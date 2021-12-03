103 Unique Fishing Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Looking for a truly special gift for a favorite fisherman? Our list of the best unique fishing gifts will point you in the right direction for some awesome and thoughtful gift ideas that will break the norm.
We’ve included some unique fishing gadgets, apparel, backpacks, culinary devices, and even a few vessels! Our all-inclusive list for men and women will ensure you come up with a truly fun and unique gift for all the anglers you have in mind!
If you’re shopping for a fly fishing enthusiast who loves to explore and seek new water, River Smith’s 2-Banger Rooftop Fly Rod Holder should absolutely be on your gift-giving radar.
This carry-system is designed to fit fully assembled and rigged fly rods up to 10 feet in length. The reel component can accommodate for up to roughly 11wt sized reels.
A rooftop system like this allows you to simply slide your fully built rods right on top of your vehicle, and then journey on to the next fishing spot! You can furthermore keep your rigs set up for the following day of fishing if you don’t have the room in your vehicle to fit assembled rods.
The tubes are built from aluminum and mounting is a breeze with both standard roof racks and aero roof rack bars.
Here’s an awesome cooler backpack from TOURIT your favorite angler will LOVE if they’re one to enjoy a few beers down at their favorite fishing hole. Insulated backpacks are a brilliant solution to carrying a cooler with your hands free, and this particular model has a killer design that does a lot more than just load up lunch.
There are two nicely built side pockets for stashing some additional gear, and lash tabs on the front for securing equipment externally. This bag has a pretty big capacity for gear allowing the wearer to bring lunch for the whole gang! There’s even a bottle opener on one of the straps!
This backpack insulates almost as well as the industry-leading YETI Hopper Backpack, but at a FAR lower cost. No doubt an awesome fishing gift that’s versatile in outdoor function.
If you’re shopping for an avid kayak fisherman, then the Wilderness Systems Fishing Kayak Crate should absolutely be on your radar. This is a brilliant device for adding organization and effective storage to small fishing vessels that will prove to be a real game-changer for your favorite angler.
Designed to sit behind the seat of kayaks featuring rear cargo space, this straightforward, yet impressively innovative fishing crate provides paddlers with a large water-resistant compartment for gear and tackle storage in addition to four integrated fishing rod holders. There is furthermore a bit of built-in storage within a zippered sleeve on the crate’s lid for stashing slimmer items.
This organizer is ideal for stacking tackle boxes, storing bait, or alternatively, for safely stashing your lunch and extra layers.
The integrated rod holders are great for trolling tactics and also prevent gear-heavy fishermen with multiple rods from suffering any frustrating tangles or precarious positioning. The kayak crate even includes brackets to raise or lower the position of the rod holders to best accommodate narrow tank wells.
A wonderfully practical fishing companion that will no doubt add some much-needed order to any kayaking or small fishing boat setup.
The Orvis Ultralight Wading Jacket is one of our top picks from our list of the best wading jackets for fly fishing, but it’s a stellar option for wet weather angling of any style. This will instantly become your favorite anglers go-to piece of outerwear when the forecast calls for rain – and it’s loaded with killer fishing-specific features.
There’s a great array of both internal and external pockets, all of which have been designed for superior ventilation by utilizing mesh which also reduces overall bulk. The exterior pockets are built with YKK ‘AquaGuard’ water resistant zippers so your water-sensitive electronics and gear are secure when the weather gets really wet.
The Dolphin Skin cuffs that cinch around the wrists are a highly practical feature that greatly reduces wetness around your sleeves when the rain is really coming down or when you’re handling fish on the water. Tight closure around the wrists is a pivotal feature that males a tremendous difference when it comes to staying effectively dry.
The waist also cinches tight and the main zipper runs nice and high above the neck. The material employed in the design is furthermore 100% nylon with a PU lamination and fully taped seams. Orvis has really designed this garment to keep out wetness no matter the conditions.
It should be noted that the XL size is just 20 ounces – that’s impressively light for all the included features here. Orvis doesn’t call this one the Ultralight for nothing!
Mindfully integrated rubberized tabs are perfect for securing forceps, clippers, tippet loops and other on-hand gear and there is, of course, a D-ring on the neck-back for net attachment. You can toss this jacket right over your fly fishing vest when the weather forces you to and still have everything you need to fish-on at your fingertips.
A more than equipped wading jacket for serious anglers, the Ultralight Wading Jacket from Orvis is one of the best value and highly packable options on the market.
To read more about this fully-loaded wading jacket and to check out some other alternatives, make sure to check out our list of the best wading jackets!
The Mr. Heater Hunting Buddy Portable Space Heater is a major game-changer when it comes to enduring truly cold temperatures while out fishing. This is a particularly great gift for ice fishermen and boat fishermen who brave below freezing temps in search of the big one.
This unit operates on propane-power and emits some pretty powerful radiant heat. It’s perfect for warming up your hands within your ice fishing shelter, and can even come along onboard a boat.
This heater is furthermore tent-safe so it’s perfect for chilly campouts too. There is an oxygen sensor and a tip-over sensor making this one of the safest space heaters on the market for using in enclosed spaces.
Check out our top list of tent heaters where this unit is featured to learn more about how these devices operate, and how to use them safely.
The angler you have in mind might own a fishing backpack, but it’s likely not fully submersible like this incredibly awesome unit from Fishpond. The Thunderhead Fishing Backpack has a special zipper that makes it truly waterproof – go ahead and throw the thing overboard and watch it float, the contents will remain bone dry!
It’s not a huge backpack, but it’s the perfect size for carrying some gear, lunch and an extra layer without becoming too cumbersome. There is also a rod carry system on the sides of the pack. This model is one of the industry leaders, landing it a spot in our list of the best waterproof fishing backpacks.
The strapping is awesome for even long, intense hikes, and the organization potential is solid. The overall aesthetic of the backpack also has a really sharp and professional look to it that any fishermen will love!
A high price tag yes, but a unique fishing gift that will blow the angler you’re shopping for away!
The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 is one of the ultimate options when it comes to bringing reliable, long-lasting power to settings and scenarios where you need to recharge or operate your electronics, but have no powersource! This is the perfect unique fishing gift for anglers who embark on multi-day camping trips, or use an off-grid cabin as a base camp,
This is essentially a super heavy-duty power bank featuring AC and DC outputs, as well as 3 USB ports! The Explorer can power and charge multiple devices at once, and features an exceptionally long-lasting power supply. This model can charge a smartphone over 50 times on one charge, and also has the strength to power devices like televisions, blenders, mini coolers, and lighting.
It should be noted that there is an even higher capacity model of this power station – the Explorer 1000. The 1000 can support even higher wattage devices and appliances such as electric grills, pressure cookers, and refrigerators, and as the name implies, features twice the charge-capacity as the Explorer 500. This makes the 1000 the best go-to option for off-grid living, and the 500 the perfect choice for weekend camping trips.
The brand carries an array of different strength power stations – so make sure to check them all out if you like this gift idea!
All the power stations can be recharged by your vehicle’s DC output, a regular outlet, or Jackery’s SolarSaga 100W Portable Solar Panel, so there are several ways to keep these devices up and running.
A super reliable, long-lasting energy supply for keeping all of your essential electronics and gadgets juiced up on extended fishing trips, Jackery’s Portable Explorer Power Stations are bound to be a cherished and highly utilized gift!
The FishPond River Rat 2.0 Beverage Holder is a fantastic unique fishing gift idea for any angler who has a hard time putting their beer down on the water.
This handy-dandy coozie is built from 1680D TPU coated recycled nylon with an insulating liner and features a removable and adjustable webbing neck strap. Now your favorite fisherman can crack a cold one and keep it one them while chasing fish anywhere on the water!
OK, this is one sweet fishing gift. DemerBox recently sent me one of their speakers to test in the field, and it’s hands down the best music playing device I’ve ever owned. This thing is LOUD and sounds amazing. Yes, it’s a steep price to pay when there are tons of highly affordable outdoor speakers on the market, but trust me, the DemerBox is in its own league.
This is a speaker, power bank and a dry box. The speaker is built into a Pelican box, so you can stash some other items in this lunch-box sized device. The remarkable battery (up to 50 hours of play time) can also be used to power your other USB compatible electronics.
The DemerBox is totally waterproof when you insert the scupper plug into the front bass port. I tether my DemerBox to my kayak while lake fishing and never have to worry about it getting wet. It could fall off my boat into the lake and would still play music!
These speakers are also serviceable by the manufacturer so, in the event of any damage or malfunction, you can send a DemerBox in for repairs! There’s even a sharp color selection to match the aesthetic of the fishermen you have in mind!
A trolling motor could be a killer unique fishing gift if who you’re shopping for owns a small watercraft, and no motor. This unit from respected brand, Minn Kota, is perfect for attaching to small watercraft like rowboats and canoes.
