33 Best Divorce Gifts: The Ultimate List

Consider giving these gifts below at a divorce party, on the divorcee’s first birthday after the split, or as a “just because” gift on a day when a recently divorced friend is feeling really low.
Need a gift for a woman who just moved into her own place, or is reclaiming the space she used to share with her other half? Some people believe that burning sage in an indoor space “purifies” that space, shooing away the bad vibes and making the place more comfortable to live in.
This “smudge stick” kit comes with a bundle of white sage to burn, housed within a beautiful abalone shell on a wooden tripod base. For any woman who is a little bit “new age”, this is the perfect housewarming gift to help her make the space feel like it’s entirely her own.
A good book can help her get through the early stages of building her new life. This book has advice for women without children, as well as information that will be of interest to mothers, particularly regarding the economic effects of divorce in children’s lives. This book has proven very popular over the years, which is why it’s now in its third edition. If you know a woman who doesn’t know how to take the next steps in building her new life, this book is an awesome resource.
A new dress can really make someone smile. Give her a dress now, and she’ll have something special in her closet for that day when she’s finally ready to get back out there.
We’re huge fans of this style, which looks great on every body type because of it’s elegant draping. It also comes in sizes that fit nearly every body type.
This Koh Koh dress comes in tons of colors, and ranges from a size S to 4X. This would be a great dress for a formal event, birthday, concert, or special date. If she’d like something even more daring, KOH KOH also makes a one-shoulder maxi dress that’s worth a look.
If your recently divorced friend is throwing herself a party, this is a great shirt for her to wear during the festivities. Whether you guys are having drinks at her place, or painting the town red, this shirt lets everyone know that she’s happy to be divorced, and ready to move on with the next chapter of her life. It’s available in five colors, including purple and black.
This style is sized to fit both men and women, with women’s sizing available from S to XL. Men’s sizes run to 3XL, if you need a larger size than is available in the women’s cut. Looking for another option to consider? Another shirt we like is this funny “_ivorced and looking for the ‘D’” shirt, which is a great option if your divorced friend is heterosexual.
Adult coloring books are proven to help relax people and lower blood pressure, which makes them perfect for anyone who needs to unwind and have a little “me time”. This funny, inexpensive gift is perfect for the woman who uses adult coloring books to relax at the end of the day.
Each page is single-sided, which is nice if she wants to remove the page and hang/frame her work. Each design features a swear-tactic quote that will help her blow off some steam. Toss in some fun, scented colored pencils, and you’ve got a complete gift that’s bound to make her smile.
We’re big fans of Alex and Ani’s simple bangles. They’re like stackable charm bracelets, and some women wear multiple bangles at once. Each bangle has a charm that’s designed to help the woman who wears it be mindful of some aspect of her life.
The “Healing Love” bangle is all about the healing power of love. This bracelet will remind her that love can be healing, even if right now she’s not ready to start dating again. It’s also a reminder of the healing power of platonic love, the kind between two best friends. This bangle is reasonably priced, made from recycled materials, and easily re-sizeable to fit multiple wrist sizes.
Journalling can be really helpful for women going through a divorce. It gives them a place to put their thoughts in order, and make plans for the future. The Panda Planner is a really nice gift to consider for women who are recently divorced, or still in the process of finalizing their divorce.
The Panda Planner stands out from the competition because it was designed using proven scientific strategies to improve productivity and happiness, which is exactly what you need during a turbulent time in your life. With sections to plan out a day, a week, or even a whole month, this planner is a thoughtful, practical gift for any woman going through a major transition in her life.
This gift box is filled with coins with words like “hope” and “strength” inscribed on them. Additional coins are available, if you want to give her even more tokens to carry with her in a time of need. On a day when she needs a little extra luck or courage, she can carry this token in her pocket and feel empowered.
This mug features a great sentiment. It comes in your choice of two sizes. Pair it with their favorite coffee, tea, or hot cocoa mix to make a more complete gift.
If she thinks her divorce was a nightmare, this historical account of a 19th century divorce will remind her that it could have been worse.
