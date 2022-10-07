55 Best Giraffe Gifts For All Ages

Giraffes are one of nature’s wonders and it’s no surprise that people are absolutely obsessed with them. We’ve pulled together the best giraffe gifts of the year for the giraffe lovers in your life. For more tall and yellow present ideas, take a peek at the best sunflower gifts.
One of the smaller stuffed animal giraffes on the list, Jocelyn the Giraffe is a wonderful gift for that little one on your list if their parents might not appreciate you showing up with a five-foot giraffe.
The unique thing about this plush giraffe is that the long neck contains plastic vertebrae making it posable. You can bend and pose this giraffe’s neck and it will hold the position. It’s a simple thing but lends so much more life and personality to it. The giraffe stands well on its own but still manages to be soft and huggable.
Get a real laugh with this Giraffe Wine Bottle Holder that looks like the giraffe has decided not to wait for the rest of you and is drinking the bottle all by himself.
The cast resin giraffe figure is impressively detailed with fur-like texture draw onto his spots, adorable ears, and life-like eyes. This is a fun, light-hearted gift for giraffe-lovers, though you might want to keep a bottle of wine in the holder at all times because this little guy’s open, empty mouth is really something else.
This Melissa and Douge Four-Foot Giraffe is huge, huggable, and the type of gift that will knock the socks off of any child on your list this year.
A baby giraffe is around six feet tall at birth and we get close to that with this 4.4 foot tall plush giraffe from Melissa & Doug. That’s the official height given on the site but (if you can keep a secret) I bought this for a family member this Christmas took my own measurement and it was four-feet-seven-inches tall. I’m five feet tall. This thing is just about the size of me. It looks amazing with great detail, stands on its own well, and is still soft enough to hug.
Melissa & Doug are known for their highly detailed toys and this giraffe is no exception with carefully shaped hooves, soft mane, and long feathery eyelashes. The giraffe will stand on its own but it’s not really intended to sat on.
For giraffe-loving adults, this could be a sweet decor piece to fit into a corner and for kids, it can be a new best friend and dress-up playmate.
This t-shirt cuts right to the chase. If they do, indeed, freaking love giraffes, why not tell the world?
It’s a cute, funny shirt that features a giraffe wearing green scarf riding a unicycle and eating an ice cream cone–which would be a funny enough shirt all on its own.
It comes in women’s, men’s, and youth sizes as well as in asphalt, black, navy, red, and slate.
I’m wild about these Origami Earrings. It’s such a simple but clever design that both lets you indulge in your giraffe obsession in a subtle way but also have an accessory that’s eye-catching in its design.
The stud of the earrings is on the head of the origami giraffe so, depending on your ears, the little feet will hang off your ears for a dangle look.
A cute gift for all ages of spectacle-wearing people, this carved Giraffe Glasses Holder will give them a smile again and again.
The holder is hand-carved from wood and painted for great detail. I love how the design for this one makes it so the glasses sit on the giraffe’s nose making it really look like it’s wearing them, unlike other brands that make it so the giraffe’s eyes don’t really line up with the glasses.
It’s cute, it’s funny, and it’s a neat conversation starter. Everyone at the party will get a huge kick out of this.
Giraffe Poop in a Can is the gift for the giraffe-lover who has everything.
Maybe they get giraffe gifts all the time. Maybe you want to give them something that stands out. Solution: giraffe poop.
This is truly a 14 ounce can of composted zoo manure and they can feel free to open it and check if they don’t believe you. It’s a fun gag gift that can fit in a stocking or be wrapped up under the tree.
They love giraffes after all, right? The reaction will be priceless.
For the giraffe lover who also loves to cook or bake, these Giraffe Measuring Cups combine their two favorite things.
You get a full measure cup set (one cup, 1/2 cup, 1/3 cup, and 1/4 cup) that slot together so they stack on your counter to build a tall giraffe. There’s the potential here for a lot of fun moments with kids putting this together in different combinations.
It’s certainly a conversation starter and shows that you’re thinking about them more than simply they like giraffes.
These Giraffe Drink Stirrers are both useful and bound to get a laugh.
The set comes with five food-safe plastic giraffe stirrers. Each one is in a different color so they can also help you keep track of which drink is yours. Party guests and kids will love them.
If you’ve got a giraffe-loving mom on your list or parents with a giraffe-themed nursery, this Hudson Baby Blanket and Robe Set with melt their hearts.
