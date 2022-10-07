55 Best Giraffe Gifts For All Ages

This Melissa and Douge Four-Foot Giraffe is huge, huggable, and the type of gift that will knock the socks off of any child on your list this year.

A baby giraffe is around six feet tall at birth and we get close to that with this 4.4 foot tall plush giraffe from Melissa & Doug. That’s the official height given on the site but (if you can keep a secret) I bought this for a family member this Christmas took my own measurement and it was four-feet-seven-inches tall. I’m five feet tall. This thing is just about the size of me. It looks amazing with great detail, stands on its own well, and is still soft enough to hug.

Melissa & Doug are known for their highly detailed toys and this giraffe is no exception with carefully shaped hooves, soft mane, and long feathery eyelashes. The giraffe will stand on its own but it’s not really intended to sat on.

For giraffe-loving adults, this could be a sweet decor piece to fit into a corner and for kids, it can be a new best friend and dress-up playmate.