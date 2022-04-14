9 Best Leather Notebook Covers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Whether you use it to organize your entire life or just your thoughts, having a notebook nearby is absolutely vital. And once you’ve got a couple of pages of ideas, you’d be wise to keep that notebook in one piece with a leather notebook cover. Class up your journaling, note-taking, and planning with one of these simple, slip-on notebook covers.

Why Write a Journal?

These days, our smartphones can do just about anything, and writing down notes is no exception. But there is still some inescapable charm to using an analog notebook. Something about that tactile experience makes it more meaningful to plan out your week or record moments of gratitude.

For some people, writing in a journal helps them remember things more clearly or be more productive. Some people use journaling to manage their anxiety, too.

Why Would You Need a Leather Notebook Cover?

At the risk of stating the obvious, you definitely don't need a fine leather journal cover to take your journaling habit seriously. You can pick up any old notebook and simply get to it.

But there are several reasons why you may want to elevate that journal with a cover. First of all, a leather-covered journal is more durable, which is important if you take yours with you when you travel.

They can also be augmented with pen loops, cardholders, and more. Want access to different kinds of stationery and page layout? You can get different inserts with blank, dotted, and lined rulings, and you can choose between different paper thicknesses, depending on your ink of choice.

More importantly, a fancy note-taking system will boost you mentally by giving more weight to your writing. If your idea is good enough to jot down in your fancy journal, it's got to be good.

This works externally as well as internally too. Bringing a fancy leather-bound journal to a meeting gives off a much better impression than busting out your big proposal on the back of a cocktail napkin.

Refillable Notebooks vs. One-Time Use Notebooks

While they make notebooks with leather covers, if they aren't refillable, I know I've always felt guilty about committing to them. This way, you get many uses out of that piece of leather. Once you choose a size, you can swap out the actual notebook inside any time you need a change.

A5 Notebook Covers: Choosing the Right Size

Notebooks come in a range of sizes, which means that notebook covers come in a range of sizes. To give you a quick primer, check out the size guide on Galen Leather's website. Use this list to match your favorite notebooks and cases, be they Moleskine Cahier Journals or simple notebook inserts.

Probably the most popular size is the A5, like the classic Leuchtterm 1917, which measures 8.25 inches tall by 5.6 inches wide. This is large enough to allow comfortable writing but small enough to fit in a large variety of bags or just be carried. They often offer enough internal storage to double as wallets, too, so you need only carry your notebook cover and be ready for anything.

That said, many folks prefer the smaller Field Notes size covers, which are also called Pocket sized, and fits inserts measuring 5.5 inches tall by 3.5 inches wide. It is large enough to do some daily planning and make notes, but not too large to be overly bulky.