50 Best 6 Year Anniversary Gifts

If you’re looking for that perfect 6 year anniversary gift, these gift ideas can save you some shopping time. The traditional sixth-anniversary gift of iron may be strong like your relationship, and we’ve included some ideas that reference that super-strong material. We’ve also included gifts that feature the more modern symbol of wood, as well as some gifts that are thoughtful and memorable, too.
Not only does this world map connect with the modern 6 year anniversary gift of wood, it’s also the perfect way for you to plan your next trip as a couple. Ideal for world travelers, the map is available in three sizes, so you can choose the option that fits perfectly on your wall. It’s made of birch plywood and is engraved for an eye-catching 3D style.
Installing the map is easy, thanks to the included double-sided tape. Assembling it takes a couple of hours, but think of it as a chance to spend some quality time with your loved one.
This handcrafted steel rose is mounted on a wrought iron base, so it’s a perfect fit with the traditional 6 year anniversary gift of iron. It’s a creative way to express the fact that your love will never fade or die. This rose is handmade one at a time, so it’s completely unique. The metallic patina means it will complement most decor and will look right at home on a dresser or bookshelf.
This wooden keepsake box is the perfect way to store treasures, and it features a lock with a brass key to keep them secure. Its rich mahogany finish adds a luxurious touch. Sized to hold documents, photos, clippings, and other mementos, the box includes a brass nameplate that you can customize. To make it an even more meaningful gift, consider putting some special photos or other items inside before you gift it.
This headboard pillow is a perfect choice for couples who spend time reading or watching TV in bed. Its triangular shape supports the head, neck, and back for increased comfort, while pockets on the side hold remotes and other small items. It is available in multiple sizes and colors, so you can choose the option that best matches your bed.
This stylish and vintage bookshelf is a fun twist on the traditional wooden 6 year anniversary gift. Its combines an eye-catching appearance with a fucntional design that will hold books, plants, decor pieces, and more. Two drawers on the bottom offer concealed storage. Since each shelf can hold up to 22 pounds, you can load the unit up with plenty of books and items.
This bookshelf features a 20-minute assembly, so you can easily gift it fully assembled for maximum impact.
This four-piece luggage set is a perfect anniversary gift if you plan on traveling in the future. It includes a spinner suitcase, carry-on, boarding tote, and toiletry bag, so everything stays organized. The spinner suitcase features a push-button recessed locking handle, so you can easily pull it when needed and collapse the handle for easy storage.
This set includes everything you need for a weekend away or a multi-week vacation.
This handmade chandelier not only features wood for a traditional anniversary gift touch, but it’s also full of modern farmhouse charm. The rustic chandelier will look chich in a kitchen, entryway, or foyer. It includes mounted parts for a simple installation, and includes 39 inches of wire so you can choose the perfect height.
Ideal for anyone who loves to entertain or just enjoys an evening drink, this custom engraved whiskey decanter set makes for a fantastic personalized gift. You can even add a company logo on to make it extra special.
The set includes a decanter, four glasses, and a wooden storage box to keep it protected. Made in the USA, the set is laser engraved for long-lasting personalization.
This smart countertop oven is a fantastic gift for anyone who loves to cook but wishes they could spend a little less time in the kitchen. The convection setting speeds cooking by up to 30% so meals are ready sooner. It comes equipped with 10 cooking functions lkke roas and pizza, so it’s easy to use. It’s even large enough to hold six pieces of toast or a chicken.
If you want to give the modern 6 year anniversary gift of wood, this jewelry box is a creative way to do it. It’s lined to protect each item, and the box is lockable. Two swing-out cabinets keep necklaces and earrings organized, while there are also seven ring slots and 20 compartments.
To make this gift extra-special, consider including a new jewelry piece with it to commemorate your anniversary.
This bedside lamp blends the the anniversary gift theme of wood with modern technology. It will make a statement and looks great with most decor. The lamp features a Bluetooth speaker and wireless stereo technology for an immersive listening experience as you fall asleep. The sleep mode will automatically switch the light and speaker off in 30 minutes. This phone even offers wireless charging for your iPhone, AirPods, Note 20, and other devices.
When you personalize this blanket with a photo from a special day, it becomes a thoughtful gift that contains a treasured memory. The woven throw is soft and comfortable, perfect for cozying up in. It’s woven from sustainably sourced cotton grown right here in the USA, so it’s an environmentally friendly choice, too.
The throw is sturdy and large enough to put on a queen bed, and if it gets dirty, it’s washer and dryer safe and won’t shrink.
