21 Best Gifts for Men & Women: Innovative and Cool Ideas

Don’t you love it when someone opens your gift and says “Oh Cool”? It just feels good to give someone a gift that they truly appreciate. If you’re on the hunt for innovative gifts that are great for people and the planet, you’re in luck.
We’ve scoured the web for the best gifts for men and women, and we think they’ll be thrilled with everything we’ve found.
Sure, Bluetooth speakers have become almost ubiquitous. Everyone has one or two or three of them hanging out around the house and patio. So why are we adding another one here? This innovative little gift adds ambiance to sound, with LED flame lights that make you feel like you’re sitting around the campfire, even if you’re not.
This is one of those cool gifts for men and women that will make even a city dweller feel all warm and fuzzy, plus it can light up any patio party with a powerful bass and superior stereo sound. Easy to connect to their phone or tablet within a 33 foot range, this little speaker is a terrific gift idea at a really reasonable price. And with 96 LEDs, it creates more realistic flickering light than its competitors.
Just want to give them light, without sound? These Solar Powered Mason Jar LED Lanterns are a perfect addition to their porch and patio, and at under $30, you might want to get some for yourself. If they are more into traditional styling rather than that hipster look, you can still get them a flickering solar LED candle in an antique metal lantern.
You only have to read or watch the news to know that plastic use is becoming an environmental disaster on the planet. If you’ve got someone who is super eco-conscious on your gift list, these beeswax wraps are the kinds of innovative gifts they are going to be thrilled with. They are a natural alternative to plastic wrap and can be used to store cheese, fruit, vegetables, and more. They can cover a bowl or be used to pack a snack for their next adventure. If your giftee is working to create a zero-waste kitchen, even the Farmers Almanac agrees that beeswax wraps are the way to go..
Each wrap lasts for about a year, and can be warmed in the hands to fit whatever it covers. Made from organic cotton, sustainably harvested beeswax, organic jojoba oil, and tree resin, they’re certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard. In fact, even their packaging is biodegradable. How cool is that?
You could also get them a set of silicone storage bags along with beeswax wraps that will help them kiss their Ziplock bags and plastic wrap goodbye.
If you’re searching for the best gifts for men and women on your list, think of those who have allergies or other sensitivities to poor air quality. In a compact package that’s not much bigger than your grande latte cup, this little magician cleans the air of pollen, pet dander, mold, automobile, and industrial pollution. Crazy, right?
Weighing in at less than a pound, you can take it to the office, or keep it in your smaller spaces at home, and breathe easier while doing it. It also monitors the air quality in your space, connecting with your smartphone. Featuring state of the art technology that was developed by a rocket scientist (and we know how brilliant they are) this baby pumps out nine liters of clean air per minute.
If you are looking to buy a large smart air purifier that can detect air quality issues, operate instantaneously to remove odors, dust, allergens and more, the AIRMEGA 400 is definitely our top choice. It can cleanse the air in spaces up to 1,560 square feet, operating quietly and efficiently. With a True HEPA filter and washable pre-filters, it’s a workhorse for anyone who is serious about clean indoor air. It would be a great present for your mom and dad.
There has been a lot of innovation when it comes to pain relief, at least in terms of how people, both professionals and users, view the power of hemp oil. This all natural pain relief cream has a potent kick of hemp oil which medical experts agree can battle aches and pains from sports injuries to stress to arthritis. Simply rub it it on and feel the relief almost instantly. In addition to one of the highest concentrations of hemp, this cream is also formulated with arnica and emu oil, both known for healing and pain relief.
The refreshing scent won’t leave anyone thinking they’ve been indulging in that other form of hemp, and it’s GMO free, has no side effects and doesn’t stain clothes. Another pain cureall that’s easy to carry in a purse or backpack is the Hemperature roll-on hemp stick for pain relief.
Dr. Botanical Hemp Oil supplement is rich in Omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids, and makes a big difference in alleviating pain plus improves brain function, sleep quality, and reduces nausea.
For those of you who have never used an electric toothbrush, the experience will change your enjoyment of brushing for life. Good news for you as well as your gums and teeth, because dental health hugely impacts your overall well-being. FOREO, the people famous for those cool little silicone facial brushes, is now out to tackle your pearly whites. Two big innovations here make this toothbrush noteworthy in our opinion.
