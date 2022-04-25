101 Best Gift Ideas for Dad

Whether you’re looking for that perfect present for Father’s Day, Dad’s birthday, or another special occasion, these 101 gift ideas for Dad can help you get started. These gifts are fun and practical, and some are even unexpected, so you can be sure they’ll put a smile on Dad’s face when he unwraps them.
Find a cool gift for your dad for father’s day with our ultimate list below:
With this monocular telescope, Dad can watch birds, check out wildlife, improve his hunting, and more. The telescope offers bright, clear views and is a must-have for outdoor adventures like hiking and camping. It features a twist-up eye cup for the perfect angle, and with waterproof, shockproof, and dustrpoof protection, it’s ready for big adventures.
The phone attachment means you can even take photos with your phone, getting unique, zoomed-in views.
This American Oak aging barrel is beautifully handcrafted and arrives unfinished, so Dad can cure and seal it all his own. It’s peerfect for aging spirits, whiskey, wine, rum, and tequila, plus it makes an impressive addition to your home decor.
The barrel includes a stand, bung, and spigot, and its interior is charred so it will release natural flavors and aromas into the beverage.
The E-MAX Shadows deliver electronic hearing protection paired with high-quality stereo sound, perfect for a day at the range or a hunting trip. They feature a 23 NRR, or Noise Reduction Rating, and with their Bluetooth connectivity, Dad can listen to music while protecting his hearing.
The six comfy foam tip sizes allow for a custom fit for maximum hearing protection. The E-MAX Shadows automatically shut off after four hours of inactivity to save their battery, and their case also functions as a charger and storage.
With this Keurig coffee maker, Dad can use K-Cup pods to brew coffee or make lattes and cappuccinos. The machine offers the convenience of making just one cup at a time, and it heats and brews in a simple, hands-off process.
The large water reservoir holds enough water for six cups of coffee to save time. The macine can accommodate travel mugs up to 7.2 inches tall, perfect when Dad’s getting ready for work in the morning. It’s even top rack dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze.
This thermometer makes it super easy to keep an eye on what’s on the grill this summer. Dad just needs to insert the thermometer into the meat, then keep an eye on the temperatures using the app on his phone or tablet.
The thermometer includes two sensors to monitor both internal and external temperatures. The guided cook system walks Dad through every step of cooking, and Dad can even set up custom alerts and notifications so he always knows when the food has reached the perfect temperature.
Now Dad can view and preserve those precious memories in an all new way, thanks to this film and slide scanner. The scanner converts old negatives and slides, saving them right on an SD card. The scanner features a five-inch LCD display so you can instantly preview and edit photos to save time. You can also use it as a digital picture frame.
The scanner is easy to use, thanks to a quick-feeding tray that allows for continuous loading. You can adjust color and brightness for quick and easy edits so your photos look their best.
With these sunglasses, Dad can listen to music or take calls completely hands-free. These smart sunglasses are equipped with a voice assistant for efficient texting. Two buttons on the front part of the arms let Dad control the volume, start a call, change the song, and more.
With eight hours of battery time, these glasses are ready for all-day use. They deliver crystal clear audio quality and, since they don’t fit inside the ears, Dad can still hear everything going on around him for safety.
Perfect for capturing those unforgettable moments, this instant camera is easy to use. It automatically detects brightness and customizes the flash and shutter speed so you can capture great photos. It features several modes, including a bulb mode and a macro mode that’s designed for taking short-distance photos.
The kit includes the camera, strap, manual, rechargeable batteries, and charger. It prints photos instantly, so Dad can share them with family and friends.
With the Facebook Portal Plus, Dad can easily video call with his whole family. In addition to Portal, this device is compatible with Messenger, WhatsApp, and Zoom.
It features a smart camera that automatically pans and zooms, so Dad will always be in focus. It helps to eliminate extra background noise, and enhances your voice for better calls. Dad can use it to listen to music, or he can read bedtime stories to kids with AR effects and music.
The Arccos Caddie Link helps Dad track his shots and improve his golf game. This wearable device connects with Arccos Caddie sensors and the Arccos Caddie app for automatic shot tracking during the whole game.
With the Link, there’s no need for Dad to carry his phone with him during the day. It transfer data to the phone during or after a round. With features like the ability to mark hole locations and a battery life of up to 10 hours, this device is a great gift for Dads who love to golf.
Perfect for the technology-loving Dad, this controller streamlines workflows and lets Dad easily move back and forth between his favorite apps, tools, and platforms. The faceplates are removable and allow for different designs.
Dad can customize the controller to trigger diffferent actions, adjust the sound, turn on the lights, launch posts on social media, and more. It’s also capable of performing hotkey actions for faster music production and photo and video editing.