Ready for big adventures, this blanket is ideal for anyone who loves to camp, travel, and more. It features a waterproof exterior, while the interior is padded and insulated for extra comfort. Thanks to the waterproof exterior, you can lie on damp ground without getting wet.
The blanket is machine washable for easy cleaning. Best of all, pet hair just falls off of it when you shake it out. It comes with a handy carry bag for easy transportation.
This portable speaker is both waterproof and dustproof, so it’s ready for all of your adventures, from camping trips to backyard parties. The battery offers up to 20 hours of playtime, while dual bass radiators provide a quality listening experience. The speaker even has a built-in powerbank, so you can charge your devices while still listening to music. You can even link multiple compatible speakers together for an amazing sound.
Amethyst is the traditional 6 year anniversary gemstone, making this necklace a fitting gift. It features 14K white gold paired with a 0.035 ct diamond. The 1.1 Carat amethyst gemstone is appropriately shaped like a heart for an elegant touch. The pendant comes with a sterling silver adjustable chain to ensure the perfect fit. It’s packaged in a gift box ready to give to that someone special.
This leather duffel is a versatile choice. It’s handcrafted with full grain buffalo leather for durability and a classic style. The bag features a detachable shoulder strap, while metal studs in the base help to protect the underside whne you put it on the floor. The lining is water resistant, and there are internal sections to keep small items like cell phones and pens organized. The bag also features durable YKK zippers.
Perfect for anyone who loves camping and spending time outdoors, this portable fire pit is easy to transport. Use it to burn wood or charcoal, and the stainless steel mesh ensures the perfect airflow for bright fires with minimal smoke. The mesh won’t let ash fall through. The pit sets up in just 60 seconds, and there’s no need to use any tools.
Perfect for relaxing on the couch or in bed, this heated blanket offers soothing warmth. It features 10 heating settings and overheat protection for safety. The wires are distributed through the blanket for even heating, and the 12-hour auto-off saves electricity in case you forget to turn the blanket off. The double-sided design features a flannel and a sherpa for cozy warmth. It’s even machine washable for easy cleaning.
This beautiful and delicate bracelet features amethyst, which is the traditional 6 year anniversary gemstone, making it a fitting gift for your partner. In addition to the amethyst, it also features diamonds set in 925 sterling silver. The bracelet comes packed in a box that is ready for gifting, and its style makes it a great fit for both casual and formal wear.
This wristcam adds versatility to an Apple Watch. The ultra-lightweight band features two cameras and is capable of taking photos and videos complete with image stabilization and live video messaging capabilities. You can preview your media right on the watch, or download them to your iPhone with the band’s Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. The band lets you use your watch in new and exciting ways, so you don’t have to always carry your phone with you.
This heirloom-quality leather tote is a versatile addition to any wardrobe. It’s handcrafted from signature distressed leather, so it ages beautifully. The Grande size tote can fit all of your essentials, including laptops up to 15 inches. Sturdy vegetable tanned straps are durable, and the cowhide leather still features many of its original markings, so every bag is unique. The bag is available in multiple colors, and you can choose from an out pocket or zipper option to further personalize the bag.
Designed for home use, this mini projector is perfect for enjoying movies together at home, or for having your friends over for a party. With a display size from 32 to 170 inches and built-in speakers, it delivers an excellent and versatile viewing experience. The projector has a low noise design, and its cooling system extends the lamp lifte to 55,000 hours. You can use it to play movies and TV series, to view photos, and more, since it easily connects to laptops, smartphones, your X-Box ONE, and more.
This beautiful fire pit is ready for your outdoor dinners, drinks, and nighttime gatherings. It makes a stylish addition to your yard or patio, and when paired with a 20-pound propane tank, it offers hours of radiant heat. A magnetic side door makes it easy to swap out the tank, and the weather-resistant wicker is highly durable. The fire pit includes a cover, glass beads, and a steel bowl.
When you order this necklace with the amethyst gemstone, you’ll be gifting the gemstone traditionally associated with a six year anniversary. This elegant necklace features a teardrop shape, so it makes a delicate addition to any outfit. The genuine amethyst is expertly cut and set in .925 sterling silver. This boston Bay Diamonds piece arrives in a presentation box, so it’s ready for gifting on your anniversary.
A fantastic gift for anyone who loves to spend time outdoors, this rugged cooler is ready for trips to the beach, fishing trips, camping, and more. Its high-density fabric gives you the advantage of a soft sided cooler whiel still being resistant to punctures and UV rays. The closed-cell rubber foam holds cold better than your typical soft cooler, and the tough zipper makes the cooler waterproof and leakproof. The grid on the front of the cooler means you can easily attach just about anything for convenient carry.
