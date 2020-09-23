11 Best Gourmet Salts: The Ultimate List

I don’t have proof, but this may be the salt that started the whole thing. I know, personally, that this was the product that I first tried that made me realize there’s way more to salt than the good old table salt in a shaker.

This is fleur de del — flower of salt — and it’s got great crunch and super clean flavor. It comes in a good looking 4.4 ounce canister that has a cork top.

Speaking of stellar, it’d be a great idea to get a salt cellar for this — or any of the salts in the list. It makes it very easy to use the salt…and in a way that says, I know my salt game.