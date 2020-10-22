35 Nerdy Gifts for Him (Updated!)

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect popular and geeky present for one of the men in your life, our list of Nerdy Gifts for Him for Christmas should prove to be your ultimate resource.
Even in death, Darth Vader’s helmet still played a prominent role in the Star Wars universe as saw in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Now, the nerdy guy you’re shopping for can idolize it too with the Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Electronic Helmet.
Just like Lord Vader’s helmet, this version comes in three separate pieces that you can place upon your head separately thanks to its magnetic attachments. Once you’ve fully donned the helmet, you can activate it’s authentic movie sound effects with a press of a button. With the proper costume to accompany it, anyone wearing the Dearth Vader Electronic Helmet will look like they’ve walked straight out of the movies.
This iconic blue lightsaber has quite the storied past within Star Wars lore. First owned by Anakin Skywalker, the saber was taken by Obi-Wan Kenobi after winning his duel with Anakin on Mustafar. Kenobi would later go on to give the lightsaber to Luke, who would then lose it himself after Darth Vader severed his hand during their bout in Cloud City.
Many years later the saber would “call out” to Rey while it was in Maz Kanata’s possession. Now, Rey wields it as one of the final representatives of the REsistance. But as one of the most iconic weapons of Star Wars lore, it deserves a noble representation. And the Star Wars: The Black Series Rey Jedi Training Force FX Lightsaber is just that.
It’s a high-quality prop with a metal hilt and authentic sound effects. The design is accurately detailed and comes with a clear stand that will properly display the replica when you’re not joyfully swinging it around. With the Skywalker saga concluding, the Anakin/Luke/Rey lightsaber should be a perfect gift for any Star Wars fan this holiday season.
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is regarded by many as one of the best books in the series. And with the Triwizard Tournament being at its center, its easy to understand why. So why not commemorate one of the most incredible events of the series by nabbing this Triwizard Champions Wand Set for yourself or a friend.
The set puts four wands on display from the Champions chose for the Hogwarts Triwizard Tournament as seen in the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire movie. Harry’s wand is first, followed by Cedric Diggory, then Fleur Delacour, and Viktor Krum.
The display is made of wood and stands 17-inches in height. While the cover that encases the wands is made of plexiglass. If you’re shopping for a Potter lover, this set will surely make you a Champion in their eyes.
Mega Man initially released on the Nintendo Entertainment System over 30 years ago in 1987. The blue bomber has amassed quite a fanbase since as it became one of the most premier franchises in gaming. So for those nerds that grew up on the NES, consider picking up this Mega Man Collector’s Edition Wearable Helmet.
While the helmet can be comfortably worn thanks to its full-size padded interior and adjustable velcro straps, it could easily just be utilized as a collector’s item too. It’s comprised of high-quality ABS plastic and coated with a high polish finish. The helmet’s proportions are authentic and it even glows on the sides thanks to the built-in LED lights.
Whether it’s being bought for a collector or cosplayer, it’s a must-have for Mega Man fans. Just be sure that you complete the set by picking up the Mega Man Mega Buster Gun Replica too.
Any nerd that’s into video games has surely played through a Mega Man game or two in their days. And if they’re a superfan of the blue bomber like many of us are, then this wearable Mega Man Mega Buster Gun Replica should prove to be a perfect gift.
The replica Mega Buster is wearable for both left handed and right handed Mega Man fans. The trigger inside can be pushed to emit a single shot sound effect. Or, you can hold the trigger down and see the buster’s LED power meter rise before you release a charged shot. The front of the Mega Man Mega Bust Gun Replica glows red too thanks to the LED lights.
Whether the nerd you’re buying for would use it for cosplay or just display, the Mega Man Mega Buster Gun Replica is ideal for any Mega Man fan. But make sure that you nab them the awesome Mega Man Collector’s Edition Wearable Helmet too.
“Hey, you guys!” The Goonies was movie magic upon its release in 1985. When the kids got their hands on One Eyed Willy’s map, you knew an all-time classic adventure was about to begin. Now, you can replicate that very map with this The Goonies Map and Key Replica Set from Toynk.