When it comes to great gift ideas for Dad, you can’t go wrong with this massive tool chest. If Dad is always searching for that one tool he misplaced or has all of his tools piled up in the garage, this tool chest can be the perfect solution.
Available in black or red, this chest is about 11 inches taller than most other two-piece chests, giving it a larger capacity. The middle portion is detachable, so Dad can use the top and bottom boxes on their own if he needs something that’s easy to transport.
Treat Dad like the superhero that he is with this Marvel superhero-themed gaming chair. The chair not only looks impressive, but is super comfy whether Dad uses it for work or gaming. It reclines up to 180 degrees when Dad really wants to relax, and it also features lumbar and neck pillows for optimal support.
The chair features a Class IV gas lift for easy height adjustments. It features a steel frame paired with high-density molded foam for durability and comfort.
After a day at the range, Dad and his buddies can come home and celebrate that hole-in-one with this fun golf-themed whiskey decanter. This limited-edition decanter features a wood golf cart holder and includes the two golf ball glasses, too.
Suitable for whiskery, vodka, liquor, and more, this set is an eye-catching piece that will be right at home in a den, man cave, or living room. It’s a beautiful way to serve alcohol.
A must for the serious fisherman, this tackle box will help to keep all of Dad’s gear organized. With 18 compartment trays and a padded, adjustable top storage compartment, this box is plenty spacious. It even has four rod holders and three zippered pockets.
Best of all, the box is on wheels and has a telescoping handle, so Dad can roll it just like a luggage bag. It’s ideal for days when the perfect fishing spot is a bit of a hike. If the terrain gets rough, Dad can carry the box with the removable padded shoulder strap.
This fire pit is sure to become a favorite spot in the backyard. It’s made of heavy-duty metal and finished with heat-resistant paint for durability. It features decorative deer head cutouts for extra style and airflow, so it’s easier to maintain the fire.
The pit comes with a 18.5-inch round grill plate that you can rotate and adjust vertically. It makes for a perfect place to prepare foil packet dinners, and the fire pit is ideal for camping, beach bonfires, and quiet nights at home.
This handy prep table is ideal for dads who love to grill. It features two drop leaf extensions when Dad needs extra space, and its style complements most decor. The table is made of resin for durability.
With two storage cabinets, this table is perfect for storing essentials like grilling accessories, napkins, and cups. It’s an easy way to create extra space when you need it, and it’s portable, thanks to easy-gliding casters.
This heated jacket is both stylish and cozy, perfect for chilly morning walks, winter hikes, hunting and fishing trips, and more. It features a neat and tailored design and a breathable lining. Three heating elements create heat across the left and right chest and mid-back areas, and with three heating settings, Dad can always stay comfortable. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours and can even be used to charge your phone on the go.
This smart watch is packed with features that Dad will love. It features a sleep monitor, heart rate monitor, blood-oxygen saturation measurement capabilities, sunrise and sunset monitor, compass, and barometric altimeter. It also supports four global navigation systems, and it’s water-resistant to 100 meters, so it’s ready for big adventures.
The watch features more than 100 sports modes to support Dad’s fitness and help him monitor his heatlh and performance. It also notifies you about incoming text messages, calls, and scheduled events.
This camping hammock tent is a versatile piece of equipment ideal for camping, backpacking, and hiking. It functions as a hammock, a ground tent, or a swing. The mosquito net keeps pests out, and the rain fly converts the hammock into a tent.
The hammock weighs just four pounds, so it’s super easy to transport, even in a backpack. Setup is fast and easy. The hammock is large enough to often fit two people.
This smart light kit will add ambiance to a living room, den, or man cave. These bar lights are voice-activated when paired with Amazon Alexa or another service. They create a beautiful backlight for your TV for an enhanced viewing experience.
These lights feature 16 million colors for potentially endless light effects. You can sync them to your music or movies, or use them when gaming for an immersive experience.
Now Dad can drink his game-day beer in style, thanks to this beer glass gift set. Both the glasses and the distinctive wood case with lid can be customized with Dad’s favorite NFL team logo. The set includes two 12-ounce fluted beer glasses, a steel bottle opener, and two cork beverage holders. It will look great in a den, man cave, or living room.
Bring out the kid in Dad with this drone and camera. Designed for adults, this drone is equipped with a 120-degree-field-of-view adjustable camera that will capture high-definition photos and videos that you can save to your smartphone.
The drone’s flight is assisted by GPS, so it can automatically return to you if it’s out of range or low on power. Plus, features like one key to take-off and altitude mode make it easy to fly. The drone comes with a backpck so Dad can easily take it anywhere.
This sous vide cooker is a perfect gift for a dad who loves to spend time in the kitchen. It circulates water at the precise temperature needed for a perfect cook, whether Dad is cooking chicken, fish, veggies, beef, eggs, or another dish. And if he needs ideas, there are tons of recipes in the Anova app.