The Great Divorce: A Nineteenth-Century Mother’s Extraordinary Fight Against Her Husband, the Shakers, and Her Times is the true story of Eunice Chapman’s epic five-year struggle to win back her kids after a divorce. This infamous saga entranced early Americans, and it’s just as fascinating to read today.
A pun on the phrase “the end of an era”, this funny shirt is a great gift for anyone who was married for a long time and is just starting a new lease on life.
One in three Americans is now a step-parent, stepchild, step-sibling or other member of a blended family. If you need a gift for a recently divorced person who has kids already, or has entered into a new relationship with someone who has kids of their own, this book is a must-read.
Sometimes, divorce is sad. Other times, you’re ecstatic and joyful to finally be free from a bad relationship. If your friend falls into the latter category, this fun shirt will appeal to their boisterous nature.
‘The Gift of Divorce: A Journey of Empowerment Through Self-Love’ by Dumari St. Angelo is a meaningful gift for friends and family members who are going through a divorce. The author draws on experiences of her own dissolved marriage, including various stages, from initial feelings of isolation and feeling overwhelmed, to learning how to refocus and move on. Through her personal and intimate diary entries, St. Angelo reveals that she has discovered her self worth and power. While the book is an especially meaningful read for women, it’s a worthwhile gift for divorced men as well.
This funny divorce gift is sure to bring a much-needed smile to the face of your sister, friend, or co-worker. Aside from its hilarious message, the grip stand serves a useful purpose for phones and tablets. The grip makes it easier to take photos, text, make calls and more. As an added bonus, it’s collapsible, so she can stick it in her purse or pocket when it’s not in use. The adhesive is strong enough to withstand being removed and repositioned on various devices.
This funny ‘Free At Last’ cake topper can your recently divorced friend or family member celebrate their newfound freedom. The acrylic topper stands five inches high and four inches wide, making it a commanding presence on top of the recent divorcee’s favorite cake. When it’s not on top of a cake, the topper works just as well as a funny photo prop.
The inside of this bracelet is inscribed with the message, “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” The bracelet cuffs are two sizes, and can be bent to better fit individual wrists. Aside from the hand-stamped message, the bracelet is made with durable stainless steel. As an added bonus, it arrives wrapped and ready to give as a gift.
Whether the documents have already been signed or are about to be signed, this ‘Freshly Signed Divorce Papers’ candle is sure to bring a smile to the recent divorcee’s face. The candle is humorous yet soothing and reassuring, making it a practical gift for those who are in the earlier stages of divorce. The candle is made in the USA.
Sometimes, a creative outlet like this coloring book is the best way to relieve stress. Maybe your divorced friend is uncomfortable sharing some of his or her thoughts out loud, or simply prefers the therapy of a coloring book. This book is suitable for all levels, and comes with illustrations for total beginners and those with more experience. There are 50 divorce-related insults on the inside, with patterns ranging from plants to animals to flowers.
Whether the recent divorcee in your life finds this mug humorous or inspirational (or a blend of both), its practicality and convenience makes the mug a meaningful and handy gift. Its insulated tumbler and stainless steel construction allows the mug to keep drinks hot or cold for hours. It’s also just as suitabled for alcoholic drinks as it is for non-alcoholic ones. The mug is sturdy enough so that it won’t shatter if it’s accidentally dropped on the floor.
Whether it’s your best friend, sister or another woman you’re equally close to, the ‘You’re My Person’ Necklace is a meaningful and visible reminder of your close bond. The necklace comes with an inspirational message that’s sure to lift her up when she needs it the most. The intertwined circles measure just under .5 inches and are attached to an 18-inch frame. The necklace arrives packaged and ready to gift.
This humorous sign, engraved with the message, “Who Needs A Man When You Have A Dog,” makes a thoughtful gift for the newly divorced man or woman in your life. The versatile sign can be hung on the wall or placed on the table or shelf. The wooden sign makes an especially thoughtful gift idea for the recently divorced dog lover as he or she moves into a new living space.
The ‘Finally Done’ divorce t-shirt is designed for men and women, and comes in an array of sizes and colors. The solid color shirts feature a blend of cotton and heather grey, or cotton and polyester blends. As an added bonus, they’re safe for the washer and dryer. Its classic fit makes it easy to pair this casual tee with jeans or even sweatpants.