These headphones deliver the signature sound that you’d expected to hear from music industry giant, Marshall. An ideal gift for the music lover, the headphones feature 80 hours of wireless playtime on a single charge. Thanks to their quick-charge feature, just 15 mintues of charging delivers 15 hours of listening time, so you won’t feel tied down to your charger.
Their ergonomic design ensures your comfort, and the cushions shape themselves to your ear. A control knob includes phone functionality so you can answer or reject calls.
With this pizza oven, a foodie can easily make delicious pizzas right from home. This oven runs on wood pellets, giving you that wood fired taste without the hassle of chopping and hauling wood. It preheats in just 18 minutes and its lightweight design and folding legs mean you can easily move it around your yard. It’s also spacious enough to cook steaks, burgers, fish, and more.
With this pocket-sized camera, it’s easy to capture special family memories and share them with others. The camera is portable and wearable, and it prints photos instantly. The instant photos feature a traditional glossy white frame, so they’re ready to display on a fridge or in a scrapbook. This kit includes the camera, a double pack of color film, an album that holds 128 photos, a camera strap, and a cleaning cloth, so your partner will have everything ready to start taking photos.
This smart TV means you can access your favorite content through Roku TV for optimal entertainment. The dual band WiFi connection makes it fast and easy to connect, while the high definition resolution lets you view your favorite movies and shows with fantastic detail and color. You can use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to control the TV by voice, and the Roku remote’s simple 20-button design makes for easy navigation, too.
Perfect for relaxing outdoors, this hammock allows you and your partner to share special moments together. Its 450-pound capacity can easily support two adults, and the cotton fabric is both soft and breathable for your comfort. Its UV resistance helps to protect its color, and the steel frame adds plenty of stability. You can put the hammock and frame together quickly and easily, so you can move it around your yard and ensure it’s always in the perfect spot.
This super soft weighted blanket is perfect for relaxing with your partner at the end of a long day. It features a seven-layer design to evenly distribute the weight, while the soft cotton material is breathable and helps to regulate temperatures. The blanket is filled with premium glass beads, and it’s available in a wide variety of sizes and colors, so you can choose the option that’s perfect for your partner.
This bracelet features amethyst, the traditional 6 year anniversary gemstone. Its 18 karat gold over sterling silver makes for an eye-catching and stylish touch. The bracelet features a lobster clasp with a spring mechanism for a secure closure. It comes with a presentation box, so it’s ready for gifting. The bracelet will match most outfits and is a great addition to any jewelry collection.
Perfect for capturing those important family moments, this digital camera is packed with advanced features but is so user-friendly that it’s ideal for a first DSLR. Its 24.1 megapixel sensor paired with its fast autofocus ensures high-quality images full of vibrant colors. The camera even has built-in WiFi connectivity, so it’s easier than ever to upload your photos right to social media. The camera is also capable of taking HD quality videos.
Perfect for scrapbooking all of those best family moments, the Cricut Explore Air 2 is easy to use. It can cut more than 100 materials, including vinyl decals and glitter paper. The cloud-based Design Space app gives you even more design power, and the machine’s Bluetooth connectivity makes it easy to send your designs right over to be cut. It’s compatible with tools and accessories like foil-transfer tools and a scoring stylus, so you can use it for all sorts of crafts beyond scrapbooking.
The Echo Show 15 is not ony great for entertainment, it also doubles as a digital photo frame and a family organizer, making it a helpful and versatile anniversary gift. Its 15.6-inch HD smart display is paired with a camera, so your photos and movies look great.
Features like shopping lists and shared calendars help to keep the whole family organized, while the photo frame feature displays your albums so you can enjoy your favorite memories. This device also pairs with Netflix, Prime Video, and many more platforms, so you can catch up on shows and movies, too.
Perfect for the partner who loves to cook, this cutting board fits in with the modern six year anniversary gift of wood. This is a top-quality cutting board that’s build with end grain wood, which is extremely durable. Since the knife cuts go between the wood fibers, the fibers “self-heal” by closing back up after you remove the knife. The result is that your knives stay sharper.
The board also features a deep juice groove to prevent messy countertops. Food storage compartments keep mess out of the way, and rubber feet help to keep the board secure.
This temperature control mug means that no matter how busy mornings get, your partner can enjoy a drink that’s at the perfect temperature for every sip. You can choose from temperatures from 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can even control the mug with your smartphone.
