39 Best Sunflower Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Sunflower gifts are a perfect choice when you’re stumped on what to get someone but you know they love sunflowers. If they already have sunflower things–that just means they love having them. My Mother-in-Law loves penguins and all the penguin gifts I’ve ever gotten her have been a hit.
These are the top sunflower gifts of the year to help you pick the right gift for them.
If they have garden or yard space, they’ll adore this Set of Three Metal Sunflower Garden Stakes. They range in size from 21 inches tall to four feet tall.
I absolutely love how they represented the sunflower seeds with these coils of springs that have been painted wait only in sections. It really makes it look like the black and white bumps of sunflower seeds.
They have a combination of colored paints and natural metallic tones which make for a rustic, vintage look. You can also buy each one individually.
Get the sunflower-lover in your life a Sunflower Shaped Throw Pillow. Its 3D design is covered in three rows of soft fabric petals and fabric fringe for the sunflower seed center. It’s handmade and a nice gift for someone who likes to fidget with things to calm themselves as it has lots of different parts and textures.
This includes the pillowcase and pillow insert but is also available as just the cover. I’m featuring this cute little 14.5-inch pillow but you can also get a bigger 17.5-inch sunflower pillow that features four rows of petals.
Stained glass adds a touch of opulence to any space so spruce up their window with this Capulina Sunflower Stained Glass Panel. At 20.7 inches tall and 19.7 inches wide, it’s a good size to look impressive set against a window but it’s not so big that it will be hard to find a suitable space to hang it.
Pieces like this look incredible when the sun shines through and illuminates all the colors. Each panel of Capulina Tiffany-style stained glass is handmade and comes with brackets and hanging chain already attached.
Brighten up their yard with this four-foot tall Solar-Powered Sunflower Garden Stake. It has a uniquely realistic design they’ll love as it features the sunflower with its head tilted downward unlike the more cartoony, upright flowers.
The solar panel on the stake soaks up energy during the day and then at night the bulb in the center of the sunflower lights up in several different shifting colors and rotates for a neat effect.
I like this cute ladybug that looks like it’s in mid-flight to the sunflower. It’s attached with a spring so it will move in the wind.
Tell it like it is with this “I’m Just a Girl Who Loves Sunflowers” Hoodie. Simple, to the point, and cute.
The unisex cut looks great on everyone and it comes in five different colors: black, navy, royal blue, dark heather, and light heather. The hoodie is super-soft on the inside and both machine washable and dryable–which is key in a gift because who wants to be given an extra chore of handwashing?
The writer or journaler in your life will be excited to get the Refillable Sunflower Journal by Valery Story. It’s made with soft, vegan leather and embossed with beautiful sunflowers.
You get the soft wrap cover which has a vegan leather strip tie closure, pen holder, and hidden pocket as well as a hardcover B6-sized journal. The journal and cover aren’t attached so once you fill up that journal, you can replace it with a fresh one and keep using your sunflower cover.
It comes in forest green, leather brown, and sunflower yellow.
If they like sunflowers, chances are they enjoy the most famous painter of sunflowers so they’d love to hang a Canvas Preproduction of Van Gogh’s Twelve Sunflowers in their home or office.
Canvas prints are great because they’re affordable and are ready to hang without the added expense of a frame. That said, if you prefer lower-profile wall art, they do offer a standard print with frame included for a higher cost.
The prints are sealed with a protective acrylic paint coating which prevents water from affecting the print and gives it a more realistic paint appearance. This print is 20 by 16 inches and is also available in a larger 30 by 24 inches size.
If they love sunflowers and have a bit of a green thumb, they’d love growing their very own with this package of Nine Varieties of Sunflower Seed Mix by Wildflower Trading Company. The nine different types of sunflowers range from classic to exotic.
The 1.5 ounce package includes seeds for Black Oil, Autumn Beauty, Chocolate Cherry, Evening Sun, Dwarf Sunspot, Large Grey Stripe, Velvet Queen, Sungold Tall, and Sungold Dwarf Sunflowers.
Sunflowers grow well in most climates but you’ll have the best luck starting them inside as sunflower seeds are a favorite of squirrels and birds so planting them directly in the ground could lead to them being eaten by local critters before they can sprout.