The sous vide process helps to lock in flavor and moisture for delectable results. This machine attaches to a stock pot or container with a clamp, and it’s made of highly durable plastic.
This stadium seat will keep Dad extra comfy on game day. It fits right into a bleacher for increased cushion, and the back support is a must-have for those long games. The double heat mode warms both the seat and the back up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit. Of course, the seat also has plenty of pockets for snacks and a cupholder.
Charging the seat is easy, thanks to the USB battery. THe bottom is waterproof and the seat offers six reclining positions for maximum comfort.
This backpack is ready for all of Dad’s big adventures. The three-zip design makes it super easy to access gear, and two exterior front stretch pockets and two side water bottle pockets keep everything organized.
The bag features a yoke that adjusts to the torso length, making it comfortable to carry heavier loads. Plus, the waist belt system offers extra support but is removable when it’s not needed.
This foosball table will look great in Dad’s man cave. It’s made of composite wood for strength and a classic look, while chrome-finished steel rods are extra durable. The bars feature comfy grips for optimal control, and the table is waist-high to keep players comfortable. It even features cupholders for mid-game hydration when things heat up.
With this grill gazebo, Dad can grill in comfort. The canopy offers protection from the UV rays, but it’s also vented so smoke goes right through. The frame is powder-coated steel for durability, and even features a bottle opener built right into it. This gazebo features shelves on both sides for all of your grilling supplies, and built-in LED lighting means Dad can keep grilling after dark.
These waders are a fantastic gift for any Dad who loves fishing. Their heavy-duty construction means they can stand up to thorns and abrasions, and they feature an inner PVC coating to keep them from leaking. The seams are all double-stitched and heat sealed for extra durability. A mesh lining keeps the PVC coating from feeling sticky, and the waders are designed so it’s easy to bend at the knee, keeping Dad comfortable all day long.
If Dad loves to make jerky or other dried foods, he’ll love this food dehydrator. It accommodates large batches of food and includes six trays, a fruit roll sheet, a mesh screen, and a manual and recipe. It’s made with food-grade stainless steel and features a digital control panel that’s easy to use.
You can set this oven for up to 48 hours and temperatures ranging from 98 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s quiet and ideal for making beef jerky, fruit leather, dog treats, yogurt, and for preserving herbs.
Give Dad’s golf game a boost with this laser golf rangefinder. It measures elements like elevation changes and incline and decline angles, providing highly accurate distance measurements. The rangefinder features 6x magnification and Pin Acquisition Technology that lets it lock onto pins that are up to 300 yards away. It’s legal for tournament play and comes with a molded hard carry case.
This duffel bag is perfect for work, getaways, trips to the gym, and all sorts of adventures. It’s made of genuine leather and features a canvas lining for extra durability. Its big main compartments offer plenty of space for clothing, sports gear, and other necessities, while two side pockets are ideal for shoes and accessories.
The bag features two adjustable shoulder straps with a shoulder pad for comfortable carry.
Let Dad’s creativity run wild with this 3D printer. This beginner-friendly printer is easy to assemble and features a safety protected power supply. This printer is fully open source, and even features a resume printing function that will allow it to continue on with an existing job after a power outage. Its V-shape and wheels make for noiseless operation, so Dad can use it for all sorts of printing projects.
This Star Wars art is a must-have for any epic Star Wars fan. The piece features 35mm clips of real movie film that depicts a scene from each of the six movies. This special edition collectible is professionally framed and ready to hang, so Dad can pick out his favorite spot in his den or man cave. There’s even a certificate of authenticy on the back of this unique collectible.
If you want to add to Dad’s tool collection, you can’t go wrong with this Dremel kit. Not only does it occur a variable speed tool from 5,000 to 35,000 rotations per minute, but it also includes a resuable storage case and 160 accessories. The kit also includes a flex shaft with a 36-inch cable, allowing the tool to get into tight spots and corners.
Dad can use this tool to cut, sand, polish, grind, and carve, making it one of the more versatile tools in his collection.
With these gloves, Dad can enjoy warm hands whether he’s on a fishing trip, riding a motorcycle, or going for a run on a chilly morning. These gloves are waterproof, soft, and breathable. The far infrared heating elements span the entire palm and fingers, making the gloves extra toasty.
These gloves can be machine or hand washed, and they’re rechargeable. Three different heat settings let Dad adjust them for a just-right temperature. With a temperature range from 100 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, these gloves are perfect from chilly to very cold weather.
This entertainment system offers Bluetooth streaming from all sorts of devices, like smartphones and tablets, so Dad can enjoy his favorite music. The dual amplifiers create a powerful bass while keeping higher frequencies pure for a fabulous listening experience.