By pairing this motor with a simple battery, you can give the gift of effortless propulsion to your favorite angler. These motors change the game for lake and pond fishing, in particular, allowing for silent, super precise maneuvering of your watercraft. As far as trolling motors go, this is an excellent value unit with variable speeds, a telescoping handle, and nearly indestructible composite shaft.
Minn Kota even includes a two-year warranty on this product so you can buy in confidence.
Zippo’s Rechargeable Hand Warmers are a brilliant solution for those who struggle to keep their hands warm while cold-weather fishing.
These USB rechargeable devices heat up to 120 degrees F and have five different heat settings for controlling the level of warmth. It’s a great little pocket-sized device to have on hand after releasing a fish and getting your hands wet, or for just holding onto throughout the day.
There are battery and heat indicator lights built into this device so operation is super simple and intuitive. The 5200mAh battery will last up to six hours and can also be used as a power bank to charge your other USB compatible devices.
Zippo even offers a one year warranty on this product so you can buy in confidence! No doubt a unique fishing gift that will keep your favorite anglers from calling it quits early this cold-season.
Shopping for an angler who braves the cold in order to chase fish? The Banded Neoprene Hand Warmer with Primaloft is a great device to own for ice fishing and shore fishing when you don’t need constant use of your hands.
Many anglers, including myself, struggle to keep their hands and fingers warm and maintain dexterity in even mild temperatures. My hands get cold way before the rest of my body, and that’s the case for quite a few of my fishing companions as well. It doesn’t help that when you’re fishing your hands are constantly getting wet and usually need to be glove-free.
This simple hunting muff is designed to trap heat and keep your hands out of the wind and potential wetness due to its neoprene design. There’s a bit of integrated storage too so you can stash some essential gear, a phone, or a snack in there!
A simple but potentially game-changing unique fishing gift that will likely see all sorts of use both on and off the water.
If the fisherman or woman you’re shopping for likes to light up while out on the water, this is a gadget they will LOVE. The lcfun Waterproof, Windproof Dual Arc Electric Lighter is one of our favorite units from our list of the best windproof lighters that is particularly awesome for fishing purposes.
No amount of wind or rain can stop this thing – the electric arcs remain strong regardless of environmental conditions. The lighter is furthermore USB rechargeable so this is a tool that will be owned and cherished for years of fishing (and likely other activities as well!). Icfun even includes a lanyard with this purchase!
Sawyer Product’s MINI Water Filtration System allows you to drink from virtually any water source you would find fish in. This is an awesome tool for hydrating that will allow your favorite angler to forget about packing heavy water on fish-seeking hikes while also acting as an important survival tool.
Weighing just two ounces and small enough to be fit in the palm of your hand this is perhaps the ultimate portable water filter. The Mini takes up virtually no space making it perfect for a variety of wilderness and travel applications.
You shouldn’t drink from particularly sketchy water sources with the MINI because it does not remove chemicals or viruses, however, it is totally safe for use with regular freshwater sources. It’s perfect for leaning right into the stream or lake and having a drink! Check out our list of the best portable water filters for some more in-depth info as to how the Sawyer MINI works, as well as some other awesome filter options.
You can use the MINI as a straw and drink directly through it or use the included Sawyer squeeze bag to fill and save some for later. You can also screw this brilliant little filter directly onto the threads of a regular plastic bottle or hydration bladder.
This is a great tool that every general outdoorsman, nevermind fisherman should own! Both a safety measure and a super convenient way to trim pack weight, the Sawyer MINI is one cool device!
The Deeper PRO+ Portable Fish Finder allows the user to bring along high-quality sonar where ever they like to fish! It’s a particularly brilliant tool for ice fishermen and shore fishermen without access to a boat who want to examine the bottom-topography of any type of water body, and even effectively locate fish!
This is a unique innovation in fish finders that features excellent customer reviews! For a surprisingly reasonable cost, you can locate fish on real sonar virtually anywhere! This fish finder can even be casted, yes, casted from your fishing rod out onto the water.
By simply connecting the Deeper PRO+ to a smartphone, the phone screen provides a detailed display!
This device is furthermore equipped with more advanced features like built-in GPS enabling the user to create, save and analyze bathymetric maps! There is even a sensor that reads temperature!
This unique fishing gift gives the average angler access to high-tech fishing instruments typically only found onboard expensive vessels! For more info on how the Deeper PRO+ works, check out this neat video!
Owning a sun and rain shelter is a beautiful thing when it comes to shore fishing and campouts that have either glaring sun or heavy rain in the forecast.
Having a base camp on fishing trips makes gearing up and gearing back down a breeze. You can set up seating, hang waders and boots, and even set up a little camp kitchen underneath the Big Shady Shelter from Kelty.
This shelter is built with 68 denier waterproof fabric for maximum wind, water and sun protection and low sidewalls to ensure Mother Nature doesn’t sneak in the sides. There is an impressive 151 square feet of covered ground space underneath the shelter – room for a table and about six chairs.
A dry and shaded place to hang out before fishing sessions, or a canopy to actively fish from under, the Big Shady is a killer unique fishing gift that will likely go along on all sorts of outdoor adventures.
If this isn’t a unique fishing gift then I don’t know what is! Using a drone to carry a lure or bait far out over the water to then release it, is honestly brilliant – and this drone option by RCstyle does just that for a more than reasonable cost.
The angler you’re shopping for will get a huge kick out of the concept behind this drone. Carrying a payload more than a half mile out over the water is definitely one way to reach the fish without needing a boat!
This drone is nothing particularly special when it comes to flight-mode features and capabilities, but it will totally get a bait out there way farther than you could ever cast! A simple version of an advanced device that’s modified for fishing, ya gotta love it!
Here’s a totally unique fishing gift idea from our list of the best underwater drones! The Powerray Wizard Underwater Drone with 4K Camera and Fish Finder by PowerVision is a brilliant tool for exploring new water and acquiring a heightened understanding of what lies beneath the water’s surface!
This is particularly user-friendly underwater drone that’s equipped with some very cool features and accessories for fishing applications.
The Powerray Wizard is without a doubt one of the best value options on the market for both recreational and professional use. Navigation is impressively precise and operation is totally simple with a little practice.
The equipped camera is of excellent quality, capable of killer 12MP photos and 4K video! PowerVision even includes a 64GB SD card so you’re ready to roll right out of the box!
This option furthermore comes equipped with VR (virtual reality) goggles so you can experience piloting the drone from the real-time perspective of the drone! Pretty cool stuff for the cost! There’s also an included controller which is preferred by a lot of drone pilots to using a smartphone as the operating center.
Most importantly, this drone has an easy to use, working fish finder. Not only does the Powerray Wizard have operating sonar, but it also has a bait-drop feature so you can find the fish, and then leave your bait directly in the feeding zone! The angling applications are endless when you consider that the tether for this drone is an astounding 230 feet long!
The Wizard does not have a terribly impressive maximum depth compared to some other recreational drones on the market at 98 feet, but for most fishing applications, this likely won’t be an issue.
Another pivotal feature worth mentioning – the integrated headlights provide stellar visibility even in the pitch black so you can navigate and shoot footage after or before dark!
Let’s be honest…this is probably the coolest gift you’ll ever give!
The ALPS Mountaineering Wavelength Blanket is one of our top picks from our list of the best camping blankets that’s perfect for warming back up after chilly sessions out on the water.
This is essentially a down blanket that’s built with TechLoft Silver Insulation, weighing just over two pounds. It’s the perfect campfire companion for those overnight trips chasing fish, and also makes for one cozy car-blanket after getting out of your waders.
It stuffs just like down, so this blanket can come along on any fishing trip. No doubt a thoughtful and unique fishing gift that will see all sorts of use!
This one speaks for itself. Read between the lines – your favorite angler will no doubt get a kick out of this one!
The Quik Shade MAX Shade Chair is both a hilarious and totally practical gift for shore fishermen who don’t let a little rain ruin their day.
This seat is perfect for enduring foul weather while watching baits, as well as for getting a bit of relief from the sun on scorcher summer days. The seat features two cup holders and a mesh accessory bag for keeping a few essential items close on hand, and packs down into a compact shoulder bag for easy transport.
The tough 300 by 600D polyester fabric build of the chair and canopy should hold up just fine to regular abuse, so the fishermen you’re shopping for will get some good use out of this seat. With a weight capacity of 225 pounds, this chair is not ideal for particularly large anglers.
If you like this gift idea, make sure to check out our post on the best fishing chairs to gey a look at our other top picks!
Here is the lightest and the most portable option we’ve included within our list of the best fishing chairs weighing in at just two pounds. If you’re shopping for an angler who likes to hike a bit before setting up for the day, this is an excellent portable seating option that does not sacrifice comfort.
It’s a unique fishing gift in the sense that it can truly go anywhere!
