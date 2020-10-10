37 Cool Gifts for 18 Year Old Boys

An 18-year-old boy is a tough person to buy for. Do you pick them up something fun and entertaining? Or do you go with something more adult-themed and useful as they near exiting the home? In our list of Cool Gifts for 18 Year Old Boys, we dabble in a bit of both. So read on down below and see whether playful or practical is the route you want to take this year.
For teens and adults, there’s little doubt that the Alvantor Bed Tent is likely the best available. It’s available in grey, pink, and navy. And it’s designed for beds sized queen, full, twin, and bunk twin.
It sports four different gate openings to allow for easy access and tons of airflow. The fabric is light-blocking, so you won’t be bothered by roommates that won’t turn the damn lights out. Though there’s a hook in the ceiling where you can hang your own personal light up for late-night lounging.
There are pockets built into the exterior of the bed tent for easy accessory storage. It’s easy to set up and take down. And thanks to the fiberglass pole frame, it’s lightweight yet stable and durable.
With the company’s history in the field, it’s no wonder why Segway’s Ninebot Drift W1 is where it is on our list of the Best Hover Shoes. Segway, renowned for its personal transporters and scooters, has created perhaps the best set of hover shoes available. The Drift W1’s are pretty powerful with the ability to tackle a 10% hill grade and handle up to 220-pounds of weight. Battery life is solid at about 45-minutes before needing a recharge. And their top speed of 7.5-mph is quick and efficient without being overly dangerous.
The design of the Ninebot Drift W1s is sleek with its black and white coloring. You can add flair to their look thanks to the built-in RGB LED lights. Taillights in the rear keep you safe if you’re using them in the dark. And each hover shoe touts silicone bumpers to prevent damage when you inevitably take a fall or crash into something.
They’re constructed with a Smart Battery Management System and are UL 2272 certified to ensure electrical safety standards. And with the pair being IPX6 splash-proof and IP54 rated, you should feel comfortable knowing that they’ll hold up under almost any condition.
If your bedroom, dorm room, classroom, etc. get unbearably warm during the hotter months, look to the COSTWAY 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner to save the day. This compact yet powerful AC unit emits a whopping 8,000 BTUs an hour. And it allows you to set a specific temperature between 63 and 86-degrees to ensure the climate is always to your liking.
It doesn’t just cool though, as it has numerous modes you can select from. There’s a fan option with high and low settings if you’re just looking for a breeze. Dry mode is available if you need to dehumidify a damp room. And the air conditioner provides a sleep setting too so that it emits minimal noise while still keeping you cool under a timer.
This COSTWAY air conditioner can be window mounted if so desired and comes with all the hardware you’ll need to place it. A remote control is included, allowing you to adjust settings conveniently from across the room. It’s easy to move about thanks to its 4 universal casters. The reservoir is super simple to drain thanks to a built-in alarm and an easily accessible plug. And the slide-out filters built into the sides make the appliance a breeze to clean.
If you’re looking for a cost-efficient, portable, well-designed unit – you’ve found it in this 8,000 BTU air conditioner.
If using your voice to give your microwave commands sounds appealing, check out this AmazonBasics Microwave. With it, you can control your microwave by simply asking Alexa to turn it on. However, you’ll need your own Echo device to take advantage of this feature.
Whether you need to defrost vegetables, cook up some popcorn, or reheat last night’s leftovers, your Echo device can utilize quick-cook voice presets to get the job done. It even has the capability of reordering your popcorn for you when you finish off that final bag.
The microwave is compact in size, so it should fit well in areas with minimal counter space like dorm rooms or apartments. And with 10 different power levels, a kitchen timer, a child lock, and a turntable included, all the crucial features are built right in.
A cup of coffee is a sure-fire way to help get motivated in the morning. But if you’re working with limited space like in an apartment or dorm, you likely don’t have room for a larger coffee pot or Keurig. And that’s where the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker comes in.
At just 5-inches wide, you can slide this little brewer in just about anywhere. It will quickly brew up a 6 to 12-ounce cup of joe in just moments. It features a removable tray so that it can fit travel mugs beneath it snuggly. It’s energy-efficient thanks to the auto shut off feature. And it can be purchased in different colors including black, oasis, and studio gray.