If that isn’t enough bass for you, the MAX Sound technology instantly boosts the bass without distoring the sound. The system even features digital tuning with preset stations, so Dad can still listen to his favorite radio programs.
Not only does this dash cam record video of everything that’s in front of Dad while he drives, it also features a 140-degree wide-angle rear camera to help spot dangers behind, too. The cameras can reduce the blind spots for increased safety, and they can capture important details just in case Dad is ever in an accident.
The cameras feature excellent night vision and have built-in WiFi to easily connect to a smartphone. They record simultaneously to protect Dad whenever he’s behind the wheel.
With this portable speaker, Dad can listen to music at home or on the go. The speaker is waterproof and resistant to UV light, so it’s perfect for traveling and outdoor adventures. It pairs with a Bluetooth evice up to 30 feet away. It even features a built-in microphone, so Dad can make or receive calls using Siri or Google Assistant.
This speaker features a custom-engineered transducer that makes for top-quality, immersive audio without the need for a full stereo system. It charges with a USB-C cable, and with 12 hours of life per charge, it’s perfect for all-day use.
This pizza oven is a fantastic gift for any foodie Dad. It’s made of stainless steel for durability, and takes just 18 minutes to heat up. Powered by pellets, the oven reaches up to 860 degrees Fahrenheit, so it cooks pizza in as little as 90 seconds. It’s also perfect for burgers, salmon, steaks, and veggies.
This lightweight oven features folding legs and is easy to sassemble. It weighs only 25 pounds, so you can easily move it around the backyard for parties and family dinners.
This two-person kayak is a convenient, comfortable way to enjoy the local pond or lake. It’s made of puncture-resistant vinyl and features three separate air chambers plus an inflatable floor that creates a rigid base. Boston valves are easy to use and allow for quick inflation and deflation.
The kayak includes seating for two, and has inflatable seats nad backrests that are adjustable. Its bright yellow color makes it extra visible on the water. It includes a carry bag, two paddles, and a high-output pump.
Dad can kick back and relax in this comfortable recliner. It features 10 different massage modes that focus on the shin, thigh, lumbar, and shoulder area. Pair that massage with the lumbar heat and reclining functions, and Dad will feel like he’s at the spa.
The recliner features an overstuffed backrest, arm rests, and padded cushion so it’s extra comfortable. The recliner will gently lift Dad back up to his feet when he’s done, and its USB port means it’s easy to charge devices.
If you’re looking for one of the best gift ideas for Dad, then you need to check out this virtual reality headset. Perfect for gaming dads, this headset provides a seamless and immersive gaming experience. Previously branded as Oculus, this headset features 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback that all contribute to an ultra-realistic world.
With this headset, Dad can access more than 250 gaming, fitness, and even entertainment VR experiences. The Guardian boundary feature alerts Dad if he’s getting too close to the boundaries that he’s set, helping to keep him safe.
This unique NFL table will look stunning in Dad’s den or man cave. It’s created with 25 layers of wood, plus original artwork that makes for a beautiful 3D effect. All of the stadium’s actual lighting is created with LED lights, and there’s a removable power cord.
This officially licensed table is available in many NFL team options, including the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, and Minnesota Vikings.
Dad can grill virtually anywhere, thanks to this handy portable grill. This charcoal grill features an integrated base that protects the surface it’s placed on, so it’s a versatile option for tailgating, TVing, and camping. It features cool-touch handles, so it’s easy to move, and two safety latches keep the integrated storage tray and accessories neat and contained.
It’s spacious enough to grill six small burgers or three medium steaks, so it’s perfect for dinners with family and friends.
These speakers may be compact, but bring provide full immersive sound to a home entertainment system. Compatible with Bose sound bars, the speakers enhance your entertainment system without being big, bulky, overhwelming additions.
Installing the speakers is as easy as plugging them into a power source and wirelessly connecting them to the sound bar. They’re available in black and white, so they’ll make a seamless addition to your system.
Perfect for the busy Dad who needs his gear right at hand, this bucket features tons of storage. It’s super tough and has a transparent lid that’s water-tight. The utility gear belt will hold everything from tackle to tools to dog treats, and the three-compartment caddy keeps Dad extra-organized.
Whether Dad uses this bucket for bait, bailing out the boat, lugging feed, or washing the car, it’s ready for plenty of hard work.
This rain jacket is stylish and classic, perfect for hikes, boating, rainy day sports games, and more. It’s fully waterproof and has a storm flap, and the seams are fully sealed. The fabric is windproof but still breathable for comfort, and the lining dries quickly.
This jacket features YKK zippers. It also has a highly adjustable fit, thanks to the bottom hem cinch cord, adjustable cuffs, and adjustable hood.
