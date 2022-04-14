9 Best Leather Notebook Covers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Whether you use it to organize your entire life or just your thoughts, having a notebook nearby is absolutely vital. And once you’ve got a couple of pages of ideas, you’d be wise to keep that notebook in one piece with a leather notebook cover. Class up your journaling, note-taking, and planning with one of these simple, slip-on notebook covers.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $85.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $25.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $38.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $88.00 Shop now at Chic Sparrow
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $38.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $33.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $76.00 Shop now at Foxy Fix
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. EDITOR’S CHOICE: Midori Traveler’s Notebook Leather Bundle SetPrice: $85.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The iconic traveler's notebook
- Huge system of accessories
- Highly customizable
- High price tag
- Limited color options
- Tracking down accessories can be challenging
It wouldn’t be right to put together this list without including the Midori notebook itself. This is one of — if not the — original traveler’s notebook from which virtually every elastic-bound notebook system derives. This particular offering is a bundle set, which includes your first insert, a zipper case, and enough elastics to expand into multiple notebooks and other accessories.
It’s really this expandability that makes the Midori system great. They have, of course, standard notebook inserts, but they also offer things like weekly diaries, file folders, and pen loops. The whole system is produced in Japan, which accounts to some degree for the high price.
The system is very ingenious and will likely convert you into an addict once you get started. The Japanese-style paper is somewhat thin but very smooth and nice to write on. Choose from the traditional regular Midori (also called Narrow elsewhere) size or the passport size, both available in black, brown, and camel.
Featured size: Midori/Narrow
Example notebooks that fit: Midori Traveler’s Notebook 001 Refill, Wanderings Regular Traveler’s Notebook Refill Inserts
Why you would choose this one: You want to experience the official system that kicked off the craze.
-
2. September Leather A5 Traveler’s Notebook CoverPrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Holds up to five notebooks
- Protective leather flap
- Leather on the cheaper side
- Limited color options
- No pockets or pen loops
The September Leather Traveler’s Notebook Cover is a simple but lovely notebook system with a relatively thin leather cover, an elastic closure, and an insert holder. It is available in both brown and dark brown and has a nice touch with the protective leather flap on the elastic.
You can put one hardcover A5 size notebook in it, or up to five thin softcover notebooks with the addition of another elastic. There are no pockets or pen loops but you could always add an insert for these later.
In addition to the A5 size, they make a standard Midori/Narrow size and a pocket-size.
Featured size: A5 (5-7/8 x 8-1/4 inches)
Example notebooks that fit: Leuchtturm1917 Hardcover Medium Journal, Northbooks 5×8 Inserts
Why you would choose this one: You want something simple and inexpensive for your first notebook cover.
Buy the September Leather A5 Traveler’s Notebook Cover here.
-
3. Rustic Ridge Leather Refillable Composition Notebook CoverPrice: $34.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Included composition notebook
- Stitched trim
- Good quality leather
- No elastic closure
- No pen loop
- Meant to hold only one notebook
Ah, the venerable composition notebook. If you love writing in those wild-ruled classics but don’t want to be dated by that cheesy black-and-white marbled look made famous by Mead, then consider this Rustic Ridge Leather Composition Notebook Cover.
This is a fine leather cover that perfectly fits those classic notebooks (one is included with purchase), but which also coordinates well with adult life. You certainly wouldn’t be out of place anywhere if you dropped this down on a table for a meeting. Choose from this lovely brown hue or a black version, both with gold stitching that pops on either color.
Rustic Ridge offers a mini composition cover and two variations on a 6 x 8-inch size: one for sketchbooks and one for journaling. They also make a pencil roll case to match the brown versions of all of these.
Featured size: Composition (7-1/2 x 9-3/4 inches)
Example notebooks that fit: Mead Composition Notebook, AmazonBasics Wide Rules Composition Notebook
Why you would choose this one: You love those old-school composition notebooks but agree they could be classed up a little.
Buy the Rustic Ridge Leather Refillable Composition Notebook Cover here.
-
4. Hide & Drink Rustic Leather Journal CoverPrice: $38.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-end leather
- Stitched trim
- 101 year warranty
- No elastic closure
- Limited color options
- Not ideal for everyday carry
Most everyday carry options are on the smaller side — A5, A6, B6, pocket, and passport are all popular options. But if you picture a full-sized notebook when you think about journaling and planning, then the Hide & Drink Rustic Leather Journal Cover is the cover for you.