A powder coated steel frame and rugged 600D polyester fabric ensure this seat is a longterm piece of gear. It may be quite small, but it can support an impressive 250 pounds! It furthermore breaks down in seconds and carries with ease utilizing the included shoulder strap.
If the fisherman or woman you’re shopping for has never tried their hand at fly tying, this could be a great unique fishing gift for them. This rotary style vise is a perfect beginner’s unit, but it’s also a competent model vise that even experienced fly tyers would be pleased to use.
The price point is furthermore excellent with this option – vises can be astronomically expensive, so this is a great value choice.
If you’re shopping for a fly fisherman or woman who has yet to enter the fly tying world, this is a super thoughtful gift that will likely inspire a newfound passion. Fly tying is addicting and gratifying, those who dive into the art form often end up treasuring their time spent at the vise almost as much as their time spent on the water.
If you like this gift idea and you’re shopping for an angler who has zero fly tying materials, then go check out our list of the best fly tying kits for beginners and really get them started on the right foot!
If you’re shopping for a fly tyer, beginner or expert, they’ll LOVE this fly tying tool kit from Loon Outdoors. These tools will make a top-notch kit to begin learning with, or a likely upgrade for the tyer you have in mind.
The brand recently sent me this kit to experiment tying with, and I love just about all the tools included. Other than the bobbin (a bit sticky), all of the tools here were a major upgrade from my existing gear.
Everything you need to precisely build top-notch patterns is included – pair this kit with a fly tying vise and some materials and whoever you’re shopping for will be truly set up to fill their own fly boxes!
Ok, this is one seriously cool communication tool that will be great for fishing applications. The Midland X-TALKER T77VP5, 36 Channel FRS Two-Way Radio will allow your favorite fishermen to stay in touch no matter where they’re chasing fish.
Featuring up to a 38 mile range, your favorite fisherman can stay in instant communication with their fishing buddies from miles downstream while off grid in the backcountry, across a tidal flat, or even from different boats! Staying in touch can be impossible in certain fishing contexts while out of cell service, so this is a brilliant way to keep everyone in contact.
Offering hands-free operating modes, weather-alert capabilities, and a water resistant design, the X-TALKER will change the game during exciting fishing endeavors that take you far off the beaten path.
Set up and operation is super easy so even those who struggle with technology won’t have any issues with this gift.
A headlamp is a pivotal piece of gear for any angler who even rarely finds themselves on the water after dark.
The 330 Lumen No-Bounce Rechargeable Head Light by BioLite is perfect for angling applications because of its impressive brightness, super low profile design and various light modes.
This headlamp is super bright when you need to really shed some light on the situation, and also has a red light mode for when you don’t want to ruin your night vision. There is also a SOS flash mode that could work as a beacon in the event of an emergency on or off the water.
The No-Bounce furthermore feels like it’s not even on your head it’s so form-fitting and low profile.
This unit is micro USB rechargeable, so no need to gift this headlamp with a pack of batteries! It’s a great choice for fishing applications and virtually any scenario where you might need a headlamp.
If you’re worried the angler you’re shopping for already owns a headlamp, they’ll no doubt retire it once they get this unit in action!
Polarized fishing sunglasses are a reasonably unique fishing gift, but these aren’t your average shades! Rheos builds sunglasses that float when dropped into the water, changing the game for fishermen and other outdoorsmen and women who spend time on the water.
Rheos sent me a pair of their Sapelo model last year, and I wear them often. They have a sharp look, and the blue mirror lenses I selected are excellent for visibility and water penetration while saltwater and freshwater fishing. I’ve owned a lot of expensive fishing sunglasses in my life, and these hold their own even amongst the top brands like Costa and Smith.
There are several lens and frame options through this link if the color scheme featured isn’t quite what you’re looking for.
Sharp aesthetic, quality lenses and a frame that won’t sink when it goes overboard fighting the big one, no doubt a solid fishing gift option from Rheos!
Costa Del Mar sunglasses are for anglers who wear the best of the best on the water. While there are many sunglasses brands that are great for fishing applications, Costa’s sunglasses are on another level when it comes to the performance of their lenses and customer service.
The Spearos are one of my favorite frames by Costa that have an equally sharp aesthetic compared to how they perform. The brand recently sent me a pair of green mirrored, 580g (glass) lenses to sample, and they have quickly become one of my favorite pairs of shades I’ve ever owned.
I wear mine around town, to the beach and of course, out fishing. I’ve owned Costa’s plastic 580p lenses in the past and they are in fact stellar lenses, but the clarity of their glass lens is just downright excellent.
Green and blue mirrored lenses are great for high light, saltwater contexts, while amber and grey lenses can be better for stream and freshwater fishing. Check out our post of the best sunglasses for fishing for some other great options and additional info on proper lens and frame selection!
A stainless steel filet knife with a hose hookup that blasts water through the knife blade? Yes, please!
This unique fishing gift may seem a bit ridiculous at first, but the concept is in fact brilliant. The water jets that come through the blade instantly clean the knife-edge as you make your way through the fish, enabling a much clearer view of the cut. The blade is quality made and will re-sharpen nicely, but you’ll likely find it stays sharp far longer than what you’re used to because of less scales and other fishy parts abrading the blade while cutting.
Catch-and-keep fishermen will love the simplicity of using this tool and furthermore definitely turn some heads while filleting fish!
Make sure to check out our list of the best electric fillet knives for some other unique options!
A sharpening stone is a thoughtful and practical gift idea that catch-and-keep-fishermen will be very appreciative of. A sharp knife is crucial for extracting quality fillets from fish, and there’s nothing more frustrating than trying to work your way down a fish spine with a dull blade.
This two-sided whetstone (two different grits) will get any style blade absolutely razor sharp with a little patience and practice. These devices require a bit of a skilled touch to effectively use, but they sharpen much more effectively than alternative knife sharpeners.
This product even comes with an attractive bamboo base giving it a classy and sharp aesthetic (no pun intended).
Here’s a great gift for a fisherman with a need for dry storage. The Sealine Boundary Dry Pack offers watertight, submersible gear storage without the staggering price tag of many fishing-specific waterproof backpacks.
This bag is seam-sealed rather than stitched for maximum integrity and longevity, so it should last the angler you’re thinking of many seasons. It’s a simple roll-top design without any bells and whistles, but can be a pivotal piece of gear depending on what one uses it for.
Kayak fishing, trekking in the rain, surfcasting – no matter what your favorite angler puts this bag through their gear will stay dry in there.
What sets this bag apart from the dry-bag backpack competition is the suspension system built into the strapping. Backpacks of this style work wonderfully for stuffing big gear loads, but they often carry like a sack of potatoes. I recently had an opportunity to field test one of these packs and believe me when I say Sealine has created a carry system that feels more like a performance hiking pack than a dry-bag.
There are several sizes and color options available, so choosing the right one for the angler you have in mind should be a breeze!
The FishPond Thunderhead Roll-Top Waterproof Dry Duffel Bag is the perfect boat bag or gear tote for most style fishermen. Its waterproof construction paired with it’s simple, yet mindfully designed internal and external storage schematic makes it a trusty fishing companion that also happens to be nearly indestructible.
Yes, the price tag is pretty high on this one – but for good reason. The 1680D TPU coated recycled nylon and TPU welded fabric construction make this unit essentially bombproof while the zippers, clips, and hardware are all furthermore built to last.
This bag is built with fly fishermen in mind, but that doesn’t mean it’s not great for spin fishermen and even offshore fishing applications. The salt won’t get to this one, so consider this is as a gear tote/tackle system for a saltwater angler.
The schematic is simple and reasonably customizable both inside and out so the angler you’re shopping for can set it up for their particular style of fishing. The roll-top design, external attachment points and pockets all work together to create a highly capable, super-secure gear tote.
No doubt a piece of gear that will remain in the lineup of your favorite fishermen for many years to come.
The Mountainsmith Dry Tour Waist Pack is one of our favorite picks from our list of the best waterproof waist packs for fishing. This is a high speed/low drag carry system for your essential on-the-water-gear that keeps its contents bone dry, and carries like it’s not even there!
The brand recently sent me one of these waterproof waist packs, and I use it whenever I wade fish. The internal schematic is almost completely open – there are just some mesh pockets on either side of the main compartment. It’s a nice, “no clutter” interior that provides the perfect amount of space for a few tackle boxes, fishing tools, a phone, a camera, and a snack
There’s even a removable cup holder to secure a beverage on one side of the pack (fly fishermen will find that it’s a frustrating line snag). A zippered pocket on the hip belt provides the perfect place to stash your keys, while a sleeve against the lumbar support can receive and effectively carry a net.
No doubt a fantastic unique fishing gift that will be treasured for many years of angling – gifting a waterproof waist pack like this is beyond thoughtful!
OK, maybe this isn’t the most unique fishing gift you can think of, but the low price tag is certainly not typical of a quality waist pack like this. Piscfun is one of my favorite budget brands when it comes to fishing gear of all kinds. Their products are well built, and they often have FAR cheaper alternatives to all sorts of equipment carried by the more expensive brands.