Just be sure to order a ton of cheap K-Cups for the machine as well so that someone else doesn’t have to.
When it’s time for your young adult to head out on their own, the home computer is no longer going to be an option for their day to day work and browsing. So make sure they’ll have a computer of their own with this very reasonably priced Dell Inspiron 15.6-Inch FHD Touchscreen Laptop.
This particular Dell model comes with a ton of features, though it should be noted it’s refurbished which helps to save a ton of cash. The screen size is ample with 15.6-inches of full high definition touchscreen real estate. It runs on Windows 10 Home with a robust 8th generation Intel Core i3-8130U 2.20 GHz processor.
Memory won’t be an issue on the laptop either. It boasts 12 GBs for easily running your various programs. And for storage, it touts a 1 TB 5,400 RPM hard drive to ensure you won’t run out of space for quite a while.
Even on a nice touchscreen laptop, a mouse is a must. Sure, you won’t necessarily need it on the go. But when you’re working or browsing from your home setup, life is dramatically easier when using one. And this Logitech Cordless Laser Mouse is one of the best you can get at a very affordable price.
The wireless nature of Logitech‘s design makes the mouse adaptable for pretty much any workspace. Even when they’re tight confines such as a bedroom or dorm. It connects to your computer via a super small USB adapter. And it operates off of batteries which it actually comes with.
The mouse has the industry-standard left, right, and scroll buttons. And it sports a few different super slick designs in navy and grey, black and grey, and red and black. So there’s sure to be a style available that will make the computer setup you’re shopping for.
When your kids are departing the safety of home for the first time to go live life on their own, they’ll immediately realize how great it was to have Mom and Dad’s fully loaded printer at their immediate disposal. So do them a solid and order them this super inexpensive Epson Workforce Wireless Wide-Format Color Inkjet Printer to handle all their printing needs.
The Epson Workforce can really do it all, as it can copy, scan, and fax all of your documents. And it also has the ability to generate print shop quality photo prints up to 13-inches by 19-inches in size. Epson touts that it utilizes 80-percent less power compared to other color printers. It houses a 250-sheet tray, and can even automatically handle 2-sided prints as well.
The wireless printer can print documents directly from your smartphone and tablet thanks to its wi-fi connectivity. And the 4.3-inch color touchscreen will have you easily navigating the device and its settings.
The Amazon Kindle is still an industry powerhouse for what you need it for – books. And whether you’re a teen, young adult or older, books will continue to be a very important part of your life.
Amazon’s continual evolution of the reading device makes it now better than ever. It features an adjustable front light to make reading comfortable on your eyes in any environment. It also sports a 167 PPI glare-free display that makes it feel as though you’re reading directly from paper – even in the brightest of sunlight.
You can make notes of the text on-screen with its ability to highlight passages, look up definitions, translate text, and adjust font sizes. Which makes it ideal for digitalized textbook notations. And when it comes to offerings, Amazon states there are millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks to choose from.
The Kindle can store thousands of these so that you can take all of your titles with you on the go. And thanks to the device’s incredible battery life, you’ll be reading for weeks without the need to recharge.
These days, social media and communication on demand seem to be a must. And for folks that clamor for that constant contact, a Portal Plus from Facebook could be a gift that blows your recipient away.
Portal Plus is unique from many other cameras in that it will follow movements and pan in and out accordingly to give the viewer on the other end an ideal video feed. The target is rarely out of frame, regardless of what activities they may be up to during calls.
Privacy is also touted, as Facebook promises that the device won’t listen to, keep, or view the contents of each encrypted video call. Both sides won’t need a Portal Plus to make contact with one another either, as the device can video call anyone with a Facebook Messenger ID so that they can chat on their smartphone or tablet. Alexa is also built into the device too, giving it a wide range of options and features.
-
The Oclean Electric Toothbrush is one of the more powerful smart toothbrushes you’ll find on the market. While some may find its high power too intense, I personally enjoyed the powerful vibrations the 42,000 vpm maglev sonic brushless motor produced. It legitimately makes you feel like you’re getting a near dentist quality clean with each use.