With the Golf Net Pro, Dad can practice his swing at home, even when he can’t get to the range. The set includes the net, a floating hitting target, and a carry bag for convenient transportation and storage. The cage lets Dad practice aggressive swings and develop his confidence. It’s super durable and has been developed by University of Georgia coach Chris Haack.
If Dad’s down on his fishing luck, this fish finder should help him to finally catch that big one. It’s portable and super easy to use., and its free app syncs to devices using Bluetooth, meaning Dad can log water temperatures and depths, take photos, and map and mark hotspots to return to again.
The fish finder is castable and connects to a phone from up to 100 feet away. It features a statust indicator light and LED beacon for easy visibility, and its 10 hours of battery life mean it’s good for those long days out on the water.
With this wristcam, Dad can make his Apple Watch better than ever. The wristcam features two cameras and an ultra-lightweight construction for comy wear. It has Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, plus its own 8GB of internal memory to store plenty of photos and videos.
The wristcam can capture photos and videos and automatically shares them to your iPhone gallery, so there’s no need to carry a phone on hikes and runs. The built-in battery means it operates independently of the Apple Watch, so it won’t drain the watch’s battery.
This car wash kit includes everything Dad needs to detail his proudest possession – his car, of course. The collection of car wash supplies includes essentials like wheel gel, glass cleaner, a detailing bucket, wet wax, and more.
Suitable for both beginners and discerning professionals, the kit is a must-have for a car buff. The foam cannon even connects toa pressure washer for excellent foam and easier washing.
This portable fireplace can go anywhere, setting the ambiance both indoors and out. It operates on isopropyl alcohol, so it’s easy to use and has no mess. There’s also no smoke or odor to worry about. The flame lasts about 40 to 50 minutes, pefect for relaxing with family and friends.
Lightweight and portable, this fireplace is ideal for patios, living rooms, dining tables, and more. Its neutral, reserved style means it will complement most home decor.
With these AirPods, Dad can take calls, listen to music, and still hear what’s going on around him. They deliver up to six hours of listening time on a single charge, and they automatically tune music to your ears for an enhanced listening experience. The contoured design is extra comfortable, and the AirPods are resistant to sweat and water for extra durability. They’re perfect for a Dad who loves to run, who likes to listen to music while working outdoors, or who needs a cord-free listening option for his workouts.
Now Dad can enjoy an espresso, cappuccino, or latte right at home with this espresso machine. It features a 15 bar professional Italian pump paired with a dual temperature control system to regulate water and milk foam temperature and taste. The steam wand rotates 360 degrees for a smooth foam, and the whole machine is beginner-friendly. It’s even capable of making two espresso shots at once, while the heated cup holder ensures changing cup temperatures won’t affect the taste of your drinks.
This unique wall art will look fabulous in Dad’s man cave or den. This 3D stadium art features 25 layers of wood for eye-catching depth. Order it in Dad’s favorite NFL team and the piece will include the team logo and facts about the stadium. This art comes with hardware, so it’s ready to hang and enjoy.
This camera is a fantastic choice for Dad’s first DSLR. Its 24.1 megapixel sensor captures vibrant colors and details. The camera even features built-in WiFi, so Dad can easily share the photos he takes to social media. The wide ISO range captures full HD videos and photos in almost any light, so Dad can capture those special family memories and moments.
This kit includes and 18-55mm and 75-300mm lens, so Dad will be ready for up-close and distance photos.
If you’re looking for a gift that Dad will never see coming, this customized bobblehead is it! You can fully customize this bobblehead by sending in a photo of Dad, and adding other items like a guitar or chair. The head and body are sculpted from polymer clay, and the figurine is handmade, so it’s full of details.
This charcoal smoker is a perfect gift for any grillmaster. Not only does it function as a smoker, but if you remove the water bowl, then it works as an outdoor grill. Its convenient design makes it very easy to control the amount of smoke for the perfect flavor, and the one-piece body better gathers smoke for better flavor.
The grilling grates, charcoal and water bowls, and charcoal grates are made of enamel, which resists high temperatures and won’t be damaged by acid. This durability means Dad will be able to enjoy this smoker year after year.
This robot BBQ cleaner saves dad the tough work of cleaning the grill, so he has more time to spend with the family, instead. This robot cleans the grate whether it’s hot or cold – all it takes is the touch of a button. There’s no more scrubbing or scraping, and the robbot is very easy to clean. It features a rechargeable battery and includes a carry case for storage.
This basketball game will be a perfect addition to a man cave. Dad and his kids or buddies can play basketball, complete with LED scoring. The steel frame maximizes durability, and there are eight game options and, of course, corresponding arcade sound effects. The game is also foldable, so it can be stored away when needed. It includes six 7-inch rubber basketballs and a hand pump, so Dad will have everything he needs to start playing.