The giraffe print blanket with plus head is incredibly soft and the hood of the robe gives the baby adorable giraffe ears and nubby giraffe horns which are apparently really called ossicones according to Mom.com. (The more you know, right?)
Plus, they’re machine washable which is a must.
They’ll love this Unisex Distressed Hoodie that gets right to the point: they love giraffes.
It has a fun retro look and comes in a variety of colors including black, blue, and heather grey.
Salt and Pepper Shakers are a nice gift option if you know your friend collects giraffes.
The sweet pair of hand-painted ceramic giraffes hold your salt and pepper. There’s a magnet in their sides that can hold them together in this affectionate pose when you’re not using them. It’s not a strong magnet so they’re easy to separate when you want to use them.
Take advantage of this Cast Iron Giraffe’s long neck as either a paper towel holder or toilet paper roll holder.
The cast iron is important here because the stand is heavy enough that you can rip a paper towel off the roll one-handed without toppling over the stand. Plus imagine the look on their face as they try to figure out what is in this 3.9-pound present.
The giraffe is 17.5 inches tall with a 13 long inch neck. You can also use this is a decoration or doorstop without stacking things on his head. This giraffe also comes in white and blue.
If you want a giraffe gift that definitely will get a reaction, grab this Canvas bag from WonderMolly fast.
It’s a well-made cotton canvas bag and the long neck of the giraffe makes up the handle. The image itself is sweet and the unique handle is bound to be noticed and commented on.
It’s a decent size for groceries or as a dance bag for kids. The image is only printed on one side which is a bit of a bummer but it’s still so worth it. The shipping is a little slower than others so don’t wait to order this one.
If the giraffe lover you’re shopping for is maybe a little more subtle than a shirt with a huge giraffe on it, check out this Giraffe Spot Ring.
It’s a simple, sterling silver stacking ring with a giraffe print pattern inset in enamel.
Stacking rings are great because they’re small enough to be worn all the time and you can combine them with other stacking rings to create different looks. It comes in sizes five through 10 and in a gift-ready box.
The only thing better than looking like a giraffe is being extra comfortable while looking like a giraffe with these Printed Leggings.
These leggings from InterestPrint are great for any giraffe-lover to throw on and run some errands while they enjoy flaunting their love of giraffes. They run about true to size.
This Crossbody Purse from Chala is just the right size to fit your phone, keys, credit cards and cash in organizer slots, and maybe some lipstick.
The bag even has some extra padding along the sides to help product your phone from any bumps or drops.
This bag comes with two different interchangeable strap lengths so you can wear it as a crossbody purse with the long strap, as an over the shoulder bag with the shorter strap, or as a clutch with the short strap on one side as a wrist strap. It’s versatile, compact, and has an interesting giraffe design with raised faux leather and spindly trees.
When it comes to gifting, you can’t go wrong with a cozy fleece giraffe throw.
Everyone loves blankets during the colder months and I think it’s impossible to have too many. So how about one with irregular giraffe spots?
This blanket is just about five feet by four feet which is a perfect couch size. It’s soft and fluffy without feeling heavy. Plus it can be machine washed and dried so you don’t have to be afraid of kids or pets using it–and they’ll want to because it’s really soft.
Jaws will drop with this one. This hand-crafted Hansa giraffe is over five feet tall and is capable of holding a weight load of up to 150 pounds.
Kids and many adults can hop up on this thing and sit on it like a horse with no problems. If you’re looking for something your giraffe-lover doesn’t have, I would bet good money this fits the bill.
The giraffe is constructed over a sturdy steel frame and then the covering is actually hand-sewn to create the detailed molding of the giraffe’s musculature and overall shape. Even with the framework inside it’s still huggable. This is truly a piece of fiber artwork–that you can ride.
And if you’re thinking that there couldn’t possibly be a larger giraffe toy, Hansa makes an eight-foot-tall giraffe. Go big or go home, right?
This Microwavable Stuffed Giraffe is cute but also useful in a way that all ages will love. He’s adorable and soft, but more importantly the giraffe is stuffed with flaxseed and dried lavender.
So you can throw this giraffe in the microwave and then use on sore muscles, achy joints, cold feet, or throw under the covers in winter to warm the sheets up before you get in. Sleeping with a heat pack by your feet is so relaxing.
The warmth can also simply be a comfort and the scent of lavender has been known to reduce stress. For adults and children with sensory issues, like autism, the warmth and heftier weight of the giraffe can be soothing.