The brush also touts a whopping 60-day battery life after just a 3.5-hour charge. A travel case is thrown in for convenience. And the device charges via USB to make it easily adaptable to any locale you’re visiting.
Oclean also has an app you can download to your smart device for a more personalized brushing experience. From there, you can choose between the brush’s numerous modes and find one that’s right for your specific teeth. It also has four different intensity settings to get you the exact level of clean you’re looking for. As you brush, the app keeps track of your progress. And it will offer feedback with a daily cleaning score, tips, and brushing reports.
The device utilizes Dupont & Pedex diamond brush heads which are known to provide users a deep clean. If you splurge on the slightly more expensive options, two additional brush heads are included. But those that use the app can also earn themselves free brush heads by redeeming the points they earn during brushing sessions.
All in all, the Oclean Electric Toothbrush looks great, it’s waterproof, it has great app interactivity and it provides a deep clean with each use. It’s a solid competitor in the continually crowded smart brush landscape.
*A complimentary review unit was provided by Oclean but did not influence the subjectivity of our review.
As teen boys get towards the latter years of high school and college, their physique tends to get more and more important to them. So help them start to build up that muscle by gifting them this CAP Barbell 150-Pound Set & A-Frame Rack.
The A-Frame rack ensures that the set will fit well within a bedroom or dorm thanks to its compact design. It’s also reliable and durable thanks to it being comprised of steel that’s been finished with a black powder coat.
The weight set includes a pair of 5-pound, 10-pound, 20-pound, and 25-pound rubber hex dumbbells. They’re crafted with ASTM A48 Class 20 grey iron and joined together by a 1018 cold-rolled solid steel handle. The dumbbells are topped with a durable rubber coating, and thanks to the hexagon design, they won’t end up rolling away during workouts.
Tile makes forgetting your items far less of a burden with their Tile Essentials 4-Pack. Face it, whether it’s your children or yourself, something is constantly missing. But thanks to the company’s innovative set, you’ll find whatever the important item is in no time.
The package includes 2 sticker Tiles, 1 mate, and 1 slim. The stickers are smaller Tiles that are perfect for things like television remotes or smartphones. The mate Tile is ideal for slapping onto your keys and such. While the slim is designed to easily slide into your wallet, purse, or other similarly shaped items.
The devices are simple to utilize. Through an app, you can have the Tile devices sound off to inform you of their location so long as they’re in Bluetooth range. And if they’re not, Tile can actually tell you via map GPS where the last place you left them was.
It may seem like a boring gift, but having a luggage set as folks move out on their own is an incredibly helpful and practical gift. And this 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set from Murtisol is a fantastic option at a reasonable price.
The 3-Piece set consists of 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch suitcases. Each is comprised of a hardened exterior to protect your belongings. While the interior numerous compartments and zippers to provide plenty of storage and organization. The telescoping handle makes the luggage easy to maneuver. And with the 4-spinner wheels on each bag, rolling them around almost silently is a breeze.
There’s a lock on each bag for security. A rubber handle for easy grabbing. And they come in a range of colors too that includes black, blue, green, rose gold, silver, wine red, and yellow.
The X Rocker Rocking Floor Chair w/Speakers is an amazing gaming chair for those in tight quarters such as a smaller bedroom or dorm. With its smaller dimension, it fits nicely everywhere. Yet is provides both comfortability and booming sound thanks to the speaker system built within it.
The faux-leather chair is excellent to game in, watch television or movies, listen to music, do homework, or just relax. The AFM Audio Force Modulation technology emits a vibrational sound that adds intensity to the aforementioned games and flicks. And the wireless dual-speaker system and 4-inch subwoofer add some real oomph to the experience.
The seat can hold up to 275-pounds in weight. It’s foldable for easy storage. And there’s even an option to connect it with multiple other chairs to get a legitimate gaming party going.
The WEKAPO Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa Hammock is an incredibly innovative idea. It’s essentially a sofa that you can take anywhere, yet it’s light and compactible to the point you carry it around in your backpack.
You won’t need any form of air pump to get the lounger ready to relax in. Just swoop it through the air to inflate it, then trap the air by closing the sleeve on the opening end before it escapes. Do this a few times and you’ll have it ready to go for use during concerts, cookouts, days at the beach, relaxing days at the park, or anything else.