A Sunflower Shaped Birdfeeder is just clever and perfect for folks who can’t grow their own sunflowers. You fill the center of the sunflower with actual sunflower seeds. That’s just fun.
This mesh feeder is easy to fill and hang anywhere with its attached chain. The colors of the metal petals are weather-resistant and built to last. It can hold about 4.5 pounds of birdseed.
Sunflowers are a natural birdfeeder and if you’ve ever grown them you know that birds and squirrels land on the flowers to pick the seeds long before you can. With this feeder, they’ll have a refillable sunflower to stock with sunflower seeds or whatever birdseed they prefer.
They’ll fall in love with this Sunflower Cuff Bracelet with its tiny sunflower and bangle cast to look like a vine with leaves. It’s delicate, feminine, and just plain pretty.
I love the faux woodgrain molded into the cuff and how the two sides are set apart from each other, only connecting with the flower. They’ll feel like a woodland princess.
It’s made from hypoallergenic sterling silver that is lead, nickel, and cadmium-free.
You can never be too cozy so they’ll be excited to receive this Sunflower Throw Blanket by Jenkeno. It’s made of ultra-soft microfiber fleece and is both machine washable and dryable.
The blanket is lightweight making it perfect for all year round use. At 50 by 60 inches, it’s a good size for snuggling up on the couch or for keeping in your office for when it gets chilly.
With this 10-Piece Sunflower Car Accessory Set, they’ll be able to turn their car into a sunflower haven.
It comes with two breathable sunflower front seat covers, a steering wheel cover, a center console armrest cover, two cupholder coasters, two keychains, and two sunflower dashboard vent clips. The vent clips include a fragrance scent pad that is currently unscented so you can add the essential oil of your choice or just keep them as cute decorations.
This Sunflower Alex & Ani Bangle is part of their Charity By Design collection so not only will they get a trendy bracelet, they’ll know part of the purchase went toward The Nature Conservancy a world-wide organization that works to enact real change to address the biggest problems facing the earth today.
The bracelet is made here in America and has a Rafaelian silver finish. The sliding clasp allows for a perfect fit.
This beautiful analog Sunflower Wall Clock is perfect for someone’s office, home office, or kitchen. It’s bright and cheery without being too flashy.
The 12-inch clock is made an acrylic-covered print that has a glass-like finish so it looks like a traditional glass clock without all the worry about how fragile glass can be. It uses a quartz-operated clock with silent movement that runs on one AA battery (not included)
It has a slot on the back for hanging and includes a stand for display on a table or shelf.
This set of Michael Michaud Sunflower Druzy Earrings was cast in bronze with a mold taken from an actual sunflower and are representing the bumpy, sunflower seed center with sparkling druzy stone chrystals. These are sure to get their wearer a lot of attention.
I love that this piece is hand made in America by an artist interested in capturing the beauty of the natural world in metal.
Druzy isn’t a type of gemstone but instead refers to any mineral that forms this micro-crystal shape. It has an appearance a little like a sugar coating. All these tiny crystals make for more surfaces to reflect light which is why druzy is so sparkly.
The flower petals are made from bronze and the hooks are sterling silver in order to be more hypoallergenic for sensitive skin.
Bring some whimsical energy to their garden with this Sunflower Birdbath by Whimsome House. It’s a mini sunflower tree that can serve as a birdbath, bird feeder, honeybee watering station, or inside as a fun side table. It’s cast in durable, weather-resistant resin so it will be with you for many years of use.
The flower petals, leaves, cute ladybug, and texture of the trunk are carefully shaped for a look that’s equal parts realism and magical Disney forest.
It’s 30 inches tall and the basin is only 1.2 inches deep so it’s fairly shallow as a birdbath.
These Sunflower Canisters by Walter Drake have a fun retro look with the freshness-saving technology of the present. You could store anything you like in them but they’re intended for food storage. It’s a great pick for someone who has a retro or rustic style.
They’re made of glass with metal screw-on covers that have a viewing window in the lid so you can always see what’s in your canister. The set includes three canisters in three different sizes: 4.3 inches in diameter by 4.75 inches tall, 4.25 inches in diameter by 6.75 inches tall, and 4.25 inches in diameter by 8.8 inches tall.