The map and key replicas look just like their movie counterparts. The map is made from soft canvas and measures in at 13.5-inches by 8-inches. And the key is about 6-inches in length and comprised of bronze-colored resin.
Whether someone is looking for Goonies cosplay props or just wants to display this awesome set in their home, it promises to be a fantastic purchase. So give it as a gift and witness your friend or family Truffle Shuffle with glee.
When you see this Star Wars Death Star Popcorn Maker from Uncanny Brands, you have to think to yourself, “How did no one come up with this sooner?” Just look at it, the design is perfect! The bottom portion of the Death Star is where your popcorn is heated and popped. The upper portion of the Death Star is removable to become a bowl, with a clear plastic cooking lid kept behind for safety.
The use of hot-air instead of oil ensures the popcorn is a healthy snack. And you can keep your hands completely clean by using a set of Star Wars Lightsaber Chopsticks instead of your hands.
All the nerds out there that love to experiment in the kitchen need a good droid by their side. So why not pick-up a nerdy culinary gift in this Star Wars R2-D2 Me
The set consists of the iconic R2-D2 from Star Wars, yet the droid disassembled into numerous helpful kitchen measuring cups and spoons. There are four cups that cover ¼, ⅓, ½, and 1-cup measurements. These make up the core components of R2-D2’s body when assembled. Then there are the nested measuring spoons that serve as the droid’s arms which cover ¼ teaspoon, ½ teaspoon, and ⅓ tablespoon.
The entire set only stands about 6 ½-inches tall, so it should fit can fit just fine into any area of the kitchen. And who wouldn’t want R2-D2 helping them cook?
Who wouldn’t want to start their morning in the presence of the Millenium Falcon? While you can’t really do that with the real thing (unless you’re in Disney, of course), you can get close by cooking up breakfast with this Star Wars Millenium Falcon Waffle Maker from Pangea Brands.
The waffle maker cooks up pretty precise replicas of Han Solo’s iconic ship. And you can do so to your specification thanks to the grill’s 10 distinct temperature settings. It’s pretty too, with rebellion red coloring and silver cooking lid. And the stainless steel cooking surface provides durability, while the non-stick waffle plate will have nerdy cooks serving their edible ships with ease. It’s a fantastic and practical gift for any nerd in your life.
Who doesn’t love eating with chopsticks? I take that back, there are a ton of people that don’t. But you can’t deny that eating with Star Wars Lightsaber Chopsticks will bring quite a few of those detractors back into the fold.
Luxxis’ set of four Star Wars Lightsaber Chopsticks is super rad. And the pack contains the four most prominent lightsaber colors in blue, red, green, and purple. Each is lit with a small LED bulb, with hilts that are designed to look like Star Wars lightsabers too.
Batteries are included in the purchase, so when you hand it over as a gift you’ll know that each of the four sets is ready to light up. They’re easy to clean, BPA free, and even come with a 1-year warranty. It’s a perfect nerdy gift to use as you lower the lights to watch television and get your grub on.
Whether he’s truly a chemist at heart, or just loves Breaking Bad, this Chemist’s Spice Rack set from Wink is a cool way to decorate any geek’s kitchen. The 14-piece set includes both numerous designs for numerous cooking aids.
There are three Erlenmeyer flasks that store your sugar, salt, and pepper, with each having a three-holed pour spout. There’s also a larger Erlenmeyer flask that happily holds your cooking oil of choice.
The main component of the set comes in the form of nine test tubes that hold your various spices. Which spices you put in these test tubes is entirely up to the nerd that wields them, as they some comes with a sheet of 36 stickers with spice logos designed after the periodic table of elements. And everything fits beautifully within the silver-finished tray that easily carries the set.
This Gears and Wheels Wine Rack from Foster & Rye is an awesome steampunk styled additional to pretty much any room. It holds up to six bottles of wine which should prove ample for that nerdy fellow you’re shopping for. But if more wine storage is needed you could always nab a second to make it a set.
The gears motif is both cool and practical as it fits bottles perfectly. The design is rustic, yet trendy and chic, making it an ideal nerdy gift for him.