First, it’s the first silicone bristle rechargeable toothbrush. Those soft bristles make for great gum massages as well as clean teeth. But here’s the kicker, you also get a second brush head with a combination of silicone and polyester polymer bristles for more robust cleaning when you want it. But our favorite thing? This nifty toothbrush runs for an entire year on a single charge! No more worrying about taking your charger on vacations and campouts, because you’ve got plenty of power for the long haul.
Even if you’re a regular Philips Sonicare or Oral B user, you might want to consider this as one of those cool innovative gifts for someone special on your list.
People have been drinking and loving tea for centuries, so what – you might ask – could be innovative about that? Fooled you on this one, because these teas don’t come loose, or in a bag. They come in a set of the cutest little pressed droplets that dissolve in a hot mug of water for a simply delicious cup of tea.
Naturally, we think you and your giftees won’t be able to resist the sweet hearts, flowers, and other fun shapes these little tea drops come in, but these little morsels deliver on flavor in a big way. Made from organic loose leaf tea, raw sugar and exotic spices, they make a super cool present for any man or woman on your list. Nestled into a cute wooden gift box, they’re a special treat on cold drizzly days, or the perfect morning pick-me-up for those who don’t drink coffee.
Since this present comes in at such a reasonable price, you might want to add in a box of 20 sweet clover honey sticks to sweeten the deal, and if they like lemon with their tea, you can even get lemon honey sticks instead. Tea gift baskets are another great gift idea, and there are many to choose from that feature black teas, herbal teas and even blooming teas.
Got someone on your gift list who is picky about their coffee staying piping hot for hours? We don’t blame them a bit. There’s nothing worse than your expensive fancy coffee drink getting cold long before you’ve finished it. With three layers of stainless steel, this mug brings all your hot drinks to the perfect drinking temperatures and keeps them there for hours at a time.
The cool innovation here is that sometimes stainless vacuum sealed coffee mugs can keep your drinks scalding hot for too long, forcing you to wait before drinking them. This smart mug both cools scalding drinks, and then holds them at them at the most pleasing and drinkable state. Developed by a group of aerospace thermal engineers, you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know that this mug is a super cool gift idea.
While this mug is 12 ounces, if you think your giftee wants a bigger way to slug down their joe, get the 16 ounce mug instead. If your budget can handle a little higher price tag, the Cauldron Coffee Travel Mug even features an LED display to let you know the exact temp of your drink to avoid an unpleasantly burned tongue or lips.
If you’re looking for the gift that’s going to thrill your favorite barbecue pit boss, this grilling gift set is a favorite. With nearly everything to make the barbecue experience successful, this gift set has some goodies that will make anyone a grilling expert.
The burger press makes it simple to form a patty, but it does more than that. If you’ve ever tried to fill a burger with caramelized onions or mushrooms, or cheese, you know how impossible it is to do it by hand. This press makes perfectly formed patties, both stuffed and not, time after time, and because it’s so easy to use, they’ll never again settle for irregularly formed burgers that cook at different rates.
It’s made of heavy-duty durable BPA-free nonstick plastic, that’s dishwasher safe. That means they’ll want to use it constantly. We also think they will love that it comes with a recipe book for creating all kinds of inventive burgers. This set also includes an instant-read thermometer, barbecue utensils and one of our barbecue favorites, a three-pack of grilling mats.
Since this patty press is so inexpensive, the Our Grillaholics Stuffed Burger Press Recipe Book is another fun idea that gives your burger maniac 99 more recipes to impress family and friends at every barbeque. If you’re looking for something a bit more budget-friendly, consider the Tailgate Bundle with specially shaped grilling mats – it just leaves out the thermometer and cuts the price substantially.
Flasks have been around for centuries as the way to pack along one’s favorite nip on the bottle in a discreet fashion. If you know a lady who is particularly particular about her chosen drinks, these boozy bracelets are the perfect gifts for her. Made from food grade stainless steel, this rhinestone topped stunner can hold two full shots of liquor or a single pour of her favorite wine.
This two-pack of bangle flasks is an even better price, and allows her to take a few extra shots to a party, all the while wearing them in the popular stacked bracelet look.