Once inflated, WEKAPO states it will stay that way for at least 5 to 6 hours. There’s a stake included ensuring that the wind doesn’t take your lounger away. And a carrying bag too so that when you’re finished with it you can just roll it up and pack it away.
It’s available in eight different styles, which include black, orange, green, pink, purple, blue, taupe, and a black with leaf design. And the company offers a 100% risk-free satisfaction guarantee so that you can purchase it as a gift in confidence.
VR headsets are continually getting better and better, year after year. But as of now, there’s really nothing better at an affordable price than the Oculus Quest All-in-One VR Gaming Headset. And as the name implies, you won’t need a gaming console or PC to actually use it.
The Oculus Quest uniquely works with your environment by scanning your play area ahead of starting so that you never enter a dangerous situation while wearing a headset. And whether you’re playing in an area big or small, it will scale your movement accordingly.
The system sports insight tracking, meaning that games will instantly process your movements in VR without the need for any external accessories. The included touch controllers will precisely recreate your hands’ in the gaming space. Which makes gestures and interactions within the VR world feel natural and fluid.
A wide library of VR games is available for the system. And you’ll have your choice of purchasing the cheaper 64GB system or instead opting for the slightly more expensive 128GB version for more storage convenience.
The Nintendo Switch continues to be one of the hottest items in gaming. Nintendo’s console/portable hybrid has excelled thanks to its ability to game on the go or on your home television. And with a continually expanding library of fantastic games, there’s always something new to play.
The system’s dual Joy-Cons can be removed from the console and shared to convert it from a one player device to two. The screen and console itself can then be propped up on a flat surface via the built-in kickstand for tabletop mode. Or, of course, you can go it alone and play your favorite titles in the car, plane, office – or anywhere else really.
It’s perhaps the most versatile system ever created. Thus why it’s still so popular years after its debut. But having exclusive games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, numerous Pokemon titles, and dozens upon dozens more certainly doesn’t hurt either.
TCL has been listing its line of 4K Smart LED televisions at insanely low prices of late. So for under $300, you can gift this amazing 50-inch Roku enabled set to some lucky individual in need of an upgrade.
Because of the built-in smart functionality, there are over half a million movies and TV episodes at your disposal. The screen is a directly lit LED which produces 4K Ultra HD picture clarity and insane detail with HDR enabled.
The TV is versatile too when it comes to input options. It sports 3 separate HDMI 2.0 ports, one of which features ARC. There’s a USB port for media, RF and composite inputs, a headphone jack for personalized audio, an ethernet port for blazing streaming speed, and optical audio out for your stereo set.
The TCL 50-Inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for ultra convenience. Proving that it comes with all the bells and whistles needed to rank amongst the best of the best.
It seems like nearly everyone is trying to “cut the cord” these days. But if you’ve yet to ditch cable, it can be daunting to figure out what your options are to get your fix for television and movies at home. That’s precisely where the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote.
The Fire TV Stick makes cord-cutting extremely easy. Essentially, all that needs to be done is to plug the Fire TV Stick into an HDMI, a power outlet, and connect it to wi-fi. From there, simply download the app of whatever streaming service you use (many are preinstalled), entery your username and password, and start streaming. We’re talking Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Many of which are entirely free to use.
With the included Alexa Voice Remote, you can utilize the personal assistant to load up specific television shows, movies, or apps. But it can also conveniently be used to control the various smart devices on your same network at home, like say the lights when you’re comfortable on the couch and forgot to shut them off.
The Anker PowerWave Wireless Charger may be one of the most practical gifts on our list. Whether it’s an iPhone or Samsung device, the vast majority of new models play nice with Qi-Certified chargers. And this model, in particular, works faster and more efficiently than most.
Anker states that their Powerwave Wireless Charger can get you back to a full battery 30% faster than other wireless charging options. The charging platform sports a sleep-friendly LED indicator so you know exactly when you’re back to 100%.
The charger works just fine with phone cases that measure in at less than 5-mm in thickness. However, it doesn’t play nice with magnets, metal cases, grips, stands, or credit cards.
Fumbling with a phone in the car can be one of the scariest things teens can do while driving. So purchase them this Charvoxrt Wireless Car Charger Kit to ensure their phone stays put.
