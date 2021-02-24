Long walks with your dog don’t have to be shortened because your four-legged pal is slowing down or is recovering from an injury. Purchasing a dog stroller is a good solution to spending time outdoors together and keeping your dog safe.

A dog stroller can operate as a pet carrier with wheels, making maneuvering easy on heavily trafficked city streets and rocky hiking trails. It also protects your dog’s paws from the hot pavement during the summer.

With that in mind, we’ve pulled together the 13 best dog strollers for longer walks.