Fitness trackers of all shapes and sizes have become the ubiquitous symbols of anyone interested in health and fitness, but there are so many, and sometimes they compete with watches or other jewelry. That’s where this innovative little fitness tracker turns the tables. It’s a unisex smart ring that tracks steps and distance, heart rate, activity, calories burned, and monitors your sleep.
Made of ultralight titanium, we love the fact that it’s durable and waterproof up to 165 feet, meaning you don’t have to take it off to swim laps or shower. A major bonus. A single 90 minute charge once every three days will keep users up to date and because of it’s small size, it’s easy to wear with anything. It comes in silver, black and rose gold.
Once connected with the Motiv app, users can view their dashboard with up to the minute info about how they’re doing on their fitness goals. Another inventive fitness tracker that masqueades as a pendant or pin is the Bellabeat Leaf. It features lots of amenities geared toward women including tracking fertility and menstrual cycles. We like that you don’t have to charge it at all as it runs on a tiny replaceable battery.
Browse through all of the latest fitness tracking devices here.
There’s nothing worse than trying to put on makeup with artificial light. There’s always the risk that you’ll walk outside and discover you look like a clown show, or, worse yet, like you did nothing at all. This terrific vanity makeup mirror features some cool innovations that make it a must have for both women and men.
The innovative touch-sensitive mirrors let you adjust the LED lighting for perfect application of daytime and nighttime makeup, and with folding side mirrors that offer increased magnification, you can also catch sight of that smudge of mascara or niggling chin hair that may have been otherwise missed. It’s also perfect for manscaping the perfect two-day-old beard. It is cordless, lightweight and runs on AAA batteries.
-
The Garmin VIRB is a great gift for anyone who loves outdoor living and photography. While the battery life is a bit limited at just three hours, this camera is ideal for people who need something really rugged. It’s built tough, and it boasts three-axis stabilization, which means your videos will look great even if you’re shooting in challenging terrain.
The VIRB can also shoot hands-free thanks to its amazing voice activation feature. And if you’ve been disappointed in audio quality with your GoPro, this unit’s high-sensitivity microphone captures high quality audio both in and out of the waterproof case, which by the way has a wicked waterproof rating. The 1.75 inch touch screen lets you see what you shoot. So cool.
DASH has mastered all things mini to make a small kitchen space more manageable and functional. We first fell in love with their teeny tiny waffle maker that was worth buying for the cuteness factor alone, but the fact that it did such a dandy little job made it even more loveable. My aging mom is hooked on hers. Then they came up with a compact little air fryer that’s perfect for one or two people. Another genius idea.
Now this – the perfect little egg cooker that can poach, hard boil, scramble and even make omelets with ease. For the working man or woman who is trying to get their family out the door with a protein-packed brekkie under their belt, this little egg cooker automatically shuts off eggs are done to perfection, and even alerts you when that happens.
With accessories to do all the aforementioned cooking tasks, it fits in the smallest cupboard spaces because all the add-ons fit inside. At a very approachable price point, it’s the perfect small gift for someone’s first apartment, retirement place, or RV.
Got a latte lover on your gift list? How about someone who swoons over the perfect cup of hot cocoa or loves a wamp cup of steamed milk before bedtime? This electric milk frother and steamer is one of those perfect innovative gifts for them. It heats up cold milk to 150 degrees Fahrenheit in less than two minutes to deliver the perfect frothy foam for a latte at home.
With the push of a button, a frothy mug of cocoa is ready in an instant, and flavored warm milk drinks are so easy to make. It features an easy pour spout so it doesn’t glug into the cup and break all the foamy bubbles. The jug and handle are stainless steel and the jug interior features a nonstick coating to make it easy to clean. Get your giftee some yummy gourmet hot cocoa to experiment with just for fun.
-
You know when you hit on something that’s almost too cool to get your head around? This wood burning camp stove from BioLite was one of those things for us. In the realm of trendy gifts for men and women, this is one that’s not going to be a passing fad, because it takes the experience of camping to a whole new level. Because power is at a premium when you’re in the woods, you often have to give up the convenience of your phone or other devices (think Bluetooth speakers here – not your laptop!)