If you know someone that loves to run a regular Dungeon & Dragons game, they probably take it pretty seriously. So why not exalt this fantasy hero and gift to them this fabulous Dungeon Master Beer Mug from WildMugs.
The Steiner can handle a massive 22-ounces of liquid, ensuring the DM can go toe-to-toe with any dwarf with drinks. It’s crafted with beautifully natural oak-tree wood. And there’s a stainless steel insert to ensure your liquid stays hot or cold and doesn’t affect the exterior.
The label plating is gorgeous too with its bright copper design. The tankard is adorned with the words Dungeon Master on the plating and even sports a die at the top to prove whoever is drinking from it is a D&D master.
Sometimes it can take a heroic effort to keep all of those novels you’ve got floating around organized. But with these Superhero Book Ends from Artori Design, you can keep them upright thanks to a miniaturized Man of Steel.
The way the Superhero Book Ends are designed makes it seem as though the Superman-inspired hero is floating in mid-air to keep your stack of books upright. The trick to the set is the metal insert you’ll place just inside the cover of your outermost book. The Superhero Book End then uses magnetism with its hands to attach to the metal and float.
It’s a super cool design that will liven up any book collection. Though you might want to get two of them to completely sell the look from both ends.
Some licensed products feel a bit forced in their implementation. But this Star Trek: USS Enterprise Pizza Cutter from ThinkGeek just seems like an incredibly inspired choice.
The sleek stainless steel design takes the iconic USS Enterprise from Star Trek: The Original Series and turns the hull into a 4-inch in diameter pizza cutting blade. The back end of the ship then becomes the pizza cutter’s handle. And the blade even reads NCC-1701 just like the famous space vessel.
The pizza cutter is laser etched for a clean design, and it’s officially licensed to ensure quality. But you’ll likely want to pick-up the Star Trek: USS Enterprise Bottle Opener too because nothing goes with pizza like a freshly opened beer.
If the nerd in your life loves to kick back and watch some Star Trek during their leisure time, they likely enjoy doing so with a beverage in hand. And with this Star Trek: USS Enterprise Bottle Opener, they’ll be Captain of caps.
The bottle opener comes in the shape of the iconic USS Enterprise. This is the very ship that started it all in the original series under the command of Captain James T. Kirk – then played by the iconic William Shatner.
The bottle opener stands 5-inches in length. It’s silver in color throughout and is engraved with the ship’s NCC-1701 hull number. It’s an inexpensive and practical gift for any Trekkie you’re shopping for. But hey, if a bottle opener doesn’t jive, there’s always a pizza cutter too.
Gandalf the White is one of the most iconic characters in the history of fantasy literature. But he was pretty badass before his transition as Gandalf the Grey too. And Weta Workshop has done an incredible job recreating the character in figure form with their Lord of the Rings Gandalf the Grey Figure.
Weta Workshop has intimate knowledge of the series due to the fact that they work directly with the same artists and technicians that help to craft the movies. This leads to immense detail in each of their products, which you can witness first hand with their rendition of Gandalf the Grey.
One of the most iconic moments in all of cinema is Gandalf the Grey shouting “You shall not pass!” to the Balrog in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. It was a badass moment in the film, one that any nerd would love to replicate when someone randomly shows up to their door announced.
The Lord of the Rings You Shall Not Pass Welcome Mat design is simple with the quote emblazoned in white with a silhouette of Gandalf the Grey beside it to the right. The mat itself is plenty large with measurements of 23.7-inches by 15.7-inches. And it’s sturdy and durable too with a thickness of about an inch.
The mat is biodegradable as it’s comprised of 100% natural coir fiber harvested from coconut husks. So not only does the design make it an ideal nerdy gift for him, but it’s environmentally friendly too.
Poster Foundry has an incredible set of monster movie posters that’s sure to make any nerd that’s a horror fan squeal. This Count Dracula Framed Wall Art, designed by Frank Frazetta, depicts the most iconic vampire of them all stalking through the night with evil intentions.