The mug features an automatic sleep mode after it’s been active for two hours, and it will wake itself up when it senses movement or liquid. Hot liquids will extend its battery life, and the mug includes a handy charging coaster.
If you want to play off the modern anniversary gift of wood, this table is a beautiful and stylish way to do it. It will bring rustic charm to any room, and it features a solid wood frame and legs for durability. Two functional drawers provide extra storage space, while the table’s clean lines and tapered legs create an elegant touch.
You can assemble this table in just minutes, so you can gift it fully assembled for an extra-special touch.
A symbol of your undying love (and a must for any Disney fan), this enhanted rose will look beautiful on a table or nightstand. This is a real rose that has been preserved through a five-day process, so it’s entirely unique. The lacquer shell lets you see the rose’s beauty, whiel the stem and leaves are coated in an aged copper.
The rose is encased in a removable glass dome for protection, and it comes in a decorative gift box for a memorable presentation.
With this digital picture frame, you can always enjoy your favorite family photos and videos. You can wirelessly transfer the photos and videos to the frame from any location, so all of your family members can contribute photos of special memories for you to enjoy. The frame is user-friendly and includes features like image zooming and adjustable brightness.
With its high resolution, the frame displays photos in vivid color and high quality. The touch screen makes for easy setup, and the 16GB memory offers plenty of space for lots of photos.
This jewelry armoire keeps everything from earrings to necklaces protected and organized. The mirrored cabinet is ideal for matching the pieces to your wardrobe, while the locakable door helps to keep jewelry safe.
The shelves feature a 45-degree slant design, so you can easily store stud earrings. The armoire features two adjustable heights when you hang it to ensure the perfect position. Its vintage style makes a beautiful and practical addition to a bedroom.
The Fire HD tablet is fast and easy to use, perfect for staying organized and entertained. Its 3 GB ram provides plenty of storage, and the 12-hour battery means you aren’t tied down to a power cord. A bright display also makes for easy viewing.
With this tablet, you can download all of your favorite apps, like Facebook and Netflix. It also pairs with Alexa for easy, hands-free use to save you time.
With this set of two personalized photo crystals, you and your partner can share a special family memory. These crystals look fantastic in your den, office, or other special space. Made in Illinois, these crystals make unforgettable anniversary gifts. They are 3D printed with the photo of your choice, and they come in an attractive gift box. You can even add on an LED light base for an extra-special display.
This personalized sundial makes for a beautiful and symbolic anniversary gift. Proving your love will stand the test of time, the sundial is handmade from cast aluminum for superior durability. It’s fully lacquered for extra protection and is suitable for indoor or outdoor use. Made by English craftsman, the sundial features rich detail. You can hang, mount, or place it on a pedestal.
The Apple AirPods Pro are an anniversary gift that your loved one is sure to use again and again. They feature active noise cancellation, so you can focus in on your music. They also feature a Transparency mode, so you can hear your music and the world around you. They deliver superior sound, and with three silicone tip sizes, you can find the perfect fit. With up to 4.5 hours of listening time on a single charge, you won’t feel tied down.
Comfy and cozy, this women’s slipper is perfect for relaxing around the house in the morning. It features dyed sheep fur for a luxurious feel, while the rubber sole maximizes traction for safety. This slipper is available in a wide range of colors from the reserved to the bright and bold, so you’re sure to find an option that will cooredinate with your partner’s wardrobe.
This men’s slipper offers comfort and warmth, perfect for quiet mornings at home. It’s made of 100% suede leather for durability and water resistance. The wool lining adds a cozy touch, while the rubber outsole helps to maximize traction to prevent slipping. The classic loafer silhouette works with just about any wardrobe, and the slipper is available in a wide range of colors.
This elegant vase will fit right in with most home decor. It features a floral shape and measures 14 inches tall, so it pairs well with most flowers and bouquets. To make it an extra-special gift, consider presenting it already full of flowers, or filling it with small gifts or candy.
The perfect gift for the foodie or avid indoor gardener, this indoor garden simplifies the process of growing fresh herbs. The garden includes basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, thai basil, and mint seeds, as well as plant nutrients to help you get started. The plants grow in water, so there’s no mess with soil.
This garden is incredibly easy to use. The control panel prompts you to add water and plant food as needed, and it automatically turns the LED lights on and off to speed up growing.
This comfy chair is a fantastic addition to a living room, den, bedroom, office, or other space. It features a modern style and makes for a comfortable place to relax at the end of the day. Its powder coated steel frame is strong and durable, and the chair is generously padded. There’s even a small pocket that can hold a remote, book, or other items. Assembly is easy and quick, so you can present the completed chair.