You can even put this giraffe in a plastic bag and put it in the freezer to be used as a cold pack.
Gifts that are this adorable and this practical are few and far between.
If your friend loves giraffes get them this adorable Giraffe Mini Spatula.
It’s perfect for those little mixing jobs and for getting the last of something out of a jar. As someone who loves to bake and cook, I can tell you that you can never, ever have enough spatulas.
A tall Stainless Steel Water Bottle is an ideal place to display your love for giraffes as they can stretch out their long necks over the length of the bottle. The illustration, by artist Nathan Ferlazzo, is of a graceful giraffe made up of leaves and delicate flowers. From far away it looks like a simple giraffe but as you get closer you can pick out all the beautiful floral elements.
The bottle is double-walled stainless steel for great insulation of cold and hot beverages. It has a capacity of half a liter to keep you hydrated, or caffeinated, for most of the day.
If they travel a lot, check out this adorable Suitcase from Lily Bloom.
Besides this adorable giraffe print, the bag has 360 degree movement wheels for easy rolling in any direction, telescoping handle, padded side handle, and lots of organizing compartments on the inside.
This design also comes in a larger expandable suitcase, and a three-piece matching luggage set.
This Diamond Giraffe Necklace is a beautiful gift for the Mommas out there to show that their babies are always with them.
The pendant is sterling silver and yellow gold and has such an adorable, trusting tilt to their head as they look up at mom. The momma giraffe is sterling silver plated and her spots are made up of 0.05 carats of real diamonds.
It comes with a box chain and sturdy gift box.
Turn their feet into their favorite animal with these cute Giraffe Slippers by HappyFeet.
There are tons of fantastic details on these super cozy slippers from the fringe of their manes to their floppy ears. The slippers have a no-skid pattern to give these some more grip and prevent falls.
These come in adult and kid’s sizes so you can get matching giraffe slippers for everyone.
Give the gift of supporting a real giraffe with this Adopt A Giraffe kit in partnership with The People’s Trust for Endangered Species.
This adoption will sponsor the support of one giraffe living in Africa under the protection of the PTES for 12 months. You get a personalized certificate of support as well as a packet with giraffe facts and a giraffe poster.
Keep in mind the packet doesn’t have the fastest shipping so it may not arrive in time for Christmas.
This Hand-Painted Coffee Mug makes use of the giraffe’s long neck for the handle of the mug.
Each one is hand-painted so it will be unique in the world. The giraffe’s face is so sweet-looking as it bends down to eat some leaves.
It’s a nice size mug, not too big and not too small. They are microwave and dishwasher-safe–a must for any dishes in my opinion.
This mug is a nice way to bring a smile to their face in the morning.
You can wear your love of giraffes everywhere you go with this Copper Bangle.
The slightly curved giraffe hugs your wrist for a comfortable fit. It’s sized for adults but teens can definitely make this work. It’s made of lead and nickel-free copper.
Perfect for a giraffe-loving officemate, this Giraffe Planter is nicely sized to sit on a desk. It’s tiny, adorable, and affordable.
The sleepy giraffe is a good size for a small succulent, real or fake–depending on your coworker’s green thumb.
Adult Coloring Books are popular for good reason as it’s been shown to help reduce stress to an amazing extent, especially when you’re coloring complicated, mandala-like designs.
This adult coloring book is filled with giraffe images made up of these intricate, swirling lines.
There are 56 pages in the book and while some of those are going to be title pages and whatnot, that’s still a lot of giraffe pages to color. Each page is single-sided so you won’t have to worry about your coloring bleeding through and messing up the next picture. This also makes the final product easier to hang and display.
This Giraffe Sackpack is a nice gift for the teens and travelers in your life. The thin but durable bag folds up to be stored easily and unfolds into a drawstring backpack.
It’s perfect for use as a dance bag, for going to the beach, or simply as an extra bag to pack with you that’s easy to tote around when you’re traveling.
This 12 inch tall by eight-inch wide Resin Giraffe Statue has been shaped and hand-painted to make it look like it’s been carved from one piece of wood.
The “wood grain” and deliberate lines of it will absolutely fool the eye into thinking it’s real wood, but since it’s resin you can pick it up for a much lower price tag.
It’s a gorgeous gift for any collector or giraffe-lover.
If the person you’re buying for loves giraffes and wears glasses this Pillow Cover could be a good fit.