Don’t get me wrong, owning a high-quality, waterproof fishing waist pack is a beautiful thing, but it’s not at all necessary to pay the price of top-notch gear in this context. Us fishermen never forget the difference between a luxury and a necessity – any $300 waist pack you see on the water is because that angler wanted it, not needed it!
I’ve owned this unit by Piscifun for years now, and it’s still going strong. It can be worn as a waist pack, or sling pack, and features some awesome storage capacity and organization potential for its size. There’s even a nice color selection!
The Pelican Intruder 12 Jon Boat will make for a seriously awesome gift for any angler who enjoys targeting freshwater species on their local lakes and ponds.
This 12-foot long vessel features a 420-pound weight capacity and is built from RAM-X, a multi-layer polyethylene with an advanced resin. The hull has been designed with a shallow draft design, so the Intruder is both exceptionally stable, as well as able to slide over just a few inches of water.
There are four integrated vertical rod holders to accommodate trolling tactics and better organize your gear on board, and the Intruder can even receive up to a 6HP outboard! Alternatively, this vessel will be a perfect fit for an electric trolling motor. If the fisherman you’re shopping for prefers to power their boat themselves, there are built-in oarlocks here for pairing the Intruder with a simple set of oars.
With plenty of deck cut-outs and onboard room to stash gear, carry handles to accommodate easy transport, easily upgraded bench seating, and a rock-solid, yet lightweight design, the Intruder will without a doubt prove to be the gift of the year for any still water fisherman that will last for countless years of service!
The Topwater PDL is an impressive vessel that has made it into both our top lists for the best pedal kayaks as well as the best fishing kayaks. This kayak is truly a fishing machine equipped with everything an angler needs to chase fish. This would make one cool gift for a fisherman or woman of any style.
Rod holders, above and below deck storage, paddle mounts and insanely comfortable seating are all overshadowed by the radical PDL pedal drive built into this boat. It’s a removable propellor you pedal like a bicycle that’s steered using a hand-controlled rudder system – pretty sweet right?
Old Town sent me a Topwater PDL to test out on the water, and this thing is everything and more that it’s advertised to be. I now have a Garmin fish finder mounted onto my Topwater (all wiring strategically hidden below deck) and sometimes bring a camera mount out fishing as well. Customizing this boat is made easy due to the deck and rail layout.
All in all, this is a very cool fishing kayak that will turn heads anywhere it hits the water as well as perform flawlessly for all angling endeavors!
Inflatable kayaks are underrated. Having a boat that can be brought to the water’s edge, inflated and embarked in is pretty neat – especially when you really consider where you could take a watercraft like this.
This could be a very special and unique fishing gift for backcountry anglers who hike into more remote fishing destinations before setting up. Imagine trekking hours into the wilderness to reach a pristine mountain lake, and then having the ability to fish the entire water body by kayak!
Intex has done a nice job with the design and build of this boat. It’s well rated for puncture resistance and for easy setup and breakdown and even has some decent storage capacity considering it’s an inflatable! You can purchase just the kayak, or buy the whole kit which includes an air-pump and paddle.
This is not a fishing kayak by any means, but it’s a great way to explore new water and leave the shore at fishing spots you thought to be too far removed to ever reach by watercraft!
Seeking a unique fishing gift for an angler who enjoys pursuing fish in hard to reach places? An inflatable stand up paddleboard, or SUP, allows fishermen to creep into fishing spots otherwise inaccessible on foot or in waders.
The Mariner Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board by Body Glove is the perfect tool for anglers of all kinds that want to extend their range on the water and get a better view of the settings they fish in. The brand sent me a Mariner to field test this past summer and standing up to sight fish and cast is a dream come true!
This kit comes with everything you need to get on the water. A paddle, air pump, bungee leash and a one year warranty! The carry bag also doubles as a backpack and roller bag, so the fisherman or woman you’re shopping for can truly bring it anywhere!
This is Body Glove’s fishing-specific SUP that’s equipped with accessory mounts, an anchor line guide system, and cooler tie downs to create seating/storage.
Don’t be concerned about the fact that this is an inflatable – the military-grade PVC used to build inflatable SUPs these days is an amazingly resilient material that’s quite difficult to puncture/damage.
This board breaks down and sets up in a matter of minutes, and can be stashed in the trunk of most vehicles. It’s a brilliant grab-and-go fishing system that changes the game when it comes to targeting fish.
A float tube could make the perfect unique fishing gift for the angler you have in mind. These awesome personal vessels allow you to leave shore in comfort and be your own motor while pursuing fish (by kicking your feet). They are much easier to transport and carry by yourself than a kayak or other fishing boats and can even be a preferred approach to targeting fish depending on the angling context.
If the angler you’re shopping for enjoys wading the local ponds and lakes, this will be the perfect gift for them that gets them off shore and into new water!
This model by Classic Accessories from our list of the best fishing float tubes has some great internal storage, D-rings for external gear attachment and a quick release stripping apron for fly fishermen. The seating is well reviewed for comfort and puts the angler nice and high above the water. The weight capacity of this unit is 300 pounds, so there’s plenty of space for even larger fishermen.
This is a great value float tube for the cost. It has everything a fishermen needs, plus a few added features at a very fair cost. Fishing out of a float tube may take a little getting used to, but this is one approach to “boat” fishing that should not be overlooked!
How about the gift of a fishing cart? Berkley has come up with a great product with their Sportsman’s Pro Cart that is highly versatile in function. This is a killer fishing companion that can be rolled over soft sand with a ton of loaded gear (up to 300 pounds).
There are four removable fishing rod holders and a spacious storage box that can be easily toted with the telescopic handle. The frame is corrosion-resistant aluminum and the fabrics used are heavy duty for long term durability.
The main storage compartment can fit a cooler, some extra layers, tackle or anything really! It makes a good seat too! Absolutely a great go to gift for the die-hard shore fisherman.
Here’s an awesome accessory for a fishing float tube that will make an awesome unique fishing gift. This rod mounting system simply connects to the D-rings found on the side of most float tubes and provides you with some much appreciated extra storage space while out on the water.
While it’s totally possible to build something comparable, you gotta love the layout and simplicity of this device by Outcast. Organization is a beautiful thing, the angler you’re shopping for will no doubt thank you from the bottom of their heart once they try this device out!
If you like the idea of gifting a fishing cart, then this is one of the ultimate options. The Fish N Mate Jr is a fully equipped, built to last over-sand cart that any surf caster would be thrilled to own.
Fish N Mate is one of the industry leaders when it comes to effectively transporting your angling equipment. Their carts for pier and shore fishing are expensive, yes, but also truly innovative and built for life long use.
Featuring a corrosion-resistant aluminum frame, this model is impressively lightweight while retaining a rock-solid feel. The Jr has built-in rod holders for transport and actively fishing, as well as an innovative bait cutting station and basket. The frame can furthermore, of course, accommodate for tackle boxes, a cooler, and more.
This is a unique fishing gift that will no doubt see some heavy use in its lifetime and might even live long enough to be passed down to a future aspiring angler.
This maybe isn’t the most unique fishing gift we could come up with, but it’s certainly a killer gift that’s unique in the sense that it’s a top-performing reel suitable for both fresh and saltwater applications that comes at a killer price point.
The Penn Battle II is my current surfcasting reel. I love this model for saltwater fishing, I’ve put mine through an unreasonable amount of wear and tear and ca personally say it’s one of the best value spinning reels for both durability and smoothness!
The Penn Battle II is awesome for saltwater applications, but it’s also offered in 1000, 2000, and 2500 size classes which are great for freshwater fishing!
Penn has designed the Battle II with a full metal body and side plate making it impressively rugged. It’s a bit on the heavy side, but many anglers prefer the more heavy-duty feel.
The entire reel from the bail to the drag adjustment to the ergonomic handle has a great aesthetic and feel, Penn has ioutdone themselves for the cost designing this one.
The HT-100 carbon fiber drag system is silky smooth, providing 9 pounds of drag with the 1000 series, 10 pounds with the 2000 series., and 12 pounds with the 2500 series. It’s not an outrageously powerful drag system, but it’s more than enough for almost every freshwater fishing scenario.
Precise, quick adjustments are a piece of cake to make and man does this reel have a great sound when the drag is screaming!
Five sealed stainless steel ball bearings are what make the Batlle II so darn smooth. The general rule of thumb is that more bearings mean a more fluid retrieve, but this option outperforms many reels with 8+ bearings when it comes to smoothness.
This reel is nicely compatible with braid and the spool even has capacity rings that mark when it’s is 1/3 and 2/3 filled. A simple, but helpful feature.
All in all, you can’t go wrong with gifting a Penn Battle II if you’re shopping for a spin fisherman. Make sure to check out our list of the best value spinning reels for some additional info on the Battle II as well as an array of awesome alternatives!