The charger sports Qi-certified wireless fast charging, so modern iPhone and Android devices get the juice they need fast. It connects to the vehicle’s air vent via a simple clip. Or you can use the included suction cup to attach it to the windshield instead.
Phones are easily secured thanks to the kit’s auto clamping setup. With its triangular structure, you’ll never have to worry about your device falling. And with the 360-degree flexible viewing angle, you can see what you need to on the screen from any viewpoint.
Power is delivered directly to the phone from the wireless car charging case. Just be sure that your case isn’t too large and doesn’t include any metal materials to hinder it.
This Bluetooth Headphones Beanie Hat from Rotibox appears to be a perfect gift for any teen that loves to listen to music. First of all, there are 45 different styles of beanies to choose from. And with how inexpensive they are, it wouldn’t be crazy to grab a few of them in a range of looks.
The beanies are warm and stretchable. With their dual-layer acrylic, one size should fit pretty much any man or woman. And they’re machine washable once your remove the electronics within so it’s no hassle getting it clean.
The hats sport the latest Bluetooth 4.1 tech. It pairs super easy with your smartphone or other mobile devices. And it has a range of 33-feet before it will begin losing connection. There’s a user-friendly panel that rests over the left ear for easy playback control. Stereo speakers and a microphone are built into the design too. And the lithium-ion battery life is solid with about 6 hours in playback after a 2.5-hour charge.
Also, consider giving these Achiou Winter Knit Touchscreen Gloves a look too. If you pair them with the Rotibox Beanie Hat, you’ll be a gift-giving star.
This set of Achiou Winter Knit Touchscreen Gloves could serve as a fantastic compliment to the awesome Rotibox Bluetooth Headphones Beanie Hat. Available in medium, large, and extra-large, the gloves sport a thermal soft lining and an elastic cuff. The touchscreen gloves come in a variety of color and style variations, with many of them available with thickened fabric.
The selling point of the gloves is, of course, the touchscreen capable fingertips. On both hands, the thumb, forefinger, and middle finger have a touchscreen capability design. And with the triangle silicone non-slip design built into the palm, you’ll never have to worry about dropping your device while out and about.
Whether you’re shopping for a 17-year-old on the cusp of adulthood or an 18-year-old that’s denying they’re already there, both should get use out of this comical Adulting Please Wait T-Shirt.
The shirt is designed to fit both men and women. Most designs are primarily cotton-based, with some of the Heather styles incorporating in some polyester too. For both men and women, sizes range from small through XXXL. And color options include black, navy, asphalt, olive, and purple.
The Adulting Please Wait T-Shirt should prove to be both comfortable and durable. It sports a lightweight class-fit design with a double-needle sleeve and bottom hem to keep it intact.
This Waterproof Laptop Backpack w/USB Charging Port and Lock is an accessory that I can personally vouch for. When I was shopping for a new backpack, I came across this offering and was intrigued by how versatile it was. Yet I hesitated on purchasing it as all the name brand options were dramatically more expensive. Long story short – I’m still thrilled with the purchase and I’ve been using the backpack daily for well over a year.
I purchased the Heather grey design and love the look. It’s a compact backpack that will easily travel well. Yet it can store plenty, including your laptop. It features waterproof material on the exterior with adjustable straps for a proper fit. The shoulder strap is made of a breathable fabric. And the two main storage areas should provide ample real estate.
There are a couple of side pockets on the exterior. And just above one of these is a USB charging port (you’ll need to plug in a portable battery inside) and a headphone port. There’s also a numerical lock at the top of the backpack that you can use to secure your belongings inside. It’s an amazingly awesome backpack for an amazingly awesome price.
Beats has quickly become one of the most prominent headphone brands in the world. And with the pricepoint that the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones have been sitting at recently, they’re a feasible gift option that will blow your recipient away.
The Solo3 Wireless Headphones have a robust battery life that should last roughly 40-hours. And with 5-minutes of charging getting you 3-hours of playback, you’ll never have to worry about going silent.
The wireless playback rocks with premium fine-tuned acoustics that promises to maximize your music’s clarity, breadth, and balance. The headphones promise a comfortable fit thanks to their adjustability. The on-ear controls allow you to control your music, take calls, and activate your device’s personal assistant. And with the device coming in a wide variety of colors and styles, you’re certain to find one that matches everyone on your list.