This multitool is ready for anything, and is sure to become a go-to favorite of Dad’s. It features 18 tools, including knives, a ruler, a bottle opener, wire cutters, and pliers. Dad can open it with one hand, and the blades all lock into place for safety and ease of use.
With this projector, Dad can watch his favorite movies and play video games in large-scale. Its 1920x1080p resolution creates a great image quality that’s clear and bright. The projector efficiently dissipates heat and minimizes fan noise for a more enjoyable viewing party. It features Bluetooth 5.0, so you can connect Bluetooth speakers. It even supports WiFi and Airplay functions when connected to a phone for plenty of viewing options.
This heated portable chair is perfect for camping, tailgating, fishing, and more. Its USB-powered heating technology relaxes and warms chilly muscles. The seat warms to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, and the heat lasts for hours. The chair features high-density foam padding and plenty of back support, as well as extra-large armrests. It reclines in three positions and weighs just 11 pounds, so it’s easy to transport. The chair comes with a shoulder carry case for storage and transportation.
Honor Dad’s military service with this stunning custom decanter set. This elegant set includes decanters and glasses that will be custom engraved to reflect your dad’s branch, name, and rank. The decanter holds 26 ounces of Dad’s favorite bourbon, scotch, or whiskey, but it’s sure to become a talking point because of its beauty.
This hoodie is a luxurious addition to Dad’s wardrobe. It’s made of pima cotton, so it’s very breathable and helps to regulate temperature for increased comfort.
It features a luxurious feel that won’t irritate skin, and its classic color means it’s easy to coordinate with other garments. A perfect layering piece, this hoodie features a welted hand pockets and metal-tipped drawstrings for durability.
Now Dad can enjoy a great cold brew coffee right from home with this cold brew kit. This kit features a nitrogen blend and stout beer faucet that create a frothy iced coffee like you’d enjoy from a coffeehouse, but at a fraction of the price.
This unique system includes both a tap and a carry bag and is modeled after a stout beer dispensing system. Just add in a nitrogen cartridge and Dad will be making delicious cold brews.
Getting to the gym can be tough for a new dad, so you can bring the gym to him with this kit. The system includes a suspension trainer, indoor and outdoor anchors, and four strength bands for all of Dad’s workout needs.
There are also plenty of extras, like a shaker bottle. The introductory guide will help Dad get started, and the kit includes a 30-day free trial to the TRX training club, which includes more than 500 on-demand workout videos plus daily live classes.
This versatile cooler is ready for fishing trips, days at the beach, sports games, or even parties in the backyard with best friends. It features a closed-cell foam for superior cold retention, and it’s spacious enough to hold 12 cans and ice.
This cooler also features a 100% leakproof zipper, and its shell is waterproof and puncture-resistant, so it’s perfect for any adventure.
This blanket is a cozy gift for any Dad who loves camping or hiking. While it’s easily packable and portable, it’s also warm. The blanket features a ripstop shell for durability. The insulation is made from recycled materials, so it’s an eco-friendly choice.
The blanket is machine washable for easy cleaning. It’s also water-, odor-, and stain-resistant. Choose from all sorts of fun patterns and pick which one Dad will like best.
This telephoto lens quickly and easily helps Dad capture beautiful portraits, right on his iPhone. It delivers a compressed perspective without distorting the shot, and its 2x optical zoom captures the details that make a great photo.
The lens features a universal mount that works with almost all smartphones. DSLR-quality glass delivers quality images, and the aluminum body helps to avoid excess weight.
Dad can use this sharpener on all of his knives and tools. It features a variable speed motor suitable for everything from honing to grinding, while the edge bevels are adjustable for the perfect edge. The abrasive belt is flexible, so it provides optimal contact with hard-to-reach edges. Far easier and more efficient than sharpening tools by hand, this sharpener is a great choice for the knife maker or craftsman.
Perfect for the foodie Dad, this cast iron skillet is one of those kitchen essentials that’s made to last. It features a smooth cast iron for a uniform cooking surface and a more even cook. It also helps to keep food from sticking.
The skillet pairs with electric, conduction, and gas stovetops, but dad can also use it in the oven or over campfires.
This heated razor offers soothing warm, so Dad can experience the feel of a hot towel shave every morning. It takes less than a second to heat up, and the Gillette blades offer a close, precise shave.
The razor includes a magnetic docking station, and with wireless charging and up to six shaves per charge, it’s convenient and easy to use. it also includes two five-bladed refills and a cleaning cloth.
With this handy controller, Dad can turn his iPhone into a gaming controller. Perfect for any controller-supported game, the controller includes the essentials like clickable thumbsticks and analog triggers. Dad can even use a headset while he plays.
It comes with extra perks, too! Dad will receive a year of access to the Backbone app, which is a gaming hub. He’ll also get a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Dad will be ready for some serious tailgating or Superbowl parties in the backyard with this NFL-themed tailgate kit. Available in all NFL team options, this officially licensed kit shows off Dad’s loyalty to his team in a big way.