It is made with fine full-grain leather, trimmed with a bit of stitching at the edges. This is strictly no-frills: you don’t even get an elastic enclosure. Still, if it’s a full letter size you want, this makes a very nice but affordable option.
They don’t make much in the way of other sizes, but they do have a passport holder that could easily double as a notebook cover for that size. They also make a cylinder case you could use for your pens.
Featured size: Letter (8-1/2 x 11 inches)
Example notebooks that fit: BookFactory Ghost Grid Dot Journal, Rocketbook Everlast
Why you would choose this one: You need room to stretch out in your notebooks and prefer letter size.
-
5. Chic Sparrow Classic Crème ChocolatePrice: $88.00Pros:
Cons:
- High quality leather
- Available add-ons
- Fantastic wear-in over time
- High price tag
- Could be more customizable
- Limitations on returns and exchanges
If you want to upgrade from Foxy Fix in terms of leather and you don’t need quite so many customization options, Chic Sparrow is the place to look. As a matter of fact, this very notebook cover is what I use for my pocket-sized traveler’s notebook. This is one of the most classic offerings from the company and is available in its full range of sizes. I have a matching set that also includes a Narrow cover.
If you want more color options, shop their collections section. As a guide, the Mr. Darcy leather is among the most popular and comes in a range of colors. The Maverick is their super-high-end luxury leather, while the Pemberley is perhaps the most resistant to wear and tear.
Featured size: Pocket/Field Notes(3-1/2 x 5-1/2 inches)
Example notebooks that fit: Field Notes, Fabriano EcoQua Personal
Why you would choose this one: You want to choose from the best leathers in a variety of interesting styles.
-
6. Wanderings Large Refillable Travel NotebookPrice: $38.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Variety of size options
- Available accessories
- Made with high end leather
- Relatively thin
- Elastic causes cover to bend over itself
- Some units arrive already scuffed
Borrowing (very) heavily from the classic Midori notebook line, this Wanderings Refillable Travel Notebook has its own system of covers and inserts. Choose from this rather large 11 x 7.5-inch option, A5, a regular (8.5 x 4.5-inch) option, or a pocket/passport (5 x 3.5-inch) option.
These notebooks feature their own elastic charms, a nice logo embossed on the cover, and a leather protection strip on the elastic. Compared to some other options, these are relatively thin, though this is in keeping with the tradition of the Midori after which it is modeled. They’re made of crazy horse leather, which isn’t horse at all, for the record.
Featured size: 11 x 7.5 inches
Example notebooks that fit: Wanderings Large Traveler’s Notebook Inserts
Why you would choose this one: You want a cheaper version of the Midori traveler’s notebook with more size options.
-
7. Le Vent Refillable Leather JournalPrice: $33.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Snap keeps everything secure
- Pen loop and pocket
- 2 leather cord wrappers included
- Limited color options
- Only holds one notebook
- Leather not as stiff as other options
In a world of traveler’s notebooks or floppy covers, you might long for something that closes securely. This Le Vent Refillable Leather Journal features a handsome brass snap that will keep everything in the notebook when closed. Included with it are two 200-page notebooks, which should keep you writing for a while.
You could also opt for their spiral-bound version, which has two snaps and uses their spiral-bound notebooks. Either way, you’re getting a fine leather notebook cover that will keep things tidy and together.
Featured size: A5 (5-7/8 x 8-1/4 inches)
Example notebooks that fit: Le Vent A5, Leuchtturm1917 Hardcover Medium Journal, Northbooks 5×8 Inserts
Why you would choose this one: You want a notebook cover that closes securely.
Find more Le Vent Refillable Leather Journal information and reviews here.
-
8. Metier Life Field Notes Pocket Notebook CoverPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cruelty-free vegan leather
- Low price tag
- Includes pockets and pen loop
- Vegan leather tends does not wear as well as real leather
- Stitching could be better
- Pen loop positioning makes it thick
Of course, actual cowhide isn’t going to work for everyone, which is why we have included the Metier Life Field Notes Pocket Notebook Cover as an elegant vegan leather option. You can choose from a number of different colors or even a canvas option.