Ok, this might not be the most unique fishing gift we could think of, but an Ugly Stik Spinning Rod is a brilliant fishing gift that’s unique in the sense that virtually any spin fisherman could always use one (or another one!).
These rods are just downright reliable and perform remarkably well for the price point. If you’re shopping for a beginner angler, this is a great entry-level rod to build some skills with. Alternatively, if you’re shopping for an experienced fisherman or woman with many years of angling under their belt, chances are they’ll be delighted to receive an Ugly Stik!
You just can’t go wrong with this rod – it’s powerful casting and fighting fish and the action is quite sensitive. It’s a suitable rod for most fishing applications and species, so just consider which size the angler you’re shopping for could use.
Go with a five to six foot option if you’re shopping for a freshwater angler who targets species like trout or bass. If the angler you have in mind chases bigger, saltwater species of fish like striped bass or redfish, or larger freshwater species like salmon or pike – go with a six and a half foot rod or longer!
Does the angler you’re shopping for have a borderline unhealthy addiction to fishing anywhere and everywhere they can? A telescopic fishing pole can be hidden away in their vehicle or camp gear and set up to fish virtually anywhere in moments!
The Mako Telescopic Rod by Hurricane is a heavy duty option compared to a lot of the competition that can handle bigger fish. Its inherent design will also stand up to wear and tear better than most other options in the long run. A lot of telescopic rods are built fragile, this is a more robust model.
I furthermore like this particular rod option because its fiberglass construction paired with ceramic guides. The reel seat is even built with stainless steel hoods while the connections between sections are engineered to collapse and open without rotating.
No doubt a unique fishing gift that will absolutely see deployment depending on who you’re shopping for.
If you’re shopping for a saltwater fly fisherman or woman, this is a gift idea they’ll truly flip out over. The Salt HD fly rod from Sage is a unique fishing gift in the sense that it is a top quality saltwater-specific fly rod. This stick is an absolute pleasure to cast – it’s an incredible rod that experienced anglers will immediately be able to set apart from what they’re used to fishing with.
Handcrafted in the US on Bainbridge Island, the Salt HD is quickly becoming a top reviewed rod within the fly fishing scene. Any avid fly fisherman likely has this rod on their wish list, trust us.
If you really want to knock the socks off your favorite saltwater angler, a Sage rod is a great way to do it. If you don’t know which weight to purchase, chances are a 9 or 10 weight will fit the needs of whoever you’re shopping for (pretty general purpose saltwater rod class).
Here’s a seriously high-end fly rod if you’re looking for a special gift for an accomplished fly fisherman or woman. The Asquith by G.Loomis is an absolute dream to cast and catch fish with that will instantly become the favorite rod of the angler you’re shopping for.
The brand recently sent me an Asquith as an 8 weight, and It’s been a fantastic striped bass rod for me. A 5 weight would be stellar for trout fishing, and a 6 or 7 weight would make a great freshwater bass and general-purpose streamer rod. You could also go bigger with a 9 or 10 weight for species like pike and for larger saltwater species.
This is one delicate feeling rod that just lays line out like a dream while having a gorgeous yet humble aesthetic. If you’re seeking a truly thoughtful and quality fishing gift, this rod is tough to beat.
The Ultra Band by Headsweats is a highly versatile piece of gear that’s in my opinion, super underrated in the fishing world. This is a cheap and easy gift to give, but chances are this simple piece of apparel will become an integral part of your favorite fishermen’s gear locker!
The full stretch, tubular design of these ultra bands allows them to be worn as a face mask, headband, hat liner, or anything you can think of really. I wear mine under a baseball cap when the sun is strong in order to avoid sunburns!
These bands work great for defense against biting insects, UV rays and wind. If you need a little added warmth, pull it over your ears. If the bugs begin to chow-down on you, pull it up over your nose – the applications are endless!
There are a ton of different colors and patterns to choose from, so consider grabbing a few for all your favorite fishermen – and maybe one for yourself too considering the awesome versatility of this product!
Here’s another piece of outerwear that your favorite fishermen are bound to fall in love with. This Lightweight Merino Wool Buff is perfect for some added warmth and sun protection.
This is totally comparable to the Ultra Band by Headsweats also listed here, but built with wool rather than a polyester blend. This means it’s a bit less breathable, and a whole lot warmer. This buff is great as an insulating layer to be worn underneath a hat, and will of course also protect against UV rays.
For winter fishing applications, this is a great piece of apparel to own that really traps heat, and makes you feel snug!
A full coverage head and face mask could make a brilliant gift for fishermen who battle the sun and insects while on the water. UV rays are no joke and should be taken seriously, while insect bites can quickly become maddening and ruin a day of fishing. This wide brim hat with incorporated mesh face mask is a great tool for keeping the focus on the fishing!
The face flaps are removable, so they don’t always have to be deployed. Let’s be honest, this is a bit of a ridiculous hat to wear unless the sun is scorching or the bugs are swarming.
This is a very highly reviewed sun hat by fishermen, campers and gardeners alike – and the price is right. There is even a nice color selection to choose from. A simple, but none the less unique fishing gift that will prove itself a crucial tool over the years.
An anger’s fishing hat is without a doubt, a highly personal item. That being said, a new fishing hat could be a thoughtful and memorable gift idea that will be worn and treasured for years depending on who you’re shopping for.
The Stetson Airway Vented Panama Straw Hat has a sharp, classic look for the traditionalist angler. If the fisherman you’re shopping for is known to wear hats of this style, they’ll love this genuine Panama straw hat for both its aesthetic, and sun-blocking ability. There’s even a leather toggle that nicely accents the hat.
Make sure to check out our list of the best fishing hats for all anglers if you like the idea of gifting a trusty fishing hat, but this isn’t the one.
Here’s a great gift if the angler you’re shopping for is also a culinary wiz! This wood pellet smoker from Z GRILLS is the real deal. It’s perfect for camping trips and big fish fries, and also portable enough at 84 pounds to go along essentially anywhere!
This six in one unit can smoke, grill, roast, braise and barbeque so there’s really nothing it can’t do. Z GRILLS even offers a lifetime guarantee on this product.
You can pay for expert assembly, or let the fisherman you’re shopping for put it together themselves. Bon appetit!
Here’s a unique fishing gift that maybe you’ve never thought of! If you’re shopping for a catch-and-keep fisherman or woman, they’ll LOVE being able to vacuum seal and preserve their catch with this handy dandy device.
The FoodSaver 2-in-1 Automatic Vacuum Sealer Machine is reasonably priced, features automatic moisture detection and will keep fillets totally fresh for up to three years in the freezer! It’s perfect for those annual fishing trips where you can’t eat everything you catch but would love to pack up and bring home some fish to enjoy at a later date.
FoodSaver even offers a five-year limited warranty on this product so you can buy in confidence!
Hydration is key when chasing fish. Every novice and expert angler has a system of carrying water into the field or onboard their boat, but oftentimes it’s not a big enough container. Hydro Flask’s enormous capacity 64 Ounce Beer Growler is the solution to combatting dehydration while fishing.
This vacuum insulated, stainless steel container is designed with a cap to effectively trap carbonation in order to keep beer from getting flat. It’s great for that application – but I use mine for days shore fishing and boat fishing when I know I’m going to need a lot of water.
The brand recently sent me a 64 Ounce Growler to run gear trials on, and I’m impressed with how well it insulates. Mine holds ice almost all day long – an impressive feat during the high heat summer days of surfcasting!
There are several colors to choose from, all of which have a sharp aesthetic and receive stickers well!
GSI Outdoor’s 18 Fluid Ounce Flask is perfect for those on the water celebrations after a trophy fish is landed. Alright, maybe the angler you have in mind just likes to have a swig or two while they’re out fishing, trophy catch or not, but either way this BPA free, shatterproof flask is the tool for the job!
This slender flask easily slides into a fishing vest, backpack or pocket and is just the right size for bringing along a bit of your favorite spirit. It weighs just four ounces and is built with a totally leak-proof cap to ensure it doesn’t spill no matter where you store it.
Check out our list of the best plastic flasks if you like the idea of gifting a practical booze-container to be taken along on fishing adventures.
A flask might not be the most unique fishing gift (alright it’s a pretty classic gift idea) but this flask and shot glass set comes in an attractive box and features a sweet ” Gone Fishing” graphic etched into the front.
All pieces are stainless steel, and there’s also a funnel included for easy pouring. The flask is just seven ounces, so it’s the perfect size to slip into a fly fishing vest or tackle box! There’s no better celebration after landing a trophy fish than a victory-swig of your favorite spirit!
Ok, this is one cool poster. It’s a vintage looking map of North America that shows where various sport fish are throughout the continent. It’s informative, very detailed, and super fun to examine not only for anglers but for everyone!