The print itself is framed on a 20-inch by 26-inch black wooden frame with a clean white border surrounding it. The poster matting inside includes a thick UV-blocking acrylic to ensure it won’t fade over time. And there’s wiring on the back to ensure that the Count Dracula Framed Wall Art can be easily hung in the bedroom, office, or entertainment room.
Outside of Count Dracula himself, Swamp Thing may be highest amongst the next tier of monster movie villains that we’ve seen. And you can see why thanks to this disturbingly beautiful Swamp Thing Framed Wall Art by artist Frank Frazetta.
It depicts the monster trudging through swampy terrain with a damsel in distress hanging from its arms. The creature has a grotesque and otherworldly look to it. And there’s even a bat hovering in the background that could possibly be the Count himself.
The print is framed on a 20-inch by 26-inch black wooden frame with a clean white border surrounding it. The poster matting inside includes a thick UV-blocking acrylic to ensure it won’t fade over time. And there’s wiring on the back to ensure that the Swamp Thing Framed Wall Art can be easily hung in the bedroom, office, or entertainment room.
Although Frank Frazetta’s artwork is described as Nighstalker in name, it certainly appears as though the artist has illustrated his rendition of the iconic werewolf to join the likes of his monster brethren in Swamp Thing and Count Dracula.
This Nightstalker Framed Wall Art from Poster Foundry is a beautifully menacing take on the character. With a pile of bones behind him, the Nightstalker stands atop a cliff staring a sleeping city below. The full moon glows upon him, showcasing the beasts immense physique and distorted features.
The print is framed on a 20-inch by 26-inch black wooden frame with a clean white border surrounding it. The poster matting inside includes a thick UV-blocking acrylic to ensure it won’t fade over time. And there’s wiring on the back to ensure that the Nightstalker Framed Wall Art can be easily hung in the bedroom, office, or entertainment room.
CBS’ stereotypical nerd group is available in bobblehead form with Funko’s The Big Bang Theory Mini Wacky Wobbler Set. The set includes the five characters of Sheldon, Leonard, Penny, Howard, and Raj.
Each bobblehead stands about 3-inches in height and is an accurate replication of a character from the hit show. If you’ve got someone in your life that frequently yells “bazinga”, you’ll know that this set of Funko bobbleheads should be a perfect gift.
While The Big Bang Theory doesn’t necessarily do a great job of portraying us actual nerds out there, it was still one of the highest-rated shows on television for years for a reason. So there’s likely someone your shopping for that would appreciate getting this The Big Bang Theory Clue Game from USAOPOLY.
The goal of the game is to determine who betrayed Sheldon, what did they do, and where did it happen. The suspects include Penny, Leonard, Howard, Raj, Bernadette, and Amy Farrah Fowler.
You’ll see numerous iconic locales from the CBS show, including Sheldon & Leonard’s living room, Penny’s living room, the laundry room, and the stairwell. And the acts of betrayal items consist of a dismantled Shelbot, a defiled toothbrush, a stained cushion, a wiped hard drive, a damaged comic, and an erased equation board.
The game takes the iconic Clue you know and love and puts a Big Bang twist on it. You’ll surely hear “bazinga!” from any nerd in your life that you purchase it for.
If you’re looking to pick-up a socially nerdy gift for him, then Playroom Entertainment’s Geek Out! Party Game deserves a look. The goal of the game is to “out geek” your friends, and you can play with a group of any size so that no one gets left out.
The box contains 205 cards, 20 penalty chips, a colored die, and instructions. As you play, you’ll test each other’s knowledge of nerdy pop culture across over 1,000 different topics. You’ll be tasked with seeing how many sci-fi weapons you can name. Or be asked to spout out as many Batman villains as you can. It’s a blast trying to outbid and outperform your opponents.
At a surface level, a game dubbed Exploding Kittens may not be taken overly seriously. But there’s a reason this card game is the single most-backed Kickstarter project in history with numerous “Game of the Year” awards bestowed upon it.
The gist is simple, don’t pull an Exploding Kitten card. That’s it. You pull it, you die, you lose. Like I said, simple, right? Well, not so fast. While the game can be taught and generally understood in just a few minutes, there is a myriad of strategies and ways to deceive your competitors. If there are 4 players, there are 4 Exploding Kitten cards randomly inserted into the draw pile. And it’s up to you to use the game’s various card abilities to make sure you pull one of those fiery felines out.