This stove actually converts fire into electricity, stoking a power bank with a USB output that can be tapped into long after the fire is out. Cool, right? It also has a smart LED dashboard to monitor power generation and power use. But wait, there’s more. It also has a big 138 square inch cooking surface that can accommodate up to eight burgers, and you can get a pizza dome for it if you’re inclined to make wood-fired pizza while you’re out in the boonies. Wow.
Browse more of the super cool, innovative products from BioLite here.
We love all things that have more than one purpose, and this aquaponic garden is the perfect example. It’s a self-sustaining aquarium and aquaponic garden in one. The plants naturally clean the water for the fish and the fish fertilize the plants on top. Not only can you grow veggies, herbs and plants all year round, but it’s also a great decorative item and a cool way to learn about how the environment works if your giftee is a teacher or has kids at home.
Another of our favorite hydroponic gardens is the AeroGarden, which is exclusively devoted to raising herbs and veggies, and comes in many different sizes to be more convenient for smaller or large spaces.
LED light therapy has been around for a while now in dermatologist’s offices and spas, but each treatment costs a bundle and it’s hard to schedule the time to get the treatments. Now anyone with troubled skin can get this same light treatment at home with the Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne mask, and the price is downright cheap.
The breakthrough here is that LED light therapy kills bacteria and germs, allowing skin to heal and helping to prevent new breakouts from forming. The red light helps to reduce inflammation, which makes acne look worse. A simple ten minute treatment after cleansing the face allows skin to heal itself. Used everyday, it skin heals and people feel better about how they look. With visible results in as little as a week of daily treatments, 98 percent of users reported significantly clearer skin.
This mask is carefully controlled to deliver 30 treatments, so for long term use you’ll need to get a replacement activator for continued use, but it’s super affordable as well. If you just have the occasional problematic breakout, you can also get the Neutrogena Red and Blue Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment.
If you’ve ever fumbled in the cold with one of those tire gauges that have the little slide up stick, you know what a pain in the fanny they can be, often letting out even more air pressure from a low tire. This cool tire gauge is hand friendly as well as easy on the eyes with a clear digital readout.
The nozzle forms an easy seal on all kinds of valve stems, so whether you’re trying to check pressure on your car or truck wheels, or you need to check out bike tires, this works on even Schrader and Presta valve stems, which is super cool. Plus, with an auto-shutoff feature, there’s no worry about killing the battery in a short time.
-
If you’re looking for an innovative gift for the cocktail lover on your list, this clever cocktail machine is one of the more interesting gifts for men and women alike. It makes the perfect mixologist cocktail every time, and in just 20 seconds. It comes with three drink mix options that give them and their guests a multitude of cocktail opportunities with no waste or tons of leftover unused ingredients. All you need to do is add spirits and ice, and in an instant, the perfect cocktail is at hand.
For an even broader selection of cocktail mixers, this 48 pack from Minute Mixology would be a cool gift at another special occasion, or before a playoff game.
Just like so many folks are trying to reduce their use of plastics, there are equally as many who would like to limit their use of paper as well. This cool smart notebook from Rocketbook has been one of our favorites since its launch a couple of years ago. But, that initial notebook only had a limited number of reuses. The Everlast notebook can be used endlessly, and happily it’s just about the same price as the original.
It works with any Pilot Frixion pen, marker or highlighter (one is included with the notebook) and pages can be wiped clean with a damp cloth. Just use the Rocketbook app to scan and blast your notes to the cloud so that colleagues who have missed a meeting can instantly be in the know. And with a clever system of symbols you can add to the bottom of each page, the app will know exactly where to send them. So crazy.
You can also get this cool reusable notebook in a pocket size version so all they’ll need is a pocket protector to look like the hippest nerd around.
Almost everyone covets a home theatre system, but only a few have the kind of space required or the available budget to own one. That’s what’s so wicked cool about this teeny tiny little projector. It literally fits in the palm of your hand but can project a 1080p video at screen sizes up to 176 inches. Crazy, right?
This mini-projector can support connections with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives, DVD players, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Xbox, offering great versatility in what you can view. Just get them a Bluetooth compatible speaker and their home will be rockin’ with great entertainment at a fraction of the cost of a normal home theatre system.
We’d opt for the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker for truly dynamic sound, but even the inexpensive Amazon Echo Dot does a pretty great job and with Alexa, it has so many other fun functions as well.