This poster is offered as either a 16 by 17 or 24 by 22 inch size. No doubt a tasteful and unique decoration for any fisherman or woman’s home!
A stripping basket is a game-changing device for fly fishermen that a lot of even accomplished anglers surprisingly don’t own. I finally purchased myself this stripping basket from Riverruns this season, and I wish I had years ago.
It’s a simple device to hold your line as you strip it so it doesn’t become tangled at your feet or in the water – that’s it. This basket is particularly awesome because it’s very low profile against your frame and doesn’t interrupt your line retrieve or restrict movement. I’ve always stayed away from line-baskets in the past because they make me feel cramped, but this option has been an exception and has greatly improved my line management!
Here’s a killer gift idea that’s perfect for getting in and out of waders and for wear around the campsite. The OluKai Men’s Ohana Sandals are an awesome pair of sandals featuring a compression-molded EVA midsole and smooth drop-in ICEVA footbeds that fishermen will LOVE for those moments where you don’t want to lace up a pair of shoes or boots.
The brand sent me out a pair of these sandals, and I’ve been wearing them all over! They provide real traction due to the non-marking rubber outsole with a unique coral reef lug design, and better support than most other sandals because of the inherent anatomical design. They make a perfect tent-side companion for mornings at the campsite and don’t mind getting wet.
All in all, a great pair of versatile sandals that anglers will find to be super comfortable and convenient for all sorts of fishing applications.
The included link is to men’s sizing, so if you’re shopping for a lady in your life, here’s the women’s pair. If you like the idea of gifting a pair of casual footwear for fishing applications, then be sure to check out our top list of camp shoes.
Does the angler you’re shopping for endure cold temperatures to chase fish? The Dridown Booties by Sierra Designs will become their new best friend if they’re no stranger to cold toes!
This product is exactly what it looks like – a down garment for your feet! I was recently sent a pair of Dridown Booties to field test and I don’t wear them unless my feet are truly cold because these bad boys are a literal foot-furnace. These booties are built with 800 fill Dridown – the real deal when it comes to insulation.
Rubber printed soles give you a bit of traction, but these booties are for lounging and recovering from the cold, not for actively trekking or fishing.
If the angler you’re shopping for is a winter wade fisherman or enjoys camping out in the spring or fall on fishing trips, they will fall in love with these beyond cozy booties, so be sure to check out our list of the best down booties for some additional options.
These neat trout-themed belts from Mountain Khakis will make both a silly and a practical gift for an avid trout angler.
There are a few different species patterns to choose from, all of which are 53 inches long. The idea is that you trim the belt to the desired length, and then simply heat seal it using a lighter, stovetop or cigarette lighter. The belt buckle can also be used as a bottle opener which is pretty great depending on who you are!
This belt is well-reviewed for being particularly adjustable, so it makes for a great wading belt too – just a thought!
A new pair of waders is a big gift! This pair of zip-up waders by Redington is a HUGE gift! The Sonic Pro HDZ Waders are a top-notch wading system with some brilliant built-in features including a zippered front.
Redington sent me a pair of these bad boys a while back, and they perform seriously awesome for me. These operate just like normal waders, but getting in and out of them is made super easy, as well as changing up the layers you wear under your waders. Being able to zip open your chest waders, pop your rain jacket on or off, and then close em’ back up is a beautiful thing, trust me. Probably the best feature, men can easily take a leak without having to take off or shimmy down the waders by simply utilizing the zipper.
The internal and external chest pockets have an awesome schematic for organizing your essential gear, and two soft-lined hand warming pockets are also present for those chilly days on the water. There is also a tool dock on the chest as well as a clear plastic, removable waterproof sleeve for your phone or wallet.
All in all an excellent pair of waders that will make for a wonderfully thoughtful unique fishing gift.
Waders are of course one of the most important tools in any angler’s gear locker – but oftentimes us fishermen will suit up in full chest waders only to go wading up to our knees. A pair of wading pants or hip waders rather than chest waders can change the game when it comes to mobility and comfort on the water.
Lots of stream fishermen and shore fishermen have no need to wade up above their belly button. Chances are the angler you’re shopping for is one of these fishermen, or at least they are sometimes.
The freedom of no shoulder straps is a beautiful thing when it comes to your wading system – it allows you to take layers on and off far easier than chest waders. Pants versus chest waders are furthermore much lighter weight, so they’re a great option when it comes to hiking into your favorite fishing hole.
Compass 360’s Deadfall Breathable Stockingfoot Guide Pants are a great value option that can be paired with any wading boots due to the double taped, 4mm 100% chloroprene stockingfoot design. Including an elastic wading belt and attached 4-ply nylon gravel guards, this is truly an excellent value gift idea.
Be sure to check out our posts on the best wet wading fishing shoes and wading pants if the fisherman or woman you’re shopping for chases fish in warmer waters and opts to leave the waders behind altogether!
Wading booties are an absolutely killer fishing gift for someone who doesn’t already own a pair – and the Christmas Island Booties by Orvis are without a doubt one of the ultimate options. These neoprene and airprene booties are remarkably lightweight, have super-tough soles for keeping your feet safe, and come at a reasonable price point.
Sometimes the water is plenty warm to just wet-wade while fishing, why put on a pair of full chest waders when you can just throw on a pair of booties and get in the water?
I recently purchased myself a pair of these booties, and they have performed flawlessly for me. They’re the envy of all my fishing friends whenever we hit the warm water.
The Christmas Island Booties are super easy to pull on and off, can be worn barefoot comfortably with no risk of blisters and roll up and pack nicely for fishing trips due to their neoprene design. An absolutely pivotal fishing tool that whoever you’re shopping for will LOVE to use when the conditions are right!
Be sure to check out our post on the best fishing shoes for wet wading if you like the idea of gifting some fishy new footwear to your favorite angler!
Neoprene socks are a versatile and unique fishing gift idea with all sorts of potential applications. WETSOX 1mm Neoprene Socks are one of the top options when it comes to comfort and warmth while wet wading, or kicking a float tube.
When you’re not wearing waders, but you are wearing wading footwear, you need to protect your feet from chafing and keep them warm. These neoprene socks both effectively insulate and provide the height to protect from chafing in even high-riding wading footwear and flippers.
The Rebel Roamer Rain Pants by Columbia are a stellar unique fishing gift for anglers who don’t let a little rain stop them.
These 100% nylon, bungee closure pants won’t let any wetness in, so the fisherman or woman you’re shopping for can trek onwards and endure even the nastiest weather without getting wet. These pants are also great for use kayak or canoe fishing when you often drip water from your paddle onto your lap.
Columbia’s Omni-Tech technology is both waterproof and breathable, so you don’t build up too much heat in there during warmer conditions.
This garment furthermore packs super light and compact due to the nylon material employed in the design, so just like a packable rain jacket, it can be stuffed in the bottom of your fishing pack for if and when you need it!
No doubt a thoughtful fishing gift that will likely see all sorts of use in the outdoors beyond just fishing!
Redington’s Long Sleeve Drifter Crew Tees are a stellar piece of outer, or underwear for virtually any fishing context. Every angler could always use more performance apparel – this shirt is a super versatile option that’s suitable for fishing in all climates.
Redington sent me out some Drifter Tees a while back to be field-tested, and I’ve worn mine wet-wading on bonefish flats in Belize, as well as salmon fishing in the snowy reaches of Northern Michigan. Point is – these shirts can do it all.
The polyester fabric feels great against your skin and dries super quickly after getting wet. This is a great option for fishermen who don’t hesitate to get soaked out on the water.
These shirts also effectively shield you from the sun while remaining highly breathable, so they’re particularly awesome for hot and sunny climates. That being said, they also layer quite nicely underneath cold weather apparel and furthermore have thumb holes allowing you to slide in and out of your outerwear without getting the sleeves hung up.
There are three awesome graphics to choose from, so select the fish species that resonates most with the fishermen you’re shopping for!
Here’s a hilarious, but a potentially practical fishing shirt with a to-scale 16-inch ruler running down the forearm for measuring the catch of the day. The material is a breathable, antimicrobial polyester so it’s actually quite a nice option for angling in. These types of shirts breath well and dry quickly.
There’s also a radical graphic of a rainbow trout on the front of the shirt – trout fishermen, in particular, will be a fan of this one. Any trout that maxes out the 16-inch ruler is worth writing home about, so it’s a fun shirt to wear fishing in hopes you can land an unmeasurable fish!
Glacier Glove Fishing Gloves are a game-changing gift for any angler who chases fish through the winter months.
Ice fishermen, in particular, will love the insulating ability these two millimeter fleece-lined neoprene gloves provide. The seamless palm design ensures you stay dry unless you fully dunk your hands (which is ok because neoprene insulates when wet) and the sharkskin texture of the exterior gives you a solid grip.