Hydration is important so make their bottle stylish with this cute Sunflower Insulated Stainless Steet Water Bottle. With its 32-ounce capacity and a wide mouth opening big enough for ice cubes, it’s a great choice for people who spend long periods outdoors like at the pool, beach, or on fishing or camping trips.
The bottle insulates using a double-wall vacuum including an additional copper lining to prevent the exterior from sweating in the heat.
For those who love birdwatching, check out this Hanging Glass Sunflower Birdfeeder. The 11-inch diameter shallow glass bowl is handmade to look stunningly like a sunflower in full bloom. There’s even a strip of clear glass so the petals aren’t obstructed and this gives it a slight anti-gravity look.
It’s held up by an included three-chain hanger and rust-resistant hook. It’s a classy design and a nice way to feed your local birds.
This Set of Four Sunflower Fields Coffee Mugs would be a perfect addition to farmhouse or rustic style kitchen decor. They’re extra-large 18-ounce ceramic mugs and are both microwave and dishwasher safe.
The large size is great for hot cocoa or your morning coffee. The sunflower artwork is by Nancy Mink and if you’re in love with it, this set also has a dessert plate set.
A flower that’s so big and round fits perfectly as the “O” in love on this Sunflower Love Hoodie. It had a unisex cut for a more natural, comfortable fit. The hoodie is machine-washable, machine-dryable, and comes in five different colors.
It can be hard to find gifts for men who love sunflowers so consider these Oakmont Sunflower Cufflinks. Masculine people have favorite flowers too. One gender shouldn’t be excluded from appreciating the beauty of plants.
These cufflinks are made in America and feature a glass face with crisp sunflower images. The body of the cufflinks is plated with silver. I like that they’re low profile and not likely to catch on things.
This Sunflower Glass Suncatcher will look stunning in their window and light up their room with their favorite flowers. With Amia’s hand-painted glass suncatchers you get all the beauty of stained glass without the high price tag.
At seven inches tall and 5.25 inches across, this piece is big enough to make an impact without being so large that it’s difficult to hang or find a good window for. It comes with the lobster-clasp chain attached for easy hanging. the suncatcher comes in a gift-ready box.
Leave them speechless with this 14-Karat Two-Tone Gold Sunflower Pendant. The flower is flawlessly rendered with gorgeous petals and leaves in 14-karat yellow gold and a textured center made of 14-karat rose gold.
The pendant is cast and then diamond cut to create facet details, most visible in the leaves, that create a stunning sparkle when the light hits it. It’s just under 1.5 inches tall, a great size to be eye-catching without being overly gaudy. It arrives in a satin drawstring bag and does not include a chain.
For the people who love a vintage look or who collect knickknacks, get them this Sunflower Stove Top Set which comes with salt and pepper shakers, a spoon rest, and a napkin holder.
Made of painted ceramic, these are part of ACK’s collectible Country Sunflower Collection. They are sturdy, well-made, and have that classic farmhouse kitchen look. The collection also has a matching three-piece canister set.
Any flower-lover would go wild for this Tiffany-Style Stained Glass Sunflower Lamp by Atreus. It’s handmade uses hundreds of small hand-cut glass pieces that are soldered together to form this gorgeous glass lampshade. It’s a time-consuming craft but the results are worth it.
When the lamp is unlit, the shade has a bluer tone to it and the bauble centers of the sunflower are dark amber. When lit, the yellow of the sunflowers overtakes the blue shades and the centers of the flowers light up as the baubles aren’t as frosted as the rest of the lamp and allow more light to pass through.
The lamp is 18 inches tall and the glass lampshade is about 12 inches in diameter. It’s a petite little lamp great for fitting into smaller areas but if you want something bigger, they also offer a 24-inch lamp with a 16-inch lampshade.
They’ll be able to bring a real sunflower with them everywhere they go with this Handmade Real Sunflower Glass Necklace. It’s made with a real dried and pressed mini sunflower which means each necklace is unique in the world and will look a little different from the provided image. It comes on an adjustable chain to you can customize your necklace length.
Each piece is handmade by an artist in Louisana who uses a copper foil soldering technique, similar to how Tiffany lamps are made.
They’ll love looking at their favorite flowers displayed on their wall with this Canvas Sunflower Triptych. A triptych is a set of three images intended to be viewed together. It’s a classic art style and one that lends a sense of grandeur to a piece.