Some cards give you the ability to see into the future and take a peek at the next three cards on the deck. Others let you skip your turn or force the player ahead of you to pull for you. While some are powerless by themselves, yet when paired with others of their kind, allow for you to steal from your opponents.
The card game provides a level of depth that true thinkers will utilize to stay away from the strays. Yet the game is simple enough at a surface level that it can be enjoyed by the entire family. It’s smart, fast, and above all – fun. And with each round, you’ll no doubt have the urge to shuffle the cats back in and deal out another go.
There’s no doubt in my mind that Throw Throw Burrito is one of the most intense card games to ever exist. To put it simply, the game is essentially a combination of a match 3 card game and dodgeball rolled into one. Though, instead of dodgeball, you’re throwing adorable foam burritos at your friends in an attempt to take points away from their overall score.
From the creators of the fantastic Exploding Kittens, Throw Throw Burrito is a high paced game that sees you and your adversaries drawing cards from the face down piles in an attempt to rack up as many sets of three as possible. However there are no turns, you pull and discard as fast as you can, ultimately raising everyone’s stress level at the table.
Some sets of three might reference comical characters such as Barky Sharky, Logger Dogger, or Goth Sloth. Though it’s the burrito cards that you really have to worry about. Scattered throughout the deck are Burrito Brawl, Burrito War, and Burrito Duel varieties. And should a player collect and drop a matching trio of these, the burritos begin flying depending on which set is played.
The end result is a hectic, yet utterly enjoyable card game that will get you up from the table and roaming around the house as you dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge. I’d actually recommend taking the game outdoors on a nice day or evening. That way you won’t have to worry about breaking anything inside, nor have to worry about cleaning up after that one friend who always pees themself in laughter.
There’s not much nerdier than circuit boards. And it’s easy to express love for those with these Sock It To Me Circuit Board Men’s Crew Socks. They’re hightop socks with a design that looks like it’s ripped straight from a motherboard. It’s a perfect unisex design for anyone that classifieds themselves as nerds at heart.
The socks are thick and cozy, not to mention durable and slick. They’re crafted of 53% cotton, 45% polyester, and 2% spandex, so you know that they’ll feel great on your feet. The Circuit Board Men’s Crew Socks are available for sizes 7 through 13 too, ensuring that any typical man will enjoy the socks fitting spectacularly.
One of the most famous rides from a galaxy, far, far away, is commemorated quite well in the form of the Star Wars Millenium Falcon Tie. The design sports a blueprint-esque look from the exterior of the ship. And it’s available in a number of looks too.
You can purchase the tie in black, blue, moss, red, royal blue, and teal. It’s crafted in an extra-long design which ensures that any of the big and tall nerds out there will see it fitting properly. It feels silky, it looks sexy, and it’s available cheaply. It’s an ideal gift for any Star Wars or nerdish fellow out there.
A good portion of Star Wars’ narrative revolves around the father and son relationship. And most of the time, it doesn’t work out too well (I’m looking at you, Kylo). So reassure the father in your life with this Best Dad in the Galaxy Star Wars T-Shirt from Vipergraphics.
The shirt sports the Star Wars font with the words “Best Dad in the Galaxy” in the form of the iconic pre-movie scroll. Black is the standard color, but you can also pick it up in Chewbacca Gray, Rebel Royale Heather, Tatooine Heather Grey, and navy blue.
Sizes range from medium to 3XL. It’s a medium weight shirt crafted from 100% cotton material. And it even comes with a “Best Dad Ever” cellphone sticker than you can throw in with the t-shirt as well.
When Darth Vader revealed to Luke, “No, I am your father” in The Empire Strikes Back, it instantly became one of the most infamous movie moments for the rest of time. It’s a quote that commemorated all the time. And this I Am Your Father USB Floppy T-Shirt does it quite well.
