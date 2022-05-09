50 Best 6 Year Anniversary Gifts

Not only does this world map connect with the modern 6 year anniversary gift of wood, it’s also the perfect way for you to plan your next trip as a couple. Ideal for world travelers, the map is available in three sizes, so you can choose the option that fits perfectly on your wall. It’s made of birch plywood and is engraved for an eye-catching 3D style.

Installing the map is easy, thanks to the included double-sided tape. Assembling it takes a couple of hours, but think of it as a chance to spend some quality time with your loved one.