It’s also well matched for hipsters or younger generations. The cover is a cotton-linen blend and the illustration is playful and with the brightly colored glasses.
This is only the pillow cover to be very clear. If you have a pillow you can swap covers with then you’re set, but if not you can pick up pillow inserts fairly cheap.
This Giraffe Coin Pendant was inspired by the rare Zambian 100 Kwacha coin from 1998.
It’s a delicate scene of a giraffe family with intricate texturing of the giraffe’s spots and the bark of the tree. The pendant is about the size of a silver dollar, so it’s prominent but the cut out design keeps it from becoming clunky.
This would be a beautiful gift for your giraffe-loving partner or parent.
Sometimes kitschy is exactly what you’re looking for and this Giraffe Salt and Pepper Set delivers.
This detailed resin giraffe is over four inches wide and over eight inches tall. It’s not a tiny giraffe. He’s holding full-size glass salt and pepper shakers (included without the spices) and has a friendly expression on his face that looks like he’s so happy to be of service.
If you’re buying for a teen or younger, this is a cute Giraffe Necklace that will make them smile.
The green stone for the eye and the clear stones along the mane and ears will twinkle and catch the light. The posing of the giraffe is very dynamic and looks like the giraffe is running. I do think that this would feel a little cheap as far as jewelry for an adult but for younger ones, is an affordable option that they’ll love.
This Wooden Giraffe Ornament has a hand-carved finish with carefully painted details. It’s well-shaped and truly looks like it costs a lot more than it does. The giraffe is about 4.75 inches tall which is a nice ornament size and a good size for little kids to play with.
Christmas ornaments are always a safe gift and one that is appreciated year after year as a reminder of your relationship.
Cute and practical, this Giraffe Umbrella is covered in a colorful pack of giraffes. It folds up small and is lightweight enough to throw in your bag.
These giraffes can cheer you up on a rainy day.
For those who think plain flowerpots are boring, here’s a Giraffe Pot.
At 10 inches by six inches by 9.5 inches, it’s small enough to sit on a shelf or table inside but large enough and weather-resistant enough to work outside in the garden or by the front door.
There’s great detail on here with fur texture all over the body, little folds in the ears, and just the sweetest eyes you’ve ever seen that appear to be saying, “Look at these beautiful flowers I have.”
For the giraffe-lover in your life who always has the best hair, this gift set from Proliss includes their full-size flat iron, travel-size flat iron, and tapered curling wand.
They are 100 percent ceramic heating plates with tourmaline to produce negative ions leading a nicer finished look. The straighteners heat up in under a minute and the curling wand is the type that you simply wrap your hair around it and so there’s no catching like on traditional curling irons.
Snuggle up with this Microfleece Giraffe Print Throw. I like that the giraffe spots show on both sides of the blanket so you don’t have to worry about folding it to hide the blank side or flipping it when all you want to do is get cozy on the couch. Plus it’s affordable.
It’s soft enough to cuddle but thin enough to not overheat you. It also rolls up tightly so it can be taken with you on trips. The blanket measures around five feet by four feet which is a fairly standard couch throw size.
PopSocket grips make using your phone so much easier.
It’s a life-changer when you see how much of a difference this one little grip can make. It collapses almost flat for sticking in your pocket and expands out to be used as a stand to prop up your phone or a grip for easier one-hand use and selfies.
It affixes to almost any phone case with a removable and reusable adhesive so you can be almost positive that it will work with their device. PopSockets even includes a special disc for glass-backed iPhones.
And this one has a cute, colorful giraffe on it.
This Cute Giraffe Pillow Case has a giraffe just popping over to say hello. He didn’t bother to finish chewing before sticking his head in, but that’s okay with me. The case is made of touchable cotton linen and the printed image has a soft, dreamy watercolor look to it.
It’s shown with the giraffe upside down which is fun because it implies the giraffe is leaning down to say hi, but this is a pillow that will never truly look upside down because the giraffe’s head could be coming from any direction.
Now, this is only the case to be clear. If you have an 18 by 18 inch pillow insert then you’re all set, but if you don’t you can usually find them pretty cheap.
This highly detailed metal giraffe sculpture and jewelry box is just under 12 inches tall and is covered in tiny reflective gold crystals making up some of the giraffe’s spots.
When you lift up the neck you’ll find that the giraffe is hiding a compartment for holding rings, other jewelry, or sentimental trinkets. It also comes with a necklace that matches the giraffe with its own reflective crystals. This jewelry box arrives packed in a beautiful gift box, ready for wrapping.
