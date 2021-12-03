103 Unique Fishing Gifts: Your Ultimate List

The Orvis Ultralight Wading Jacket is one of our top picks from our list of the best wading jackets for fly fishing, but it’s a stellar option for wet weather angling of any style. This will instantly become your favorite anglers go-to piece of outerwear when the forecast calls for rain – and it’s loaded with killer fishing-specific features.

There’s a great array of both internal and external pockets, all of which have been designed for superior ventilation by utilizing mesh which also reduces overall bulk. The exterior pockets are built with YKK ‘AquaGuard’ water resistant zippers so your water-sensitive electronics and gear are secure when the weather gets really wet.

The Dolphin Skin cuffs that cinch around the wrists are a highly practical feature that greatly reduces wetness around your sleeves when the rain is really coming down or when you’re handling fish on the water. Tight closure around the wrists is a pivotal feature that males a tremendous difference when it comes to staying effectively dry.

The waist also cinches tight and the main zipper runs nice and high above the neck. The material employed in the design is furthermore 100% nylon with a PU lamination and fully taped seams. Orvis has really designed this garment to keep out wetness no matter the conditions.

It should be noted that the XL size is just 20 ounces – that’s impressively light for all the included features here. Orvis doesn’t call this one the Ultralight for nothing!

Mindfully integrated rubberized tabs are perfect for securing forceps, clippers, tippet loops and other on-hand gear and there is, of course, a D-ring on the neck-back for net attachment. You can toss this jacket right over your fly fishing vest when the weather forces you to and still have everything you need to fish-on at your fingertips.

A more than equipped wading jacket for serious anglers, the Ultralight Wading Jacket from Orvis is one of the best value and highly packable options on the market.