When temps start to really drop, these will come out of the gear-locker and be a lifesaver on the water. Trust us, the fishermen you’re shopping for will thank you later!
Make sure to check out our post on the best fishing gloves if you like this gift idea but want to explore some other options!
Here’s a highly effective pair of ice cleats from Yaktrax that will make the perfect unique fishing gift for an ice fisherman. The Diamond Grip All-Surface Traction Cleats are a neat innovation in the world of ice cleats that is one of the best options on the market for more active winter wear.
They simply snap onto to regular boots or shoes and wha-lah, you’ve got adequate traction on frozen water bodies!
The patented Diamond Bead design enables the case-hardened steel alloy beads to swivel independently of each other while strung on ultra-durable aircraft cable. This creates killer traction and also prevents any snow or ice build up. This makes this pair particularly great for all-terrain use – not just ice.
Boot studs can be an absolute lifesaver depending on the wading conditions. If the angler you’re shopping for has told you (albeit hilarious) stories about falling in the river where they wade-fish due to slippery footing, they’ll love this brilliant traction tool. These screw-in studs are easy to install, and won’t damage wading footwear if inserted properly.
Felt soles are a historically common approach to traction while fishing in free-stone streams and other slippery wading environments, but unfortunately, it’s been discovered that felt can transport aquatic organisms between water bodies. It’s important that algae and other critters don’t make their way into lakes, ponds and streams they don’t belong – invasive introduced species can destroy entire ecosystems from the bottom up.
Many states have banned the use of felt wading soles outright for this reason – using screw-in studs gives you some decent traction while still adhering to state regulations and keeps your conscience clear that you’re not harming the environments we enjoy and cherish as anglers.
The KastKing 24 Rod Fishing Rod Rack is the perfect gift for the angler who just has far too many rods.
This aluminum fishing rod rack assembles with ease and is designed to take up minimal floor space. Trust us, the angler you’re shopping for will thank you later.
Organization is a beautiful thing. This round fishing pole rack is a brilliant solution to a cluttered or overcrowded gear locker, man cave or garage.
The design is simple and durable and can hold up to a whopping 16 rods. There’s even a wide selection of different color and wood patterns so you can choose the right aesthetic for the fisherman you have in mind!
Here’s a unique fishing gift that will change your favorite fishermen’s lives! No really, this fishing pole carry-system by Renococo will be an enormous game changer for how your favorite anglers transport their rods.
It’s a simple hanging design that’s fixed by velcro to the handles above the backseat windows of standard vehicles. Minivans, trucks, station wagons, and hatchback vehicles in general, should all accommodate this system just fine.
It allows fishing rods to be secured to the ceiling of your vehicle rather than having to be bent awkwardly over seats in the way of passengers and other gear. Hands down the most common way us fishermen break rods is getting them in and out of the car – this device is a godsend for avoiding this all too common tragedy.
If you like this gift idea, be sure to browse our list of the best fishing rod holders for your vehicle – there is an awesome selection of different systems there!
This might not be the most exciting fishing gift, but it could be a major game-changer for the way your favorite fisherman or woman loads up and hits the water.
The Trunkcratepro Collapsible Multi Compartment Trunk Organizer has a plethora of separate compartments and side sleeves for stashing and effectively organizing tons of gear. It’s also collapsible, so it stores nicely when not in use.
The angler you’re shopping for can easily toss all their essential gear into this tote-system and keep both their belongings and their vehicle nice and organized! Trust us, they’ll thank you later!
Here’s an awesome gift idea that will help protect the fishermen you’re shopping for from ticks and mosquito bites. This insect repellent by Sawyer Products is a treatment for your clothing, not your skin.
This product does not damage clothing in any way, so feel free to treat anything. A 12-ounce bottle has enough repellent to treat two whole outfits, so a 24 ounce bottle should treat four.
By applying this spray directly onto your outdoor clothing, you’ll be protected for six weeks or six washings. It’s a great alternative (or addition) to regular bug spray that works great!
Here’s another clothing treatment product that the fisherman or woman you’re shopping for will absolutely love the effect of. Nikwax is an industry leading brand when it comes to waterproofing equipment – TX Direct Wash-in Waterproofing is meant to rejuvenate the water repellency and breathability of your technical clothing and synthetic fabric gear.
Rain jackets start to “wet-out” after some heavy use. Even if a rain jacket still keeps you dry, treating it with this Nikwax product will have it shedding water like a duck so you can simply shake it bone dry – pretty awesome huh?
Rain jackets, Gore-tex, synthetic sleeping bags and more can all be restored to their factory-new water repellency by using the TX Tech Wash. It’s as simple as throwing your gear and garments into the wash with a bit of this product – check out this informative video to learn more!
Here’s a unique fishing gift idea that may be a game-changer for adventure anglers who often trek off the beaten path to seek out remote fish.
This full tang, fixed blade machete from Snake Eye is the ideal design for clearing away vegetation while making your way through dense brush or understory plants. This could be a game-changer if the angler you’re shopping for often comes back from their fishing trips covered in scratches from brambles and bushes!
This is also, of course, a great general camp tool that has a wide array of applications. You can’t go wrong with this gift if you’re shopping for an outdoorsman or woman in general!
Portable nylon hammocks are an awesome piece of outdoor gear to own for all sorts of applications that conveniently pack down super compact.
This double option from Winner Outfitters will be a killer addition to any angler’s backcountry bag or general camp gear. You can sleep in it, or lounge in it – either way it’s a great place to kick back and relax after a long day of fishing!
This unit has a 500-pound weight limit, so it’s rated for two people. All the mounting straps and carabiners furthermore come included, so this hammock is ready for action right out of the box! No doubt a unique fishing gift that’s both a pratical piece of gear and a luxury item!
Here’s a unique fishing gift idea that’s a great option for campers who enjoy sleeping in. The Coleman Dark Room Sundome Tent is a light-blocking camping tent that stays dark and cool even after the sun rises.
Ok, we know – most anglers are enthused to get up bright and early, the early bird gets the worm right? Well sometimes it’s nice to sleep in on camping trips, especially if you’ve been out in the wilderness, fishing hard for more than a few days and need to catch up on some Zs.
Not every day of a fishing trip is necessarily suitable for fishing either – wind, weather, tide timing or river flow all have the power to put fishing on pause. If the angler you’re shopping for typically enjoys sleeping in on their time off, then they’ll love the ability to effectively sleep in on their fishing trips (when it makes sense) too!
Aside from the unique light-blocking fabric, this is otherwise a very standard Coleman camping tent. It can absolutely stand up to wet weather and moderate winds and is available in several sizes.
If you like the idea of gifting a shiny new tent for fishy missions into the wilderness but don’t think this dark-tent is the right choice, then make sure to check out our lists of the best two-person tents and family tents for both some smaller sized, and group camping options.
Here’s a seriously powerhouse camping lantern that will make a practical and thoughtful gift for any style night fisherman or woman.
This 1000 Lumen Water Resistant LED Camping Lantern by LE puts out some impressive light for its size. When it comes to shore or boat fishing in the dark, this bad boy will really illuminate the scene.
There are several different light modes, including a “warm” light mode and a blinking SOS light mode in case of an emergency. You can hang this lantern upside down or right side up depending on the desired orientation of the light and it also has an anti-slip base for table placement. This is a great option for use within tents, on boat decks and just out in the open!
It runs on three D batteries – although it’s not rechargeable it does feature up to a 25 run time – not too shabby!
If you’re shopping for a saltwater fly fishermen, chances are they do a lot of casting heavy rods and heavy flies. Fishing heavier setups can really take a toll on your casting arm, the SAMSFX Rod Support Brace is designed to relieve the strain on your wrist and shoulder, and also improve casting form.
Even experienced anglers will appreciate this device – in fact, they’ll probably appreciate it more than a novice fly caster being already well versed in the pains of casting heavy rods.
The neoprene brace is fully adjustable and compatible with both left and right handed casters. The idea is to minimize pressure on the median nerve, but by doing so the brace also encourages proper casting form.
A simple, yet brilliant gift idea that may make a pivotal difference during long days casting heavy rigs!
The Electronic Fishing Bite Alarm by FREETOO is a simple device that alerts you when a fish takes line or strikes. If you’re shopping for a bait or shore angler. this could make an awesome unique fishing gift – chances are they don’t own this tool!
Set up is simple, just clip the alarm to your fishing pole, run the line into and through the sensor and you’re fully set up! This is a particularly great fishing gadget for using more than one rod at a time, or for night fishing when you can’t see all your gear.
The alarm is proven not to be overly sensitive and the price is totally reasonable! You even get three individual units with one purchase!
Is the fisherman or woman your seeking a unique gift for a highly technical, borderline scientist when it comes to targeting fish?
A thermometer to accurately measure water temperature can shed light on fish behavior and provide valuable data for anglers who are constantly attempting to build a higher understanding of the water they fish.
