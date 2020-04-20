11 Best Bar Carts for Homes: Your Buyer’s Guide

If your home has a more rustic feel to it then you want something that will pair well with the existing flow of your decor. This wooden bar cart has all the feel of a classy bar cart with the stylings of something a bit more rural. This is a great addition to a home that needs a bar and a little bit more counter space. You can put this in the kitchen in the den in the living room or any room where you need more storage or a place to center around for drinks and conversation. Makes a great centerpiece even if the only way you can share a drink is by video conferencing your friends and family.

This piece is constructed from super durable mango wood along with a rustic brown and black metal finish. There is ample storage underneath for stemware and bottles of your best wine. The dimensions of this bar cart are 41 Inches in Length x 18 Inches in Width x 37 Inches in Height. The overall weight when empty is just over 70lbs. There is also a double shelf bar cart available with a more modern feel made with less wood and more metal.