mat is brilliantly designed to easily transport Legos from room to room. The mat/storage basket combination gives kids a place to play while simultaneously allowing for cleanup in mere seconds. It's ideal to take on the go or to be used as transport from the bedroom to the living room.
Another must-have Lego accessory would be Matty's Toy Stop Brik-Kase 2.0. The Brik-Kase 2.0 not only stores about 2,000 Lego bricks, but it also serves as a portable Lego table for vacations and road trips thanks to its build-in handles and exterior brick plates.
Finally, make sure that your child never runs out of Legos by purchasing Builder Boxes to expand their collection. We recommend the 502-piece Lego Classic Creative Builder Box which comes with plenty of bricks and ideas to allow your children's imagination to run wild.
