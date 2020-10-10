33 Best Divorce Gifts: The Ultimate List

Need a gift for a woman who just moved into her own place, or is reclaiming the space she used to share with her other half? Some people believe that burning sage in an indoor space “purifies” that space, shooing away the bad vibes and making the place more comfortable to live in.

This “smudge stick” kit comes with a bundle of white sage to burn, housed within a beautiful abalone shell on a wooden tripod base. For any woman who is a little bit “new age”, this is the perfect housewarming gift to help her make the space feel like it’s entirely her own.