35 Nerdy Gifts for Him (Updated!)

At a surface level, a game dubbed Exploding Kittens may not be taken overly seriously. But there’s a reason this card game is the single most-backed Kickstarter project in history with numerous “Game of the Year” awards bestowed upon it.

The gist is simple, don’t pull an Exploding Kitten card. That’s it. You pull it, you die, you lose. Like I said, simple, right? Well, not so fast. While the game can be taught and generally understood in just a few minutes, there is a myriad of strategies and ways to deceive your competitors. If there are 4 players, there are 4 Exploding Kitten cards randomly inserted into the draw pile. And it’s up to you to use the game’s various card abilities to make sure you pull one of those fiery felines out.

Some cards give you the ability to see into the future and take a peek at the next three cards on the deck. Others let you skip your turn or force the player ahead of you to pull for you. While some are powerless by themselves, yet when paired with others of their kind, allow for you to steal from your opponents.

The card game provides a level of depth that true thinkers will utilize to stay away from the strays. Yet the game is simple enough at a surface level that it can be enjoyed by the entire family. It’s smart, fast, and above all – fun. And with each round, you’ll no doubt have the urge to shuffle the cats back in and deal out another go.