It’s no secret that divorce can be lonely and isolating. Author Megan Devine dives deep into the world of divorce and the accompanying feelings in ‘It’s OK That You’re Not OK: Meeting Grief and Loss in a Culture That Doesn’t Understand’. Devine, a therapist who witnessed the tragic accidental death of a partner, writes about grief, loss and healing from both perspectives. After covering the initial stages of loss, Devine encourages readers to slowly return to a life that’s as happy and close to normal as possible. Instead of overcoming and burying the grief, Devine explores the advantages of living alongside it.
Whether he’s into coffee, tea or another type of beverage, the’King Of Whatever Is Left’ mug is sure to put a smile on his face as he sips. The mug holds 11 ounces of liquid and is made with a durable ceramic material that’s safe for the dishwasher and microwave. Whether he’s looking to replace some kitchen essentials that were left behind or he simply prefers to start over, this mug is a clever gift for new beginnings. Each mug arrives securely packaged and ready to give in a convenient gift box.
Sometimes, even a brief escape can be just what a recent divorcee needs. Between the stress of the divorce itself and newfound freedom, help out the newly divorced woman or man in your life via an Airbnb gift card. This gift card is conveniently delivered via email, and can be loaded up with any amount between $25 and $200. The card can be used to book millions of homes, apartments and rooms around the world, inviting your loved one to explore new places and make lasting friendships along the way.
This three-piece Mario Badescu Spritz Mist & Glow Facial Spray Collection set features three refreshing and hydrating mist sprays. Divorce can take a physical toll, even on the skin. In addition to refreshing the skin, the sprays can provide a light glow after applying makeup. The Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender spray is particularly refreshing before bed, while the Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea spray soothes and calms skin. A few spritzes of the Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater spray can help soften the skin during the day. The bottles can be stored in the fridge for a slight cooling effect.
A divorce can be an invitation to start something new, especially if time constraints were an issue during the marriage. This yoga set kit comes with everything a beginner needs to get started, from a yoga mat to blocks to towels and more. A carrying strap and bag makes it easy to transport the mat to a class or local park. The included DVD caters to beginners as well as more experienced students.
Divorce can lead to loneliness and isolation. Facebook’s Portal is a handy way to keep in touch with friends and family, while also enjoying the convenience of built-in Alexa voice service. Portal makes a thoughtful gift choice for a friend going through the early stages of divorce, as well as for a divorcee who has moved into a new living space. The device comes with a built-in smart camera, and can be used to make calls (with support for up to six people at once), listen to music and more. Both the camera and microphone can be disabled for privacy if desired.
‘Something Gained: 7 Shifts to Be Stronger, Smarter & Happier After Divorce’ by Deb Purdy focuses on healing and moving forward following the aftermath of a painful and difficult divorce. While the book is particularly geared towards the emotional challenges post-divorce, it’s helpful for the various stages of divorce, even for those who have been divorced for awhile. From learning to peacefully co-exist with one another to formulating a plan for success moving forward, this book is a must for divorcees of any age.
Surprise the recent divorcee in your life with this humorous party decorations kit. From balloons in assorted colors to a divorcee stash, the kit includes all the essentials for a post-divorce party. As she celebrates her new freedom and fresh start in life, she’ll surely smile when she looks up and sees the “I Do, I Did, I’m Done!” banner.
In some cases, a little bit of encouragement and a creative outlet for her feelings can be just what a recent divorcee needs. This prompt journal offers a secure and confidential space to express her most personal thoughts and feelings. Aside from venting, she can use the journal for closure as well as comfort and release. The journal is available in paperback and Kindle formats.
The Nature’s Blossom Herbal Tea Starter Kit not only serves as a distraction, it’s also a fun project for aspiring and experienced gardeners. This kit contains all the essentials for making herbal tea, from seeds such as mint, catnip and chamomile to planters, soil discs and plant markers. A step-by-step guide is included. You can give the kit as a housewarming gift for that newly divorced friend or family member in your life, or as a unique gift to cheer up a recent divorcee. Several other variations of this kit are available.