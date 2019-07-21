10 Best Notebooks for College Students

I tend to mention the Rocketbook often in posts because it’s just super handy. I first wrote about it in my best office gifts post. With it, you get all the benefits of writing longhand alongside all the modern convenience of digital record keeping.

There are two technical innovations here: 1. Using the companion app, you can scan in your notes to your favorite service, be it Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, and so forth. Symbols on the bottom of each page automatically organize your notes however you like. The scan makes them searchable and shareable for group projects and studying.

2. Since the price might seem awfully high for a single notebook, the second innovation is also key. When you use a Pilot FriXion pen to take your notes, you can erase this notebook five times, giving you a clean slate. When you buy the Pocketbook, they send along one of these pens, so you’ll be ready to go right out of the package.

In addition to the Wave, Rocketbook also make the Everlast, which, when used with the Pilot FriXion pens, work just like dry erase boards. All you need is a damp cloth to wipe the pages and start again. It offers the same digital backup as the Wave, too.

Maintaining the old-school practice of writing your notes doesn’t mean you have to pretend you live in a time without computers.

Specs: