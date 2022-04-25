101 Best Gift Ideas for Dad
Whether you’re looking for that perfect present for Father’s Day, Dad’s birthday, or another special occasion, these 101 gift ideas for Dad can help you get started. These gifts are fun and practical, and some are even unexpected, so you can be sure they’ll put a smile on Dad’s face when he unwraps them.

Find a cool gift for your dad for father’s day with our ultimate list below:

What Are Some Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Has Everything?

If Dad already seems to have everything under the sun, then look for gifts that he might never think to ask for for himself. Technology can be a great way to go, since you can find new and unusual gadgets that Dad won't expect. The ShiftCam 60mm Telephoto ProLens for iPhone and Android is a great example. Dad can use this lens to enhance the phone that he already has, and it probably isn't an item he'd think to buy.

What Are Some Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Wants Nothing?

If Dad doesn't want anything, consider getting him a gift that's more sentimental in nature, like the Premium Custom Whiskey Decanter Set. This set can be personalized with your father's name and military branch, making it more than just an item. Instead, this type of gift is more meaningful and shows that you really appreciate your dad's service. It will also become a gift that your father can display with pride.

What Are Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Works Outside?

There are tons of gift ideas for dads who work outside. The 3M WorkTunes Connect + AM/FM Hearing Protector with Bluetooth Technology is a great choice. Not only will the headset protect Dad's hearing, but it lets him stream his favorite music or podcasts and even make and answer calls while he works.

What Are Gift Ideas for the Dads Who Love Fishing?

If Dad loves fishing, consider a gift like the YETI Loadout Fully-Loaded Bucket. Dad can use this bucket to store bait, to carry home his catch of the day, and to keep all of his essentials and fishing gear organized and easy to transport.