Turtle Beach isn’t recognized as one of the world leaders in gaming headsets for no reason. And the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset is one of the best models the company has released.
The unit is 100-percent wireless. An included USB adapter plugs into your console (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch), and via the Smart channel-hopping technology, connects to the headset for a direct and clear audio signal.
The Stealth 600 offers virtual surround sound that immerses the wearer deep into their games, movies, and music. The high-quality speaker boasts powerful 50-mm speakers that Turtle Beach says provides “crisp highs and deep, thundering lows.”
The headset also has a Superhuman Hearing function too for when gamers are deep into intense matchups. With it activated, you’ll catch everything from sneaking footsteps to weapon reloads that are looming to attack from right around the corner. And thanks to the 900mAh lithium battery, the headset will rarely have to reload on power itself.
It’s amazing how impressive and beloved the PASONOMI Waterproof Wireless Stereo Earbuds are with the sticker price they sport. For super cheap, they deliver Bluetooth 5.0 Hi-Fi sound with low latency. Pairing is super simple with the duo pairing easily with each other and then quickly to your phone.
You have touch controls right from the earbuds themselves when they’re in use. Simple button operations will allow you to activate your device’s personal assistant, play and pause, adjust volume, and hop backward and forward in tracks.
They come with various ear caps in sizes small, medium, and large to ensure a proper fit without digging into your ear canal. Battery life is solid with a single charge giving the wireless earbuds roughly 3.5-hours of life. But another cool feature is that the charging box is actually a portable battery in itself, capable of charging up your cellphone or other devices when you’re in a pinch for power.
If you’re shopping for someone that loves to spend time outdoors, you can’t go wrong getting them the Bose SoundLink Portable Outdoor Speaker. Bose is, of course, a name you know and trust. And they deliver an impressive and durable speaker with this model.
Available in black, bright orange, and dark blue, the speaker promises a crisp and balanced sound. Bose states that no other Bluetooth speaker its size can touch its bass abilities. Ensuring the speaker makes you proud during camping trips, cookouts, or beach days.
The Bose SoundLink is also waterproof with an IPx7 rating. The exterior sports durable design that will resist dents, cracks, and scratches. There’s a tear-resistant strap for easy portability. it boasts an impressive 6-hours of playback time with a 30-foot Bluetooth range. And it even features speakerphone capability and access to your device’s personal assistant.
The Apple Watch Series 3 is one of the most versatile pieces of tech in existence. It’s not just a timepiece. It’s also a health tracker, media player, smartphone, and more.
The Series 3 comes equipped with GPS, an optical heart sensor, a digital crown, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and more. It’s all powered by a dual-core processor. It runs off of Apple’s Watch OS 5. And it’s all packed within an aluminum case to ensure durability.
Available in either 38-mm (small/medium) or 42-mm (medium/large), the package includes a case, wrist band, and a 1-meter magnetic charging cable. Once you’ve given the Apple Watch a whirl, you wonder how you ever lived your life without it.
The Fitbit Versa Smart Watch can pretty much do the majority of what the Apple Watch Series 3 can, albeit at a significantly cheaper price. First and foremost, it’s a fitness device. But it links up with your smartphone too so it can serve as a way to review messages, catch notifications, and see who’s calling.
It comes with 15 exercise modes built within such as run and swim tracking. And with its ability to handle water depths of up to 50-meters, you’ll never have to worry about ruining your device while crushing laps in the pool. It also follows your daily activity such as your constant heart rate, sleep stages, and more.
It boasts numerous apps, covering sports, weather, calendars, text messages, phone calls, and reminders. And it connects easily to your iPhone, Android, or Windows phone thanks to quick and reliable Bluetooth 4.0 technology.
The Fossil Men’s Machine Stainless Steel and Silicone Chronograph Quartz Watch is a gorgeous watch at an affordable price. It features a case size of 45-mm with a bandwidth of 24-mm. It operates on quartz movement with a 3-hand analog display. There’s also a date window and chronograph subdials atop the beautiful mineral crystal face.