The kit includes two kickoff-style folding chairs, as well as a foldable end zone table. It also includes a canvas bag for convenient carry and storage.
These noise cancelling headphones are super comfy, but also provide super sound quality. They’re designed to provide extra bass for a deep sound, and their noise cancelling properties let Dad immerse himself in the music. The headphones offer up to 30 hours of play on a single charge.
Easy to use, these headphones pair with two Bluetooth devices and will automatically swap over to whichever device is ringing, so Dad won’t ever miss a call. There’s also a touch panel on the side of the headphones for easy access to the controls.
This standing desk is a must-have when Dad works from home or needs a space for his hobbies. Its three presets let Dad customize the perfect height, and its electric adjustment makes it easy to use. The lift system is built with steel for extra strength, and can support loads up to 155 pounds.
When Dad feels like standing, all he has to do is press a button and the desk will raise itself. It features a sensor that detects and avoids any items in its way, like a desk chair.
This workbench is perfect for Dad’s next project. It has everything he needs to get organized, including a peg board for tool storage and two sliding drawers. The 13-watt fluorescent cabinet light means there’s no worrying about hanging or mounting lights, and the bench features a built-in three-outlet grounded power strip to power all of Dad’s tools.
With a load capacity of 220 pounds, the workbench si a versatile option for the basement or garage. It’s easy to assemble and features steel construction for durability.
With this blender, making smoothies and blends is easy and fast. The container features 12 rubs that help it to quickly crush ice and blend foods. The blender monitors and adjusts its speed and torque, and it even tracks its internal temperature to prevent overheating.
Once blended, all Dad has to do is screw on the drinking lid and remove the container.
This digital photo frame allows Dad to create fun photo playlists of his best memories. It features an easy plug and play design and, with its secure photo sharing network, there’s no need to worry that anyone outside of the family can see the photos. The frame features smart face framing that positions the people in a photo near the center of the frame for optimal viewing. The frame can be mounted on a wall or placed on a tabletop.
This self-cleaning water bottle is ideal for work, camping, trips to the beach, and more. It neutralizes bacteria with UV-C LED lights, sanitizing the water and cleaning the inner bottle surfaces. The process operates at the touch of a button and self-cleans every two hours, helping to prevent that stinky water bottle smell.
The water bottle features a double-wall insulation, so it keeps cold water cold for 24 hours, while hot water stays hot for 12. The power lasts for up to a month on a single charge with a microUSB cord.
This hammock is ideal for warm summer days and relaxing in the backyard. The spun polyester is durable and weather resistant, while the spreader bar keeps the hammock from collapsing in on itself. A detachable pillow adds comfort.
The stand is made with heavy-duty steel and there are no tools required for assembly. With the stand, you can place the hammock anywhere in the yard or on the deck or patio, so Dad can relax in the sun or the shade.
Give Dad a leg up on his golf game with this GPS golf watch. It comes preloaded with more than 42,000 courses all over the world, giving Dad the information he needs to play his best. It provides yardages to key locations like the front, back, and middle of the green, plus any hazards. Dad can also use teh watch to keep score of the game. He can even upload the scores to the Garmin Golf app and participate in leaderboards.
Perfect for the Dad on the go, this backpack is made of heavy-duty cordura for durability. It’s water-repellent and has a large main compartment ideal for gear, books, and other essentials. THere’s also a dedicated padded compartment for a laptop. The three-can insulated cooler is equipped with YKK zippers and easily attaches to the front of the backpack.
The padded back panel and contoured shoulder straps make for comfortable carry.
These wireless high-performance earphones are comfy and provide a top-quality listening experience. The secure-fit ear hooks are adjustable and offer stability. The design has been reinforced to resist sweat and water, making the earbuds perfect for workouts.
Compatible with both iOS and Android, these are a versatile choice for Dad. They offer up to nine hours of listening time on a single charge, so they’re ready for all-day use.
Ideal for the foodie Dad, this indoor garden makes it easy to grow those most-used herbs for cooking. It includes pods to grow basic, curly parsley, dill, thyme, thai basil, and mint. Dad can grow up to six plants at a time, and the LED grow lighting system supports fast growth.
Using the garden couldn’t besimpler. THe control panel reminds Dad to add water and plant food, and automatically controls the lighting.
With this travel mug, Dad’s drink will always be at the perfect temperature. The mug controls the temperature to keep drinks hot for up to three hours on a battery charge, or all day when mounted on the charging coaster. Dad can choose the perfect temp by using the touch display, or he can control the mug with his smartphone. The mug automatically wakes itself up when it senses movement or liquid, so it doesn’t drain the battery.