The shirt depicts an old-school 3.5-inch floppy disc revealing to the ignorant USB drive beside it that the floppy is indeed the father of the USB. The USB screams an emphatic “NOOO!” upon receiving the knowledge of his comedically archaic heritage.
The shirt is available in men’s, women’s, and youth sizes. It’s also available in a range of colors such as slate, white, baby blue, heather grey, and heather blue.
The majority of tees are comprised of 100% cotton, with the heather styles consisting of a 90% cotton and 10% polyester blend. It sports a lightweight and classic fit. And with the double needed sleeve and bottom hem, this nerdy gift for him should hold up until the USB eventually becomes obsolete.
Nerds these days will tell you that there are only a few things to truly fear in this world. And amongst them are infinite buffering, low batteries, and poor wifi.
This Things I Hate T-Shirt from Funny Programmer Nerd Shirts encompasses the aforementioned trilogy in a hilarious design. You can purchase the tee in black, navy, asphalt, royal blue, and brown. And it’s available in sizes small through 3XL for both men and women.
The classic fit shirts are crafted with 100% cotton. They’re lightweight and sport a double-needle sleeve and bottom hem to ensure durability. And above all, they’re a witty and fun gift that won’t break the bank for any nerd or geek your shopping for.
While The Geeky Chef Cook Book dabbles a bit in the realm of geeky beverages, The Geeky Chef Drinks blows the lid off of the nerdy drink genre. Many of the same pop culture properties that were included in the cookbook are represented here too. Also written by Cassandra Reed, The Geeky Chef Drinks presents to us over 60 recipes for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic ideas.
From the video game side of things, there are drink recipes for World of Warcraft, The Elder Scrolls, Dragon Age, Fable, Final Fantasy, Mass Effect, The Legend of Zelda, and more. While TV fans will recognize concoctions from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly, Bob’s Burgers, Star Trek, Game of Thrones, Archer, The Simpsons, and a ton more.
There are plenty of movie references within the recipes too. Represented are Star Wars, A Clockwork Orange, The Big Lebowski, James Bond, Harry Potter, Dune, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and plenty of others. So whatever direction you want to take your next themed party, drinks should be covered thanks to all the selections offered here.
The Geeky Chef Cook Book from Cassandra Reeder offers exactly what it states. There are 60 delectable recipes revolving around the geeky chef for whom it’s intended. Dishes are themed after video games, television, and movie properties. With referenced iconic franchises being Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, The Legend of Zelda, World of Warcraft, The Hunger Games, Harry Potter, Star Trek, and many more.
There are recipes here for every meal. You can make bacon pancakes inspired by Adventure Time. Perhaps Fish Fingers and Custard which is drawn from Doctor Who. And perhaps some lemon cakes as a dessert from Game of Thrones. And if you’re looking for a drink, those are here too. You can go non-alcoholic in the form of Harry Potter Butterbeer. Or relax with an adult beverage such as a Romulan Ale from Star Trek.
Whatever you’re in the mood for, The Geeky Chef Book should have you covered. And even if you’re a cooking novice, there shouldn’t be much in the book that any rookie cook couldn’t handle.
If your husband or male friend/family member is looking for a way to instill their nerdy tendencies onto their kids, then Ken Denmead’s Geek Dad: Awesomely Geeky Projects and Activities for Dads and Kids to Share should perfectly fit the bill. The title helps to walk through fun tasks with your children such as flying a nighttime kite, making the best slip and slide ever, creating your own board game, and much more.
The book proves to be an incredible way to bond with your kin. Whether you’re a science novice or a pro, there are plenty of activities within its pages that will help to provide fun experiments wich unite while also educating.
The Geeky Gear Gift Set from Kikkerland strives to be an emergency kit of sorts for any nerd in a bind. It’s packed with items that should help a fellow nerd in need. Included are chevron earbuds, an 8-in-1 screwdriver, a charging cable that supports both iPhones and mini USB devices, and a spinney wind-up.
The box itself even easily adapts into a gift box so that you can easily flip it to a friend. It’s thoughtful, inexpensive, and above all practical. You’ll be the hero of some nerd’s day whenever the time comes that they go seeking its aid.