The slick-looking case is black plated steel with a knurled bezel. There are black textured dials with silver-toned hands for the hour and minute. It comes with a black silicone band with buckle closure, but it’s interchangeable with all Fossil 24-mm bands so the look is quite customizable.
The watch is water-resistant up to 165-feet, so there are no issues wearing it in water. And if you’re looking for a little flair, the watch is also available in a slick navy blue-accented design too.
At a surface level, a game dubbed Exploding Kittens may not be taken overly seriously. But there’s a reason this card game is the single most-backed Kickstarter project in history with numerous “Game of the Year” awards bestowed upon it.
The gist is simple, don’t pull an Exploding Kitten card. That’s it. You pull it, you die, you lose. Like I said, simple, right? Well, not so fast. While the game can be taught and generally understood in just a few minutes, there is a myriad of strategies and ways to deceive your competitors. If there are 4 players, there are 4 Exploding Kitten cards randomly inserted into the draw pile. And it’s up to you to use the game’s various card abilities to make sure you pull one of those fiery felines out.
Some cards give you the ability to see into the future and take a peek at the next three cards on the deck. Others let you skip your turn or force the player ahead of you to pull for you. While some are powerless by themselves, yet when paired with others of their kind, allow for you to steal from your opponents.
The card game provides a level of depth that true thinkers will utilize to stay away from the strays. Yet the game is simple enough at a surface level that it can be enjoyed by the entire family. It’s smart, fast, and above all – fun. And with each round, you’ll no doubt have the urge to shuffle the cats back in and deal out another go.
There’s no doubt in my mind that Throw Throw Burrito is one of the most intense card games to ever exist. To put it simply, the game is essentially a combination of a match 3 card game and dodgeball rolled into one. Though, instead of dodgeball, you’re throwing adorable foam burritos at your friends in an attempt to take points away from their overall score.
From the creators of the fantastic Exploding Kittens, Throw Throw Burrito is a high paced game that sees you and your adversaries drawing cards from the face down piles in an attempt to rack up as many sets of three as possible. However there are no turns, you pull and discard as fast as you can, ultimately raising everyone’s stress level at the table.
Some sets of three might reference comical characters such as Barky Sharky, Logger Dogger, or Goth Sloth. Though it’s the burrito cards that you really have to worry about. Scattered throughout the deck are Burrito Brawl, Burrito War, and Burrito Duel varieties. And should a player collect and drop a matching trio of these, the burritos begin flying depending on which set is played.
The end result is a hectic, yet utterly enjoyable card game that will get you up from the table and roaming around the house as you dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge. I’d actually recommend taking the game outdoors on a nice day or evening. That way you won’t have to worry about breaking anything inside, nor have to worry about cleaning up after that one friend who always pees themself in laughter.
Who doesn’t love playing darts? With the Street Walk Magnetic Dart Board, you can get a game going easily from inside your bedroom, game room, dorm – or really anywhere.
The set includes a 16-inch magnetic double-sided dartboard. Alongside that are 12 magnetic darts: 3 red, 3 blue, 3 yellow, and 3 green. Each of which is totally safe to use due the fact that they’re magnetic and don’t feature tips that can gouge an eye out.
Street Walk states their darts are strong and balanced thanks to the neodymium magnets built within. They’ll both fly accurately and land solidly on the board unlike other magnetic dartboards out there.
The company also offers a 100% satisfaction guaranteed warranty alongside a 1-year warranty on the product. So should anything go wrong, reach out and you’ll be taken care of swiftly.
The award for the most inexpensive yet totally practical gift on our list likely has to go to the iVict Flexible Clip-On Reading Light. The device is exactly as it sounds, a reading light that provides a 360-degree flexible gooseneck which should help you at all hours and angles.
It’s comprised of 24 LED chips that are designed to feature non-ghosting and non-flickering light. It sports 3 different lighting modes in white light, warm light, and warm white light. And the bulbs allow for 10 unique brightness levels to fit every situation.
It’s great for late-night reading or for studying in a shared environment at night such as a dorm. It’s powered by a USB cable, so your options for power are nearly endless. And with its convenient auto-off and memory functions, you can use it on a 1-minute timer and have it remember exactly what brightness settings are preferred.