These will comfortably hold any Field Notes-sized notebook and come with a pen loop and a front pocket, which could work for cards. The first notebook and a pen are included in this ultra-affordable price, as well. In addition to this size, they make a pad folio option sized 12.5 x 9.75 inches.
Featured size: Pocket/Field Notes (3-1/2 x 5-1/2 inches)
Example notebooks that fit: Field Notes, Fabriano EcoQua Personal
Why you would choose this one: Animal hide isn’t for you, ethically or otherwise.
-
9. Foxy Fix Original Custom Boss Babe Cambridge Leather Notebook CoverPrice: $76.00Pros:
Cons:
- Very high end leather
- Customizable with many options
- Robust elastics
- Expensive
- Option availability varies by size
- Can take time to be produced and shipped
The next two options on our list are the absolute top of the game when it comes to notebook covers. Both this option and the one that follows are just one example of what each company produces, both of which are customizable and available in a broad range of styles and colors. In both cases, I’ve opted for a classic look, but browse around their sites to see all the myriad options.
The Boss Babe from Foxy Fix is a high-end traveler’s style notebook in a classic leather color. The color of both the elastic and the stitching are customizable, as are options for pockets, embossing, spine reinforcement and overall book width. While you can choose from ten different sizes (their size guide is here), we think that if you’re going to make an investment like this, the wide or cahier size would make a fine choice. That’s large enough to do an awful lot of writing, but at a ubiquitous, easily found size for insert replacement later on.
Foxy Fix will sell you every conceivable add-on and accessory, as well, so it’s a good one-stop-shop if Amazon isn’t your thing.
Featured size: Wide/Cahier ($64.60)
Example notebooks that fit: Moleskine Large Hard Cover Notebook, Moleskine Cahier Journal, AmazonBasics Classic Notebook
Why you would choose this one: You want maximum flexibility for colors, options and sizes and have the budget to match.
Why Write a Journal?
These days, our smartphones can do just about anything, and writing down notes is no exception. But there is still some inescapable charm to using an analog notebook. Something about that tactile experience makes it more meaningful to plan out your week or record moments of gratitude.
For some people, writing in a journal helps them remember things more clearly or be more productive. Some people use journaling to manage their anxiety, too.
Why Would You Need a Leather Notebook Cover?
At the risk of stating the obvious, you definitely don't need a fine leather journal cover to take your journaling habit seriously. You can pick up any old notebook and simply get to it.
But there are several reasons why you may want to elevate that journal with a cover. First of all, a leather-covered journal is more durable, which is important if you take yours with you when you travel.
They can also be augmented with pen loops, cardholders, and more. Want access to different kinds of stationery and page layout? You can get different inserts with blank, dotted, and lined rulings, and you can choose between different paper thicknesses, depending on your ink of choice.
More importantly, a fancy note-taking system will boost you mentally by giving more weight to your writing. If your idea is good enough to jot down in your fancy journal, it's got to be good.
This works externally as well as internally too. Bringing a fancy leather-bound journal to a meeting gives off a much better impression than busting out your big proposal on the back of a cocktail napkin.
Refillable Notebooks vs. One-Time Use Notebooks
While they make notebooks with leather covers, if they aren't refillable, I know I've always felt guilty about committing to them. This way, you get many uses out of that piece of leather. Once you choose a size, you can swap out the actual notebook inside any time you need a change.
A5 Notebook Covers: Choosing the Right Size
Notebooks come in a range of sizes, which means that notebook covers come in a range of sizes. To give you a quick primer, check out the size guide on Galen Leather's website. Use this list to match your favorite notebooks and cases, be they Moleskine Cahier Journals or simple notebook inserts.
Probably the most popular size is the A5, like the classic Leuchtterm 1917, which measures 8.25 inches tall by 5.6 inches wide. This is large enough to allow comfortable writing but small enough to fit in a large variety of bags or just be carried. They often offer enough internal storage to double as wallets, too, so you need only carry your notebook cover and be ready for anything.
That said, many folks prefer the smaller Field Notes size covers, which are also called Pocket sized, and fits inserts measuring 5.5 inches tall by 3.5 inches wide. It is large enough to do some daily planning and make notes, but not too large to be overly bulky.