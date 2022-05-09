50 Best 6 Year Anniversary Gifts
Heavy may receive a commission if you purchase a product through a link on this page.

50 Best 6 Year Anniversary Gifts

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

If you’re looking for that perfect 6 year anniversary gift, these gift ideas can save you some shopping time. The traditional sixth-anniversary gift of iron may be strong like your relationship, and we’ve included some ideas that reference that super-strong material. We’ve also included gifts that feature the more modern symbol of wood, as well as some gifts that are thoughtful and memorable, too.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
50 Listed Items

What is the Symbol for 6 Years of Marriage?

The traditional 6 year anniversary gift is made of iron, which symbolizes the strength of your love and relationship.

What is the 6 Year Anniversary Gift Modern?

The more modern 6 year gift is wood, which gives you more choices and flexibilty than iron offers. You could also gift an item made with amethyst, which is the six-year anniversary gemstone. For example, the 14K Solid White Gold Diamond Genuine Pendant features amethyst and makes a meaningful anniversary gift.

What is a Great 6 Year Anniversary Gift for Him?

Consider getting your husband the Customized Whiskey Decanter Set with Wood Box. The wood box is in keeping with the traditional 6 year gift of wood, and the set's personalized design makes it a memorable gift that he can also use and show off to friends.

What is a Great 6 Year Anniversary Gift for Her?

The Modern Farmhouse Chandelier makes a fantastic gift for a wife who loves rustic charm. The chandelier features wood, so it's a modern anniversary gift. It's handmade and chic, and will look great in just about any room.

Read More
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x