SAMSFX’s Fishing Water Thermometer is the perfect tool for anglers who enjoy this level of attention to environmental detail. It can record temps of 20 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or from -10 to 50 degrees Celsius.
The aluminum housing keeps the thermometer safe from impact, and a retractable lanyard makes attachment to a vest or pack easy.
Loon Outdoor’s Stanley’s Ice-Off Paste is a pivotal product for fishing through below-freezing temperatures when your gear and fishing pole guides have a tendency to freeze up.
You can’t cast if the eyelets of your rod are frozen shut… this ice-off paste will keep both your line and your guides from icing up. Loon Outdoors has furthermore made this product to be totally environmentally friendly so there’s no damage done to the waterbodies you utilize this product on!
Maintenancing your reels is a wise practice if you want to maximize the lifespan of your gear. Loon Outdoor’s Reel Lube is a quick and easy way to lubricate reels and metal components to gear in order to generate some rust protection and keep things silky smooth!
This lubricant also works great on firearms, so if the fishermen you’re thinking of is also a shooting enthusiast they’ll really have some use for this wonder-product! A killer stocking stuffer or add-on gift for any style fisherman.
PopSocket phone grips are honestly pretty underrated. These extendable grips allow you to ergonomically grip your smartphone in order to take cleaner, better photographs and can also be utilized as a stand.
It’s a great tool for taking fishing photos, especially when you’re hands are wet! This model features the text “I’d Rather Be Fishing” and has a cool graphic of a bass. A nice add on gift that whoever you’re shopping for will likely really enjoy utilizing.
Here’s a great gadget for fishermen that enjoy taking photos. This flexible camera mount can accommodate both GoPros and smartphones and is super easy to operate. It can be mounted onto a fishing vessel, attached to your person or just packed in a backpack and deployed when needed.
Its flexible design allows you to manipulate the camera angle very precisely in order to capture just the photo you want – no more propping your phone against whatever object is on hand for the right angle. This is a great solution to taking fish photos when you’re out on the water alone and catch a monster! No doubt a practical yet unique fishing gift that will see all sorts of use both on and off the water.
Here’s a unique fishing gift that’s just as practical as it is affordable. Bait Towel’s Microfiber Towel has an unlimited amount of fishing applications and will likely make a permanent installation in the tackle box of whoever you’re shopping for.
These towels are perfect for cleaning up your hands after filleting your catch, releasing a fish or handling bait. The impressively durable anti-microbial fabric dries quickly, greatly reducing mildew and fishy odors.
These towels are also great for wiping your fishing sunglasses clean without streaking them – a majorly underrated tactic that helps you see, and therefore catch more fish.
This purchase is a three-pack – each towel featuring an integrated carabiner for easy attachment to your person, or gear. A brilliant little tool to have tucked in your back pocket or clipped to your wading belt – you gotta love the versatility of this one!
Microfiber cloths are a really great item to take fishing in scenarios where you rely on your sunglasses to sight fish.
These six by seven inch cloths are available in two, six, thirteen and thirty packs for a super reasonable price. They remove oil, dirt, grime, and fingerprints wonderfully without damaging lenses, a crucial characteristic if we’re talking about cleaning up expensive, high-quality shades.
If you’re stumped on a unique gift for your favorite angler, a magazine subscription could be a great go-to. This is the type of gift that keeps on giving all year long as new issues arrive in the mail.
In-Fishermen is a mostly freshwater fishing focused publication that discusses fishing techniques, boats and engines, fishing habitat and conservation efforts, and of course, gear. There are eight issues per year, so this gift will keep the angler you have in mind reading for quite some time!
No doubt a great coffee table publication that’s both fun and informative to read!
Here’s a great gift idea for the always information-hungry fly fisher in your life.
A subscription to Fly Fisherman will keep fanatic anglers in the loop when it comes to everything fly fishing. Fishing techniques, information on angling destinations and break downs of the latest hot new fly patterns and gear are all covered by this respected and renowned publication.
There are six issues per year, so the angler you’re shopping for will have to be patient between issues – that’s ok, they’re a fisherman!
If you’re stumped on a unique gift for your favorite angler, a magazine subscription could be a great go-to. This is the type of gift that keeps on giving all year long as new issues arrive in the mail.
Saltwater Sportsman is a saltwater-based fishing focused publication that discusses fishing techniques, boats and engines, marine electronics and of course, fishing gear. There are eight issues per year, so this gift will keep the angler you have in mind reading for quite some time!
No doubt a great coffee table publication that’s both fun and informative to read!
The History of Fly-Fishing in Fifty Flies is a gorgeous and informative photo book that examines and discusses the milestone fly fishing flies that have revolutionized the sport through the ages. If you’re shopping for a fly fisherman or woman, they’ll love this unique and insightful read. Even anglers who have not yet tried their hand at fly fishing will find this book fascinating and well written.
The fly fishing timeline goes back more than 2,000 years – of course there’s some fascinating history regarding the gear that ultimately got us to where we are today.
This book features 50 different flies through the fly fishing timeline in order to discuss how the sport has evolved in every possible aspect. Author Ian Whitelaw has done a fantastic job of recounting a truly interesting version of fly fishing history with this unique and brilliant work!
If you like the idea of gifting a fly fishing book, make sure to check out our list of the Best Fly Fishing Books for Anglers of Any Level, there are a few particularly unique options! there!
These fun and unique Fishing Wall Clocks from The Big Clock Store will make for a charming and tasteful addition to any avid angler’s home decor.
Available in a wide array of different fishing graphics displaying various species and offered in sizing from 10 to 48-inches, you can easily select the perfect diameter and style wall clock for the angler you have in mind. Choose from their favorite fish species to target, or simply spring for the aesthetic you know they’ll love most.
All of the clocks are built with a 1/2-inch thick MDF wood face and feature printed graphics – not cheap looking sticker fronts. They are open-faced with no glass-glare and are built with silent quartz-mechanisms, so there’s no audible ticking.
A sharp and fun to look at addition to any fisherman’s home office, living room, or gear locker that’s bound to turn heads and induce compliments!
This hilarious but effective cheese board in the shape of a sailing ship’s wheel could make a great unique fishing gift for someone who has a passionate love for their vessel. Four cheese tools fit magnetically into the rotating cheese board providing the angler you’re thinking of with everything they need to wine and dine (other than the wine and cheese of course!).
The craftsmanship is honestly quite nice with this set, and the price is very reasonable considering the 13.5 inch diameter of the cheese board and stainless steel build of the tools. No doubt a lovely gift to stash on board a vessel or in the kitchen cabinet!
Here’s a hysterical fishing gift idea that will make a charming addition to the appropriate angler’s man-cave or BBQ setup. Everything pictured is included (no beer sorry) and easily wall mounted for those that care to.
What you see is what you get with this one, certainly a unique fishing gift that everyone will share some laughs over.
Here’s a lovely gift to go along with the marine cheeseboard previously listed. This t-shirt pattern isn’t exactly appropriate, but we thought you might like to have it on your radar none the less depending on who you’re shopping for.
There is a wide array of sizing and colors to choose from, so you should be able to find just the right one for the angler you have in mind. Solid colors are 100% cotton, and heather colors are cotton/polyester blends. A charming gift for a charming fisherman or woman. Go ahead and buy one for yourself while you’re at it, we know you’re chuckling looking at this one!
Ya can’t go wrong with a fishing parody t-shirt. If the fisherman or woman you’re shopping for is also an Italian crime boss, or at least likes the Godfather film, they’ll get a big kick out of this hysterical and well thought out shirt.
There’s plenty of sizing available, and the shirt is 100% cotton.
Here’s a fun pack of 51 different fishing themed stickers and decals that any angler will enjoy.
There are brand names, silly angling phrases, and neat fishy artwork all included so there’s something for everyone here! Great ammo for sticking to water bottles, bumpers, laptops, rod tubes, stripping baskets, kayak hulls and more!
If you’re shopping for an avid bass fisherman or woman, they need this 8 Inch Bass Sticker by Rouge River.
It’s a radical graphic that’s nice and big – perfect for slapping on a bumper, cooler, desk, or anywhere you want to showcase your passion for chasing slobs! No doubt a great stocking stuffer or add on gift!
Alright, this one speaks for itself. If the angler you’re gift shopping for makes sure to regularly let everyone know that they love to fish, they oughta have this toilet decal in their home. It’s six by five inches, and hilarious in all the wrong ways.
Here’s a silly and unique fishing gift that will look great in your favorite angler’s bathroom. No explanation needed here….it’s a toilet paper holder in the shape of a classic fishing reel that will have the angler you have in mind daydreaming of catching the big one every time they use the restroom!
If the angler you have in mind likes to keep a nice front yard, patio or garden, they’ll love this Catch Of The Day Wind Chime by Sunset Vista Designs. It hangs three feet long and utilizes metal cutouts of hooks, trout and a bobber in order to chime!