This is a set of three canvas panels and each one is 12 inches across by 16 inches tall. I like canvas prints because they are ready to hang out of the box and don’t require expensive framing to look complete. The print is moisture-resistant and UV-resistant to keep looking amazing for years to come.
It’s also available in a larger 16 inches by 20 inches three-panel set.
They’ll love how bright and cheery these Four Sunflower Throw Pillow Covers will make their living room. Each one has a different rustic, country scene on it featuring bright yellow sunflowers.
They’re made with 100 percent cotton linen and have a hidden zipper closure. Keep in mind this is only the pillow cover so if you need inserts you can pick up a four-pack of 18 by 18-inch hypoallergenic pillow inserts at the same time.
Give their kitchen a cohesive, cheerful look with this Five-Piece Sunflower Kitchen Set. The set includes one oven mitt, two potholders, and two kitchen towels all in a matching sunflower print.
They’re perfect farmhouse-theme kitchen decor and are machine washable.
The Afirst Solar-Powered Sunflower Walkway Stake Light is just the right size for illuminating a short walkway or set of steps. You stick it into the ground and the sun does the rest so there are no wires to worry about.
It’s smaller so it’s a good choice for people who doesn’t have a lot of yard space but still want something nice to decorate their front stoop. It’s made of stainless steel so it’s rust-resistant and the stake as a secondary stabilizing foot.
For the jewelry-lover, check out this Sterling Silver Sunflower Ring with “You Are My Sunshine” printed on the inside. The ring features cubic zirconia stones in the flower and on the leaf.
It’s available in six different sizes but because of the open design of the ring, you’ll have some leeway and ability to adjust it slightly. For those with allergies, this ring is lead, cadmium, and nickel-free.
If this Sunflower Crossbody Bag by Mosiso was only a cute floral sling bag that would be enough, but this one has a ton of features they’ll love.
It has an adjustable padded shoulder strap, secure headphone cord slot to so you can listen to your music while your phone is safe inside the waterproof bag, several organizer pockets, and mesh water bottle or umbrella pockets on both sides. The fabric is water-resistant and lightweight for more comfortable carrying.
If they collect figurines, this Warm Embrace Figurine by Willow Tree is a good choice. The description given below the title on the included card is, “Surrounded by the warmth of family and friends,” making this a lovely gift for a long-distance friend or relative whom you don’t get to see as often as you’d like. This will remind them that you love them and are thinking about them.
The figurine is hand-painted cast resin made from hand-carved molds by an artist here in America.
This vegan leather Sunflower Wrist Wallet is great for when you want to go out but you don’t want to bring your whole purse. It’s a wallet so it already has all your essentials in it but it also has a strap to put around your wrist so it can work as a clutch when you’re out and about.
Inside there’s a see-through ID window, eight card slots, two cash pockets, and there’s a zippered compartment for change on the outside.
Buying clothes as gifts can be risky but this Sunflower Loose Cardigan is meant to be loose and flowing so you have more wiggle room in terms of guessing the correct size.
It has a billowing kimono-style fit which makes it easy to dress up or down. It works as a beach or pool coverup or as a cardigan at the office.
If they work at a desk or like to collect figurines, get them this Crystal Glass Sunflower. It’s a perfect little size to tuck on a desk or windowsill at 3.5 inches tall and 2.3 inches across.
It’s made of lead-free K9 crystal glass which is beautifully reflective when it catches the light.
If you have access to their laptop to check the model number against what computers are compatible, you can help them pretty-up their laptop with this set of Sunflower MacBook Cover & Keyboard Cover.
As well as protecting their computer from spills and scratches, they’ll be able to adorn their laptop cover and keyboard with pictures of cheery sunflowers.
It is important to make sure you’re checking compatibility as many models have different layouts. The listing makes it very clear which computers will fit this model.
If they have a farmhouse or country style to their home decor, get them this Small Sunflower Throw Rug. The rug is woven to trap dirt which makes it a good little rug to set inside just in front of doors. It would be a cheery greeting at the front door or a nice spot to wipe your feet at the back when coming in from the deck.
It’s 2.1 feet in diameter and has a non-slip grip coating on the underside. Plus it’s machine-washable which is always handy.