If Dad loves to cook but doesn’t have much time, this smart oven will allow him to multitask. It features five cooking modes, including steam, bake, broil, reheat, and toast, so it’s a versatile choice for preparing many different meals.
The oven is also smartphone controlled for automated cooking. Dad can be in the next room and can use the app to check the food’s progress. Dad can even scan the barcode on his groceries and the oven will register how to cook them, ensuring better results with every dish.
This smart speaker delivers a quality sound in a compact design. It features a deep bass thanks to its dual-woofer design, and you’ll still hear the details of hte music no matter what volume it’s played at. It pairs with Alexa, so Dad can ask questions and check the weather through the speaker. The charging cradle also holds a smartphone for convenit charging.
With this trail camera, Dad can scout out his favorite hunting spots or just check out what wildlife is strolling through your backyard. The camera captures high-resolutions photos and videos, and its smart infrared night vision and blur reduction technology ensure clear shots, even in less-than-optimal light.
The camera features an external antenna to ensure a reliable signal, and its waterproof housing is durable and suitable for outdoor use. Dad can even use the app to connect to, program, and see the perspective of the camera.
This hearing protector features Bluetooth wireless technology so Dad can stream music right from his phone while he works. There’s an integrated microphone that he can use to take and make calls without taking the hearing protection off, and there’s even an AM/FM radio for extra listening options.
The hearing protection features audio assist technology to make for an easy setup while dad is wearing the headset.
Perfect for all of Dad’s work in the garage, this rolling gear seat keeps all of his tools within easy reach. It features an adjustable height to a low profile that will let Dad work on a variety of equipment. The five casters offer easy maneuverability, and the padded race seat helps to keep Dad comfortable during those longer projects.
The Kindle Paperwhite offers easy and convenient reading, paired with a battery that lasts for up to 10 weeks. The adjustable warm light is friendly on t he eyes, and Dad even has the option to change the screen from white to amber. The glare-free display is as easy to read as real paper, and it’s even visible in bright sunlight.
Charging it is easy, and the Paperwhite can store thousand sof books for easy portability.
This smart TV offers 4K entertainment so Dad will enjoy a vibrant picture with bright colors. It pairs wit hthe Fire TV Alexa voice remote for easy control. Dolby Digital Plus delivers surround sound that pairs with multiple compatible devices. The home screen makes it easy to access cable, video games, apps, and more, so there are plenty of entertainment options.
With this golf speaker, Dad can have the best tunes playing to amp up his golf game. The speaker features a bass subwoofer and clear sound. It easily mounts onto any golf cart or bag, and it since it swivels, it can direct music in any direction, so it doesn’t disturb other golfers. The speaker synchs with Bluetooth devices up to 100 feet in range.
WIth its waterproof and shock resistant design, the speaker is a durable addition to Dad’s golfing essentials.
Dad can set this smart mug to his preferred temperature so his drink is always perfectly hot. The mug will heat drinks to 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit, so Dad can sip his drink gradually without worrying about it cooling off.
The mug keeps drinks hot for up to 1.5 hours when operating on its battery, but if placed on the charging coaster, it will heat drinks all day long. It automatically enters sleep mode when it’s empty or if it’s been inactive for two hours to save energy.
This golf cart is height adjustable to four different positions, so it’s perfect for people of different heights. It features a professional magnetic scoreboard plus an adjustable umbrella holder, so Dad can get maximum enjoyment out of every game.
Once the game is over, the cart folds up for easy transportation and storage. It easily fits into a car trunk. A large storage bag keeps essentials like water bottles and gloves safe, and there’s an outer pocket with an insulated surface that’s ideal for food.
This wireless charging stand can efficiently charge up to three Apple devices at a time. It’s compatible with almost all iPhone models and features a smooth, glass finish that’s elegant and stylish. The non-slip rubberized ledge keeps the station securely in place.
The hub features a magnetic charger that holds the Apple Watch at a perfect angle for using its nightstand mode. Unlike many other chargers, this charger can charge phones right through protective cases up to 3mm thick, so it’s convenient to use.
This metal pegboard is a fantastic way to help Dad get his workshop, garage, or basement workspace organized. It’s stronger than conventional pegboard, but it works with conventional 1/4-inch pegs and accessories, so there are plenty of different ways to set it up.
The board mounts into studs or sheetrock, so there’s no need to worry about framework. The powder-coated finish adds durability and a beautiful touch, and it’s also magnetic for extra organizing options.
This high-quality set of tools will make any grillmaster’s day. The perforated spatula, curved meat fork, basting brush, and tongs are must-have essentials for any Dad who loves to grill. These tools resist corrosion and dulling, and they features triple riveted synthetic polypropylene handles that resist fating, heat, and discoloration. The tools are forged from a block of stainless steel and are tempered for long-lasting performance.