If your loved one never leaves the house in the morning without their coffee, tea, or water, consider this Insulated Tumbler from Tree Free to keep their drinks hot or cold.
It has double-steel walls and a spill-proof cap, but most importantly it has a beautiful illustration of a giraffe with a mouthful of vibrant wildflowers.
This travel mug is BPA-free, long-lasting, and dishwasher safe.
These Cute Knee Socks show a giraffe stretching their long neck, wrapping around your leg to reach the leaves at the very top of the knee sock.
The giraffe has nice detail considering it’s a sock. It’s cute and unique and would make for a fun stocking stuffer.
This is a one-size-fits most in women’s sizes situation so keep that in mind. They aren’t the stretchiest socks out there so if the person you’re buying for has thicker or more muscular calves, these might feel a little tight.
For more of a statement piece this larger Colorful Giraffe Necklace is decked out in vibrant enamel florals, swirls, and heart patterns. It’s cute, feminine, and a little funky for the artistic types on your list.
The pendant is about two inches tall so it won’t be anything but eye-catching. If these blues aren’t their style, this giraffe also comes in different colors and patterns including purple, grey, and multicolor.
Whether they’re a windchime collector or a giraffe collector, this Giraffe Windchime will create beautiful music and make them think of you whenever they hear it.
Crafted by StealStreet, this windchime has copper chimes and weather-resistant polyresin giraffes at the top and hanging with the chimes. I love the image of the mommy giraffe and their little baby reaching for leaves.
At about 23 inches tall, it’s a nice size to be seen but not so big that it can’t be hung from apartment balconies.
They’ll stay cute and comfy with this adorable Giraffe Pajama Set from SOLY HUX. It comes with a cute giraffe head shirt with the text “Head in the Clouds” and giraffe print shorts. The shirt is a little short and could be a crop top (which is trendy right now) depending on how you wear your shorts. If that’s a little too much skin, DIDK offers a similar version with long pants.
They’re made with the typical polyester/spandex blend so they’re soft and comfy. If she tends to sleep warm, consider opting instead for cooling bamboo pajamas.
These Socks may not be the most subtle, but they’re honest. These would make a great stocking stuffer for the giraffe lover in your life.
The socks are sized to fit between a five and 10 in women’s shoe sizes, but they could go a little smaller than that as well so these would work for younger kids. They’re soft, comfortable, and are covered in real giraffe facts.
The giraffe images on these socks look like they’re in motion which is a nice change from a lot of other static looking illustrations.
Firstly, why the heck aren’t these Giraffe Slippers the other way around to form a whole giraffe?
Secondly, it doesn’t matter because they’re super cute just as they are with the giraffe reaching all the way around with his long neck to peek in the other side. He looks so proud of himself too.
These are soft, plush house slippers that will keep your feet warm this winter. The bottoms have an anti-slip texture that helps you grip the floors so you don’t go skidding on the hardwood.
They come in sizes from small, medium, large, to extra-large which is nice because my tiny feet never fit into one-size-fits-all slippers.
For a gift for a romantic partner, this bracelet shows two giraffes nuzzling their heads together in affection and that’s how the bracelet stays on.
It’s a sweet image and something they probably haven’t seen before.
This is a giraffe bracelet that will stand out so if the person you’re buying for likes to have their jewelry noticed, this one will be a conversation starter.
There has been a lot of stylized giraffe jewelry but these Earrings from Sienna Sky are just plain realistic which I love.
Handmade in America by the folks at Sienna Sky, these earrings are carefully etched and then finished by hand for an eye-catching accessory they’ll love wearing. The giraffes are 1.45 inches long so they dangle but they aren’t so big that they look or feel cumbersome.
The earrings come in a quality gift box and bow ready for gifting.
Just because you’re an adult doesn’t mean you can’t still have Fun Giraffe Socks.
These cotton blend socks from K. Bell sport a giraffe print pattern and cartoon giraffe faces with their toothy grins on the feet turning the rest of your legs into the giraffe’s neck. They’re a cute stocking stuffer or gift for people who love funky socks.
Your friend will certainly stand apart from the rest with this Giraffe Print Hoodie.
The large scale of the spots gives it a unique and more true to life-size effect than the smaller giraffe print you see elsewhere. The zip-up hoodie is comfortable and runs true to size. This is another one with slower shipping so don’t wait to pick it up.